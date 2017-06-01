₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Man Shows Off His Vehicle Made With Locally Sourced Materials. Photos by dainformant(m): 12:39pm
Here are lovely photos of vehicle made by a talented Nigerian auto engineer with locally sourced materials. A Facebook user identified as Citizen Ikenna Samuelson Iwuoha took to his social media page to show the strong machine built by the Imo state indigene who used locally available materials in the state.
According to the poster, the made in Nigeria vehicle has been named Biafrakwezuonu 2017 model..
|Re: Nigerian Man Shows Off His Vehicle Made With Locally Sourced Materials. Photos by Afonjashapmouth: 12:41pm
wow awesome... his outfit though... Like i no trust this car
|Re: Nigerian Man Shows Off His Vehicle Made With Locally Sourced Materials. Photos by StephDamielola(f): 12:41pm
I LOVE THIS!!!
THIS GUY IS A GENIUS.
WE MUST LEARN TO APPRECIATE OUR OWN.
NIGERIA IS BLESSED AND NIGERIANS ARE CREATIVE.
OUR ONLY PROBLEM IS HYPOCRISY AND LACK OF APPRECIATION.
I WISH WE CAN LEARN TO APPRECIATE OUR OWN, AND GROW OUR ECONOMY
|Re: Nigerian Man Shows Off His Vehicle Made With Locally Sourced Materials. Photos by kingzizzy: 12:42pm
Biafrakwezuonu? Iseeeeeeeeeeeeee!
|Re: Nigerian Man Shows Off His Vehicle Made With Locally Sourced Materials. Photos by Pavore9: 12:45pm
Country of Manufacture: Nigeria
Model: Biafrakwezuonu 2017
Nice combo!
|Re: Nigerian Man Shows Off His Vehicle Made With Locally Sourced Materials. Photos by CplusJason(m): 12:45pm
Nne5, you see why I love the igbos?
|Re: Nigerian Man Shows Off His Vehicle Made With Locally Sourced Materials. Photos by chiwetaluAGU(m): 12:46pm
Anyi adi anu ife
|Re: Nigerian Man Shows Off His Vehicle Made With Locally Sourced Materials. Photos by crazysaint(m): 12:48pm
StephDamielola:
as you the yarn like this, I swear if that guy drive this kind death trap and ask you to hop in , you will run helter skelter for your life.. the best you can offer is thank you sir, I was actually waiting for someone.
|Re: Nigerian Man Shows Off His Vehicle Made With Locally Sourced Materials. Photos by spartan117(m): 12:49pm
Ncan reporting live from south east
name:unknown
location :imo
vehicle name:biafrakwezuno
analyzing data.... 100%
tribe: ibo
|Re: Nigerian Man Shows Off His Vehicle Made With Locally Sourced Materials. Photos by StephDamielola(f): 12:52pm
crazysaint:
I SWEAR ITS SAME THING YOUR MUM AND SISTER DOES.
IF YOU DON'T KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT PEOPLE, DON'T TALK ABOUT THEM.
#PARASITIC BRUTUS
|Re: Nigerian Man Shows Off His Vehicle Made With Locally Sourced Materials. Photos by Agumbaa: 1:00pm
Iyo, this one is really Kwezuonu for Biafra.
Lalasticlala ..
|Re: Nigerian Man Shows Off His Vehicle Made With Locally Sourced Materials. Photos by dominique(f): 1:01pm
No photos of the engine? Can it even move
|Re: Nigerian Man Shows Off His Vehicle Made With Locally Sourced Materials. Photos by decatalyst(m): 1:10pm
Impressive.
Looks more like the vehicles use in road-rash races or desert car race.
|Re: Nigerian Man Shows Off His Vehicle Made With Locally Sourced Materials. Photos by Nne5(f): 1:19pm
CplusJason:Lol
Nice car tho
|Re: Nigerian Man Shows Off His Vehicle Made With Locally Sourced Materials. Photos by YorubaMod: 1:19pm
This is made in Biafra not nigeria...meanwhile how many have Afonjas built? ...Am not talking about sex oo, just a creative work like this?
|Re: Nigerian Man Shows Off His Vehicle Made With Locally Sourced Materials. Photos by Ajewealth123(m): 1:28pm
Make I siddon here first
|Re: Nigerian Man Shows Off His Vehicle Made With Locally Sourced Materials. Photos by princetom1(m): 1:46pm
StephDamielola:
When u praised people unnecessarily, they relax and forget everything and just smile like a mad man. But wen u criticize someone, u keep them on their toes always. Just to be clear. All the world renowned engineers and scientists and designers always challenge themselves, that they can do better. It's only in Nigeria u see someone who makes a toy car and makes noise that he needs government funding, to do what with it? Of course, he wants part of d national cake. Let's get to that international standard first before we talk this kind talk. A nice one by d way, rugged like bat mobile design a bit. ...
|Re: Nigerian Man Shows Off His Vehicle Made With Locally Sourced Materials. Photos by princetom1(m): 1:50pm
dainformant:
If the name given is true, then, it's more of a show off thing, not a development things
|Re: Nigerian Man Shows Off His Vehicle Made With Locally Sourced Materials. Photos by crazysaint(m): 1:53pm
StephDamielola:
I didn't know you're this dumb. please try to recognised joke when you see one. thanks!
|Re: Nigerian Man Shows Off His Vehicle Made With Locally Sourced Materials. Photos by CplusJason(m): 1:56pm
dominique:Inspector General of Cars.
|Re: Nigerian Man Shows Off His Vehicle Made With Locally Sourced Materials. Photos by CplusJason(m): 2:02pm
Nne5:Wouldn't mind driving you in that car for a pleasurable trip to Ogbunike Cave in Anambra.
|Re: Nigerian Man Shows Off His Vehicle Made With Locally Sourced Materials. Photos by uzoclinton(m): 2:03pm
hian
|Re: Nigerian Man Shows Off His Vehicle Made With Locally Sourced Materials. Photos by hilroy: 2:03pm
Sorry, where are the locally sourced materials?
|Re: Nigerian Man Shows Off His Vehicle Made With Locally Sourced Materials. Photos by DeadPresident(m): 2:04pm
dominique:
It moves faster than your father
|Re: Nigerian Man Shows Off His Vehicle Made With Locally Sourced Materials. Photos by seXytOhbAd(m): 2:04pm
THAT VEHICLE IS A DEATH TRAP! BET IT DOESN'T HAVE AIRBAGS, OR TRACTION SYSTEM FOR WET ENVIRONMENTS.
|Re: Nigerian Man Shows Off His Vehicle Made With Locally Sourced Materials. Photos by hopefulLandlord: 2:05pm
locally
|Re: Nigerian Man Shows Off His Vehicle Made With Locally Sourced Materials. Photos by nell4: 2:05pm
Today is just boring.
Well in another news
" In the absence of serious newspaper and TV media, then, it is left to social media to do the job. So here we are.“We recommend that every Nigerian check their own wardrobes for Mr Buhari, and perhaps ask their children if they have any ideas. If you do this, you will have looked harder forhim than the Nigerian media.”
#copied
|Re: Nigerian Man Shows Off His Vehicle Made With Locally Sourced Materials. Photos by Nanabana11(f): 2:05pm
I want this
|Re: Nigerian Man Shows Off His Vehicle Made With Locally Sourced Materials. Photos by AndreizMendez(m): 2:05pm
IGBO KWEENU!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! AFONJAS WOULD AVOID THIS THREAD
