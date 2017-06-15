Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / What Is The Electricity Situation In Your Area? (2908 Views)

I just move to this neighbourhood in Gbazango Area of Kubwa and the light situation is one of the worse in Nigeria. We get as low as 2 hours of electiricity in the morning and 2 hours at Night.



Surprisingly, the adjoining areas like Federal Housing, Dantata Estate, other parts of Kubwa, Dutse Alhaji and even the closest which is Arab Road enjoy almost 24 hours of Light.



All entreaties to @PHCNnigeria to atleast reconnect the Area which has been regarded as kubwa village to the 33 KVA line which Arab Road uses has fallen on deaf hear. Someone please help me get the attention of @tundefashola to come to our aid. 2 Likes 1 Share

electricity in nigeria is now like a dead man's food times table 0-0-0 6 Likes

The man above me, you can't be "righter". Practically dead in my area.... Ajara Badagry Lagos state 2 Likes 1 Share



10 years of uninterrupted power

1 Like

LIGHT HAS NEVER BEEN STABLE, YOU AND I KNOW THAT AS A FACT.



BUT FOR MY AREA! EVER SINCE WE START RAMADAN.



LIGHT DO DEY AROUND 3AM-7AM



THEN, LATER AROUND PAST 1PM-PAST 5PM CERTAIN.



AND I WONDER IF WE DEY ALSO PRORATE THE ELECTRICITY BILL SEF.



NA ONLY GOD GO HELP MAN FOR THIS COUNTRY. 2 Likes 1 Share

The matter don pass Fasola power ooo even him too is confuse, make God help us















It is in a critical stage.





Power supply is top notch in my area.





Fashola is working.....but this country is still a zoo Power supply is top notch in my area.Fashola is working.....but this country is still a zoo 3 Likes 1 Share

Awesome 1 Like

for the first time in over 15yrs (according to the residents i met here) our light is very stable now. sometimes it stays on for over 3days ...have Neva seen light like this since I finish from uni... before na twice per week, now inverter and gens are on serious break... 3 Likes

Until we achieve 24hrs power supply, I consider what we have now as nothing..



Nigeria is a big disgrace to herself.



Giant of Africa indeed. 3 Likes 1 Share

24/7 for decades

Chai! In 2017, we are still here.. I feel bad for Nigeria. So many countries have moved on and left us behind. What a huge shame. 3 Likes

10-14 hours a day. 3 Likes



If i start to talk we no go comot here.. Make we leave nepa matter with God the witches for naija no like light so nothin we fit do about nepa

well wlel 2 Likes

Uninterrupted darkness in my area 4 Likes

light is 23hrs here in surulere Lagos. 1 Like

Please help me my land lady don turn to ELECTRICITY COMMISSION HER SeLF after battling with crasy bills for years i thank God they brought us a prepaid meter



Now she said i still hv to continue paying the crasy bill that we hv not settle the debt on ground





What can i do?



What approprite Authority can she be report to and is that right according to her

Worst,since how many days now no light,the worst part is that the will flash the light female students will shout on top of their voice and the will go,not funny at all

Fashola is crazy like the crazy bills they send with no light

Appalling in Onipanu area despite the rainfall

Get an inverter and 200AH inverter battery... use you generator to charge, you would be able to use TV, light and fan.

Huh!! Hear in madaki we enjoyed light from like 9/10am to 5/6pm and from 8pm to 6am

I visited Benin city and its worst.

24/7 .... if d lite off... maybe gov don cut ham... #reacharge and u back on track

4 days off

6 hours on Monday for afternoon as person no get work 1 Like