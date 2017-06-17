₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by ijustdey: 6:38pm On Jun 16
“We met among ourselves (housewives) to discuss how open defecation affects us, affects our children, how we have so many flies in our communities.
http://punchng.com/obanliku-cross-river-community-where-wives-deny-husbands-sex-for-development/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by CheapSunglass(f): 6:52pm On Jun 16
Good one anyways. Toilet infections are real.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by doublewisdom: 7:06pm On Jun 16
Sex the only thing that resets men's brains.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by Edopesin(m): 8:04pm On Jun 16
Development Abi
Naija Kwantinu!
Smh
Their Man Could As Well Be Women So We Will Knw Who's Boss
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by Sunofgod(m): 8:27pm On Jun 16
The power of the P.U.S.S...Y....... its why every nigga dress fly, and drive the best rides.
Ice Cube (War and Peace)
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by BlindAngel: 8:28pm On Jun 16
Chew chewgum, blows it and let it make sound
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by Oyindidi(f): 8:28pm On Jun 16
Lol, I believe them finish am within days.. Men too like am
1 Like
|Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by calliope(f): 8:28pm On Jun 16
|Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by dessz(m): 8:28pm On Jun 16
I hope they won't complain if he goes to a sidechick or mistress.
1 Like
|Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by ppkoko: 8:29pm On Jun 16
Development of where
|Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by teekay213(m): 8:30pm On Jun 16
|Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by TRUTH2020: 8:30pm On Jun 16
H
|Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by marv1: 8:31pm On Jun 16
So it could work then but not today's men that use women like wrapper.
|Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by kevwemin(m): 8:31pm On Jun 16
Is this a joke or something
1 Like
|Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by hoodedjaystrim(m): 8:32pm On Jun 16
Sunofgod:stale guy
|Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by kaizen004(m): 8:32pm On Jun 16
|Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by menwongo(m): 8:32pm On Jun 16
Not all marriage proposals always start with "will you marry me?" Some are actually like "I am pregnant "
4 Likes
|Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by AfonjaBoston: 8:32pm On Jun 16
Wetin concern tooto and toilet??
Oh some tooto dey ooze like toilet e.g. Linda ikeji
2 Likes
|Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by AndreizMendez(m): 8:32pm On Jun 16
If ALL Women round the world should deny men sex until they find the cure for H.I.V/AIDS.
Believe me they will find the cure in record time!!!!
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by Vision4God: 8:33pm On Jun 16
Interesting
|Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by femimike1(m): 8:33pm On Jun 16
Good development
|Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by burkingx(f): 8:34pm On Jun 16
|Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by burkingx(f): 8:35pm On Jun 16
|Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by alexistaiwo: 8:39pm On Jun 16
I doubt if my future wife can withhold sex from me.
I am so good at that shiit
No female has ever tasted the D with craving for more.
|Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by annexworld(m): 8:40pm On Jun 16
No sex na factory reset for some men
|Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by PDJT: 8:40pm On Jun 16
-Good.
-This is what Mama Iyabos from the Wild Waste should do asap! I can smell Oshogbo, Ibadan etc from here... Hmmm.
|Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by hoodedjaystrim(m): 8:44pm On Jun 16
Oyindidi:
U Dee Nor Like It Abi
|Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by ehnok(m): 8:46pm On Jun 16
Chi Raq... No Development, No Pussy
Like if you've watched Chi-Raq (Nick Cannon)
|Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by OMOTOWO(m): 8:47pm On Jun 16
Oyindidi:howu take know
|Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by IMASTEX: 8:50pm On Jun 16
Hmm
|Re: Obanliku: Cross River Community Where Wives Deny Husbands Sex For Development by Eportal123: 8:53pm On Jun 16
Sex changes men sha.
