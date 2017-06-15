₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,822,910 members, 3,598,906 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 June 2017 at 02:55 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senators Pray over Saraki's Victory At The CCT (Photos) (9569 Views)
Saraki's Lawyer Disrupting Trial At The CCT Today (Video) / Saraki's Victory Is Northern Conspiracy Agains Yoruba-bisi Akande Blasts / Tinubu Dumbfounded Over Saraki’s Victory - Daily Independent (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Senators Pray over Saraki's Victory At The CCT (Photos) by lordkit400: 11:54am
After the CCT ruling in favor of Saraki yesterday, Christian and Muslim Senators converged to offer prayers of thanksgiving to God for vindicating him.
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/06/15/photos-senators-converge-to-offer-prayers-over-sarakis-victory-at-the-cct/
|Re: Senators Pray over Saraki's Victory At The CCT (Photos) by Kyase(m): 11:57am
nobe small thing
2 Likes
|Re: Senators Pray over Saraki's Victory At The CCT (Photos) by lilytender: 11:57am
A thief in need is a thief indeed.
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Senators Pray over Saraki's Victory At The CCT (Photos) by seunmsg(m): 12:03pm
Hypocritical prayers like this is why some of us don't subscribe to any religion. The political elites steal our money and still rob it in our faces by celebrating and praying to a supposed fair and just God when one of them is let off the hook to go and enjoy his loot. Corruption is gradually killing the country but nobody is guilty of corruption.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Senators Pray over Saraki's Victory At The CCT (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 12:04pm
Arrant nonsense
egoists
1 Like
|Re: Senators Pray over Saraki's Victory At The CCT (Photos) by Keneking: 12:22pm
Ok
|Re: Senators Pray over Saraki's Victory At The CCT (Photos) by Bolustical: 12:26pm
following
|Re: Senators Pray over Saraki's Victory At The CCT (Photos) by fuckerstard: 1:11pm
lol see 9ja polithieves, this people won't seize to amaze me.
Nigerian senator salary – N2,026,400,00
Nigerian Senator Allowance → N12, 902, 360.00 annually
Why earn so much for doing nothing
ND (Niger Delta) get lot of home work to do.
2 Likes
|Re: Senators Pray over Saraki's Victory At The CCT (Photos) by Nanabana11(f): 1:11pm
See them see them
1 Like
|Re: Senators Pray over Saraki's Victory At The CCT (Photos) by avicenna1(m): 1:11pm
awon jegudu jera
1 Like
|Re: Senators Pray over Saraki's Victory At The CCT (Photos) by john4reala(m): 1:12pm
Na Them Them
|Re: Senators Pray over Saraki's Victory At The CCT (Photos) by Sacluxpaint(m): 1:12pm
Prayer of abomination
1 Like
|Re: Senators Pray over Saraki's Victory At The CCT (Photos) by holluphemydavid(m): 1:12pm
corruption is now d other of d day where everybody is celebrating corruption smh
|Re: Senators Pray over Saraki's Victory At The CCT (Photos) by takenadoh: 1:12pm
Dino Melaye is a Muslim?
Quite interesting, How come him no dey go Mosque with Buhari
1 Like
|Re: Senators Pray over Saraki's Victory At The CCT (Photos) by chiwetaluAGU(m): 1:12pm
|Re: Senators Pray over Saraki's Victory At The CCT (Photos) by teamsynergy: 1:12pm
silly fools
so its God that gave him victory abi...
our politicians are spiritually stupid
|Re: Senators Pray over Saraki's Victory At The CCT (Photos) by Onyinye15(f): 1:13pm
Who are they deceiving
|Re: Senators Pray over Saraki's Victory At The CCT (Photos) by Onyinye15(f): 1:13pm
Corruption at its peak
|Re: Senators Pray over Saraki's Victory At The CCT (Photos) by ephi321: 1:13pm
Nigerians, ever religious, still ever evil.
Self-deception, God cannot be deceived. Neither are the prayers of the wicked acceptable to Him. Eod.
|Re: Senators Pray over Saraki's Victory At The CCT (Photos) by laurel03: 1:13pm
God will punish all our senators.. awon barawo ole thieves
|Re: Senators Pray over Saraki's Victory At The CCT (Photos) by DONSMITH123(m): 1:14pm
Dealers in the senate house of thieves.
|Re: Senators Pray over Saraki's Victory At The CCT (Photos) by DONSMITH123(m): 1:14pm
laurel03:
ameeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeen
|Re: Senators Pray over Saraki's Victory At The CCT (Photos) by Moreoffaith(m): 1:14pm
A won eleribu Dede.
|Re: Senators Pray over Saraki's Victory At The CCT (Photos) by odinga1of: 1:15pm
Onyinye15:
It seems like you want to type "looku looku"
1 Like
|Re: Senators Pray over Saraki's Victory At The CCT (Photos) by davodyguy: 1:15pm
Bode George that stole public funds and went to prison also had Thanks giving held in his Honour.
Same applied to Ibori.
That they do it doesn't mean it is acceptable to God
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Senators Pray over Saraki's Victory At The CCT (Photos) by TippyTop(m): 1:15pm
And they're all APC senators, change my foot.
2 Likes
|Re: Senators Pray over Saraki's Victory At The CCT (Photos) by WINDSOW(m): 1:15pm
The way Nigerians practice religion is an aberration of its true meaning. Someone who is evidently guilty, yet some nincompoops decided to wash their filthy linen outside in the name of praying to god. Which God? Certainly not the one that created the universe.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Senators Pray over Saraki's Victory At The CCT (Photos) by StephDamielola(f): 1:15pm
PRAY TO WHO?
RELIGION IS A FVCKED UP INSTITUTION.
HYPOCRISY IS THE ROOT OF ALL EVIL AND SHOULD BE PUNISHABLE BY THE CONSTITUTION.
|Re: Senators Pray over Saraki's Victory At The CCT (Photos) by cktheluckyman: 1:16pm
Congratulations my able Senate president
1 Like
|Re: Senators Pray over Saraki's Victory At The CCT (Photos) by magoo10: 1:17pm
you can imagine
politicians are funny,so God has answered their prayers while the devil answered the federal govts phone call
|Re: Senators Pray over Saraki's Victory At The CCT (Photos) by frosbel2: 1:17pm
useless prayers by devious politicians!
|Re: Senators Pray over Saraki's Victory At The CCT (Photos) by LexngtonSteele: 1:18pm
Don Saraki
Afonja man...Igbo Leader.
Greater than Ojukwu...or any Igbo leader dead / alive.
1 Like 1 Share
How Does The Thieving Of Corrupt Nigerians Affect Their Kids? / Gbenga Daniel On Hunger Strike In EFCC Custody - Sahara Reporters / Bunmi Awoniyi Is A Superior Court Judge In US
Viewing this topic: isaaczik, tee83, Nathan2016, Ayo7, tblaq, Anjeco, betapikin, Emmykego(m), slimbull, Rebekkah(f), dicksonadams(m), ishaqstat, Semilore001(f), zemaik, kennydadiva(f), jiangchu, Armstrong34(m), coolplanet, olasaad(f), ebioloye1, imeso, apostle71(m), uso84 and 52 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3