|Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by henryanna36: 7:31pm
The news of Davido's kind gesture towards a young fan named Utibe,went viral over the weekend after the Nigerian music sensation shared a picture of the building he is erecting for the lucky boy and his mother.
Chelsea legend Didier Drogba was moved by the kind gesture and has taken to his social media to applaud the singer.
Drogba, 39 took to his official Twitter handle to tweet at Davido,describing his act as classy.
The lucky fan, Utibe was the young boy who won Davido’s heart when he was featured singing the musician’s hit song, ‘If.’ Utibe had been out of school and only passed the time miming songs until a concerned neighbour picked interest on the boy, and uploaded a video of him lip-syncing to the musician’s song on Instagram - The rest became history!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/act-my-brother-reacts-after-davido.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by Evablizin(f): 7:42pm
Drogba thank you for thanking Davido
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by Theyveedo(m): 7:46pm
|Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by LesbianBoy(m): 7:49pm
Wizkid you see your life
21 Likes
|Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by praizblog: 7:50pm
hmm nice one
1 Like
|Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by smardray(m): 8:02pm
Wizkid own is to be featuring foreign artistes that dont give fúcks
10 Likes
|Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by Tolexander: 8:05pm
LesbianBoy:So Davido and Wizkid don turn Nigerian version of Ronaldo and Messi!
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:05pm
Good
1 Like
|Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by Flexherbal(m): 9:39pm
What a kind gesture!
1 Like
|Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by TheHistorian(m): 10:13pm
Cool.
1 Like
|Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by noetic5: 10:13pm
nice gesture from OBO.. See photos of the finished beautiful house. SEE PHOTOS
|Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by emeijeh(m): 10:13pm
I guess wizkidayo will start building a school next week
15 Likes
|Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by noetic5: 10:13pm
nice
|Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by Kingxway: 10:13pm
Evablizin:lol... It's thanking time. So at this moment, everyone is expected to to join the thanking thankers team as we all give thanks this way. THANK YOU GOD FOR FAVORING THE LITTLE BOY AND HIS MOTHER IN SUCH AN UNEXPECTED WAY
5 Likes
|Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by Neduzze5(m): 10:14pm
So?
Because he built a house, we should now fry beans enh?
Anyways he tried sha. I don't just want to sound like someone I know on this forum.
But just call me whenever NwaAmaikpe builds a hut for his mother.
I'd be there for the opening ceremony
4 Likes
|Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by rozayx5(m): 10:14pm
musicians should do more of this and get more fans
tired of all this hushpuppy and other G celebs flautning money
1 Like
|Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by Caustics: 10:14pm
i built houses for 15 children, am i making noise?
|Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by dyabman(m): 10:14pm
Haters are somewhere beefing secretly ..
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by ymee(m): 10:15pm
smardray:
|Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by Krystaal(m): 10:15pm
Awww that's very nice of him, Some Wizkid fans would say he only did it for publicity... But at least he helped someone in a way that really matters... make me sef go try my luck
2 Likes
|Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by BlackAfrican: 10:15pm
Wiz Kid when will you do ur own?
|Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by Oluwasaeon(m): 10:16pm
Caustics:Say God
2 Likes
|Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by BlackAfrican: 10:16pm
Caustics:
Wake up from your dream son
3 Likes
|Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by Fresca(f): 10:16pm
It's easy to spend money you don't work hard for.....
|Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by lenghtinny(m): 10:16pm
smardray:And smoking weed on Instagram...
1 Like
|Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by Ne0w1zarD: 10:17pm
LesbianBoy:
smardray:
emeijeh:
BlackAfrican:Okay!!!
Enough of this comparison shiiit already!
Yeah, Davido really did something good and worth praising but it's disheartening when the so-called
This happens on Wizkid threads too, like Wadafuq people!!!
I say enough of wasting your precious life on people that don't give a fvcck about it! We got better things to do than this...
|Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by Neduzze5(m): 10:17pm
Caustics:
The thing just tire me ooo
3 Likes
|Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by Fabolousibk1(m): 10:17pm
Obo for live....Wizkid shud do more biko
|Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by Caustics: 10:17pm
BlackAfrican:go to abarikoda estate in ebonyi state and ask of j. j. Johnson.
|Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by lenghtinny(m): 10:17pm
Fresca:
For X-men
1 Like
|Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by chris4gold(m): 10:17pm
issokay
|Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by CARBONY500: 10:18pm
DMW all the way.. Some mammothrepts will dispraise this gesture anyway. More power to your elbow, Davido! God should please put me in that position too, where I will be able to give to the poor.
2 Likes
