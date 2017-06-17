₦airaland Forum

Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by ijustdey: 6:38pm On Jun 16
“We met among ourselves (housewives) to discuss how open defecation affects us, affects our children, how we have so many flies in our communities.

“We suggested and agreed among ourselves what could be done to make our husbands responsive to the challenge and we resolved to hold fast to no sexual relations except they build toilets in each household.

“Now there is no house you visit that does not have toilets, nobody defecates in the open anymore, we are all aware of the dangers, ’’ Mrs Lydia Bisong , a woman and a resident of Obanliku Local Government, Cross River, said.

Obanliku Local Government is located in the northern senatorial district of Cross River and it is one of the rural communities targeted to make Open Defecation - Free by Global Sanitation Fund.

The community recently met the requirements as stipulated in the protocol for certification of ODF and was pronounced open defecation - free community, courtesy of GSF ’ s Rural Sanitation and Hygiene Promotion in Nigeria.

But some housewives in the area said something stunning, among others, contributed to attaining ODF - status to make the local government area the first open defecation - free in the country.

During the declaration of the community open defecation -free, the women in Obanliku said they always encouraged their men to build toilets before coming close to them for sex.

Pointing out the importance of sustained sanitation and hygiene , Mr Jerry Ashua, the Chairman , Obanliku Local Government Area, said there had been reduction in deaths from sanitation - related diseases since the introduction of RUSHPIN.

He said apart from the initiative of the women in the area, staff of the local government collaborated with the traditional rulers to introduce a fine of N20,000 as punishment for anyone caught defecating in the open.

This feat notwithstanding, Minister of Water Resources Suleiman Adamu expressed concern that Nigeria was reported to be among nations in the world with the highest population practising open defecation.

“This poses a great challenge to women, girls and those in vulnerable conditions, and impacts negatively on the health and economy of the populace, ’’ he said.

The minister, however, explained that the implementation of sanitation and hygiene programmes would promote behavioural change towards ending open defecation in the country.

Alluding to the minister ’s opinion , Mr Tim Connell, the Country Director, United Purpose , Implementing Agency of the RUSHPIN Programme , said there should be the emphasis on sanitation to meet the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

He also noted that Bekwarra Local Government Area in Cross River was about to attain open defecation - free status, promising that the organisation would replicate the success story in Obanliku in other local government areas.

To achieve this, Mr Nanpet Chuktu , the RUSHPIN Programme Manager, said within four years of programme implementation, 1,859 communities had been reached with hygiene messages.

He said no fewer than 600,000 persons now lived in open defecation - free communities in the six local government areas in the two states — Cross River and Benue.

He noted that the agency used Community Led- Total Sanitation model to encourage the communities to build and use toilets, while adopting behavioural change as a means of promoting hygienic habits.

In spite of this , observers note that there have been lapses in the programme scale - up , issues of insecurity in some communities in Agatu Local Government Area in Benue and non - payment of counterpart funds by the two state governments.

In the light of this, therefore , Mr Emmanuel Awe, the Chairman, National Task Group on Sanitation, Awe, advised Benue and Cross River to speedily pay up their counterpart funds to scale up sanitation and hygiene in the states.

He cautioned the states that the GSF; the sponsors of RUSHPIN programme, had threatened to withdraw funding by September if the two states failed to pay.
Awe said GSF had also said that if the two states failed to meet this demand , it would stop funding.

Similarly, he said the organisation had urged states that desired sanitation and hygiene scale - up to show interest.

He said that it was saddening to note that the two states had not been able to pay up counterpart funds for the upgrade of the programme.

He expressed concern that lack of water and sanitation had impacted negatively on the economy , health and productivity.

Awe said the payment of the funds was an opportunity to scale - up sanitation and hygiene in the states to reduce the prevalence of diseases.

Observers recall that the Federal Government had in 2014 signed an agreement with GSF , resulting in the provision of five million dollars by GSF for the project implementation in six local governments in Benue and Cross River.

In spite of this intervention, observers believe that without counterpart funds settlement, there may be delay in meeting the Open Defecation - Free Country target for Nigeria by 2025 .
NAN


http://punchng.com/obanliku-cross-river-community-where-wives-deny-husbands-sex-for-development/

Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by CheapSunglass(f): 6:52pm On Jun 16
Good one anyways. Toilet infections are real.

Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by doublewisdom: 7:06pm On Jun 16
Sex the only thing that resets men's brains.

Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by Edopesin(m): 8:04pm On Jun 16
Development Abi




Naija Kwantinu!



Their Man Could As Well Be Women So We Will Knw Who's Boss

Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by Sunofgod(m): 8:27pm On Jun 16
The power of the P.U.S.S...Y....... its why every nigga dress fly, and drive the best rides. grin

Ice Cube (War and Peace)

Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by BlindAngel: 8:28pm On Jun 16
Chew chewgum, blows it and let it make sound

Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by Oyindidi(f): 8:28pm On Jun 16
Lol, I believe them finish am within days.. Men too like am

Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by calliope(f): 8:28pm On Jun 16
Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by dessz(m): 8:28pm On Jun 16
I hope they won't complain if he goes to a sidechick or mistress. grin

Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by ppkoko: 8:29pm On Jun 16
Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by teekay213(m): 8:30pm On Jun 16
Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by TRUTH2020: 8:30pm On Jun 16
Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by marv1: 8:31pm On Jun 16
So it could work then but not today's men that use women like wrapper.
Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by kevwemin(m): 8:31pm On Jun 16
Is this a joke or something grin grin

Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by hoodedjaystrim(m): 8:32pm On Jun 16
Sunofgod:
The power of the P.U.S.S...Y....... its why every nigga dress fly, and drive the best rides. grin

Ice Cube (War and Peace)
stale guy
Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by kaizen004(m): 8:32pm On Jun 16

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mR6EF6v9sIA&t=51s
Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by menwongo(m): 8:32pm On Jun 16
Not all marriage proposals always start with "will you marry me?" Some are actually like "I am pregnant "

Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by AfonjaBoston: 8:32pm On Jun 16
Wetin concern tooto and toilet??

Oh some tooto dey ooze like toilet e.g. Linda ikeji

Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by AndreizMendez(m): 8:32pm On Jun 16
If ALL Women round the world should deny men sex until they find the cure for H.I.V/AIDS.

Believe me they will find the cure in record time!!!! grin grin grin

Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by Vision4God: 8:33pm On Jun 16
Interesting
Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by femimike1(m): 8:33pm On Jun 16
Good development cheesy

Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by burkingx(f): 8:34pm On Jun 16
Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by burkingx(f): 8:35pm On Jun 16
Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by alexistaiwo: 8:39pm On Jun 16
I doubt if my future wife can withhold sex from me.
I am so good at that shiit
No female has ever tasted the D with craving for more.
Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by annexworld(m): 8:40pm On Jun 16
No sex na factory reset for some men
Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by PDJT: 8:40pm On Jun 16
-Good.
-This is what Mama Iyabos from the Wild Waste should do asap! I can smell Oshogbo, Ibadan etc from here... Hmmm.
Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by hoodedjaystrim(m): 8:44pm On Jun 16
Oyindidi:
Lol, I believe them finish am within days.. Men too like am

undecided U Dee Nor Like It Abi
Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by ehnok(m): 8:46pm On Jun 16
Chi Raq... No Development, No Pussy



Like if you've watched Chi-Raq (Nick Cannon)
Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by OMOTOWO(m): 8:47pm On Jun 16
Oyindidi:
Lol, I believe them finish am within days.. Men too like am
howu take know
Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by IMASTEX: 8:50pm On Jun 16
Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by Eportal123: 8:53pm On Jun 16
Sex changes men sha.

