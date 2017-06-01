Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Pre-Wedding Shoot: When A Doctor Is Engaged To A Doctor (27394 Views)

Doctors no de smile abi





Hope they will have time for each other and their kids as well

when a doctor marries a doctor the pikin go be patient 84 Likes 2 Shares

And why do the both of them have round face like flying carpet football ??, btw, lovely pre-wedding shoots 14 Likes

fynestpotato:

Their child has a 90% chance of becoming a doctor.

Good for them.

Congrats 1 Like

Lovely 1 Like

Not even a smile.

This their marriage sha... I pray it would be lively 6 Likes

no smile? 1 Like

Nice one but they look too serious, but wats my own, their seriousness, their business 14 Likes

See there face







[size=8pt][/size]

Nice concept.........



I don't wanna get married to a Doctor, der protocols too much...... hmmmmm 2 Likes

thesicilian:



Their child has a 90% chance of becoming a doctor. 99% actually... only if the child doesn't want to



99% actually... only if the child doesn't want to

I am a doctor too and from the uni I trained is rare to see any of our doctor lecturers without his/her child in medical school

Marrtynze:

Nice one but they look too serious, but wats my own, their seriousness, their business As in eee..that's why as a doctor I don't think I can marry my colleague ..damn too boring



As in eee..that's why as a doctor I don't think I can marry my colleague ..damn too boring

see the other colleague I was dating... always serious and worst be say she no sabi fvck well

Overserious







I am a doctor and the last thing I would do is marry a doctor. Our children would not be versed in different issues relating to life. My wife would be either an accountant or any finance or business person or a lawyer.





Doctors are smart people, their children ought to be smart too. Marry a doctor means their children would be knowledgeable about health only 5 Likes

Their children dare not get sick 5 Likes

theodara001:

Not even a smile. Don't mind them.

They have turned the MEDICAL PROFESSION into a rumble in the jungle.....whereby colleagues end up frowning at one another all day....



Don't mind them.

They have turned the MEDICAL PROFESSION into a rumble in the jungle.....whereby colleagues end up frowning at one another all day....

So don't be surprised if they couldn't put up just a SMILE

If i was a doctor,i dont think i wud wanna marry a fellow doctor..we cnt bcome disappearing dandy's to our kids 1 Like

Always too boring jor,all d time rushing to d hospital no time 4 their children 1 Like

boiz2men:

I am a doctor and the last thing I would do is marry a doctor. Our children would not be versed in different issues relating to life. My wife would be either an accountant or any finance or business person or a lawyer.





most of the doctor friends I know are vast in other fields, politics, sports, economics just name it, its a matter of where interest will lie @ the end of the day. Doctor or not it can't be restricted to just health alone.

Oh no! Innocent children will be born only to be under pressure of becoming @ least a health practitioner.............................. 10 Likes

omosefeeguaibor:

most of the doctor friends I know are vast in other fields, politics, sports, economics just name it, its a matter of where interest will lie @ the end of the day. Doctor or not it can't be restricted to just health alone.

I agree. For example, I'm a doctor, I'm also an ICT consultant. Yes, I write codes and build apps for companies. But if I marry a doctor, it isn't going to go down well with me. My preference though. I just cant marry a doctor no matter how hot and pretty she looks

What's with the weird looking caps. She looks more like a chef with a steth 2 Likes

boiz2men:





you've said it all your preference exactly.

I dor clock 48 years o! When ah go marry sef?

Why dem wear red nah

Pls I thought red ( warm colours) are to be avoided on hospital clothing and stuff