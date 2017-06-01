

OP You are a confirmed Internet farmer.

You know nothing about farming just look at your analysis, for example #88,000 for palm oil for garri processing.

Now Let me educate you on cassava farming business.

Let assume you want to farm on an hectare of land which is 100m by 100m equal to 10,000m square.

Land clearing during the january /February period will cost you 15000 to 25000 depend on the locations.

Next stage is Tilling and Ridges by tractor or manual, but tractor will be much better and will cost you around 20,000 to 30,000 depend on your locations.

Other stages include herbicide spraying and planting of cassava, you will need like 4 litres of herbicides and 50 bundles of cassava stems for 1 hectare of cassava farm which will cause you around 75,000 for proper planting of 1 meter spacing.

It take cause 9 to 12 months to reach maturity stage and it depends on the species.

Harvesting is done by hand and like me I sell by ton no further processing because of time and stress involve.

For an hectare of cassava farm highest I have uproot is about 63 tons about 2 years ago and was sold at 22500 per ton then.

Thanks

