₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,823,188 members, 3,599,697 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 June 2017 at 11:09 PM

Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) (11353 Views)

Fans Question Sophia Momodu's Silence After Davido Welcomed 2nd Daughter / bbnaija: The First Thing The Top 5 Housemates Are Doing After Davido Asked / Dele Momodu Walks Out Of An Event After Davido Called Him His "Boy" (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by henryanna36: 7:31pm
The news of Davido's kind gesture towards a young fan named Utibe,went viral over the weekend after the Nigerian music sensation shared a picture of the building he is erecting for the lucky boy and his mother.

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba was moved by the kind gesture and has taken to his social media to applaud the singer.

Drogba, 39 took to his official Twitter handle to tweet at Davido,describing his act as classy.

The lucky fan, Utibe was the young boy who won Davido’s heart when he was featured singing the musician’s hit song, ‘If.’ Utibe had been out of school and only passed the time miming songs until a concerned neighbour picked interest on the boy, and uploaded a video of him lip-syncing to the musician’s song on Instagram - The rest became history!



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/act-my-brother-reacts-after-davido.html?m=1

1 Like

Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by Evablizin(f): 7:42pm
Drogba thank you for thanking Davido

35 Likes 1 Share

Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by Theyveedo(m): 7:46pm
grin
Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by LesbianBoy(m): 7:49pm
Wizkid you see your life undecided

21 Likes

Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by praizblog: 7:50pm
hmm nice one

1 Like

Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by smardray(m): 8:02pm
Wizkid own is to be featuring foreign artistes that dont give fúcks

10 Likes

Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by Tolexander: 8:05pm
LesbianBoy:
Wizkid you see your life undecided
So Davido and Wizkid don turn Nigerian version of Ronaldo and Messi!

11 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:05pm
Good

1 Like

Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by Flexherbal(m): 9:39pm
What a kind gesture!

1 Like

Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by TheHistorian(m): 10:13pm
Cool.


1 Like

Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by noetic5: 10:13pm


nice gesture from OBO.. See photos of the finished beautiful house. SEE PHOTOS
Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by emeijeh(m): 10:13pm
I guess wizkidayo will start building a school next week

15 Likes

Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by noetic5: 10:13pm
nice
Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by Kingxway: 10:13pm
Evablizin:
Drogba thank you for thanking Davido
wink lol... It's thanking time. So at this moment, everyone is expected to to join the thanking thankers team as we all give thanks this way. THANK YOU GOD FOR FAVORING THE LITTLE BOY AND HIS MOTHER IN SUCH AN UNEXPECTED WAY

5 Likes

Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by Neduzze5(m): 10:14pm
So?

Because he built a house, we should now fry beans enh?

Anyways he tried sha. I don't just want to sound like someone I know on this forum.

But just call me whenever NwaAmaikpe builds a hut for his mother.

I'd be there for the opening ceremony smiley

4 Likes

Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by rozayx5(m): 10:14pm
musicians should do more of this and get more fans


tired of all this hushpuppy and other G celebs flautning money

1 Like

Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by Caustics: 10:14pm
i built houses for 15 children, am i making noise? undecided
Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by dyabman(m): 10:14pm
Haters are somewhere beefing secretly ..

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by ymee(m): 10:15pm
smardray:
Wizkid own is to be featuring foreign artistes that dont give fúcks
Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by Krystaal(m): 10:15pm
Awww that's very nice of him, Some Wizkid fans would say he only did it for publicity... But at least he helped someone in a way that really matters... grin grin make me sef go try my luck

2 Likes

Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by BlackAfrican: 10:15pm
Wiz Kid when will you do ur own?
Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by Oluwasaeon(m): 10:16pm
Caustics:
i built houses for 15 children, am i making noise? undecided
Say God

2 Likes

Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by BlackAfrican: 10:16pm
Caustics:
i built houses for 15 children, am i making noise? undecided


Wake up from your dream son

3 Likes

Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by Fresca(f): 10:16pm
It's easy to spend money you don't work hard for.....
Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by lenghtinny(m): 10:16pm
smardray:
Wizkid own is to be featuring foreign artistes that dont give fúcks
And smoking weed on Instagram...

1 Like

Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by Ne0w1zarD: 10:17pm
LesbianBoy:
Wizkid you see your life undecided
smardray:
Wizkid own is to be featuring foreign artistes that dont give fúcks
emeijeh:
I guess wizkidayo will start building a school next week
BlackAfrican:
Wiz Kid when will you do ur own?
Okay!!!
Enough of this comparison shiiit already!
Yeah, Davido really did something good and worth praising but it's disheartening when the so-called attention seekers 'fans' leave the main topic and focus on comparison, hatred and shiit!

This happens on Wizkid threads​ too, like Wadafuq people!!!
I say enough of wasting your precious life on people that don't give a fvcck about it! We got better things to do than this... angry

Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by Neduzze5(m): 10:17pm
Caustics:
i built houses for 15 children, am i making noise? undecided

The thing just tire me ooo

3 Likes

Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by Fabolousibk1(m): 10:17pm
Obo for live....Wizkid shud do more biko
Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by Caustics: 10:17pm
BlackAfrican:



Wake up from your dream son
go to abarikoda estate in ebonyi state and ask of j. j. Johnson.
Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by lenghtinny(m): 10:17pm
Fresca:
X

For X-men angry

1 Like

Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by chris4gold(m): 10:17pm
issokay
Re: Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) by CARBONY500: 10:18pm
DMW all the way.. Some mammothrepts will dispraise this gesture anyway. More power to your elbow, Davido! God should please put me in that position too, where I will be able to give to the poor.

2 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

Brown In The Dock Over Rihanna 'assault' / Chris Beat Rihanna: The Real Story And Cause. / Chris Brown Charged!

Viewing this topic: Tezboi(m), Yorubaangel(m), Kryvichenko(m), olukaygold(m), Quincyolarks(m), NotGej, sirfee(m), Masterbiodun, PoliticalWatch, Evergreen4(m), nothingmega122(m), Adikam(m), chukwumapeter, festaclanre, chaidavese, icemann(m), Viergeachar, ritzyvic1(m), SolnergyPower, davetwinson, kingjoo, Briona(f), smartlawochetin, itsRhamzy, taddat(m), moruphb, bigproff885, 100Th(m), mrfoxx(m), ebuka10box(m), ChristosAlex68(m), emmy005, Manueleee(m), Iamkuttie(m), unclezion, Gwan2(m), Aden777(m), bobogee007(m), pitchez, edoboy33(m), Johnnyessence, dreeze1, labakeJ(f), dbaruwa(m), Oyeleye101(m), adisasegun, Kolade9(m), elolove(m), favelexzy(m), kingcity(m), gboisgroups, Owendavinci, iamariwa(m), purpledove, autosina, desiigner(m), jerryclinton, kolphitim6, Koninda(m), mvp2000(m), whisper88(m), ronaldo1000, countryfive, Kblakky(m), chisomgist(f), Kinghenreey, titiboti(m), juddywoko(m), GreatHorizon, chido20(m), abokidan4shege, Evablizin(f), Hidorano(m), udysweet(f), obo389(m), phaulzoe(m), yusufsheriff(m), Pasca07, yungsamchukwu1(m), mcdizzle(m), Josh44s(m), Realboygenius(m), Gleefreak125(m), nativedoctor(m), dview001(m), teewhyxy(m), tescoman90, kenniology(m), okey4reel(m), emmsnice(m) and 167 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.