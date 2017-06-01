₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,823,188 members, 3,599,697 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 June 2017 at 11:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Blessing Okagbare's Wig Falls Off During Leap (Photos, Video) (20713 Views)
Blessing Okagbare Celebrates Her 28th Birthday Today / Blessing Okagbare Beats Usain Bolt To 2016 Guinness World Records / Blessing Okagbare Banned From Rio Olympics (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Blessing Okagbare's Wig Falls Off During Leap (Photos, Video) by IratzsMicheal(m): 8:47pm
Nigerian track and field athlete Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor mistakenly lets her wig fall off during a long jump.
This happened during Oslo Diamond League on Thursday evening. She made sure she was behind the board, landed nicely and then... her wig fell off.
Not one to show what must have been considerable embarrassment at the unfortunate incident, the Nigerian simply waited for her mark to be measured (6.21m) before picking up the hairpiece and proceeding to slip it back into place.
Watch Video Below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nSfue4phU4M
Source:[url] http://newscantell.blogspot.com.ng/2017/06/blessing-okagbare-suffers-embarrassment.html[/url]
3 Likes
|Re: Blessing Okagbare's Wig Falls Off During Leap (Photos, Video) by Beckino(f): 9:21pm
Eyaa. Good to use bobby pins.
8 Likes
|Re: Blessing Okagbare's Wig Falls Off During Leap (Photos, Video) by TheHistorian(m): 9:40pm
Beckino:
The Legend has spoken.
Heed!
24 Likes
|Re: Blessing Okagbare's Wig Falls Off During Leap (Photos, Video) by adadioranmah(f): 9:40pm
Nothing dey there jare
11 Likes
|Re: Blessing Okagbare's Wig Falls Off During Leap (Photos, Video) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:41pm
Lol
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Blessing Okagbare's Wig Falls Off During Leap (Photos, Video) by Flexherbal(m): 9:41pm
Uffff!
Some days are just like that !!
http://www.nairaland.com/2902213/herbal-tea-total-cure-preMAture-EXpulsion-and-E.D.
1 Like
|Re: Blessing Okagbare's Wig Falls Off During Leap (Photos, Video) by ajalawole(m): 9:41pm
This one weak me.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Blessing Okagbare's Wig Falls Off During Leap (Photos, Video) by debque(m): 9:41pm
headward
|Re: Blessing Okagbare's Wig Falls Off During Leap (Photos, Video) by eezeribe(m): 9:41pm
OK
|Re: Blessing Okagbare's Wig Falls Off During Leap (Photos, Video) by Kenzim(m): 9:41pm
Job hazard.. . Thank Jah say no be panties tear
8 Likes
|Re: Blessing Okagbare's Wig Falls Off During Leap (Photos, Video) by DjAndroid: 9:42pm
It means nothing
2 Likes
|Re: Blessing Okagbare's Wig Falls Off During Leap (Photos, Video) by Syphax(m): 9:42pm
SHAKABOOM:I don't even know what to say or what to call you. I actually had to run a search on Google for the most polite INSULT I could give you and these are the ones I could find:
1)The only way you'll ever get laid is if you crawl up a chicken's ass and wait.
2)Your dad's condom is bigger than your personality
3)I would ask you how old you are but I know you can't count that high.
4)You were so ugly that when you were born, the doctor threw you out the window and the window threw you back
5)You have enough fat to make another human
6)Roses are red violets are blue, God made Okagbere pretty and rich, what happened to you?
7)The last time I saw a face like yours I fed it a banana.
8 )If you had one more brain cell, it would be lonely.
Hopeless, Motherf**kinf, Ugly, Dirty Racist.
71 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Blessing Okagbare's Wig Falls Off During Leap (Photos, Video) by ifeomafigure8(f): 9:42pm
She no suppose pick am again
2 Likes
|Re: Blessing Okagbare's Wig Falls Off During Leap (Photos, Video) by mcevans1(m): 9:42pm
TheHistorian:
Dem suppose measure the wig high jump too
6 Likes
|Re: Blessing Okagbare's Wig Falls Off During Leap (Photos, Video) by yeyeboi(m): 9:42pm
Ok
|Re: Blessing Okagbare's Wig Falls Off During Leap (Photos, Video) by chiwetaluAGU(m): 9:42pm
Zero biggy
2 Likes
|Re: Blessing Okagbare's Wig Falls Off During Leap (Photos, Video) by Beautifulemi(f): 9:42pm
No embarrassment for there nor! She nor poo for body, na wig fall. #GoBlessing#GodGotYourBackAlways#
5 Likes
|Re: Blessing Okagbare's Wig Falls Off During Leap (Photos, Video) by fiona14: 9:42pm
sorry
1 Like
|Re: Blessing Okagbare's Wig Falls Off During Leap (Photos, Video) by BABANGBALI: 9:43pm
See head like ajepako own
1 Like
|Re: Blessing Okagbare's Wig Falls Off During Leap (Photos, Video) by Lionheartedfew: 9:43pm
Omo,the head be like kerosene Mango.
2 Likes
|Re: Blessing Okagbare's Wig Falls Off During Leap (Photos, Video) by R2bees(m): 9:43pm
she for use super glue hold am na
1 Like
|Re: Blessing Okagbare's Wig Falls Off During Leap (Photos, Video) by SHAKABOOM: 9:43pm
Black monkey..Why she no fit jump with her natural hair?She her head like chimpanzee..You are a big embarrassment to african women
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Blessing Okagbare's Wig Falls Off During Leap (Photos, Video) by DisGuy: 9:43pm
that hairpiece alone is costing her .50cm each time and probably. 0.10 seconds on the tracks
1 Like
|Re: Blessing Okagbare's Wig Falls Off During Leap (Photos, Video) by OgahBohz(m): 9:43pm
wait did I just made front page....
no no no lemmme sheck we'll o
oh yes I made FP..
pls I wan to shout out to my mummy, my daddy , my brother , my sister and my family...
plus my ex gf, I love you so much ....
and my future wife, I'll love you.
pls play me yori yori by Bracketi leeyh
2 Likes
|Re: Blessing Okagbare's Wig Falls Off During Leap (Photos, Video) by chukslawrence(m): 9:43pm
Lol
|Re: Blessing Okagbare's Wig Falls Off During Leap (Photos, Video) by herdekunley9ja: 9:43pm
Nigerian celeb with fake things...even with fake wig
1 Like
|Re: Blessing Okagbare's Wig Falls Off During Leap (Photos, Video) by OMOTOWO(m): 9:44pm
thank God no be her pussy water throwey
|Re: Blessing Okagbare's Wig Falls Off During Leap (Photos, Video) by blackgorillaman: 9:44pm
You a megastar and you really makes is proud wig or no wig you are still a megastar and we love you Blessing
1 Like
|Re: Blessing Okagbare's Wig Falls Off During Leap (Photos, Video) by hipswrites: 9:44pm
Like I said..
Blessing be like; find the fault while I move forward...living my life.
1 Like
|Re: Blessing Okagbare's Wig Falls Off During Leap (Photos, Video) by creepsyme(f): 9:44pm
IratzsMicheal:Ooh no how can she wear a wig with a rigorous activity like sports? na she look for trouble.
11 Likes
FIFA Rankings: Super Eagles Crash 14 places, Now 57th / Top Tennis Couples / Nigeria Not Producing Enough Good Players Anymore – Arsene Wenger
Viewing this topic: fatemmy(f), mexxy1(m), Omotaday(m), mayucares, Esther001, Chardon90(m), chngebeginwthme, Abdul9025(m), myners007, urch999(m), dgbaba, chiboy11(m), Chukwudi4naija(m), thenny312(m), destiro(m), femo86(m), fojb, megautche, iamsmile(m), kretoz, blueseacats(m), taofeek11(m), piagetskinner(m), aristocratic(m), pedrozone15(m), galaciousbabe(f), bjjbam, teaseryoh, critique2(m), jajdmenace, prettyem(f), DollyB(m), adekal001(m), ennyhola, kaywizee(m), unilagfreshest(m), TheEminentLaity, fernandooleku(m), jobsat34(m), emmchi(m), ItsBolaji, damiolly(m), aumeehn, Luckianti(m), Ej12, professorchuks, Tonyduke(m), ahahnow, godstime88(m), obienu, palz(m), teresafaith(f), tomaudu(m), Csami(m), admax(m), Jh0wsef(m), sikells(m), just4fun(m), Ezigboune(f), onebody(m), phinaluv(f), Intellad(m), NaMe4, Glamourv(f), jasmeel, cr7lomo, Collins0609(m), orangeberry2, Fundamentalist, bishopdesignate, GoldenCrown1160, Samakinsyomex(m), banmee(m), oli360, Masterdeking(m), SherylMiracle(m), slegerman(m), IDRWFB, gozzy121(m), Jobig(m), jboy73, doctore212(m), Optimist1998(m), worlexy(m), bigproff885, Durhleepee(f), Stormyharper and 112 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17