₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,823,187 members, 3,599,696 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 June 2017 at 11:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adesua Etomi Vs Tana Adelana: Who Wore The Intro Ceremony Outfit Better (pic)? (11309 Views)
Toke Makinwa Or The Little Girl, Who Rocked The Outfit Better? / Mercy Aigbe Vs Linda Ikeji:Who Rocked The Denim Outfit Better?(photos) / Rukky Sanda Vs Ebube Nwagbo:Who Rocks The Denim Outfit Better?(photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Adesua Etomi Vs Tana Adelana: Who Wore The Intro Ceremony Outfit Better (pic)? by computergeek(f): 6:02pm
Their resemblance is striking ASF! These two are total look-alikes.
Banky W's very own heartbeat, Adesua Etomi and the lovely Tana Adelana both rocked very similar ox-blood and stone-studded outfits and they both Slayed with a very capital 'S'.
I can't decide who wore it better, so you guys should decide for me.
But.........due to the fact that her make-up is less blinding, Adesua.
1 Like
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Tana Adelana: Who Wore The Intro Ceremony Outfit Better (pic)? by dacblogger(f): 7:23pm
Tana abi tanu wore it better...
9 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Tana Adelana: Who Wore The Intro Ceremony Outfit Better (pic)? by joseo: 8:22pm
remove the makeup...leave the dress and ask me again......I will then provide an answer......this days makeup is deceiving.
23 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Tana Adelana: Who Wore The Intro Ceremony Outfit Better (pic)? by keshmuah(f): 8:27pm
Is it just me or I feel like Adesua's makeup did not really slay on her engagement
4 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Tana Adelana: Who Wore The Intro Ceremony Outfit Better (pic)? by praizblog: 9:07pm
b
2 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Tana Adelana: Who Wore The Intro Ceremony Outfit Better (pic)? by TheHistorian(m): 9:48pm
Why so much hidden posts??
Some crooks must have used the thread as battle for their unrewarding e-war.
As for the dress...Adesua
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Tana Adelana: Who Wore The Intro Ceremony Outfit Better (pic)? by auntysimbiat(f): 9:48pm
Etomi
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Tana Adelana: Who Wore The Intro Ceremony Outfit Better (pic)? by Kenzim(m): 9:49pm
Adesuwa all x way
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Tana Adelana: Who Wore The Intro Ceremony Outfit Better (pic)? by IpobExposed: 9:49pm
Well remove the makeup
1 Like
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Tana Adelana: Who Wore The Intro Ceremony Outfit Better (pic)? by sisisioge: 9:49pm
I think they both wore it best
9 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Tana Adelana: Who Wore The Intro Ceremony Outfit Better (pic)? by Flexherbal(m): 9:49pm
They are both cool !
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Tana Adelana: Who Wore The Intro Ceremony Outfit Better (pic)? by Nizguy(m): 9:49pm
A
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Tana Adelana: Who Wore The Intro Ceremony Outfit Better (pic)? by muller101(m): 9:49pm
You banned me . I am back. But recession will locate u and bites u HARDER.
2 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Tana Adelana: Who Wore The Intro Ceremony Outfit Better (pic)? by doubled123(m): 9:50pm
Front Page!
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Tana Adelana: Who Wore The Intro Ceremony Outfit Better (pic)? by coolshegs10(m): 9:50pm
For me it's definitely gonna be Adesua.
I no like too much make up Jare..
The make up some ladies apply will prevent them form entering heaven.. You will see!
It's a lie abi?
Don't worry, I will remind you that day; when Angel Micheal tells you to please step aside for the real person he called.... Then I'll peep out from his back and say... Shey I no tell you?
5 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Tana Adelana: Who Wore The Intro Ceremony Outfit Better (pic)? by 234GT(m): 9:50pm
Nonsense all the way.
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Tana Adelana: Who Wore The Intro Ceremony Outfit Better (pic)? by omarithmetics: 9:50pm
why not both?
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Tana Adelana: Who Wore The Intro Ceremony Outfit Better (pic)? by jerrythafinisher(m): 9:50pm
it obvious tana wore it better
5 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Tana Adelana: Who Wore The Intro Ceremony Outfit Better (pic)? by Safiaa(f): 9:51pm
Uumm i guess we are judging from their beauty alone, because we cannot see any full pictures.
Etomi is better.
2 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Tana Adelana: Who Wore The Intro Ceremony Outfit Better (pic)? by IamSINZ(m): 9:52pm
Are they APC members?
1 Like
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Tana Adelana: Who Wore The Intro Ceremony Outfit Better (pic)? by jaheymezz(m): 9:52pm
ain't none of em making sense to me #my opinion tho
1 Like
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Tana Adelana: Who Wore The Intro Ceremony Outfit Better (pic)? by Jonbold(m): 9:53pm
I don't give a Bleep!!!
1 Like
Florence Onuma vs Patience Ozorkwo / Am I Not Cute?? (photo) / Whitney Houson, Illuminati Revealed
Viewing this topic: sasha2234, santanamimi(f), cris07(m), georgementday(m), pepemendy(m), otswag(m), haykinzz(m), queenitee(f), phexxo, adeshkhan(m), TimAllen, Blackie46(m), Nemeks23(m), whokno2moro, Jaymaestro, phinaluv(f), Kunlecelica(m), Stephanie1235(f), shakaz(m), IDRWFB, tiffanyfan(f), bory09(m), Intellad(m), horlahmieh(m), Sabergol99(m), PoshProf, irondome, ChosenTafa, onime, baesheska(f), dadabashua1(m), odamilola36(m), iamariwa(m), momysgirly(f) and 62 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6