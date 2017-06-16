₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,823,918 members, 3,601,862 topics. Date: Saturday, 17 June 2017 at 12:51 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Zakzaky Is In A House We Built For Him, He’s Not In Detention – Lai Mohammed (16496 Views)
Police Arraign Dickson Akoh, Peace Corps Boss After 11 Days In Detention / UNBELIEVABLE: What EL-ZAKZAKY Is Teaching His Followers (pic) / Dokpesi Shielded In Detention To Avert Assault By Inmates (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Zakzaky Is In A House We Built For Him, He’s Not In Detention – Lai Mohammed by BuariCopyPaste: 1:03pm On Jun 16
Minister of information, culture and tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) is not in detention.
He said the Islamic leader is currently staying with his family in a house built for them by the federal government.
Mohammed made this known while speaking on a Channels TV programme on Thursday.
El-Zakzaky has been in custody for years despite court orders for his release.
But the minister said there is no place to release El-Zakzaky to as “nobody wants to accept him as a neighbour”.
“There is a lot of deliberate misunderstanding on El-Zakzaky’s issue,” he said.
“If a judgment is given and that judgment is appealed, you cannot accuse the government of violating a court order if the appeal has not been decided.
“Also, in the case of El-Zakzaky, how many Nigerians know that El Zakzaky is actually not in prison custody nor police custody nor DSS custody? El-Zakzaky is in a house with his family, this is the honest truth.
“The court ruled that he will be released after his house has been rebuilt. Nobody wants to accept El-Zakzaky as a neighbor. So we have been able to build a house, where do we release him to.”
https://orientaltimes.co/2017/06/16/zakzaky-house-built-hes-not-detention-lai-mohammed/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Zakzaky Is In A House We Built For Him, He’s Not In Detention – Lai Mohammed by BuariCopyPaste: 1:04pm On Jun 16
I am no longer understanding this man
I can bet anything... this man will not make heaven
182 Likes 16 Shares
|Re: Zakzaky Is In A House We Built For Him, He’s Not In Detention – Lai Mohammed by melodyogonna(m): 1:06pm On Jun 16
Lie mohammed of the failed republic, i hail oo
45 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Zakzaky Is In A House We Built For Him, He’s Not In Detention – Lai Mohammed by HsLBroker(m): 1:07pm On Jun 16
.
|Re: Zakzaky Is In A House We Built For Him, He’s Not In Detention – Lai Mohammed by Manueleee(m): 1:10pm On Jun 16
for ur mind.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zakzaky Is In A House We Built For Him, He’s Not In Detention – Lai Mohammed by enemybulldozer: 1:12pm On Jun 16
Lie Mohammed I have seen your lies and am tired of hearing them... What pains me is that after lying you will still come out and say you've been truthful all these while.
97 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Zakzaky Is In A House We Built For Him, He’s Not In Detention – Lai Mohammed by Bishop000(m): 1:13pm On Jun 16
Kai!!! Is this man from this Planet
47 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Zakzaky Is In A House We Built For Him, He’s Not In Detention – Lai Mohammed by mohaMADbuari: 1:14pm On Jun 16
Chei....
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Zakzaky Is In A House We Built For Him, He’s Not In Detention – Lai Mohammed by alcmene: 1:23pm On Jun 16
What a shameless man
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zakzaky Is In A House We Built For Him, He’s Not In Detention – Lai Mohammed by Jabioro: 1:29pm On Jun 16
Lai can be very funny.. Ali Baba and Co should come and learned new trick from their grandfather.. Ogbele!
27 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Zakzaky Is In A House We Built For Him, He’s Not In Detention – Lai Mohammed by DanseMacabre(m): 1:43pm On Jun 16
All it will take for me to repent and give my life to Christ is for Lai to tell me that heaven is not real.
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zakzaky Is In A House We Built For Him, He’s Not In Detention – Lai Mohammed by BuariCopyPaste: 2:00pm On Jun 16
No sign of repentance from the lying machine of APC.....
29 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Zakzaky Is In A House We Built For Him, He’s Not In Detention – Lai Mohammed by Chikelue2000(m): 2:25pm On Jun 16
Dear Lia Mohammed, can u please introduce us to your weed supplier?.
72 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Zakzaky Is In A House We Built For Him, He’s Not In Detention – Lai Mohammed by Fremancipation: 2:31pm On Jun 16
I hope nairaland website stays active for a long time so that when my grand children ask me why we left Nigeria, I can direct them to the stupidity that we had to endure for decades.
84 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: Zakzaky Is In A House We Built For Him, He’s Not In Detention – Lai Mohammed by adadike281(f): 3:33pm On Jun 16
Are u sure zazaky is not dead? I don't trust lie at all. Iran , where are thou?
3 Likes
|Re: Zakzaky Is In A House We Built For Him, He’s Not In Detention – Lai Mohammed by OZAOEKPE(m): 3:39pm On Jun 16
Be like lie Muhammad think say we all na small pikin for naija ooo
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Zakzaky Is In A House We Built For Him, He’s Not In Detention – Lai Mohammed by BuariCopyPaste: 3:45pm On Jun 16
Fremancipation:
Enough point there bro....
62 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zakzaky Is In A House We Built For Him, He’s Not In Detention – Lai Mohammed by BeardedMeat: 3:46pm On Jun 16
OZAOEKPE:When I heard him say that yesterday, I was completely lost! Let Zakys family come out and clear the air.
....nobody would accept him as neighbour? Till now, I am still waiting for my turn to faint cos the queue is long.
69 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Zakzaky Is In A House We Built For Him, He’s Not In Detention – Lai Mohammed by BuariCopyPaste: 3:51pm On Jun 16
BeardedMeat:
Nobody wants him as a neighbor yet thousands of people are protesting for his release....
Infact if you faint finish just tell me.... I need to faint too.
88 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Zakzaky Is In A House We Built For Him, He’s Not In Detention – Lai Mohammed by harmless011: 4:02pm On Jun 16
Another classic lie from the stable of indisputably lie
Zakzaky is in paradise-------Lie Mohammed June, 2018.
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Zakzaky Is In A House We Built For Him, He’s Not In Detention – Lai Mohammed by Rogersmith(m): 4:05pm On Jun 16
This guy have the most toughest job in the country.
4 Likes
|Re: Zakzaky Is In A House We Built For Him, He’s Not In Detention – Lai Mohammed by EasternWind: 4:39pm On Jun 16
This man called Lair Mohammed must be buried with his face facing downwards
What a monumental lair?
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zakzaky Is In A House We Built For Him, He’s Not In Detention – Lai Mohammed by BeardedMeat: 4:48pm On Jun 16
BuariCopyPaste:My brother no join us faint..
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zakzaky Is In A House We Built For Him, He’s Not In Detention – Lai Mohammed by BeardedMeat: 5:01pm On Jun 16
Rogersmith:You are right. I felt sorry for him yesterday facing Seun Okinbaloye.
2 Likes
|Re: Zakzaky Is In A House We Built For Him, He’s Not In Detention – Lai Mohammed by fineboynl: 5:41pm On Jun 16
it's either that man is dead or in a bad state of health. there was report he is blind as a result from severe gun shot on his face.
releasing that man with a scaring looking face and body parts shattered will create public anger and outcry. which can leads to violence and public peace. hence they keep him there till God knows when. Iran is watching.
6 Likes
|Re: Zakzaky Is In A House We Built For Him, He’s Not In Detention – Lai Mohammed by SalamRushdie: 5:49pm On Jun 16
At this point I think the family of Lai Mohammed need to call for a family intervention and get help for their son because lai Mohammed is taking this lying thing too far now . Is there anything like a rehab for liars?
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zakzaky Is In A House We Built For Him, He’s Not In Detention – Lai Mohammed by ephi321: 6:35pm On Jun 16
enemybulldozer:
6 Likes
|Re: Zakzaky Is In A House We Built For Him, He’s Not In Detention – Lai Mohammed by beejaay: 6:48pm On Jun 16
BeardedMeat:Please what number am I on the queue, cos this bros don provoke fainting from me
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Zakzaky Is In A House We Built For Him, He’s Not In Detention – Lai Mohammed by Nbote(m): 6:52pm On Jun 16
Hahahahahaha... Dis man don dey mad I swear.. What is detention abeg?? So u built a house for him and his family and kept dem there against their will and its not detention?? Since its not detention why not give his protesting followers d new address?? I wonder how his children and grandchildren watch d news together. I can bet his children would pursue their kids to their rooms wen grandpa is on d news...
11 Likes
|Re: Zakzaky Is In A House We Built For Him, He’s Not In Detention – Lai Mohammed by BrutalJab: 7:09pm On Jun 16
An Adult lying anyhow... Apc is devilish
3 Likes
|Re: Zakzaky Is In A House We Built For Him, He’s Not In Detention – Lai Mohammed by brunofarad(m): 7:59pm On Jun 16
Ok ooo
1 Like
bomb Rocks Damaturu Commercial Area, Many Feared Dead (photo) / Repulsive Odour Forces Reps To Adjourn Till Nov 17 / Never Seen Pictures Of Ojukwu's Burial
Viewing this topic: legendary4luv(m), sammaking(m), onyemarcus, Patiti, danyaril2yahoo, Nimen(m) and 8 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13