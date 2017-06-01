₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,824,326 members, 3,603,322 topics. Date: Saturday, 17 June 2017 at 07:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Pre-Wedding Shoot: When A Doctor Is Engaged To A Doctor (27394 Views)
Nigerian Couple Take Their Pre-wedding Shoot To A New Level. See What They Did / Check Out The Public Display By This Couple For Their Pre-wedding Shoot. / Couple Recreate Simi And Falz' Photos For Pre-Wedding Shoot (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Pre-Wedding Shoot: When A Doctor Is Engaged To A Doctor by praizephoto(m): 7:37pm On Jun 16
6 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Shoot: When A Doctor Is Engaged To A Doctor by Theyveedo(m): 7:39pm On Jun 16
Doctors no de smile abi
Hope they will have time for each other and their kids as well
14 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Shoot: When A Doctor Is Engaged To A Doctor by fynestpotato: 7:41pm On Jun 16
when a doctor marries a doctor the pikin go be patient
84 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pre-Wedding Shoot: When A Doctor Is Engaged To A Doctor by firstking01(m): 7:47pm On Jun 16
And why do the both of them have round face like flying carpet football ??, btw, lovely pre-wedding shoots
14 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Shoot: When A Doctor Is Engaged To A Doctor by thesicilian: 7:51pm On Jun 16
fynestpotato:Their child has a 90% chance of becoming a doctor.
63 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pre-Wedding Shoot: When A Doctor Is Engaged To A Doctor by Vision4God: 7:51pm On Jun 16
Good for them.
Congrats
1 Like
|Re: Pre-Wedding Shoot: When A Doctor Is Engaged To A Doctor by LalasticSeun(f): 7:55pm On Jun 16
Lovely
1 Like
|Re: Pre-Wedding Shoot: When A Doctor Is Engaged To A Doctor by theodara001(f): 7:55pm On Jun 16
Not even a smile.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Shoot: When A Doctor Is Engaged To A Doctor by dingbang(m): 7:56pm On Jun 16
This their marriage sha... I pray it would be lively
6 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Shoot: When A Doctor Is Engaged To A Doctor by pizzylee(m): 8:35pm On Jun 16
no smile?
1 Like
|Re: Pre-Wedding Shoot: When A Doctor Is Engaged To A Doctor by Marrtynze(m): 8:49pm On Jun 16
Nice one but they look too serious, but wats my own, their seriousness, their business
14 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Shoot: When A Doctor Is Engaged To A Doctor by ojun50(m): 8:54pm On Jun 16
See there face
|Re: Pre-Wedding Shoot: When A Doctor Is Engaged To A Doctor by nicerod(m): 8:57pm On Jun 16
[size=8pt][/size]
|Re: Pre-Wedding Shoot: When A Doctor Is Engaged To A Doctor by ExpensiveG: 8:58pm On Jun 16
Nice concept.........
I don't wanna get married to a Doctor, der protocols too much...... hmmmmm
2 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Shoot: When A Doctor Is Engaged To A Doctor by Enuguboy4nsk: 9:23pm On Jun 16
thesicilian:99% actually... only if the child doesn't want to
I am a doctor too and from the uni I trained is rare to see any of our doctor lecturers without his/her child in medical school
26 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Shoot: When A Doctor Is Engaged To A Doctor by Enuguboy4nsk: 9:27pm On Jun 16
Marrtynze:As in eee..that's why as a doctor I don't think I can marry my colleague ..damn too boring
see the other colleague I was dating... always serious and worst be say she no sabi fvck well
4 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Shoot: When A Doctor Is Engaged To A Doctor by veekid(m): 9:39pm On Jun 16
Overserious
|Re: Pre-Wedding Shoot: When A Doctor Is Engaged To A Doctor by Lipseals: 9:44pm On Jun 16
Just A little smile....
Check this link for an easy and quick part-time online job
http://dollarsinjob.com/?share=23462
.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Shoot: When A Doctor Is Engaged To A Doctor by boiz2men(m): 9:51pm On Jun 16
I am a doctor and the last thing I would do is marry a doctor. Our children would not be versed in different issues relating to life. My wife would be either an accountant or any finance or business person or a lawyer.
Doctors are smart people, their children ought to be smart too. Marry a doctor means their children would be knowledgeable about health only
5 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Shoot: When A Doctor Is Engaged To A Doctor by smardray(m): 10:09pm On Jun 16
Their children dare not get sick
5 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Shoot: When A Doctor Is Engaged To A Doctor by EVILFOREST: 10:33pm On Jun 16
theodara001:Don't mind them.
They have turned the MEDICAL PROFESSION into a rumble in the jungle.....whereby colleagues end up frowning at one another all day....
So don't be surprised if they couldn't put up just a SMILE
2 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Shoot: When A Doctor Is Engaged To A Doctor by Dicedpineapple(f): 10:42pm On Jun 16
If i was a doctor,i dont think i wud wanna marry a fellow doctor..we cnt bcome disappearing dandy's to our kids
1 Like
|Re: Pre-Wedding Shoot: When A Doctor Is Engaged To A Doctor by AjiChris(f): 10:46pm On Jun 16
Always too boring jor,all d time rushing to d hospital no time 4 their children
1 Like
|Re: Pre-Wedding Shoot: When A Doctor Is Engaged To A Doctor by omosefeeguaibor(f): 10:49pm On Jun 16
boiz2men:most of the doctor friends I know are vast in other fields, politics, sports, economics just name it, its a matter of where interest will lie @ the end of the day. Doctor or not it can't be restricted to just health alone.
13 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Shoot: When A Doctor Is Engaged To A Doctor by AngelicDamsel(f): 10:55pm On Jun 16
Oh no! Innocent children will be born only to be under pressure of becoming @ least a health practitioner..............................
10 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Shoot: When A Doctor Is Engaged To A Doctor by boiz2men(m): 10:57pm On Jun 16
omosefeeguaibor:
I agree. For example, I'm a doctor, I'm also an ICT consultant. Yes, I write codes and build apps for companies. But if I marry a doctor, it isn't going to go down well with me. My preference though. I just cant marry a doctor no matter how hot and pretty she looks
1 Like
|Re: Pre-Wedding Shoot: When A Doctor Is Engaged To A Doctor by mediocre(m): 10:58pm On Jun 16
What's with the weird looking caps. She looks more like a chef with a steth
2 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Shoot: When A Doctor Is Engaged To A Doctor by omosefeeguaibor(f): 11:02pm On Jun 16
boiz2men:you've said it all your preference exactly.
2 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Shoot: When A Doctor Is Engaged To A Doctor by Rapmoney(m): 11:40pm On Jun 16
When ah go marry sef? I dor clock 48 years o!
2 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Shoot: When A Doctor Is Engaged To A Doctor by Jaqenhghar: 11:49pm On Jun 16
Why dem wear red nah
Pls I thought red ( warm colours) are to be avoided on hospital clothing and stuff
|Re: Pre-Wedding Shoot: When A Doctor Is Engaged To A Doctor by Dbrainiac1(m): 1:43am
Jaqenhghar:You thought.
Nigerian Virgin Girls - Keeping Our Virginity / Can You Allow Your Partner/spouse Go Through Your Phone? / Virgins' Club!
Viewing this topic: Ozid(m), johnlegend01, ayourlerweezo(m), Boss1914(m), Mjshexy(f), princessadeolar(f), preshinno, akwara1234(m), kachi08(m), jazzyjazz, Akinwills(m), AoM3b(m), CornelG(m), Lamiri, Democrat1c(m), sirguy542(m), saintjoel(m), kwizzy(m), Bisjosh(f), Meetmeat(m), chidi1, nokia3310, pallybrown(m), SAMITE16(m), Techwriter, obrut(m), Longman2, Topmath05(m), aby1976(m), obiscapula(m), STemidayo23, Ptoocool(m), ovoP(m), phemflex90(m), johncasey1(m), iamkunleajayi, Salligreen, placeofallure(f), j0sh001, briyane, MummyJJ(f), dannlukas(m), callydon(m), Nimblemind(m), Gabriel27, natznext(m), Negro1986, Destinyy22(f), Trustworthiness, omoluka(m), memozium(m), obadee4you(m), THUGLIFE101(m), konny1(m), zonga, Evaqueen(f), miazadavid(m), kaazamusa(m), GoodBoi1(m), yemibayo(m), achp(m), LOT111(f), 2dice01, mimshack2015, Vick4v(m), smdays(m), ilyasom, precious1907(m), praisecity(m), francesawesome(f), udosoft(m), scribble, eddyline(m), edwanobaba, hardeycute and 133 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10