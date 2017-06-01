₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,823,696 members, 3,601,222 topics. Date: Friday, 16 June 2017 at 04:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Agriculture / Best Cassava Production Plan To Help You Make Money (4579 Views)
Best Cassava Seedlings / Cost Implication For The Cultivativation Of 1 Hectare Of Cassava Production. / Cassava Production And Processed Products Made From Cassava (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Best Cassava Production Plan To Help You Make Money by Adieza(m): 1:17pm
By Othouke Felix
Cassava, an arable crop still remains an untapped goldmine in Nigeria and the recent hike in the price of its by-product (especially garri) has made this crop even more special. But am not here for description but exposure of realities in this goldmine.
www.agricinfo.com/2017/06/business-plan-for-cassava-production.html?m=1
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Best Cassava Production Plan To Help You Make Money by Adieza(m): 2:37pm
cc: lalasticlala and mynd44, maclatunji, Jarushub,FarmTech
|Re: Best Cassava Production Plan To Help You Make Money by DatLagboi: 3:17pm
|Re: Best Cassava Production Plan To Help You Make Money by dessz(m): 3:17pm
GOD, SEE AS THREAD MPTY
1 Like
|Re: Best Cassava Production Plan To Help You Make Money by Keneking: 3:18pm
Nice
"Cassava can cope with a poor soil, but not with weeds"
Which kinds of weeds? Expatiate please
1 Like
|Re: Best Cassava Production Plan To Help You Make Money by professorfal: 3:18pm
Na this kind cassava tekno dey talk?
1 Like
|Re: Best Cassava Production Plan To Help You Make Money by Emmyloaded2: 3:18pm
Ok
|Re: Best Cassava Production Plan To Help You Make Money by omoodeogere(m): 3:18pm
ARE U SURE?
|Re: Best Cassava Production Plan To Help You Make Money by toxxnoni(m): 3:19pm
|Re: Best Cassava Production Plan To Help You Make Money by Intellad(m): 3:20pm
they look like shapeless ebony dick
|Re: Best Cassava Production Plan To Help You Make Money by Le2money(m): 3:21pm
Very nice
1 Like
|Re: Best Cassava Production Plan To Help You Make Money by Philistine(m): 3:21pm
See profit!
1 Like
|Re: Best Cassava Production Plan To Help You Make Money by miqos02(m): 3:24pm
keen
|Re: Best Cassava Production Plan To Help You Make Money by emmancipated(m): 3:24pm
Very informative. Nice job O.p
|Re: Best Cassava Production Plan To Help You Make Money by yongg: 3:27pm
stunning...
|Re: Best Cassava Production Plan To Help You Make Money by dejavo: 3:27pm
Hi moderator, what is the duration of maturity of cassava stick planted?can it grow in all weather ?
|Re: Best Cassava Production Plan To Help You Make Money by seunny4lif(m): 3:28pm
professorfal:Where is Tekno o Oooh
Person wan sell him cassava
3 Likes
|Re: Best Cassava Production Plan To Help You Make Money by eminikansoso(m): 3:28pm
OP You are a confirmed Internet farmer.
You know nothing about farming just look at your analysis, for example #88,000 for palm oil for garri processing.
Now Let me educate you on cassava farming business.
Let assume you want to farm on an hectare of land which is 100m by 100m equal to 10,000m square.
Land clearing during the january /February period will cost you 15000 to 25000 depend on the locations.
Next stage is Tilling and Ridges by tractor or manual, but tractor will be much better and will cost you around 20,000 to 30,000 depend on your locations.
Other stages include herbicide spraying and planting of cassava, you will need like 4 litres of herbicides and 50 bundles of cassava stems for 1 hectare of cassava farm which will cause you around 75,000 for proper planting of 1 meter spacing.
It take cause 9 to 12 months to reach maturity stage and it depends on the species.
Harvesting is done by hand and like me I sell by ton no further processing because of time and stress involve.
For an hectare of cassava farm highest I have uproot is about 63 tons about 2 years ago and was sold at 22500 per ton then.
Thanks
cassava farming is very lucrative no magic about it but it take time.
|Re: Best Cassava Production Plan To Help You Make Money by stancydg: 3:28pm
Good article @OP. Thanks.
|Re: Best Cassava Production Plan To Help You Make Money by Surestontop(f): 3:30pm
Adieza:cassava stem at #300 where is it sold please?
|Re: Best Cassava Production Plan To Help You Make Money by GreatManBee: 3:32pm
|Re: Best Cassava Production Plan To Help You Make Money by Oladelson(m): 3:33pm
ALRYT O
|Re: Best Cassava Production Plan To Help You Make Money by ultrazone(m): 3:33pm
nice
|Re: Best Cassava Production Plan To Help You Make Money by babdap: 3:33pm
Techno and cassava got me laughing.
|Re: Best Cassava Production Plan To Help You Make Money by lovebelovedk: 3:34pm
BE INFORMED- TOP 10 POOREST COUNTRIES IN THE WORLD FOR 2017
https://belovedkonsult.com/top-10-poorest-countries-in-the-world/
|Re: Best Cassava Production Plan To Help You Make Money by cr7rooney10(m): 3:35pm
Kasuffer?
|Re: Best Cassava Production Plan To Help You Make Money by kasheemawo(m): 3:36pm
Adieza:OP please expatiate
1 Like
|Re: Best Cassava Production Plan To Help You Make Money by Lesgupnigeria(m): 3:37pm
Nice
think agriculture think sustained wealth
|Re: Best Cassava Production Plan To Help You Make Money by BlackAfrican: 3:38pm
Can you break down the process of fertilizer application so non agriculturalists can comprehend. Second, where person fit see land rent for farming cassava?
|Re: Best Cassava Production Plan To Help You Make Money by Opinedecandid(m): 3:38pm
Well done op, lazy ponzi seekers will desert this thread. Over 30 mins since it came to front page, yet, it hasn't gotten to page 2.
But op,
Hmmm, your analysis on one hecter is not very correct.
Weeding for non-burnt bush will be 3 times.
And Weeding a hecter will definitely cost more than 10k/hecter, no matter the loaction.
The quantity of stems needed to cultivate a hecter will be more than 18k
1 Like
|Re: Best Cassava Production Plan To Help You Make Money by fineboynl: 3:40pm
.easier said than done, if its that easy to make cool millions, then how come local farmers are not millionaire.
1 Like
|Re: Best Cassava Production Plan To Help You Make Money by herkeym001(m): 3:41pm
What a good business
Exporters Of Agricultural Produce Forum / 17,000 Farmers Empowered Through Intervention Loans In Osun / Join Me On Whatsapp And I Will Make You A Millionaire Before December 2017!
Viewing this topic: bababuff(m), jbix(m), kinkells(m), virtuousMe(f), eminikansoso(m), bopm, chimchim1(m), bukkyzems(m), mangujos(m), hitman2911, iamkneeyi, Cope1(m), daddyrich, sallyopy(f), yoddy(m), Demolaeby, degovy2k6, Tex42(m), eastsidechillz, babaeto001(m), Igboboy59(m), DropShot, Okaakoko(m), Tbillz(m), wtfcoded, elpiro, AsapKen(m), MEGAdime(m), nawtibownie(f), mk82(m), sirZoulahy, lakesidey(m), apatuku, PaUkwuoma22(m), atomicdele, sashabunny, Veducci, yusscity(m), Johnrake69, ddooskie(m), origima, Yeeee, kayceshow(m), BlackAfrican, micronut(m), olaitanbaale1(m), kayzat, Confor(m), seguno2, aspiliqueta(m), kingrhirhs(m), omopretty1, farem, kingDavidda1st(m) and 50 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27