|Corper Dies In Accident In Jos On His Way To His PPA. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 8:30pm
A member of the National Youth Service Corps NYSC , Aderinmola Damilola, has died in an auto crash while on his way to his Place of Primary Assignment in Jos, Plateau State. The former president of the Faculty of Law, LASU, 2013/2014 session, was heading to Jos, shortly after writing an ICSAN exam in Abuja, when the sad incident occured. May his soul rest in peace.
|Re: Corper Dies In Accident In Jos On His Way To His PPA. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 8:31pm
|Re: Corper Dies In Accident In Jos On His Way To His PPA. Photos by stephleena(f): 8:34pm
painful,too pathetic..
|Re: Corper Dies In Accident In Jos On His Way To His PPA. Photos by thesicilian: 8:41pm
All men must die.
|Re: Corper Dies In Accident In Jos On His Way To His PPA. Photos by auntysimbiat(f): 9:02pm
RIP
|Re: Corper Dies In Accident In Jos On His Way To His PPA. Photos by madridguy(m): 9:06pm
So painful. RIP
|Re: Corper Dies In Accident In Jos On His Way To His PPA. Photos by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 9:16pm
Legal counsel gone too soon
|Re: Corper Dies In Accident In Jos On His Way To His PPA. Photos by Elnino4ladies: 9:46pm
Quite sad
|Re: Corper Dies In Accident In Jos On His Way To His PPA. Photos by UnchangeableGod: 10:25pm
I just hope he gave his life to Christ and died in the Lord. That is a lesson for you and I. Let each of us repent from sin and make our ways right with our Creator today. Nobody knows who is the next to face eternity. Our education, achievements, fame, wealth, pedigree etc will not matter any more. Dying without Christ and the Salvation He procured at Calvary for sinful humanity means endless misery in hell fire. May you and I never go there I J N, Amen.
|Re: Corper Dies In Accident In Jos On His Way To His PPA. Photos by TheHistorian(m): 10:29pm
|Re: Corper Dies In Accident In Jos On His Way To His PPA. Photos by Caustics: 10:29pm
|Re: Corper Dies In Accident In Jos On His Way To His PPA. Photos by holatimmy(f): 10:29pm
No No No
This broke my fragile heart
After years of hard work and stress...God grant his family fortitude to bear their loss
|Re: Corper Dies In Accident In Jos On His Way To His PPA. Photos by pythonkid: 10:30pm
rip
|Re: Corper Dies In Accident In Jos On His Way To His PPA. Photos by uzoclinton(m): 10:30pm
No one, absolutely no one' knows tommorow.. .
|Re: Corper Dies In Accident In Jos On His Way To His PPA. Photos by pembisco(m): 10:30pm
RIP
|Re: Corper Dies In Accident In Jos On His Way To His PPA. Photos by Kenzim(m): 10:30pm
Nysc should be scrapped
|Re: Corper Dies In Accident In Jos On His Way To His PPA. Photos by pythonkid: 10:30pm
thesicilian:
what are you waiting for?
|Re: Corper Dies In Accident In Jos On His Way To His PPA. Photos by Nigeriadondie: 10:30pm
I ve said it that NYSC should be scrapped cos souls that wud ve been alive today are dead. I served in d north and could recall I had an accident on my way to my PPA. Though I survived with a minor injury not all were fortunate. It is sad to see parents go thru a lot to train their kids in higher institutions only to loose them to NYSC. No insurance, no form of compensation from d govt although life has no monetary value. Just few months I lost a colleague to the meningitis outbreak in Sokoto state. And what pains me is that it is not d kids of d elite that dies but those who struggle through thin and thick to raise their kids just like late friend whose parents are yet to recover from d loss. If not for NYSC that guy wud ve been alive.
Also, it is high time government must have and enforce speed limits on our roads. This would go a long way prevent most of d avoidable accidents.
Also, NYSC has not achieved its aim of fostering national unity as Nigeria has, is and will always remain divided as there is no basis for its unity.
|Re: Corper Dies In Accident In Jos On His Way To His PPA. Photos by sekem: 10:30pm
It is the will of Gawd
|Re: Corper Dies In Accident In Jos On His Way To His PPA. Photos by cheddahboy(m): 10:30pm
This is Painful, God pls we don't need the death of the youths no more.
|Re: Corper Dies In Accident In Jos On His Way To His PPA. Photos by ymee(m): 10:31pm
stephleena:
|Re: Corper Dies In Accident In Jos On His Way To His PPA. Photos by uzoclinton(m): 10:31pm
UnchangeableGod:we all may end up there
|Re: Corper Dies In Accident In Jos On His Way To His PPA. Photos by Ezedon(m): 10:31pm
They have tracked him from his village
|Re: Corper Dies In Accident In Jos On His Way To His PPA. Photos by Vision2045(m): 10:31pm
Rest in peace bro..
I remember your sweet words to me, when I invited you to my faculty programme back then in school, how u really wish to affect the Nigerian future positively. rest well brother..
such a great loss.
|Re: Corper Dies In Accident In Jos On His Way To His PPA. Photos by uzoclinton(m): 10:32pm
sekem:For him To die a painful death... you need to change church
|Re: Corper Dies In Accident In Jos On His Way To His PPA. Photos by pythonkid: 10:32pm
UnchangeableGod:
true talk bro... like all this Yahoo guys kidnappers that wants this money anyhow... I really wish they know.. they ain't going no where with all that... righteousness is all that a man needs and must search for
|Re: Corper Dies In Accident In Jos On His Way To His PPA. Photos by Jiang: 10:32pm
UnchangeableGod:
Can't you just type R.I.P wish him all the best & move on. whats with all the sermons
R.I.P to da young lawyer.
|Re: Corper Dies In Accident In Jos On His Way To His PPA. Photos by Samuelight(m): 10:32pm
Can something good come out of NYSC. R. I. P!
|Re: Corper Dies In Accident In Jos On His Way To His PPA. Photos by Charismatic107: 10:33pm
May his soul rest in peace...I think this NYSC should be scrapped,only God know the number of innocent life that has been lost due to NYSC
|Re: Corper Dies In Accident In Jos On His Way To His PPA. Photos by Samuelight(m): 10:33pm
Can something good come out of NYSC?
R. I. P!
|Re: Corper Dies In Accident In Jos On His Way To His PPA. Photos by salaboiz(m): 10:35pm
RIP
|Re: Corper Dies In Accident In Jos On His Way To His PPA. Photos by vickertony(m): 10:36pm
What a painful loss,
this guy had a bright future.
Life is unfair.
God please console his family.
