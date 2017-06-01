₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,823,187 members, 3,599,696 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 June 2017 at 11:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With A Ring He Designed For Her (Photos) (6785 Views)
|Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With A Ring He Designed For Her (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 9:59pm
A Nigerian man identified as Mr Oye proposed to his longtime girlfriend surprisingly with an expensive ring he intricately designed for her. His partner known as Ify - was shocked following the unexpected gesture as she said YES to his proposal. See photos below;
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/nigerian-man-proposes-girlfriend-ring-designed-photos.html
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With A Ring He Designed For Her (Photos) by doctimonyeka(m): 10:01pm
Money miss road syndrome...
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With A Ring He Designed For Her (Photos) by Theyveedo(m): 10:01pm
He has money
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With A Ring He Designed For Her (Photos) by Benita27(f): 10:02pm
Looks beautiful. He must have customized it for her. HML to them in advance.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With A Ring He Designed For Her (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 10:03pm
Okay. What next?
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With A Ring He Designed For Her (Photos) by zarakay(f): 10:05pm
Wow
This is lovely
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With A Ring He Designed For Her (Photos) by TheHistorian(m): 10:05pm
Amarabae:
An elaborate and glamorous wedding ceremony.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With A Ring He Designed For Her (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 10:06pm
TheHistorian:okay o.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With A Ring He Designed For Her (Photos) by stephleena(f): 10:06pm
sweet,lovely and romantic...
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With A Ring He Designed For Her (Photos) by Fresca(f): 10:07pm
Awww Very romantic
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With A Ring He Designed For Her (Photos) by OgahBohz(m): 10:10pm
and somebody is telling me that love does not cost a thing ..oryt ....
am watching
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With A Ring He Designed For Her (Photos) by OgahBohz(m): 10:10pm
and somebody is telling me that love does not cost a thing ..oryt ....
am watching
1 Like
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With A Ring He Designed For Her (Photos) by IamSINZ(m): 10:14pm
OgahBohz:
Goan call that person for me
3 Likes
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With A Ring He Designed For Her (Photos) by hinky(f): 10:26pm
He try
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With A Ring He Designed For Her (Photos) by bizza45: 10:31pm
4k givers
1 Like
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With A Ring He Designed For Her (Photos) by Tangloaded: 10:33pm
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With A Ring He Designed For Her (Photos) by Caustics: 10:33pm
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With A Ring He Designed For Her (Photos) by Nma27(f): 10:34pm
Money is good
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With A Ring He Designed For Her (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:34pm
Cool
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With A Ring He Designed For Her (Photos) by cyberdurable(m): 10:34pm
Ifeoma Nwannem... Open your Eye ooo...
U see this aphonjaz Demons, they can break heart like bottle
us your head..Dont let Aphonja play you .. We your brothers are concerned
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With A Ring He Designed For Her (Photos) by personal59(m): 10:34pm
hmmmm cool
but @ the first picture Wetin do d guy for neck?
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With A Ring He Designed For Her (Photos) by noetic5: 10:34pm
nice
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With A Ring He Designed For Her (Photos) by Ezedon(m): 10:34pm
Na so
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With A Ring He Designed For Her (Photos) by Kenzim(m): 10:34pm
Love is sweet
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With A Ring He Designed For Her (Photos) by CARBONY500: 10:34pm
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With A Ring He Designed For Her (Photos) by ymee(m): 10:35pm
TheHistorian:
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With A Ring He Designed For Her (Photos) by Nma27(f): 10:35pm
See d guy thick neck like Python own...
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With A Ring He Designed For Her (Photos) by herkeym001(m): 10:35pm
Good
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With A Ring He Designed For Her (Photos) by pythonkid: 10:35pm
whys this poo on Frontpage now... who cares!
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With A Ring He Designed For Her (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 10:35pm
Confam
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With A Ring He Designed For Her (Photos) by pythonkid: 10:36pm
doctimonyeka:
poverty syndrome
Thesis Support / Church Of Satan Registration Site. / Ladies, On Your Mark; Set; Go!!! Guys, You Are The Referee!
Viewing this topic: ojonugwa25(m), Smartuche, Tolzeal(m), Oluomo2468, Spacless(m), iamdemolah(m), pappy2000, harbjar(m), Phonefanatic, Phelixblaq(m), AustineCJ, Donovan, giddy007, AquaLalua, Victory1989, iberu001(m), movetoca, officialteemi(m), LolaCole1, Niccoloimhotep, Waspy(m), lupey, mctony5050(m), Toniaife(f), teevodaprinz(m), Boyembo(m), eleojo23, LordTrezy, wolelove(m), kynbasil01, Herrmes, SwitBEsther, somegirl1, viperman, DrLikita12, haadeen(m), DivinelyBlessed, Goodyness(f), emteecve(m), Riclord001(m), loomer, lewizylee(m), Sholypop, Limzy02(m), 0b100100111, Jazmiynne(f), jasmeel, genius43(m), chidex101(m), jacko007(m), EWAagoyin(m), Kemimarch16(f), osuvicky(m), shabidu(m), beejay247, Toluwarni(m), Khalhabs(m), raph86, JudasIsCucumber, chisomgist(f), Nsiboy5(m), missdebs(f), MaconAwire(m), tunnamaniah(m), crisisexpert321(m), Jasboi(m), Sexytzee1, bishopdesignate, damagepbuh, jpmoriarti(m), Hunterone(m), Arian11(m), oluwawunmi(f), onojemma, meKdollz(m), Prince4945, richiefloyd(m), kayus4321(m), peterpetrelli(m), fowosh, ronaldo1000, Johnnyoungster(m), akandry, JBforreal, chuxxvester(m), Justicr, damilare96(m), deardevil, achiever007(m), ApostleT, richyboi, idreezbaba(m), Dopeyomi(m), bbjummy, Lbrasi, kenben, gimakon(m), chronique(m), RealJenny(f), Prettyqueen(f), gboisgroups and 131 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10