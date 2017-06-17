₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Check Out Tecno Droipad 7D Specifications And Price by TechyNigerian: 1:30pm On Jun 16
Tecno has released another Tecno DroiPad 7D with some average specifications but it also has some amazing recent specifications you need to check out..
Top Tecno DroiPad 7D Specificiations
SIM: Dual Micro SIM
Phone Size: 7 Inch IPS
OS: Android 7.0 Nougat
Display: 600 x 1024 pixels (169 ppi)
Memory: 16GB Storage with memory card slot
RAM: 1GB
Processor: 1.3GHz quad-core
Front Camera: 2MP Front Camera
Rear Camera: 5MP Rear Camera
Network Conn: 3G
Battery: 3,000mAh
price: N55,000 - N60,000 (Reports say 33,000 though)
Source >>> https://www.specificationsnigeria.com/tecno-droipad-7d-specifications-price/
what do you think??
|Re: Check Out Tecno Droipad 7D Specifications And Price by ekensi01(m): 1:38pm On Jun 16
Everything about the phone no make even small sense self. 2MP 3MP 16GB 3000MAH who want use this useless stuff for 65k?
Bring that money go buy L9+
|Re: Check Out Tecno Droipad 7D Specifications And Price by chinybelle(f): 7:16am
How much...
.........
|Re: Check Out Tecno Droipad 7D Specifications And Price by neonly: 7:16am
Buhari why
|Re: Check Out Tecno Droipad 7D Specifications And Price by Theyveedo(m): 7:16am
Hate this poo
|Re: Check Out Tecno Droipad 7D Specifications And Price by jeff1993: 7:16am
TECHNO PRoDUcts deseRvEd to be
|Re: Check Out Tecno Droipad 7D Specifications And Price by kado(m): 7:16am
hmmmm
|Re: Check Out Tecno Droipad 7D Specifications And Price by kayultimate(m): 7:17am
Techno try fear God Na..
1gig ram 16 gig from for 55k in 2017
|Re: Check Out Tecno Droipad 7D Specifications And Price by EjimaQuintana: 7:17am
Who diz one epp??
|Re: Check Out Tecno Droipad 7D Specifications And Price by lestat(m): 7:18am
TechyNigerian:
Transsion really needs to increase your wages you are persistent in marketing these garbage devices ..
I have a suggestion...start reviewing real devices from real brands that sell good quality stuff here are a few Chinese brands that matter
ZTE, Huawei, Xaomi
Net time do a drop test a use a nail and run a line across that tablet hahahahahahahaha
You know it and alot of people do transsion makes useless garbage devices fit for only war torn 3rd world under developed countries ...
I know it's your Hussle so don't take this personally but you can't polish a turd
Garbage is garbage
|Re: Check Out Tecno Droipad 7D Specifications And Price by jaychubi: 7:20am
Rubbish
|Re: Check Out Tecno Droipad 7D Specifications And Price by Partnerbiz3: 7:20am
Mtchew
|Re: Check Out Tecno Droipad 7D Specifications And Price by ennyhola: 7:22am
See Crap
|Re: Check Out Tecno Droipad 7D Specifications And Price by ennyhola: 7:23am
I bought my HUAWEI tab 25k and it is by far better than this Crap
My tab even boast of 4100mah battery capacity
Be promoting crap upandan
|Re: Check Out Tecno Droipad 7D Specifications And Price by takenadoh: 7:26am
Is tecno paying for this free promo?
Third thread about this stuff in one week.
Hmm
|Re: Check Out Tecno Droipad 7D Specifications And Price by jaytime(m): 7:29am
Sama old same. Nothing spectacular.
|Re: Check Out Tecno Droipad 7D Specifications And Price by muriunited(m): 7:32am
Techno product is rubbish, how will I buy phone of so amount of money and the camera is too poor, please prefer infinix product abeg.
|Re: Check Out Tecno Droipad 7D Specifications And Price by Iykefirm(m): 7:34am
these device is absolutly nonsense,government should better start doing there job about it
|Re: Check Out Tecno Droipad 7D Specifications And Price by omoadeleye(m): 7:34am
Nonsense phone,
We are poor and they are still making crappy device for huge price for us..
Well, not my business cause i have dump their ass for better product (xiaomi)
Even , cubot h2 performs better than all this device, well you guys would never know all these cause you are all trapped in the darkness of transsision company.
|Re: Check Out Tecno Droipad 7D Specifications And Price by wellmax(m): 7:40am
neonly:
Please grow up.
|Re: Check Out Tecno Droipad 7D Specifications And Price by eraly(m): 7:45am
I think Tecno should be chased out of Nigeria. 1gb RAM n 16gb ROM for 55k in 2017
Well, no b dia fault sha.
|Re: Check Out Tecno Droipad 7D Specifications And Price by emillionaire: 7:47am
chinybelle:#
₦40,000
|Re: Check Out Tecno Droipad 7D Specifications And Price by rozayx5(m): 7:52am
ennyhola:
model please
am looking for a good tab with at least 2g ram and other good specs that can make and recieve calls
used to a tab now cant go back to small phones
|Re: Check Out Tecno Droipad 7D Specifications And Price by austinereds(m): 7:56am
Who wan buy Tab for 55k running 1GB ram and battery of 3000mah.
|Re: Check Out Tecno Droipad 7D Specifications And Price by ideology(m): 7:56am
TechyNigerian:lies stop inflating price it 33,000 Effect computers in Ikeja sold @32k last week.
|Re: Check Out Tecno Droipad 7D Specifications And Price by Brunosamel(m): 7:57am
Tecno should grow up they clam to be biggest in Nigeria market and they are still producing tab that doesn't make any sense. Imagine me buying a tab with 1gig ram and 16gig rom with 3000 mah battery for 55k. It doesn't worth it.
|Re: Check Out Tecno Droipad 7D Specifications And Price by samyomz(m): 7:58am
Tecno fan boys, una don come again with another casing with screen .. Wetin be dis again?
