Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Nigerian Man Shows Off His Vehicle Made With Locally Sourced Materials. Photos (10358 Views)

Nigerian Man Redesigns A Beetle Tortoise Car Into A Rolls Royce / See The Vehicle Made By A Chinese Man Which Even Shocked Policemen (photos) / Man Unclad Himself Because LASTMA Wants To Tow His Vehicle - Photos/video (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to the poster, the made in Nigeria vehicle has been named Biafrakwezuonu 2017 model..



Source; Here are lovely photos of vehicle made by a talented Nigerian auto engineer with locally sourced materials. A Facebook user identified as Citizen Ikenna Samuelson Iwuoha took to his social media page to show the strong machine built by the Imo state indigene who used locally available materials in the state.According to the poster, the made in Nigeria vehicle has been named Biafrakwezuonu 2017 model..Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/nigerian-man-shows-off-vehicle-made-locally-sourced-materials-photos.html 11 Likes 1 Share

wow awesome... his outfit though... Like i no trust this car 14 Likes





I LOVE THIS!!!



THIS GUY IS A GENIUS.



WE MUST LEARN TO APPRECIATE OUR OWN.



NIGERIA IS BLESSED AND NIGERIANS ARE CREATIVE.



OUR ONLY PROBLEM IS HYPOCRISY AND LACK OF APPRECIATION.



I WISH WE CAN LEARN TO APPRECIATE OUR OWN, AND GROW OUR ECONOMY I LOVE THIS!!!THIS GUY IS A GENIUS.WE MUST LEARN TO APPRECIATE OUR OWN.NIGERIA IS BLESSED AND NIGERIANS ARE CREATIVE.OUR ONLY PROBLEM IS HYPOCRISY AND LACK OF APPRECIATION.I WISH WE CAN LEARN TO APPRECIATE OUR OWN, AND GROW OUR ECONOMY 28 Likes 1 Share

Biafrakwezuonu? Iseeeeeeeeeeeeee! 19 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria

Model: Biafrakwezuonu 2017



Nice combo! Country of Manufacture:Model:Nice combo! 31 Likes 2 Shares

Nne5, you see why I love the igbos? 13 Likes 1 Share



Anyi adi anu ife Anyi adi anu ife 11 Likes 1 Share

StephDamielola:





I LOVE THIS!!!



THIS GUY IS A GENIUS.



WE MUST LEARN TO APPRECIATE OUR OWN.



NIGERIA IS BLESSED AND NIGERIANS ARE CREATIVE.



OUR ONLY PROBLEM IS HYPOCRISY AND LACK OF APPRECIATION.



I WISH WE CAN LEARN TO APPRECIATE OUR OWN, AND GROW OUR ECONOMY

as you the yarn like this, I swear if that guy drive this kind death trap and ask you to hop in , you will run helter skelter for your life.. the best you can offer is thank you sir, I was actually waiting for someone. as you the yarn like this, I swear if that guy drive this kind death trap and ask you to hop in , you will run helter skelter for your life.. the best you can offer is thank you sir, I was actually waiting for someone. 1 Like

Ncan reporting live from south east

name:unknown

location :imo

vehicle name:biafrakwezuno



analyzing data.... 100%



tribe: ibo 18 Likes

crazysaint:





as you the yarn like this, I swear if that guy drive this kind death trap and ask you to hop in , you will run helter skelter for your life.. the best you can offer is thank you sir, I was actually waiting for someone.

I SWEAR ITS SAME THING YOUR MUM AND SISTER DOES.



IF YOU DON'T KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT PEOPLE, DON'T TALK ABOUT THEM.



#PARASITIC BRUTUS I SWEAR ITS SAME THING YOUR MUM AND SISTER DOES.IF YOU DON'T KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT PEOPLE, DON'T TALK ABOUT THEM.#PARASITIC BRUTUS 11 Likes 1 Share

Iyo, this one is really Kwezuonu for Biafra.



Lalasticlala .. 3 Likes

No photos of the engine? Can it even move 1 Like 1 Share

Impressive.



Looks more like the vehicles use in road-rash races or desert car race. 1 Like

CplusJason:

Nne5, you see why I love the igbos? Lol



Nice car tho LolNice car tho 5 Likes 1 Share

...Am not talking about sex oo, just a creative work like this? This is made in Biafra not nigeria...meanwhile how many have Afonjas built?...Am not talking about sex oo, just a creative work like this? 13 Likes

Make I siddon here first

StephDamielola:





I LOVE THIS!!!



THIS GUY IS A GENIUS.



WE MUST LEARN TO APPRECIATE OUR OWN.



NIGERIA IS BLESSED AND NIGERIANS ARE CREATIVE.



OUR ONLY PROBLEM IS HYPOCRISY AND LACK OF APPRECIATION.



I WISH WE CAN LEARN TO APPRECIATE OUR OWN, AND GROW OUR ECONOMY



When u praised people unnecessarily, they relax and forget everything and just smile like a mad man. But wen u criticize someone, u keep them on their toes always. Just to be clear. All the world renowned engineers and scientists and designers always challenge themselves, that they can do better. It's only in Nigeria u see someone who makes a toy car and makes noise that he needs government funding, to do what with it? Of course, he wants part of d national cake. Let's get to that international standard first before we talk this kind talk. A nice one by d way, rugged like bat mobile design a bit. ... When u praised people unnecessarily, they relax and forget everything and just smile like a mad man. But wen u criticize someone, u keep them on their toes always. Just to be clear. All the world renowned engineers and scientists and designers always challenge themselves, that they can do better. It's only in Nigeria u see someone who makes a toy car and makes noise that he needs government funding, to do what with it? Of course, he wants part of d national cake. Let's get to that international standard first before we talk this kind talk. A nice one by d way, rugged like bat mobile design a bit. ... 2 Likes

dainformant:

Here are lovely photos of vehicle made by a talented Nigerian auto engineer with locally sourced materials. A Facebook user identified as Citizen Ikenna Samuelson Iwuoha took to his social media page to show the strong machine built by the Imo state indigene who used locally available materials in the state.



According to the poster, the made in Nigeria vehicle has been named Biafrakwezuonu 2017 model..



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/nigerian-man-shows-off-vehicle-made-locally-sourced-materials-photos.html



If the name given is true, then, it's more of a show off thing, not a development things If the name given is true, then, it's more of a show off thing, not a development things

StephDamielola:





I SWEAR ITS SAME THING YOUR MUM AND SISTER DOES.



IF YOU DON'T KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT PEOPLE, DON'T TALK ABOUT THEM.



#PARASITIC BRUTUS

I didn't know you're this dumb. please try to recognised joke when you see one. thanks! I didn't know you're this dumb. please try to recognised joke when you see one. thanks!

dominique:

No photos of the engine? Can it even move Inspector General of Cars. Inspector General of Cars. 8 Likes

Nne5:



Lol



Nice car tho Wouldn't mind driving you in that car for a pleasurable trip to Ogbunike Cave in Anambra. Wouldn't mind driving you in that car for a pleasurable trip to Ogbunike Cave in Anambra.

hian 1 Like

Sorry, where are the locally sourced materials?

dominique:

No photos of the engine? Can it even move



It moves faster than your father 8 Likes

THAT VEHICLE IS A DEATH TRAP! BET IT DOESN'T HAVE AIRBAGS, OR TRACTION SYSTEM FOR WET ENVIRONMENTS.

locally

Today is just boring.



Well in another news



" In the absence of serious newspaper and TV media, then, it is left to social media to do the job. So here we are.“We recommend that every Nigerian check their own wardrobes for Mr Buhari, and perhaps ask their children if they have any ideas. If you do this, you will have looked harder forhim than the Nigerian media.”

#copied

I want this