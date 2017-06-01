Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With A Ring He Designed For Her (Photos) (6785 Views)

A Nigerian man identified as Mr Oye proposed to his longtime girlfriend surprisingly with an expensive ring he intricately designed for her. His partner known as Ify - was shocked following the unexpected gesture as she said YES to his proposal.

Money miss road syndrome...

He has money

Looks beautiful. He must have customized it for her. HML to them in advance. 7 Likes 1 Share

Okay. What next?

Wow

This is lovely

Okay. What next?

An elaborate and glamorous wedding ceremony.



10 Likes 2 Shares

An elaborate and glamorous wedding ceremony.

okay o. okay o. 1 Like 1 Share

sweet,lovely and romantic...

Awww Very romantic

and somebody is telling me that love does not cost a thing ..oryt ....

am watching

and somebody is telling me that love does not cost a thing ..oryt ....

am watching 1 Like

Goan call that person for me Goan call that person for me 3 Likes

He try

4k givers 1 Like

Money is good

Cool

Ifeoma Nwannem... Open your Eye ooo...



U see this aphonjaz Demons, they can break heart like bottle



us your head..Dont let Aphonja play you .. We your brothers are concerned

hmmmm cool



but @ the first picture Wetin do d guy for neck?

nice

Na so

Love is sweet

TheHistorian:



An elaborate and glamorous wedding ceremony.



See d guy thick neck like Python own...

Good

whys this poo on Frontpage now... who cares!

Confam