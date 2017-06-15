Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senators Pray over Saraki's Victory At The CCT (Photos) (9569 Views)

Saraki's Lawyer Disrupting Trial At The CCT Today (Video) / Saraki's Victory Is Northern Conspiracy Agains Yoruba-bisi Akande Blasts / Tinubu Dumbfounded Over Saraki’s Victory - Daily Independent (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)









Source: After the CCT ruling in favor of Saraki yesterday, Christian and Muslim Senators converged to offer prayers of thanksgiving to God for vindicating him.Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/06/15/photos-senators-converge-to-offer-prayers-over-sarakis-victory-at-the-cct/

nobe small thing 2 Likes

A thief in need is a thief indeed. 28 Likes 1 Share

Hypocritical prayers like this is why some of us don't subscribe to any religion. The political elites steal our money and still rob it in our faces by celebrating and praying to a supposed fair and just God when one of them is let off the hook to go and enjoy his loot. Corruption is gradually killing the country but nobody is guilty of corruption. 11 Likes 1 Share

Arrant nonsense





egoists 1 Like

Ok

following





Nigerian senator salary – N2,026,400,00



Nigerian Senator Allowance → N12, 902, 360.00 annually



Why earn so much for doing nothing





ND (Niger Delta) get lot of home work to do. lol see 9ja polithieves, this people won't seize to amaze me.Nigerian senator salary – N2,026,400,00Nigerian Senator Allowance → N12, 902, 360.00 annuallyWhy earn so much for doing nothingND (Niger Delta) get lot of home work to do. 2 Likes

See them see them 1 Like

awon jegudu jera 1 Like

Na Them Them

Prayer of abomination 1 Like

corruption is now d other of d day where everybody is celebrating corruption smh

Dino Melaye is a Muslim?

Quite interesting, How come him no dey go Mosque with Buhari 1 Like

silly fools





so its God that gave him victory abi...

our politicians are spiritually stupid

Who are they deceiving

Corruption at its peak

Nigerians, ever religious, still ever evil.



Self-deception, God cannot be deceived. Neither are the prayers of the wicked acceptable to Him. Eod.

God will punish all our senators.. awon barawo ole thieves

Dealers in the senate house of thieves.

laurel03:

God will punish all our senators..

ameeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeen ameeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeen

A won eleribu Dede.

Onyinye15:

Lok

It seems like you want to type "looku looku" It seems like you want to type "looku looku" 1 Like

Bode George that stole public funds and went to prison also had Thanks giving held in his Honour.



Same applied to Ibori.



That they do it doesn't mean it is acceptable to God 1 Like 1 Share

And they're all APC senators, change my foot. 2 Likes

The way Nigerians practice religion is an aberration of its true meaning. Someone who is evidently guilty, yet some nincompoops decided to wash their filthy linen outside in the name of praying to god. Which God? Certainly not the one that created the universe. 1 Like 1 Share

PRAY TO WHO?





RELIGION IS A FVCKED UP INSTITUTION.



HYPOCRISY IS THE ROOT OF ALL EVIL AND SHOULD BE PUNISHABLE BY THE CONSTITUTION.

Congratulations my able Senate president 1 Like

you can imagine

politicians are funny,so God has answered their prayers while the devil answered the federal govts phone call

useless prayers by devious politicians!