Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Zakzaky Is In A House We Built For Him, He’s Not In Detention – Lai Mohammed (16496 Views)

Police Arraign Dickson Akoh, Peace Corps Boss After 11 Days In Detention / UNBELIEVABLE: What EL-ZAKZAKY Is Teaching His Followers (pic) / Dokpesi Shielded In Detention To Avert Assault By Inmates (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





He said the Islamic leader is currently staying with his family in a house built for them by the federal government.



Mohammed made this known while speaking on a Channels TV programme on Thursday.







El-Zakzaky has been in custody for years despite court orders for his release.



But the minister said there is no place to release El-Zakzaky to as “nobody wants to accept him as a neighbour”.



“There is a lot of deliberate misunderstanding on El-Zakzaky’s issue,” he said.



“If a judgment is given and that judgment is appealed, you cannot accuse the government of violating a court order if the appeal has not been decided.



“Also, in the case of El-Zakzaky, how many Nigerians know that El Zakzaky is actually not in prison custody nor police custody nor DSS custody? El-Zakzaky is in a house with his family, this is the honest truth.



“The court ruled that he will be released after his house has been rebuilt. Nobody wants to accept El-Zakzaky as a neighbor. So we have been able to build a house, where do we release him to.”



https://orientaltimes.co/2017/06/16/zakzaky-house-built-hes-not-detention-lai-mohammed/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter Minister of information, culture and tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) is not in detention.He said the Islamic leader is currently staying with his family in a house built for them by the federal government.Mohammed made this known while speaking on a Channels TV programme on Thursday.El-Zakzaky has been in custody for years despite court orders for his release.But the minister said there is no place to release El-Zakzaky to as “nobody wants to accept him as a neighbour”.“There is a lot of deliberate misunderstanding on El-Zakzaky’s issue,” he said.“If a judgment is given and that judgment is appealed, you cannot accuse the government of violating a court order if the appeal has not been decided.“Also, in the case of El-Zakzaky, how many Nigerians know that El Zakzaky is actually not in prison custody nor police custody nor DSS custody? El-Zakzaky is in a house with his family, this is the honest truth.“The court ruled that he will be released after his house has been rebuilt. Nobody wants to accept El-Zakzaky as a neighbor. So we have been able to build a house, where do we release him to.” 2 Likes 2 Shares





I can bet anything... this man will not make heaven I am no longer understanding this manI can bet anything... this man will not make heaven 182 Likes 16 Shares

Lie mohammed of the failed republic, i hail oo 45 Likes 3 Shares

.

for ur mind. 5 Likes 1 Share

Lie Mohammed I have seen your lies and am tired of hearing them... What pains me is that after lying you will still come out and say you've been truthful all these while. 97 Likes 5 Shares

Kai!!! Is this man from this Planet 47 Likes 3 Shares

Chei.... 7 Likes 2 Shares

What a shameless man 37 Likes 1 Share

Lai can be very funny.. Ali Baba and Co should come and learned new trick from their grandfather.. Ogbele! 27 Likes 3 Shares

All it will take for me to repent and give my life to Christ is for Lai to tell me that heaven is not real. 29 Likes 1 Share

No sign of repentance from the lying machine of APC..... 29 Likes 4 Shares

Dear Lia Mohammed, can u please introduce us to your weed supplier?. 72 Likes 7 Shares

I hope nairaland website stays active for a long time so that when my grand children ask me why we left Nigeria, I can direct them to the stupidity that we had to endure for decades. 84 Likes 11 Shares

Are u sure zazaky is not dead? I don't trust lie at all. Iran , where are thou? 3 Likes

Be like lie Muhammad think say we all na small pikin for naija ooo 13 Likes 3 Shares

Fremancipation:

I hope nairaland website stays active for a long time so that when my grand children ask me why we left Nigeria, I can direct them to the stupidity that we had to endure for decades.





Enough point there bro.... Enough point there bro.... 62 Likes 1 Share

OZAOEKPE:

Be like lie Muhammad think say we all na small pikin for naija ooo When I heard him say that yesterday, I was completely lost! Let Zakys family come out and clear the air.





....nobody would accept him as neighbour? Till now, I am still waiting for my turn to faint cos the queue is long. When I heard him say that yesterday, I was completely lost! Let Zakys family come out and clear the air.....nobody would accept him as neighbour? Till now, I am still waiting for my turn to faint cos the queue is long. 69 Likes 8 Shares

BeardedMeat:

When I heard him say that yesterday, I was completely lost! Let Zakys family come out and clear the air.





....nobody would accept him as neighbour? Till now, I am still waiting for my turn to faint cos the queue is long.



Nobody wants him as a neighbor yet thousands of people are protesting for his release....



Infact if you faint finish just tell me.... I need to faint too. Nobody wants him as a neighbor yet thousands of people are protesting for his release....Infact if you faint finish just tell me.... I need to faint too. 88 Likes 9 Shares

Another classic lie from the stable of indisputably lie





Zakzaky is in paradise-------Lie Mohammed June, 2018. 24 Likes 3 Shares

This guy have the most toughest job in the country. 4 Likes

This man called Lair Mohammed must be buried with his face facing downwards



What a monumental lair? 29 Likes 1 Share

BuariCopyPaste:







Nobody wants him as a neighbor yet thousands of people are protesting for his release....



Infact if you faint finish just tell me.... I need to faint too. My brother no join us faint.. My brother no join us faint.. 6 Likes 1 Share

Rogersmith:

This guy have the most toughest job in the country. You are right. I felt sorry for him yesterday facing Seun Okinbaloye. You are right. I felt sorry for him yesterday facing Seun Okinbaloye. 2 Likes

it's either that man is dead or in a bad state of health. there was report he is blind as a result from severe gun shot on his face.



releasing that man with a scaring looking face and body parts shattered will create public anger and outcry. which can leads to violence and public peace. hence they keep him there till God knows when. Iran is watching. 6 Likes

At this point I think the family of Lai Mohammed need to call for a family intervention and get help for their son because lai Mohammed is taking this lying thing too far now . Is there anything like a rehab for liars? 24 Likes 1 Share

enemybulldozer:

Lie Mohammed I have seen your lies and am tired of hearing them... What pains me is that after lying you will still come out and say you've been truthful all these while.

6 Likes

BeardedMeat:

My brother no join us faint.. Please what number am I on the queue, cos this bros don provoke fainting from me Please what number am I on the queue, cos this bros don provoke fainting from me 6 Likes 2 Shares

Hahahahahaha... Dis man don dey mad I swear.. What is detention abeg?? So u built a house for him and his family and kept dem there against their will and its not detention?? Since its not detention why not give his protesting followers d new address?? I wonder how his children and grandchildren watch d news together. I can bet his children would pursue their kids to their rooms wen grandpa is on d news... 11 Likes

An Adult lying anyhow... Apc is devilish 3 Likes