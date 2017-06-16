₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,823,696 members, 3,601,222 topics. Date: Friday, 16 June 2017 at 04:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Full Interview Of Kidnapper Evans & How He Lived In Grand Style (video) (2381 Views)
|Full Interview Of Kidnapper Evans & How He Lived In Grand Style (video) by lalasticlala(m): 3:56pm
HOW EVANS LIVED IN GRAND STYLE DURING HIS REIGN OF TERROR
http://www.pulse.ng/gist/how-evans-lived-in-grand-style-during-his-reign-of-terror-id6851104.html
Full interview of kidnap kingpin Evans [VIDEO]
http://dailypost.ng/2017/06/16/full-interview-kidnap-kingpin-evans-video/
|Re: Full Interview Of Kidnapper Evans & How He Lived In Grand Style (video) by MrFuckallday: 4:01pm
Look at his bigass head. Eating foul money and getting fat only in the head.
Chai them dun use beating mellow this man. He's just busy saying nothing but the truth in every question. Lmao
1 Like
|Re: Full Interview Of Kidnapper Evans & How He Lived In Grand Style (video) by Amberon11: 4:07pm
Why are the police advertising kidnapping business. This will only make young people see how lucrative it is and delve into it.
|Re: Full Interview Of Kidnapper Evans & How He Lived In Grand Style (video) by fpeter(f): 4:07pm
He done buy market
|Re: Full Interview Of Kidnapper Evans & How He Lived In Grand Style (video) by ask4double(m): 4:08pm
Can they just do the needful with this guy... what up with the incessant publicity...
|Re: Full Interview Of Kidnapper Evans & How He Lived In Grand Style (video) by Teewhy2: 4:09pm
Good one to Nigeria police, i think if the life style of this man is continually shown on social media i hope it won't influence some other people to live that kind of lifestyle and do anything to live that lifestyle.
Are you building on a swampy area, want to do pile foundation /Need Roof parapet.
Reduce the building load by making use of polystyrene material for your roof parapet and slab.
Click below to get more information
http://www.nairaland.com/3726763/alternative-building-material-expanded-polystyrene
|Re: Full Interview Of Kidnapper Evans & How He Lived In Grand Style (video) by Enejon(m): 4:09pm
You give this guy too much praise
|Re: Full Interview Of Kidnapper Evans & How He Lived In Grand Style (video) by bigerboy200: 4:09pm
idumota film loading..titled Evans the kidnapper 1,2 and 3...
2 Likes
|Re: Full Interview Of Kidnapper Evans & How He Lived In Grand Style (video) by PBundles(m): 4:09pm
Everyday for the thief ONE day for the owner.
This however highlights one of the main problems in our society.
The house this guy lives in is of high standard, even those built overseas. Ask anyone or send pics to them be it in the US or Europe. But the thing is in our society there is NO ACCOUNTABILITY. Overseas criminals try as much as possible to not show wealth WHY, someone is going to ask WHAT DO YOU DO FOR A LIVING and believe me the will dig, if it smells fouls they will call the police. We on the other hand DONT CARE, we will be hailing the person and some parents will even be cursing their kids,
PARENT:DONT YOU SEE SO AND SO,
CHILD: MOM/DAD ppl are saying his hand is not clean
PARENT: SO WHAT.
Didnt Evans say that his mom knew what he was doing. I will go as far as to say she even benefited from it. Evans is throwing smokescreens to try and save the mom.
I experience the latter a while ago. A lady that was well over 70 was trying to get me and a colleague to assist her son. Her exact words, which ever which way. I looked at this lady and thought, You madam are the reason we are the way we are. So sad.
|Re: Full Interview Of Kidnapper Evans & How He Lived In Grand Style (video) by SexyNairalander(m): 4:09pm
booked
by next week we should be seeing a nollywood movie titled
"Evans the notorious kidnapper part 1 and 2" and "the painful ending of evans" part 3 and 4"
1 Like
|Re: Full Interview Of Kidnapper Evans & How He Lived In Grand Style (video) by cristianisraeli: 4:10pm
enough of this evans story,its annoying already..we have nigerian problems and enough of the distractions..nigerian politicians are kipnapping the whole nigerians and collecting their ransoms..how is evans different from drug dealers and fraudsters..the funniest thing be say..if this evans guy was on instagram or twitter..many nigerians would flock on his page begging for money for this and that..as long as we worship money in nigeria..all this will never end..as long as we call everyone with money chairman without knowing their source of the wealth it would continue,there are lots of evans living large in nigeria..as they say in nigeria NA WHO THEM CATCH FOR FOWL HOUSE BI THIEF AND NA ONLY FOR NIGERIA THIEF THEY CATCH THIEF.talk ur own and do not quote me
|Re: Full Interview Of Kidnapper Evans & How He Lived In Grand Style (video) by bmaleek(m): 4:10pm
See the lush life, na wah ooo
|Re: Full Interview Of Kidnapper Evans & How He Lived In Grand Style (video) by Evablizin(f): 4:10pm
Ok broder lala you expect me to read all this question and answer,God forbid bad thing
|Re: Full Interview Of Kidnapper Evans & How He Lived In Grand Style (video) by henryobinna(m): 4:10pm
One day for thief everyday for the owner...
This is for lovers of ankara http://www.newankarastyles.com/2017/04/trendy-short-ankara-flare-gowns-2017.html?m=1
|Re: Full Interview Of Kidnapper Evans & How He Lived In Grand Style (video) by Wildmouth: 4:10pm
Pple are wicked ooo
|Re: Full Interview Of Kidnapper Evans & How He Lived In Grand Style (video) by 1acre: 4:11pm
wawu.............
|Re: Full Interview Of Kidnapper Evans & How He Lived In Grand Style (video) by ephi321: 4:11pm
This is the era of Evans, NL well done o! One Evans thread per hour
|Re: Full Interview Of Kidnapper Evans & How He Lived In Grand Style (video) by blosef11: 4:11pm
All na vanity last last
|Re: Full Interview Of Kidnapper Evans & How He Lived In Grand Style (video) by pyyxxaro: 4:11pm
Ok
|Re: Full Interview Of Kidnapper Evans & How He Lived In Grand Style (video) by Oladelson(m): 4:12pm
CHAI,
BROS EVANS BE LIKE WHY THIS MONTH OF JUNE COME SELF.
|Re: Full Interview Of Kidnapper Evans & How He Lived In Grand Style (video) by Tenim47(m): 4:12pm
oga o
|Re: Full Interview Of Kidnapper Evans & How He Lived In Grand Style (video) by justi4jesu(f): 4:12pm
|Re: Full Interview Of Kidnapper Evans & How He Lived In Grand Style (video) by Kenneth205(m): 4:12pm
Ok
|Re: Full Interview Of Kidnapper Evans & How He Lived In Grand Style (video) by squash47(m): 4:13pm
J
|Re: Full Interview Of Kidnapper Evans & How He Lived In Grand Style (video) by NwaAmaikpe: 4:13pm
This is what you get...when a jewman goes into crime.
Once you catch them...they start to sing like a Canary
|Re: Full Interview Of Kidnapper Evans & How He Lived In Grand Style (video) by Akinaukwa: 4:13pm
Kudos to the Police, But please when is our President coming back, we're missing him. Let them not be using Evans to keep our minds off from important things.
|Re: Full Interview Of Kidnapper Evans & How He Lived In Grand Style (video) by aolawale025: 4:13pm
In the end, the cause of all evil act is greed
Police Nab 3 Over Robbery …step Up / Police Arrest Alleged Serial Rapist In Mubi / Housewife Dies After Labour:baby Boy Dumped In Refuse Bin
Viewing this topic: bayolaporo, kennybabs1980, Holyfield1(m), stalwart123(m), 7mentrouble, Temmysexy1(f), willy30(m), omofem, PUSH1(m), oshomo200, iyke649(m), LordIsaac(m), allrightsir, IamOpemipo(m), mazzdoff, todaynewsreview, energytype, stexsy(m), hopara1(m), chinnyness122(f), tukdi, olufemijason, aguborokc, betapikin, EddieCAD, currentprice, blackHAZE, Javid4me, ask4double(m), nutigal, Akinaukwa, CYBERCRIME(m), kendological(m), blaise00700, baslone, shileowo, TUNEX89(m), isakmp, Loveprince, gbadesitdown, elpato(m), DrChatNuff, egbaguy2, akereconfi, obaobirin, arabaribiti, weco247, Bigsteveg(m), Umarlulu, akinlekans, Sleekjunior, Disiboboy(m), sladonery, Dc4life(m), iamrosheed, seacoast(m), martinsodo, ElSherriff, obc, Bisited, TDonald, kelvinos2002(m), ntebong, Prickydj, DLuciano, orlabass(m), raski04(m), obaeko(m), Shotoyinbo29, Nwogu71, jesus500(m), Nihilist, Profwriter(m), NextGovernor(m), loveymom, vodkat, Dimejidude(m), olassy239(f), Lyoncrescent, MizTyna(f), sonofaGod, cyanohydrin, Hiteerich, free2rime, Karin001(f), Lilimax(f), Flameboy26(m), micskales(m), fluxbush(f), ernestspecial(m), STUT(m), Ibraheemmawa(m), jugbada(m), swtcharissa(f), auztyno, imarrpopson, Temmi001, globigpun(m), BELKIS(f), Kevylex(m), ICAMETOWIN(m), paulemi(m), charlesazeh(m), zxcvb, sexyjuly(f), COMPAQ(m), jksxxxx, jerry19(m), akpamuomenka, Tsam1959(m), Felibaby(f), CornelG(m), shawwal1(m), okudili4live, rockboyfly, jey70s(m), westlius(m), Walleh(m), maiunguwar, nolper, remzor(m), Risca(f), Jabioro, falcon009, luvissweet2f(f), fizyalasdair(m), Lampard22(m), yummy76, tenry(m), onyiiella(f), Burgerlomo, ursullalinda, Matrixuncovered, faboye2, maziude, rotey73, Eroke, labking, pedrilo, Onaswu(f), kuljustiz(f), Kayceelo(f), RoyalBlak007, mbolajide2010, JayZeus(m), Teniiiola, emmyvet(m), muyeindaclub(m), ednut1(m), Opistorincos(m), MorolayoVictor(m), Gudcity, Adviceneeded, topdee(m), Julietcutie(f), chukyrooy(m), Evablizin(f), Buyingarena(m), domejike(m), akanbiaa(m), Whistleblowers, pholar(m), noetic5, Bawalism(m), Strick2875, jubsonstone(m), theworldbest(f), Propene, winnersmith, LifeIsGuhd(f), ijustdey, phakinolol(m), henryobinna(m), BILILIS, AktorLee(m), Naijahelm, akzjazz(m), kkruns, hotwax, SexyNairalander(m), Kenchukky(m), silasbiz(m), Teewhy2, PBundles(m), Frankyboy1(m), bignwa(m), roselineadeyemi(f), flyca, kriss27(m) and 399 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 160