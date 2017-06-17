Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Check Out Tecno Droipad 7D Specifications And Price (1523 Views)

Top Tecno DroiPad 7D Specificiations



SIM: Dual Micro SIM

Phone Size: 7 Inch IPS

OS: Android 7.0 Nougat

Display: 600 x 1024 pixels (169 ppi)

Memory: 16GB Storage with memory card slot

RAM: 1GB

Processor: 1.3GHz quad-core

Front Camera: 2MP Front Camera

Rear Camera: 5MP Rear Camera

Network Conn: 3G

Battery: 3,000mAh



price: N55,000 - N60,000 (Reports say 33,000 though)



Source >>>



Everything about the phone no make even small sense self. 2MP 3MP 16GB 3000MAH who want use this useless stuff for 65k?



Bring that money go buy L9+ 1 Like



.........

Buhari why

Hate this poo

TECHNO PRoDUcts deseRvEd to be

hmmmm

Techno try fear God Na..



1gig ram 16 gig from for 55k in 2017

Who diz one epp??

Transsion really needs to increase your wages you are persistent in marketing these garbage devices ..

I have a suggestion...start reviewing real devices from real brands that sell good quality stuff here are a few Chinese brands that matter

ZTE, Huawei, Xaomi



Net time do a drop test a use a nail and run a line across that tablet hahahahahahahaha



You know it and alot of people do transsion makes useless garbage devices fit for only war torn 3rd world under developed countries ...



I know it's your Hussle so don't take this personally but you can't polish a turd



Garbage is garbage



Transsion really needs to increase your wages you are persistent in marketing these garbage devices ..

I have a suggestion...start reviewing real devices from real brands that sell good quality stuff here are a few Chinese brands that matter

ZTE, Huawei, Xaomi

Net time do a drop test a use a nail and run a line across that tablet hahahahahahahaha

You know it and alot of people do transsion makes useless garbage devices fit for only war torn 3rd world under developed countries ...

I know it's your Hussle so don't take this personally but you can't polish a turd

Garbage is garbage





Rubbish

Mtchew

See Crap

I bought my HUAWEI tab 25k and it is by far better than this Crap



My tab even boast of 4100mah battery capacity



Be promoting crap upandan 1 Like

Is tecno paying for this free promo?

Third thread about this stuff in one week.

Hmm

Sama old same. Nothing spectacular.

Techno product is rubbish, how will I buy phone of so amount of money and the camera is too poor, please prefer infinix product abeg.

these device is absolutly nonsense,government should better start doing there job about it

Nonsense phone,





We are poor and they are still making crappy device for huge price for us..





Well, not my business cause i have dump their ass for better product (xiaomi)



Even , cubot h2 performs better than all this device, well you guys would never know all these cause you are all trapped in the darkness of transsision company.

neonly:

Buhari why

Please grow up. Please grow up.









Well, no b dia fault sha. I think Tecno should be chased out of Nigeria. 1gb RAM n 16gb ROM for 55k in 2017Well, no b dia fault sha.

₦40,000 ₦40,000

ennyhola:

I bought my HUAWEI tab 25k and it is by far better than this Crap



My tab even boast of 4100mah battery capacity



Be promoting crap upandan



model please



am looking for a good tab with at least 2g ram and other good specs that can make and recieve calls





model please

am looking for a good tab with at least 2g ram and other good specs that can make and recieve calls

used to a tab now cant go back to small phones

Who wan buy Tab for 55k running 1GB ram and battery of 3000mah.

lies stop inflating price it 33,000 Effect computers in Ikeja sold @32k last week.

Tecno should grow up they clam to be biggest in Nigeria market and they are still producing tab that doesn't make any sense. Imagine me buying a tab with 1gig ram and 16gig rom with 3000 mah battery for 55k. It doesn't worth it.