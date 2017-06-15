Their resemblance is striking ASF! These two are total look-alikes.Banky W's very own heartbeat, Adesua Etomi and the lovely Tana Adelana both rocked very similar ox-blood and stone-studded outfits and they both Slayed with a very capital 'S'.I can't decide who wore it better, so you guys should decide for me.But.........due to the fact that her make-up is less blinding, Adesua.

Is it just me or I feel like Adesua's makeup did not really slay on her engagement