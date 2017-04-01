Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nelly Mbonu Celebrates Her Birthday With Topless Photos (1181 Views)

If Your Name Is Abigail, Your Biomed Boyfriend Just Showed Your Nudes To Friends / UBA Staff Sleeping With My Sister's Husband, Sends Him Her Nudes - Nigerian Man / Leaked Nudes Of Akwa Ibom Girl: Victim Heads To Police (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Happy Birthday Queen from all of us at Igbere TV and FOI



REGISTRATION FOR FACE OF IGBERE 2017 OPENS SOON... WATCH OUT!!!



http://igberetvnews.com/414424/queen-nelly-mbonu-celebrates-birthday/ Nnenna Mbonu is a Former Face of Igbere Queen. She celebrated her Birthday Today with some special photos.Happy Birthday Queen from all of us at Igbere TV and FOIREGISTRATION FOR FACE OF IGBERE 2017 OPENS SOON... WATCH OUT!!! 1 Like

NUDITY PAYS

More 1 Like

Still more

I dey come

IF YOU WANT TO SEE ALL THE YUMMY PHOTOS GO HERE >>> http://igberetvnews.com/414424/queen-nelly-mbonu-celebrates-birthday/







Why take off your clothes if you're still going to cover it





Some of these models need some sense Where the hell is the nudes?Why take off your clothes if you're still going to cover itSome of these models need some sense 2 Likes

Iranu

The only EX i know is omotola that left me around january

Am I the only person wondering how she won the most beautiful girl award?

Opon 1 Like

Another CUCUMBER saga loading........

hmmmmm...food is here

SMH

Ogaooo na so so porn person go dey watch

Her hairline has withdrawn into oblivion. I don't even find her sexy even she open everything. Someone should get her ugly ass properly dressed

End time style

H

You're most miserable of all persons when ur selling point is your body.

all i see is a very fuc.kable olosho

Issokay