|What Is The Electricity Situation In Your Area? by free2rime: 12:56pm
I just move to this neighbourhood in Gbazango Area of Kubwa and the light situation is one of the worse in Nigeria. We get as low as 2 hours of electiricity in the morning and 2 hours at Night.
Surprisingly, the adjoining areas like Federal Housing, Dantata Estate, other parts of Kubwa, Dutse Alhaji and even the closest which is Arab Road enjoy almost 24 hours of Light.
All entreaties to @PHCNnigeria to atleast reconnect the Area which has been regarded as kubwa village to the 33 KVA line which Arab Road uses has fallen on deaf hear. Someone please help me get the attention of @tundefashola to come to our aid.
|Re: What Is The Electricity Situation In Your Area? by Afonjashapmouth: 1:03pm
electricity in nigeria is now like a dead man's food times table 0-0-0
|Re: What Is The Electricity Situation In Your Area? by Placiddust: 2:08pm
The man above me, you can't be "righter". Practically dead in my area.... Ajara Badagry Lagos state
|Re: What Is The Electricity Situation In Your Area? by DeadPresident(m): 2:19pm
10 years of uninterrupted power
|Re: What Is The Electricity Situation In Your Area? by idrisolaide(m): 2:19pm
LIGHT HAS NEVER BEEN STABLE, YOU AND I KNOW THAT AS A FACT.
BUT FOR MY AREA! EVER SINCE WE START RAMADAN.
LIGHT DO DEY AROUND 3AM-7AM
THEN, LATER AROUND PAST 1PM-PAST 5PM CERTAIN.
AND I WONDER IF WE DEY ALSO PRORATE THE ELECTRICITY BILL SEF.
NA ONLY GOD GO HELP MAN FOR THIS COUNTRY.
|Re: What Is The Electricity Situation In Your Area? by hezy4real01(m): 2:19pm
The matter don pass Fasola power ooo even him too is confuse, make God help us
|Re: What Is The Electricity Situation In Your Area? by NwaAmaikpe: 2:19pm
|Re: What Is The Electricity Situation In Your Area? by toxxnoni(m): 2:19pm
My place they enjoy almost 20hrs lite oooo
|Re: What Is The Electricity Situation In Your Area? by Gbaremu(m): 2:19pm
It is in a critical stage.
|Re: What Is The Electricity Situation In Your Area? by NwaAmaikpe: 2:19pm
Power supply is top notch in my area.
Fashola is working.....but this country is still a zoo
|Re: What Is The Electricity Situation In Your Area? by hilroy: 2:19pm
Awesome
|Re: What Is The Electricity Situation In Your Area? by teamsynergy: 2:19pm
for the first time in over 15yrs (according to the residents i met here) our light is very stable now. sometimes it stays on for over 3days ...have Neva seen light like this since I finish from uni... before na twice per week, now inverter and gens are on serious break...
|Re: What Is The Electricity Situation In Your Area? by eleojo23: 2:19pm
Until we achieve 24hrs power supply, I consider what we have now as nothing..
Nigeria is a big disgrace to herself.
Giant of Africa indeed.
|Re: What Is The Electricity Situation In Your Area? by EgunMogaji(m): 2:19pm
24/7 for decades
|Re: What Is The Electricity Situation In Your Area? by ephi321: 2:20pm
Chai! In 2017, we are still here.. I feel bad for Nigeria. So many countries have moved on and left us behind. What a huge shame.
|Re: What Is The Electricity Situation In Your Area? by ayatt(m): 2:20pm
g
|Re: What Is The Electricity Situation In Your Area? by Omoluabi16: 2:20pm
10-14 hours a day.
|Re: What Is The Electricity Situation In Your Area? by kingvectorv(m): 2:20pm
If i start to talk we no go comot here.. Make we leave nepa matter with God the witches for naija no like light so nothin we fit do about nepa
|Re: What Is The Electricity Situation In Your Area? by eledalo: 2:20pm
well wlel
|Re: What Is The Electricity Situation In Your Area? by Nanabana11(f): 2:20pm
Uninterrupted darkness in my area
|Re: What Is The Electricity Situation In Your Area? by 9jasave: 2:21pm
light is 23hrs here in surulere Lagos.
|Re: What Is The Electricity Situation In Your Area? by SIRKAY98(m): 2:21pm
Please help me my land lady don turn to ELECTRICITY COMMISSION HER SeLF after battling with crasy bills for years i thank God they brought us a prepaid meter
Now she said i still hv to continue paying the crasy bill that we hv not settle the debt on ground
What can i do?
What approprite Authority can she be report to and is that right according to her
|Re: What Is The Electricity Situation In Your Area? by Evablizin(f): 2:21pm
Worst,since how many days now no light,the worst part is that the will flash the light female students will shout on top of their voice and the will go,not funny at all
|Re: What Is The Electricity Situation In Your Area? by OZAOEKPE(m): 2:21pm
Fashola is crazy like the crazy bills they send with no light
|Re: What Is The Electricity Situation In Your Area? by TRAY2(m): 2:21pm
Appalling in Onipanu area despite the rainfall
|Re: What Is The Electricity Situation In Your Area? by NubiLove(m): 2:21pm
Get an inverter and 200AH inverter battery... use you generator to charge, you would be able to use TV, light and fan.
|Re: What Is The Electricity Situation In Your Area? by sirLeeem(m): 2:21pm
Huh!! Hear in madaki we enjoyed light from like 9/10am to 5/6pm and from 8pm to 6am
|Re: What Is The Electricity Situation In Your Area? by moneyspeaking: 2:21pm
I visited Benin city and its worst.
|Re: What Is The Electricity Situation In Your Area? by soleexx(m): 2:21pm
24/7 .... if d lite off... maybe gov don cut ham... #reacharge and u back on track
|Re: What Is The Electricity Situation In Your Area? by seunny4lif(m): 2:21pm
4 days off
6 hours on Monday for afternoon as person no get work
|Re: What Is The Electricity Situation In Your Area? by NOC1(m): 2:22pm
my Area Alaba, OJo, Lagos state. we have close to 16 Hours uninterrupted power supply.
Kudos to them
