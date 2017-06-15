Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bukola Saraki Meets With Albino Foundation (Photos) (10791 Views)

Bukola Saraki Meets With Babatunde Fashola (Photos) / Saraki Meets NLC Leadership Led By Comrade Ayuba Wabba(pics) / Saraki Meets Innocent Chukwuma Of InnosonMotors (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







http://wotzup.ng/senate-president-bukola-saraki-meets-with-albino-foundation-photos/ Senate President, Bukola Saraki shared pictures of his meeting with the Albino Foundation where they discuss the discrimination and marginalization that albinos across Nigeria are facing. Also discussed is the Albinism Rights Agenda, which is intended to ensure that there is no discrimination against albinos and vulnerable groups. He said the Nigeria Senate will always defend the rights of albinos and other vulnerable groups. 2 Likes

Even when he was being persecuted he kept on working like he wasn't being persecuted, now that the case against him has been dropped, I see him doing so many great things for the masses. He's a president we never had, a man that fights for the people. God bless him as he works for the growth of the nation. 25 Likes 4 Shares

lol@,the third pic,saraki be like,afin drop. that phone,wetin u dey find??..lol,see those albinos slaying queens,on red lip stich.. 2 Likes

More 1 Like 1 Share

stephleena:

lol Wish I could erase my post just to make you number one. I am sowie bae... Wish I could erase my post just to make you number one. I am sowie bae...

OZAOEKPE:

Even when he was being persecuted he kept on working like he wasn't being persecuted, now that the case against him has been dropped, I see him doing so many great things for the masses. He's a president we never had, a man that fights for the people. God bless him as he works for the growth of the nation.





Ya right!



It is so obviously obvious in the life of the people of Kwara state after Bukola Saraki governed them for 8years and still ruling in proxy Ya right!It is so obviously obvious in the life of the people of Kwara state after Bukola Saraki governed them for 8years and still ruling in proxy 9 Likes

Tolexander:

Ya right!



It is so obviously obvious in the life of the people of Kwara state after Bukola Saraki govern them for 8years and still ruling in proxy

What is good for tinubu(Lagos state) is also good for saraki(kwara state) What is good for tinubu(Lagos state) is also good for saraki(kwara state) 8 Likes

I love the albinos! 2 Likes

? They forgot to come with their brothers Where is Nnamdi Kani and Danladi Umar? They forgot to come with their brothers 4 Likes 1 Share

Tolexander:

I love the albinos! Why do you like them?



lalasticlala pls, help spread the word to stop the discrimination. FP Why do you like them?lalasticlala pls, help spread the word to stop the discrimination. FP







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0T0BzRA1UXw INTERNATIONAL ALBINISM AWARENESS DAY CELEBRATION IN NIGERIA

alBHAGDADI:

Why do you like them?



Because albinos don't use make up like Mary K and foundation. Because albinos don't use make up like Mary K and foundation. 1 Like

Afonjas actually think Nnamdi Kanu is an albino...LOL. 8 Likes

Most of these albinos are Igbos. From experience, over 80% of Albinos in Nigeria are Igbos. I need to know why? 3 Likes

OZAOEKPE:

Even when he was being persecuted he kept on working like he wasn't being persecuted, now that the case against him has been dropped, I see him doing so many great things for the masses. He's a president we never had, a man that fights for the people. God bless him as he works for the growth of the nation.







TRASH.



As usual.



7 Likes

so that babe in white top with black skirt too Na albino?

OZAOEKPE:

Even when he was being persecuted he kept on working like he wasn't being persecuted, now that the case against him has been dropped, I see him doing so many great things for the masses. He's a president we never had, a man that fights for the people. God bless him as he works for the growth of the nation.



You are one of those giving Igbos a bad name. You are one of those giving Igbos a bad name. 3 Likes

See money ooo. The baba say make I carry one come, and he go make me dey disappear go any country in the world 1 Like

You banned me now am back.may recession bites u harder

Albinos' with red lipsticks, Lols

The only thing wrong with this country is...

































































Everything! 3 Likes

IIHear say albinos dey good for rituals na true

you oga saraki is a bloody criminal... all politicians are criminals though

to celebrate his victory abi

muller101:

You banned me now am back.may recession bites u harder lool lool 2 Likes

OZAOEKPE:

Even when he was being persecuted he kept on working like he wasn't being persecuted, now that the case against him has been dropped, I see him doing so many great things for the masses. He's a president we never had, a man that fights for the people. God bless him as he works for the growth of the nation.







who do u this thing bros who do u this thing bros 1 Like



CCT man of the year Eku meeting oCCT man of the year

Saraki for President 2019... Ekweremadu for vice Dino for Senate president.... the useless coma induced 93years foolani vegetable will be in wheelchair when we eject him from aso Rock 1 Like