Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Corper Dies In Accident In Jos On His Way To His PPA. Photos (5754 Views)

Passengers Die In A Fatal Accident In Ondo (Graphic Photos) / Nasarawa Pastor Survives Terrible Accident On His Way To His Hometown (Photos) / APC Bus In A Fatal Accident In Oyo, 4 Dead (Graphic Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; A member of the National Youth Service Corps NYSC , Aderinmola Damilola, has died in an auto crash while on his way to his Place of Primary Assignment in Jos, Plateau State. The former president of the Faculty of Law, LASU, 2013/2014 session, was heading to Jos, shortly after writing an ICSAN exam in Abuja, when the sad incident occured. May his soul rest in peace.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/nysc-member-dies-fatal-accident-way-ppa-jos-photos.html 1 Like

cc; lalasticlala

painful,too pathetic..

All men must die. 1 Like 1 Share

RIP 1 Like

So painful. RIP

Legal counsel gone too soon 1 Like

Quite sad

I just hope he gave his life to Christ and died in the Lord. That is a lesson for you and I. Let each of us repent from sin and make our ways right with our Creator today. Nobody knows who is the next to face eternity. Our education, achievements, fame, wealth, pedigree etc will not matter any more. Dying without Christ and the Salvation He procured at Calvary for sinful humanity means endless misery in hell fire. May you and I never go there I J N, Amen. 8 Likes

No No No



This broke my fragile heart

After years of hard work and stress...God grant his family fortitude to bear their loss 1 Like 1 Share

rip

No one, absolutely no one' knows tommorow.. .

RIP

Nysc should be scrapped

thesicilian:

All men must die.

what are you waiting for? what are you waiting for? 1 Like

I ve said it that NYSC should be scrapped cos souls that wud ve been alive today are dead. I served in d north and could recall I had an accident on my way to my PPA. Though I survived with a minor injury not all were fortunate. It is sad to see parents go thru a lot to train their kids in higher institutions only to loose them to NYSC. No insurance, no form of compensation from d govt although life has no monetary value. Just few months I lost a colleague to the meningitis outbreak in Sokoto state. And what pains me is that it is not d kids of d elite that dies but those who struggle through thin and thick to raise their kids just like late friend whose parents are yet to recover from d loss. If not for NYSC that guy wud ve been alive.

Also, it is high time government must have and enforce speed limits on our roads. This would go a long way prevent most of d avoidable accidents.

Also, NYSC has not achieved its aim of fostering national unity as Nigeria has, is and will always remain divided as there is no basis for its unity. I ve said it that NYSC should be scrapped cos souls that wud ve been alive today are dead. I served in d north and could recall I had an accident on my way to my PPA. Though I survived with a minor injury not all were fortunate. It is sad to see parents go thru a lot to train their kids in higher institutions only to loose them to NYSC. No insurance, no form of compensation from d govt although life has no monetary value. Just few months I lost a colleague to the meningitis outbreak in Sokoto state. And what pains me is that it is not d kids of d elite that dies but those who struggle through thin and thick to raise their kids just like late friend whose parents are yet to recover from d loss. If not for NYSC that guy wud ve been alive.Also, it is high time government must have and enforce speed limits on our roads. This would go a long way prevent most of d avoidable accidents.Also, NYSC has not achieved its aim of fostering national unity as Nigeria has, is and will always remain divided as there is no basis for its unity.

It is the will of Gawd

This is Painful, God pls we don't need the death of the youths no more.

UnchangeableGod:

I just hope he gave his life to Christ and died in the Lord. That is a lesson for you and I. Let each of us repent from sin and make our ways right with our Creator today. Nobody knows who is the next to face eternity. Our education, achievements, fame, wealth, pedigree etc will not matter any more. Dying without Christ and the Salvation He procured at Calvary for sinful humanity means endless misery in hell fire. May you and I never go there I J N, Amen. we all may end up there we all may end up there

They have tracked him from his village

Rest in peace bro..



I remember your sweet words to me, when I invited you to my faculty programme back then in school, how u really wish to affect the Nigerian future positively. rest well brother..



such a great loss.

sekem:

It is the will of Gawd For him To die a painful death ... you need to change church For him To die a painful death... you need to change church

UnchangeableGod:

I just hope he gave his life to Christ and died in the Lord. That is a lesson for you and I. Let each of us repent from sin and make our ways right with our Creator today. Nobody knows who is the next to face eternity. Our education, achievements, fame, wealth, pedigree etc will not matter any more. Dying without Christ and the Salvation He procured at Calvary for sinful humanity means endless misery in hell fire. May you and I never go there I J N, Amen.

true talk bro... like all this Yahoo guys kidnappers that wants this money anyhow... I really wish they know.. they ain't going no where with all that... righteousness is all that a man needs and must search for true talk bro... like all this Yahoo guys kidnappers that wants this money anyhow... I really wish they know.. they ain't going no where with all that... righteousness is all that a man needs and must search for

UnchangeableGod:

I just hope he gave his life to Christ and died in the Lord. That is a lesson for you and I. Let each of us repent from sin and make our ways right with our Creator today. Nobody knows who is the next to face eternity. Our education, achievements, fame, wealth, pedigree etc will not matter any more. Dying without Christ and the Salvation He procured at Calvary for sinful humanity means endless misery in hell fire. May you and I never go there I J N, Amen.

Can't you just type R.I.P wish him all the best & move on. whats with all the sermons





R.I.P to da young lawyer. Can't you just type R.I.P wish him all the best & move on. whats with all the sermonsR.I.P to da young lawyer. 1 Like

Can something good come out of NYSC. R. I. P!

May his soul rest in peace...I think this NYSC should be scrapped,only God know the number of innocent life that has been lost due to NYSC

Can something good come out of NYSC?

R. I. P!

RIP