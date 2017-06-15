₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bukola Saraki Meets With Albino Foundation (Photos) by newsynews: 5:10pm
Senate President, Bukola Saraki shared pictures of his meeting with the Albino Foundation where they discuss the discrimination and marginalization that albinos across Nigeria are facing. Also discussed is the Albinism Rights Agenda, which is intended to ensure that there is no discrimination against albinos and vulnerable groups. He said the Nigeria Senate will always defend the rights of albinos and other vulnerable groups.
http://wotzup.ng/senate-president-bukola-saraki-meets-with-albino-foundation-photos/
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets With Albino Foundation (Photos) by OZAOEKPE(m): 5:10pm
Even when he was being persecuted he kept on working like he wasn't being persecuted, now that the case against him has been dropped, I see him doing so many great things for the masses. He's a president we never had, a man that fights for the people. God bless him as he works for the growth of the nation.
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets With Albino Foundation (Photos) by stephleena(f): 5:12pm
lol@,the third pic,saraki be like,afin drop. that phone,wetin u dey find??..lol,see those albinos slaying queens,on red lip stich..
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets With Albino Foundation (Photos) by newsynews: 5:13pm
More
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets With Albino Foundation (Photos) by OZAOEKPE(m): 5:14pm
stephleena:Wish I could erase my post just to make you number one. I am sowie bae...
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets With Albino Foundation (Photos) by Tolexander: 5:19pm
OZAOEKPE:Ya right!
It is so obviously obvious in the life of the people of Kwara state after Bukola Saraki governed them for 8years and still ruling in proxy
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets With Albino Foundation (Photos) by OZAOEKPE(m): 5:20pm
Tolexander:
What is good for tinubu(Lagos state) is also good for saraki(kwara state)
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets With Albino Foundation (Photos) by Tolexander: 5:27pm
I love the albinos!
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets With Albino Foundation (Photos) by Gayigaskia(m): 7:12pm
Where is Nnamdi Kani and Danladi Umar ? They forgot to come with their brothers
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets With Albino Foundation (Photos) by alBHAGDADI: 8:30pm
Tolexander:Why do you like them?
lalasticlala pls, help spread the word to stop the discrimination. FP
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets With Albino Foundation (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 8:30pm
INTERNATIONAL ALBINISM AWARENESS DAY CELEBRATION IN NIGERIA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0T0BzRA1UXw
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets With Albino Foundation (Photos) by Tolexander: 8:33pm
alBHAGDADI:Because albinos don't use make up like Mary K and foundation.
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets With Albino Foundation (Photos) by Hopeful20100: 8:33pm
Afonjas actually think Nnamdi Kanu is an albino...LOL.
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets With Albino Foundation (Photos) by Hopeful20100: 8:35pm
Most of these albinos are Igbos. From experience, over 80% of Albinos in Nigeria are Igbos. I need to know why?
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets With Albino Foundation (Photos) by TheHistorian(m): 9:16pm
OZAOEKPE:
TRASH.
As usual.
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets With Albino Foundation (Photos) by veekid(m): 9:16pm
so that babe in white top with black skirt too Na albino?
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets With Albino Foundation (Photos) by chuksanambra: 9:16pm
OZAOEKPE:
You are one of those giving Igbos a bad name.
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets With Albino Foundation (Photos) by nototribalist: 9:17pm
See money ooo. The baba say make I carry one come, and he go make me dey disappear go any country in the world
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets With Albino Foundation (Photos) by muller101(m): 9:17pm
You banned me now am back.may recession bites u harder
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets With Albino Foundation (Photos) by cerowo(f): 9:18pm
Albinos' with red lipsticks, Lols
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets With Albino Foundation (Photos) by SEYILIGHT(m): 9:18pm
The only thing wrong with this country is...
Everything!
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets With Albino Foundation (Photos) by Kenzim(m): 9:18pm
IIHear say albinos dey good for rituals na true
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets With Albino Foundation (Photos) by chinex276(m): 9:18pm
you oga saraki is a bloody criminal... all politicians are criminals though
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets With Albino Foundation (Photos) by jobbers: 9:19pm
to celebrate his victory abi
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets With Albino Foundation (Photos) by nototribalist: 9:19pm
muller101:lool
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets With Albino Foundation (Photos) by chinex276(m): 9:19pm
OZAOEKPE:
who do u this thing bros
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets With Albino Foundation (Photos) by kingjabz(m): 9:19pm
Eku meeting o
CCT man of the year
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets With Albino Foundation (Photos) by Bullhari007(m): 9:20pm
Saraki for President 2019... Ekweremadu for vice Dino for Senate president.... the useless coma induced 93years foolani vegetable will be in wheelchair when we eject him from aso Rock
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets With Albino Foundation (Photos) by gracein: 9:21pm
shey this Saraki used to be a Dr? what happened to him?? how has he affected the health sector positively?
