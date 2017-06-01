₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Stonebwoy Marries Louisa Ansong (Photos) by jaylister(m): 2:39pm
Dancehall artiste Stonebowy and his sweetheart, Dr Louisa Ansong are tying the knot today, Friday, June 16.
The ceremony is underway and we have the first photos of the engagement ceremony to emerge.
The engagement, took place at Dr Louisa Ansong’s family house in Tema and was attended by family and close friends of the couple.
The wedding, according to sources, will take place at Unique Floral at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra.
Before the ceremony, close friends of Stonebwoy’s fiancé organised a bridal shower for her. For those who may not know, a bridal shower is a gift-giving party held for a bride-to-be in anticipation of her wedding.
The event came off at the Allure Spa in the City’s special Rainbow room.
Dr Ansong, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Denkyi African Sole, graduated from the KNUST with flying colours. She won six out of nine awards during the school’s graduation ceremony in 2016.
|Re: Stonebwoy Marries Louisa Ansong (Photos) by stephleena(f): 2:41pm
beautiful black people...why d guy,wear slippers now??looking like an aboki..
|Re: Stonebwoy Marries Louisa Ansong (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 3:19pm
She will cheat on him...
I can tell from that look in her eyes
|Re: Stonebwoy Marries Louisa Ansong (Photos) by Keneking: 3:19pm
Empty hall
"For those who may not know, a bridal shower is a gift-giving party held for a bride-to-be in anticipation of her wedding."
- Really?
|Re: Stonebwoy Marries Louisa Ansong (Photos) by Godswillnwaoma(m): 3:19pm
marriage dey hungry me ooooooooo.
|Re: Stonebwoy Marries Louisa Ansong (Photos) by IVORY2009(m): 3:19pm
happie of both of them
|Re: Stonebwoy Marries Louisa Ansong (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 3:20pm
The 3rd lady from left is Healthy
Nice Hip
|Re: Stonebwoy Marries Louisa Ansong (Photos) by iPurge: 3:20pm
IS LIKE GOD WANTU PUNISH AIRTEL ABI.. I OPENED THREAD AND SAW ONLY ONE COMMENT AND 3GUESTS, ONLY FOR ME TO QUICKLY COMMENT AND CLAIM SECOND TO COMMENT AND THE BASTARD CALLED AIRTEL CUT OFF MY SERVICE.. CHAII... FROM FULL 3G TO LOW E NETWORK.. RYT NOW AM VEXED N I NID TO DO SOMETHING TO SATISFY MY ANGER..PLEASE WAT SHD I BREAK??
|Re: Stonebwoy Marries Louisa Ansong (Photos) by MrRhymes101(m): 3:20pm
Y is the wedding on Friday? Abi e get show on Saturday?
Don't like my post, I'm ugly
|Re: Stonebwoy Marries Louisa Ansong (Photos) by jaheymezz(m): 3:20pm
didn't see this...... by the way what happened to his dreadlocks
|Re: Stonebwoy Marries Louisa Ansong (Photos) by holluphemydavid(m): 3:20pm
happy married life to dem
|Re: Stonebwoy Marries Louisa Ansong (Photos) by gajeki: 3:20pm
Great
|Re: Stonebwoy Marries Louisa Ansong (Photos) by Majlaw(m): 3:21pm
What happen to his black shoe?? Wia are my Yoruba Demon? Pls com and teach dis one how to dress
|Re: Stonebwoy Marries Louisa Ansong (Photos) by tolurainbow(m): 3:21pm
Who cares
|Re: Stonebwoy Marries Louisa Ansong (Photos) by miqos02(m): 3:21pm
seen
|Re: Stonebwoy Marries Louisa Ansong (Photos) by mangala14: 3:21pm
This guy is wise.
They will display unclad and half dressed girls in their music videos but he is getting married to a doctor. Not just a doctor, a smart one indeed according to the awards.
Just a piece of advice to the ladies, if all you can offer is your body, then you have nothing to offer
PS
|Re: Stonebwoy Marries Louisa Ansong (Photos) by inMyOpeenion(f): 3:22pm
Let's wait for the next few months... I think there'll be food for bloggers with this conjugation.
Oh! By saying "there'll be..." I'm being positive tho
|Re: Stonebwoy Marries Louisa Ansong (Photos) by Intellad(m): 3:22pm
what God has join together, let no demented Nigerian girl put asunder
|Re: Stonebwoy Marries Louisa Ansong (Photos) by Partnerbiz3: 3:22pm
Cute. So cute
|Re: Stonebwoy Marries Louisa Ansong (Photos) by inMyOpeenion(f): 3:22pm
stephleena:
Lol! I love critical lookers! Hehehehe
|Re: Stonebwoy Marries Louisa Ansong (Photos) by DLuciano: 3:23pm
stephleena:
shoe wearing na oyibo culture. but those guys in the 4th pix are they still bachelors?
|Re: Stonebwoy Marries Louisa Ansong (Photos) by Jacksparr0w127: 3:25pm
Lol
|Re: Stonebwoy Marries Louisa Ansong (Photos) by BrandBucket: 3:25pm
what a name stoneboy
|Re: Stonebwoy Marries Louisa Ansong (Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 3:27pm
Godswillnwaoma:
|Re: Stonebwoy Marries Louisa Ansong (Photos) by xtremeTall(m): 3:28pm
:Dhappy married life my favourite Ghana musician
|Re: Stonebwoy Marries Louisa Ansong (Photos) by lustychima: 3:28pm
stephleena:my thoughts too
|Re: Stonebwoy Marries Louisa Ansong (Photos) by seunlayi(m): 3:30pm
WHO E EPP
|Re: Stonebwoy Marries Louisa Ansong (Photos) by Oladelson(m): 3:32pm
OKAY
