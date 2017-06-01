Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) (11353 Views)

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba was moved by the kind gesture and has taken to his social media to applaud the singer.



Drogba, 39 took to his official Twitter handle to tweet at Davido,describing his act as classy.



The lucky fan, Utibe was the young boy who won Davido’s heart when he was featured singing the musician’s hit song, ‘If.’ Utibe had been out of school and only passed the time miming songs until a concerned neighbour picked interest on the boy, and uploaded a video of him lip-syncing to the musician’s song on Instagram - The rest became history!







Drogba thank you for thanking Davido 35 Likes 1 Share

Wizkid you see your life 21 Likes

hmm nice one 1 Like

Wizkid own is to be featuring foreign artistes that dont give fúcks 10 Likes

LesbianBoy:

Wizkid you see your life So Davido and Wizkid don turn Nigerian version of Ronaldo and Messi! So Davido and Wizkid don turn Nigerian version of Ronaldo and Messi! 11 Likes 2 Shares

Good 1 Like

What a kind gesture! 1 Like

Cool.





1 Like





nice gesture from OBO.. See photos of the finished beautiful house. SEE PHOTOS

I guess wizkidayo will start building a school next week 15 Likes

nice

Evablizin:

Drogba thank you for thanking Davido lol... It's thanking time. So at this moment, everyone is expected to to join the thanking thankers team as we all give thanks this way. THANK YOU GOD FOR FAVORING THE LITTLE BOY AND HIS MOTHER IN SUCH AN UNEXPECTED WAY lol... It's thanking time. So at this moment, everyone is expected to to join the thanking thankers team as we all give thanks this way. THANK YOU GOD FOR FAVORING THE LITTLE BOY AND HIS MOTHER IN SUCH AN UNEXPECTED WAY 5 Likes





Because he built a house, we should now fry beans enh?



Anyways he tried sha. I don't just want to sound like someone I know on this forum.



But just call me whenever NwaAmaikpe builds a hut for his mother.



I'd be there for the opening ceremony So?Because he built a house, we should now fry beans enh?Anyways he tried sha. I don't just want to sound like someone I know on this forum.But just call me whenever NwaAmaikpe builds a hut for his mother.I'd be there for the opening ceremony 4 Likes

musicians should do more of this and get more fans





tired of all this hushpuppy and other G celebs flautning money 1 Like

i built houses for 15 children, am i making noise?

Haters are somewhere beefing secretly .. 3 Likes 1 Share

smardray:

Wizkid own is to be featuring foreign artistes that dont give fúcks

make me sef go try my luck Awww that's very nice of him, Some Wizkid fans would say he only did it for publicity... But at least he helped someone in a way that really matters...make me sef go try my luck 2 Likes

Wiz Kid when will you do ur own?

Caustics:

i built houses for 15 children, am i making noise? Say God Say God 2 Likes

Caustics:

i built houses for 15 children, am i making noise?



Wake up from your dream son Wake up from your dream son 3 Likes

It's easy to spend money you don't work hard for.....

smardray:

Wizkid own is to be featuring foreign artistes that dont give fúcks And smoking weed on Instagram... And smoking weed on Instagram... 1 Like

LesbianBoy:

Wizkid you see your life smardray:

Wizkid own is to be featuring foreign artistes that dont give fúcks emeijeh:

I guess wizkidayo will start building a school next week BlackAfrican:

Wiz Kid when will you do ur own?

Okay!!!

Enough of this comparison shiiit already!

Yeah, Davido really did something good and worth praising but it's disheartening when the so-called attention seekers 'fans' leave the main topic and focus on comparison, hatred and shiit!



This happens on Wizkid threads​ too, like Wadafuq people!!!

I say enough of wasting your precious life on people that don't give a fvcck about it! We got better things to do than this... Okay!!!Enough of this comparison shiiit already!Yeah, Davido really did something good and worth praising but it's disheartening when the so-called'fans' leave the main topic and focus on comparison, hatred and shiit!This happens on Wizkid threads​ too, like Wadafuq people!!!I say enough of wasting your precious life on people that don't give a fvcck about it! We got better things to do than this...

Caustics:

i built houses for 15 children, am i making noise?

The thing just tire me ooo The thing just tire me ooo 3 Likes

Obo for live....Wizkid shud do more biko

BlackAfrican:







Wake up from your dream son go to abarikoda estate in ebonyi state and ask of j. j. Johnson. go to abarikoda estate in ebonyi state and ask of j. j. Johnson.

Fresca:

