This happened during Oslo Diamond League on Thursday evening. She made sure she was behind the board, landed nicely and then... her wig fell off.



Not one to show what must have been considerable embarrassment at the unfortunate incident, the Nigerian simply waited for her mark to be measured (6.21m) before picking up the hairpiece and proceeding to slip it back into place.



Watch Video Below



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nSfue4phU4M



Eyaa. Good to use bobby pins. 8 Likes

Beckino:

Eyaa. Good to use bobby pins.

The Legend has spoken.



Heed!



24 Likes

Nothing dey there jare 11 Likes

Lol 1 Like 1 Share





Some days are just like that !!



http://www.nairaland.com/2902213/herbal-tea-total-cure-preMAture-EXpulsion-and-E.D. Uffff!Some days are just like that !! 1 Like

This one weak me. 9 Likes 1 Share

headward

OK

Job hazard.. . Thank Jah say no be panties tear 8 Likes

It means nothing 2 Likes

She no suppose pick am again 2 Likes

TheHistorian:







Dem suppose measure the wig high jump too Dem suppose measure the wig high jump too 6 Likes

Ok

Zero biggy 2 Likes

No embarrassment for there nor! She nor poo for body, na wig fall. #GoBlessing#GodGotYourBackAlways# 5 Likes

sorry 1 Like

See head like ajepako own 1 Like

Omo,the head be like kerosene Mango. 2 Likes

she for use super glue hold am na 1 Like

Black monkey..Why she no fit jump with her natural hair?She her head like chimpanzee..You are a big embarrassment to african women 2 Likes 2 Shares

that hairpiece alone is costing her .50cm each time and probably. 0.10 seconds on the tracks 1 Like

wait did I just made front page....





no no no lemmme sheck we'll o





oh yes I made FP..



pls I wan to shout out to my mummy, my daddy , my brother , my sister and my family...





plus my ex gf, I love you so much ....



and my future wife, I'll love you.





pls play me yori yori by Bracketi leeyh 2 Likes

Lol

Nigerian celeb with fake things...even with fake wig 1 Like

thank God no be her pussy water throwey

You a megastar and you really makes is proud wig or no wig you are still a megastar and we love you Blessing 1 Like

Like I said..

Blessing be like; find the fault while I move forward...living my life. 1 Like