PROLOUGE



She crawled on the snow until she reached the door,her half unclad body was cold.She was freezing.She felt weak and could barely open her eyes.Snow fell from the sky in Alaska.Aisha was bleeding,the knife wound was deep and painful.

"help me,somebody help me" she screamed with last ounce of strenghth she had.she closed her eyes.



She saw no more,she heard no more.





DAMAGED BUTTERFLY

chapter one





In one of the small rooms of a bungalow located at Tafawa street,Sabon gari,Kano a young teenage girl opened her eyes.She sighed and lay still on the mat.She wished the night was longer.She sighed again and closed her eyes but she couldn't sleep again.She could hear the hustles and bustles on Tafawa street,she tried to picture it in her mind.

Suddenly the bedroom door gave way and a tall dark man barged in.

"Aisha,what are you doing?" the man said "cant you see the day has broken?"

The teenage girl Aisha stood up immediately.

"Alhaji,i'm so sorry...erm...i didn't know" she stammerd.

"Sorry for yourself,your mates are out on the streets already.You know what to do,i dont have to remind you"

Aisha heaved a sigh of relief as her father left the room,she opened her drawer and took out a mirror.She examined herself carefully.Aisha was beautiful and her body curved gracefully in her pink gown.She was fair in complexion and her flawless oval face glittered in the sun.Her succulent breast stood out perfectly.Her father nicknamed her 'Omalicha'.....Aisha didn't know the meaning and she didn't bother to ask.



Aisha dashed to the bathroom,performed the morning ablution,picked up her bucket and left the house.She was heading to the Mr Yusuf's well at the end of the street to fetch water.Her mind drifted from the hustle on the busy Tafawa street into the memory lane.

Her full name was Aisha Raquayatu Abubakar,she was born into an average hausa family.She was the last born among the 13 children her father has.It was a polygamous family as her father had 4 wives.The last wife passed away while giving birth to Aisha.She didn't know much about her mother,her father Alhaji Abubakar kept the information away from her.Aisha was the only child of her late mother,the other wives lived together with their kids.The grown-ups among them were into cattle rearing.

Alhaji Abubakar was well known on Tafawa street,he was a butcher by trade.An occupation passed down from his grandfather.Aisha was the only girl in the family,the other 12 boys were sent to school while Aisha was home-schooled and sold meat with her father at the market.Her father was popularly known as 'Alhaji',it was his nickname and even his children called him that.He was a grumpy man who talked less and spent his leisure listening to radio and reading newspaper.He was somewhat withdrawn into his own shell and seldom socialises with his own family.Rumor has it that Alhaji Abubakar was once a jovial man until he lost the love of his life,Aisha mother.The story was tragic but the details were hidden and Alhaji never talked about it.



Aisha had been reminiscing until she got to the well.She noticed the long line of buckets and gallons waiting to be filled,she was late.Aisha dropped her gallon and sat at a corner waiting for her turn.Many people were at the well,children,teens,adults name it.

She recognized their face,it was the same everyday.

A boy winked at her and smiled.

'He must be new' she thought.The boy was about her age,he looked robust and muscular.He was shirtless and his six packs ab stood out perfectly like concrete.He was handsome and he smiled most of the time,grinning from ear to ear.He kept on staring at Aisha,it was obvious he liked her.

When it was Aisha's turn to fetch water,she stood up and heaved a sigh of relief.She filled her gallon and attempted lifting it.It was really heavy.The new boy stood up and aproached her.

"hey,let me help you"

Aisha looked up and averted her gaze.

"I can carry it"she said. "No,let me help" the new boy insisted.

He lifted the gallon with ease and placed it carefully on his head.

"Dont worry,i'll carry it for you"

"okay"

Aisha shrugged her shoulders and led the way as the new boy followed her.He started talking to her.

"My name is Obinna,me and my family just moved into the neighbourhood yesterday.We live in small house a few blocks away from here.Me and my family are traders from the east"

Aisha simply nodded,she had heard about the Igbos of the east.Their love for money,spirit of industrialism and commerce.She had met some of them at the market.People say they are the most traveled tribe in Nigeria...they have numbers in many states of the federation.

Obinna kept rambling about how much he loved Kano and the people and his willingness to explore.

He dropped the gallon near Aisha's house and smiled.Aisha thanked him.

"hey i didn't catch your name"he said.

"My name is Aisha Raquayatu Abubabakar......call me Aisha"

DAMAGED BUTTERFLY

CHAPTER 2



The market was a beehive of activities and if one was not careful,he/she could get lost in the crowd.Traders beckoned on customers to buy their goods,some of them would call you and say "customer come,i have that thing you're looking for".It was just a bid to get customers and if a trader didn't try to sell fast,he would go home empty handed.

At one corner in the market,Aisha carefully stacked her meats for sale.The meats attracted flies and she would wave her arm over it to ward off the insects.

Aisha's father,Alhaji Abubakar worked in an abattoir at far end of the market.Aisha would go there to collect the daily supplies.Customers were not so hard to find as meat was one of the fastest selling products in the market.

Aisha worked tirelessly chopping the meat with her sharp knife and wrapping it for her customers.The day was really promising and she had made some money.

A customer walked over to her shop and smilled,revealing his perfect set of teeth.

"How much meat do you want to buy?" Aisha asked.

"So you work here,that's nice" the customer replied.

Aisha glanced at the customer,her face brightened and a smile played on her face.

"Oh!...you're that boy at the well"

"yes i am"he chuckled.

"what's your name again...erm...."

"Obinna,that's my name"

"Yes i remember now.How much meat do you want to buy?"she asked.

"Uh..come on..the meat can wait.I'm just exploring the market,i'm new in Kano and i just want to know some places"



"Um,okay"



Aisha wished Obinna would just buy meat and go.She had a long day ahead of her and she had no time for discussions.



"Maybe you can show me some interesting places in Kano"

Aisha chuckled,she didn't expect the offer.She could tell Obinna was trying to woo her.Many boys in her street had tried it but she had no interest in any of them.

But Obinna?...Obinna felt different.Maybe it's because he's from another tribe or was it his attitude or outspokeness that made him feel so different.Aisha could have snubed him until he gives up but she couldn't.Their conversation continued.



"I can show you some places but not today" she said.

"Aww..it doesn't have to be today.Maybe tomorrow or next week.I'm always around,you see i came to Kano to help my uncle in his business.I'll be staying in Kano for months" Obinna sounded indifferent,he wasn't giving up on Aisha anytime soon.



Aisha blushed."Okay,i'll think about it"

"Please think fast,i'll be there whenever you're ready.We're neighbours now you know"



"Neighbours?"



"Yes,neighbours.We live on the same street a few blocks apart,that makes us neighbours"



"Hmmm...okay,we shall see"



"I just want to be your friend Aisha,just friends...erm...we can get to know each other more"



Aisha didn't see that statement coming.Obinna has just proposed his friendship to her,the boy wasn't taking things slow.



"Friends..erm..."she stammered and averted her gaze.



"Yes i want to be your friend,i'm new in Kano and i need friends" Obinna eyes sparkled with delight,he was overflowing with confidence and there's no turning back."So what do you say,friends?"



"Okay,we can be friends" Aisha replied and a smile claimed her lips.



Obinna shrieked with delight and chuckled.His plan was in motion,he knew that Aisha wouldn't be much of a challenge.He had met girls like her before.Naive girls who were really shy and innocent.Aisha was just the first Hausa girl in the list of girls he loved.



Obinna bought meat and bid her farewell.As he left the market his heart beat rythmically.His head swayed and he cracked a smile.



Obinna arrived home that day feeling happy.He was the first son in a family of eight,his father died in the Nigeria civil war and he grew up in an extended family under the watchful eyes of his relatives.All his relatives were traders and his mother ran a small business in Onitcha,he helped his mother and took care of his siblings until he turned 18 and his uncle came to take him under his wing.

That was the norm in some Igbo families.A boy becomes an apprentice and learns a trade and later his master would release him and set up his own business for him and then the cycle continues.Obinna tried to imagine what Kano held in store for him.He's an apprentice now and very soon he would be a master.



At night Obinna lay on the mat thinking about Aisha.He had dated many girls but Aisha was different.The feelings he had for her was very strong and genuine.He had not felt that way for a girl in a long time.

He closed his eyes and tried to picture Aisha in his arms.Her hazel eyes,her curvacious body,her lips...oh how he would love to kiss her.He thought about her succulent breast and waist.Her sweet voice were like that of a nightingale.Her face was flawless and her skin radiated in the sun.

Obinna chuckled in his sleep,Aisha was like an angel in human form.

Obinna dreamt of her.In his dream Aisha lay nude with him in bed as they joked and laughed.

DAMAGED BUTTERFLY

CHAPTER THREE



"Oh no...not again!"Obinna exclaimed.His shorts were drenched with semen,he had a wet dream.He removed the shorts and put on a pair of trousers.

His uncle walked into the room.

"Obi,i'll be heading to work now and on my way home,i'll pick up your mother's letter"

"Letter?" Obinna asked.

"Yes your mother promised to write you a letter once you get to Kano and she did.She would love to see your reply" his uncle said as he hurriedly dressed for work.

Obinna understood his mother's feelings,being the firstborn it was okay for his mother to be anxious.He didn't expect a letter so soon.

Obinna did his morning ablutions and scamppered off to the well with his gallon.He wanted to be there on time,not just to fetch early but to see Aisha.He had thought about her all night and he had a good dream.It must have triggered the wet dream somehow.It didn't matter to him anymore,he had to see Aisha.



At the well,Obinna met a long line of gallons and buckets waiting to be filled.He dropped his own and searched desperately for Aisha.He inhaled deeply and exhaled.He wore a black singlet and the harmattan cold was burning him,he rubbed his hands together and breathed deeply.His prying eyes searching for his girl.

Obinna finally caught sight of Aisha,she was sitting at a small corner.Like the quiet mouse,he sneaked up on her and touched her gently.

"Obinna dont ever sneak up on me like that" Aisha said teasingly.

Obinna smiled and they gazes locked.The air was tense and there was an awkward silence between them.Their heartbeats could be heard in the interlude.

"I knew i would find you here ,Aisha" Obinna said."You can always visit me,i live a few blocks away.My uncle is a very kind man and you would feel at my home"

"I'm sorry but i cant visit you" Aisha replied with a crestfallen expression on her face."I'm not allowed to leave the house without permition"

Obinna was suprised.

"You're old enough Aisha,your father must be the over protective type"

"Yes,something like that.I'm the lastborn and the only girl in the family"

Obinna heaved a sigh.He knew some fathers can be strict especially towards their daughters.He understood Aisha's situation.Staying under her father's watch must have made her so naive.She needed some freedom,she cant be stuck in a shell because she's an only daughter.

"Aisha you need to come out more,you cant continue being a daddy's girl.You need exposure" he said.

"So what do you suggest?" she asked.

"We can hang out,spend sometime together and have fun"



Aisha was confused.She liked Obinna but she had only known him for a few days.She didn't want to rush things and she wouldn't want to attract her father's attention.Alhaji Abubakar was a strict man who hardly smiled,he wouldn't approve of his daughter being in a relationship with an Igbo boy.If he found out,it would only spell trouble for her.Her relationship with Obinna must be kept secret at all cost.



"Obinna i would like to spend some time with you but my father is an angry man,if he finds out about us,i would be in big trouble" Aisha said.

Obinna smiled and held her hands.

"Dont worry,i'll figure something out.Nothing wrong will happen and your father will never find out"Obinna said with a reassured look in his eyes.

"Promise me" Aisha asked.

"I promise"

She hugged him.His body felt warm and steady.She could feel the energy buzzing within her.It was romantic.It happened so fast and she didn't understand it but she knew she was in love with Obinna.

Obinna's feelings for Aisha could only get stronger and despite their ethnic differences,he was determined to make the best out of a promising relationship.



------------------------------------------



Obinna's uncle returned home with a letter from his mother.It was the last thing Obinna needed but he would read it anyway and send a quick reply.

At night he stared at the envelope under the candle light.He slowly opened it and fished out the letter....reading it slowly with rapt attention.



Dear Obinna



I hope you made it to Kano in one peice.I and your siblings are very anxious for your safety.I hope your uncle is in good health.

I just want to remind the objective of your stay in Kano.Remember you are there to become an apprentice,to learn the trade and be a master.You are going to make us proud,you will be successful and when you return to Onitcha,you will tear down our mud house and build a nice house with corrugated iron sheets.

Remember who you are Obinna,dont join bad gang and avoid evil.I will keep on praying for you.

Send my regards to your uncle.He did a nice job by taking you under his wing.Dont dissapoint him.

May God richly reward him for his kindness and make you successful...amen.

Your Mother

Obiageli







Obinna was teary eyed after reading the letter.He lay on the mat and thought about his mother.

DAMAGED BUTTERFLY

CHAPTER FOUR



Obinna leaned patiently on the fence that sorrounded Alhaji Abubakar's house.Aisha had asked him to wait outside and look out for her father.He was due to leave home for work and Aisha would be left alone,affording them the perfect oppourtunity to sneak away.

Obinna spent close to one hour humming his favourite Fela songs as he rested his back on the fence.The old man was due to show up anytime soon and he finally did.Alhaji Abubakar stroded out of the compound with a suitcase,it was obvious he wasn't headed to his butcher business at the market.He must be travelling....oh goodie!

The coast was crystal clear and Obinna scaled the fence and landed on the other side.He knocked on the door and Aisha ,clad in a wrapper,opened the door.

"I thought you'd never show up,you dont give up,do you? Aisha asked.

"I dont give up if it has something to do with you? Obinna smiled.

Aisha blushed,went into the bedroom and emerged in a blue gown.

"You look beautiful" Obinna said."Now let me show you what freedom tastes like"

-----------------------------------

Their first point of call was the amusement park.Aisha was muted and kept on gaping at infracstuctures.Obinna was suprised.

"There are amazing places in Kano and you grew up here but never been to those places?" he asked with bewilderment creeping into his eyes.

"Yes,this is my first time of being here" Aisha replied.

Obinna scoffed.His life was the opposite of Aisha's.When he was a child,his mother occassionally took him to amusement park in Onitcha.They would ride in the merry-go-round and eat ice cream.Those were sweet memories he cherished and he would want Aisha to expirience the thrill.He sighted an ice cream truck nearby and pulled Aisha along with him.He could bet his life Aisha had never tasted ice cream before,the girl grew up in a big city like Kano and yet so many things eluded her.He couldn't blame her though.

"Come on..let me buy you an ice cream" he said.

The ice cream man was kind and jovial,he mistook them as love birds.

"Happy new month customer" he greeted.

"New month?" Obinna asked.

"Yes,its December 1st 1983" he replied.

"Oh..I wish you the same.Please give me a bowl of ice cream" Obinna said as he fumbled in his pockets and fished out his 50 kobo for the ice cream.

"What's that?"Aisha asked.

"It's called an ice cream.It is very delicious,i bet you'll like it" Obinna said."Open your mouth"

Aisha did as Obinna scooped a spoonful of ice cream into her mouth.Aisha took time to taste it very well before swallowing it.Her face brightened and her eyes lit up.

"It's tasty" she said.

"Dont worry i can always buy you more" Obinna smiled,he was glad Aisha liked the ice cream.

"Come on...there's something else i want to show you.Its called a roller coaster.

They hurried to the coaster,paid the attendant and sat in one the first pews along with other passengers.

"Prepare yourself Aisha,the roller coaster can be very frightening for first timers" Obinna chuckled.

He remembered the first day he rode with his mother on a roller coaster,he ended up crying.

Obinna helped Aisha fasten her seat belt.The attendant pulled a lever and the roller coaster set off.

Aisha was silent as the cart climbed the elavated rail track,it was not until it started descending that Aisha began to scream in excitement.Other passengers were excited too.They manuvered through the turns and raced down the slopes.It was a thrilling and scary expirience for Aisha but Obinna held her hand and together they rode it.

At the end of the roller coaster journey,Aisha was laughing with Obinna.They sure had fun and on their way he bought more ice cream for her.

They boarded one the molule buses that toured Kano.They sat at the seat of the 14-seater bus and ate the remaining ice cream.They gisted and laughed,at a glance one would think they were lovebirds.

When they finally arrived back at Aisha's house no one was home.

"This is where i say goodbye Aisha,i have to go home" Obinna said.

They were alone now.The weather was hot and busy street had its song of hustles and bustles of the day.But at that moment,nothing mattered to them anymore.It felt like nothing else existed except Aisha and Obinna.

They drew close together,Obinna's eyes were full of love.Aisha's hazel eyes held an attraction that rooted him to the spot.There was an awkward silence as Obinna drew closer and claimed her lips.To his utmost suprise,Aisha responded by kissing him back.

"I love you,Aisha"

"I love you too Obinna"

Obinna left for his house with happy heart.

------------------------------------------



Alhaji Abubakar came back home that night with a desperate look on his face.He had summoned Aisha who stood in front of him with her hands behind her back and face bowed in respect.

She was scared and wondered if he had found out about Obinna.

But then her father stood up and announced..."Aisha my daughter...you're getting married...soon."

DAMAGED BUTTERFLY

CHAPTER FIVE



"I dont understand,Baba" Aisha asked with bewilderment creeping into her eyes "I'm getting married?"

Alhaji stood up and heaved a sigh of relief.

"I know this came as a suprise but you haven't heard the full story" he said.

Aisha calmed down and tried to get her emotions together.

"There is this Alhaji i met last week at the market.He is a businessman,he saw you at the market with me and he expressed his interest in making you his 4th wife.It also comes with benefits,this man is very rich and he promised to send you to the university and help our family.He is going to give us a better house in Abuja,our lives will improve and he will take care of our family.He is a very rich man and he even promised to send your siblings to school if they wish and sponsor your education at the highest level.Our lives will be better but the only thing you have to do is marry him."

Aisha was silent,she was in a tough position,she held the answer to her family's prayers but she was not interested in getting married.

Girl child marriage was trend in Hausaland.Rich men often married young girls,she felt it was wrong but she never thought she would be a victim.

"I'll think about it Baba" she said.

Alhaji heaved a sigh of relief and relaxed on the tattered sofa.

"You have three days to make up your mind.Your suitor will be here on friday for the introduction" Alhaji said. "Remember Aisha,this could be our only chance to get you well educated,to help your family and make our lives bettter.You have to take this chance.This is a huge sacrifice i'm asking you to make and if you wont do it for yourself then do it for your family".

When Alhaji dismissed her,Aisha went into her room.She was beside herself with sadness and as she lay on the cold mat,tears streamed down her cheeks.

She would confide in Obinna the next day.It wouldn't solve the problem but sharing her burden would make it less traumatic.

------------------------------------------



The next day at the well she sat at her favourite corner waiting for Obinna.The early morning harmattan cold bit her skin.

The environment had its regular noise as people went about their businesses.The well was occupied by mainly teenagers who chatted and laughed.She felt like she was the only one without a happy face.



Obinna stroded along the street with his gallon,humming a song and nodding his head.He sighted Aisha and his face brightened with joy.

"Hello Aisha how are you doing?" he asked with the smile on his face revealing his perfect set of teeth.

Aisha tried to cheer up a little bit and tried to smile but her face could barely afford it.

Obinna's smile slowly turned into a frown.He could notice Aisha's sour mood.



"Hey what is wrong with you.You seem sad this morning,What is the problem?" he asked.

Aisha felt reluctant to share her problem.They say a problem shared is half solved but she couldn't see how it was possible in her situation.

She heaved a sigh and closed her eyes for a moment.

"Obinna i'm just tired" she said.

Obinna sat close to her and smiled.

"You're not the only one who's tired this morning.I'm tired too but you seem.I know there is something bothering you"



"Obinna its nothing.I'm just tired that's all"



"I can tell you're lying" Obinna said as he drew close to her and wrapped his right arm around her waist."I'm your friend Aisha,friends dont keep secrets.If they have any problem,they share it"



"Yes i have a problem but i cant tell you here.Can we meet later in day,i promise i'll tell you everything" Aisha said.

"I know the perfect place we can meet.You see, my uncle is throwing a christmas party and i'll like you to be my plus one" Obinna said.

"A party?...i dont think i can come.What time is it? Aisha asked.

"9 pm tonight" Obinna said."Look i know its late but i really want you to be there.The party will be great,there's going to be so much food and drinks.Many people will attend.My uncle will be spending so much money on this party and i'd like you to be there"

"But how am i going to make it there?" Aisha asked.

"Dont worry you can sneak out the house and meet me outside.We'll be back before your father knows you're gone" Obinna assured her. "And besides i bought you a christmas gift"

Obinna broght out a parcel and handed it to Aisha.

It had the incription:TO MY DEAREST FRIEND.

Aisha opend it and revealed a beautiful red dress.She shrieked with delight.

"Obinna you shouldn't have bought this.It must be expensive,how much did you buy it?" she asked.

"It doesn't matter.I want you to wear it for the party.I'll be at your gate at 9pm...and promise me you'll tell me whatever it is you're keeping from me"Obinna said.

Aisha heaved a sigh of relif.

"Fine i promise,i'll tell you everything.No more secrets" she said.

Aisha was happy that Obinna was her friend and as she left the well,she kept asking herself.."Can he handle the truth?"

DAMAGED BUTTERFLY CHAPTER SIX



Aisha stayed awake,staring at the clock.Her father had gone to bed 30 munites earlier but she wasn't sure if he was fast asleep.She tip-toed to his room and listened attentively to pick the sound of his heavy snoring.When she was certain he was very much asleep,she quietly slid into her room and fished out the dress.



She hurriedly put in on and examined herself in the mirror.The dress was body fitting and revealed her sexy curves.Aisha put on her sandals and tip-toed out of the house.The moon was shone in her full glory,one could pick up a 50 kobo coin under her light.The night was young and penultimate.Aisha heaved a sigh of relief and gently opened the gate.She took time to carefully pull back the iron bars and pushed the gate open.

She made it outside without so much fuss.The street was dark and lonely.It was unsafe for a young girl to come out at such ungodly hour.



Obinna emerged a few minutes later,he was clad in a black suit and bow tie.His well polished shoe glittered under the moonlight.

"Aisha you made it" he said.

Aisha was a bit scared and Obinna could see it in her eyes.

"Dont be afraid,take my hand.We're almost there"



In less than 10 minutes they arrived at party.The place was noisy and buzzing with activities.Fela Kuti's popular songs were streaming from the loudspeakers.Everybody at the party dressed corporately.The men and young boys were clad in suits and the ladies wore evening gowns of different colours.Aisha felt odd,she had never been to such a party before.The place was full and she held on to Obinna's arm lest she got lost.The guest were all happy;basking in the christmas euphoria.

Aish and Obinna sat at a table.

"Would you like to have a drink?" Obinna asked.

"Yes" she replied.

"Wait here,i'll be back" he said and left.

Aisha looked around her.Obinna's uncle sure knew how to enjoy life.The atmosphere was amazing,it was something she had never expirienced before.



Obinna returned with two glasses of wine and served one to Aisha.

He sat down at the table and gently sipped his wine.He thought about introducing Aisha to his uncle.He had a right to know if Obinna brought a friend.He was certain his uncle would be delighted to meet Aisha.It was christmas anyway.

"So what do you think?" he asked.

"I think your family has an exciting lifestyle.You people know how to party" she replied.

"Christmas party is a tradition in my family.It is much more exciting in Onitcha.We have a lot of friends and the parties often last till dawn" he said.

"You sound like you miss Onitcha"

"Yes,i do"



Obinna introduced Aisha to his uncle and he was delighted to know that his nephew had a girlfriend.

The party got more exciting when couples gathered together on the dance floor.A love song from Lionel Richie was being played.

Obinna got down on one knee and said "Can i dance with you,my lady?"

Aisha smiled and took his hand.Obinna smiled.

"You should know that i'm not a very good dancer" Aisha said.

Obinna chuckled and led her to the dance floor.He placed his left hand on her waist and together they were lost to the sweet music.Aisha placed her hand on his broad shoulders and looked into his dark eyes.The energy between them was strong.They drew close to each other and Aisha placed her head on his chest.





After the party,Obinna took her to a large field behind his uncle house.

"Where are we going?" she asked.

"You promised to tell me your problem,remember" Obinna reminded her and she nodded.

They lay on the soft grass on the field.It was a beautiful night.Stars dotted the sky and the cold wind blew.There was an awkward silence,the heartbeats of the two lovers could be heard in the interlude.Aisha heaved a sigh.

The moment was right to tell Obinna about her proposed marriage.

"Obinna" she began"ever since i met you,i have felt joy.You brought out a part of me that was hidden for so long.A part of me that could love and adore someone."

Obinna was silent and Aisha continued.

"I love you Obinna and i wish we could continue but i have a suitor.I'm due to get married soon"

Obinna was confused,he had heard about girl child marriage in the north.He couldn't believe that Aisha was going to be a victim.He listened attentively as Aisha told him everything.

He drew close to her and wrapped his arms around her.The energy that flowed within the two lovers had reached maximum level.

Obinna kissed her and slowly unzipped her gown.Aisha was calm,she was consumed with her feelings for Obinna.

In a few moments,they totally undressed each other,kissing and moaning on the grass.Obinna carefully lodged his organ into her pvssy hole and banged her like a hungry lion.

Kpam,kpam,kpam,kpam was the sound as the they bodies made contact.Aisha moaned as Obi mesmerized her clitoris.He fondled and sucked her breast and when the time came,he unplugged his organ from her socket and released his seed.They lay on the grass breathing heavily afterwards.

DAMAGED BUTTERFLY

CHAPTER SEVEN



Aisha sat on stool behind the kitchen.She was lost in thoughts and what was she thinking?

The previous night at the christmas party.The joy,the laughter,the music,the dance and ofcourse,the hot steamy sex with Obinna.

Obinna took her virginity that night but it was a consensual act.She was overcome with her feelings for Obinna plus they were alone.The feelings just took over and they had sex...just like that.Obinna fvcked her like pro,made her reach orgasm twice and ended up asking for more.Luckily Obinna was clever enough not to ejaculate inside her.There was no risk of pregnancy.She had not seen her period yet but she was certain she wouldn't get pregnant.

Aisha did feel guilty and no matter how hard she tried she couldn't forget that night.She had resolved to beg Allah for forgiveness,that was the only thing she could do.



"Aisha!" Alhaji's voice awakened her from her deep thoughts.She went to answer the call.

Her father sat on the rafta chair in the living room.His radio was on,streaming the voice of the female reporter of the popular 5 O'clock news programme..."President Shehu Shagari has promised to...."

Alhaji Abubakar turned off the radio and hissed."Politicians and their useless promises".He cleard his throat and fixed his gaze on Aisha.

"Aisha my daughter,what do you make of that marriage proposal.I hope you have thought about it because in the next two days your suitor will be here for introduction.I have to give him your answer before tomorrow.So what do you think?"

Aisha tried to speak but her father interrupted her.

"Remember what i said to you.This marriage is our only hope.This is your chance to live your life to the fullest,to go to university,study any course and come out with a degree.Not every family can boast of having a university graduate.You will have your own children,you will give me a grandson.We will be happy and i'll no longer have to go to market to sell meat.Our lives will change forever but it all depends on you Aisha.So what do you say?"

Aisha was silent as she thought hard and long for a reasonable answer that wouldn't piss Alhaji off.She was at the crossroads of destiny.

Obinna had taught her a vital lesson.That marriage and child bearing should not be the main objective of a woman's life.She had the right to choose her own path,to plot her own future and venture into anything that made her happy.Ofcourse the proposed marriage came with incentives like higher education but at what cost?She has to sacrifice her happiness to be the 4th wife of a man she doesn't love.That was a huge price to pay and she couldn't do it.She loved Obinna and she would be happy to spend the rest of her life with him.That is the true purpose of a woman's life.To be happy.

Forced marriage,girl child marriage is a disease and she was determined to fight it.



Aisha turned to her father with a clenched fist and a heartbeat that pounded with not fear but boldness.

"No" she said.

Alhaji couldn't beleive his ears.

"What did you say?"he asked.

"I said 'no'...i will not get married to a man i dont love.I will not sacrifice my happiness just to get educated,get married and bear children.That is not the true purpose of a woman's life" Aisha ballantly said and walked out on her father.She didn't wait to hear his reply,she knew he would object and try to use force.She ran outside,banging the door behind her.Tears streamed down her cheeks as she stroded down the busy street.She was sobbing in the public but no matter how hard she tried,she couldn't stop the tears which blurred her vision.

Aisha headed straight for Obinna's house.They would discuss the problem and find a solution,a way forward.





Alhaji Abubakar walked down the street,looking for Aisha.He was crestfallen,bewilderment creeped into his dark eyes.

He was lost in thoughts.

"When did Aisha become like this?" he soliloquized.

"When did she learn how to make her own decisions?....Who taught her how to speak openely with so much pride and boldness?"

Those were the questions that crossed his desperate mind.

Aisha had never displayed such boldness.She was always full of respect.In fulani culture a girl had no right to decide her future.Women are considered second class beings.Girl child marriage thrived unopposed.

Alhaji hoped that Aisha wasn't listening to those white women and the feminist ideologies they preached on radio stations.

Aisha used to be gentle and obedient but now as he thought of her,images of her late mother flashed through his mind.

"Allah please have mercy" he prayed.The street was ever busy as he frantically searched for his daughter.It took time time but he finally found her.He thanked Allah and made to confront Aisha.



Suddenly he stopped,a cold chill ran down his spine.His eyes were bloodshot and he boiled with anger,fuming with rage.



Over there,a few metres away near the public well.Aisha wrapped her arms around a strange boy in a warm embrace!

DAMAGED BUTTERFLY

CHAPTER EIGHT



"Oh no!" Aisha exclaimed when she saw her father.She quickly unwrapped her arms from Obinna's body and stood there staring at her father.Suprise was written all over her face.Obinna was stunned,he put two and two together and came to the conclusion that the man gaping at them with bloodshot eyes is no one else but Aisha's father.

Aisha tried to speak but the imaginary lump in her throat prevented her.

Alhaji Abubakar approached the duo,Aisha hid behind Obinna back in shame.

"Hello sir..erm..my name is Obinna...i'm a friend of your daugh..." his speech was cut short when Alhaji Abubakar rammed his clenched fist onto Obinna's face.

Obinna stumbled ,he felt dizzy.He didn't expect such a reaction from Aisha's father.He touched his nose,his fingers came out bloddy.He was bleeding from the nose and his jaw was hurt.

"I dont want to see you with daughter.Do you understand?"Alhaji cursed."Stay away from my daughter or next time your nose wont be the only things that will bleed"

Alhaji grabbed Aisha and dragged her along with him.She was kicking and crying."You cant do this,Baba you cant do this."

-----------------

"How dare you treat my friend like that" Aisha spurted out when they got home.Respect for her father was out of the window now.

"It seems like you have grown wings huh?...I dont want to see you with that Igbo street rat... ever.You will get married soon and that's final" Alhaji bellowed and stormed into his room,banging the door behind him.

Aisha locked herself in her room and cried herself to sleep.

Alhaji was awake all night,he couldn't sleep.His anger had subsided and now he pondered on the situation.Aisha's relationship with Obinna did not only negate his plans for her,it also reminded him of Aisha's late mother.The only woman he had ever loved with all his heart.Their relationship had taken a tragic turn,her gruesome death broke his heart and changed him.He hardly spoke of her,he tried to forget her but Aisha had just unearthed that part of his life that he had been trying to bury for so long.He heaved a sigh of relief.Perhaps it was high time he told Aisha the story of her mother.



The next morning Aisha didn't come out of her room.Her door was still locked.Alhaji had calmed down,it was obvious that anger and bickering wouldn't solve the problem.He peeped through the keyhole.Aisha was sitting near the door,she was awake.

Alhaji sat down near the shut door.He cleared his throat and began.

"Aisha my daughter,you remind me of her.You remind of your mother.She was a strong woman,self willed,outspoken and full of love and compassion.She was the only woman i ever loved.I never talk about her because of the way she died.It was heartbreaking but i think it's about time i told you her story.Our story.

We met 19 years ago on December 22 1964.One of my father's friends was throwing a christmas party.The party was huge and lovely.That was the day i met your mother.She was young and beautiful.I fell in love with her at first sight.We danced together at that party and later on i won her heart.Our love grew,nothing could quench the flame of our love.It was powerful,we were the new Romeo and Juliet.I was going to marry her but our families opposed the union and cursed it.My relationship with her caused a rift in my family and when we couldn't take the heat,we ran away.

It was during our flight in 1995 that she got pregnant for me.We were happy and we started planning our marriage.

Several months later on January 10th 1966,she gave birth to a beautiful baby girl.You,Aisha.

It was the happiest moment of my life and we got married afterwards.

We were happy until the counter-coup in May 1966.The coup led to mass murder of Igbos.In many parts of the North,including Kano,Igbos were caught,massacred and burnt alive.More than 50,000 people died.

Your mother was endangered and i had to keep her safe.We were afraid but i wouldn't leave her.

The mass killing in Kano intensified and your mother was caught in the crossfire.

She was killed....wounded by the cutlass of those barbaric fulanis.

I held her in my arms as she breathed her last and passed away.It was heartbreaking"

"How?..why?" Aisha asked.



"Your mother was Igbo and Igbos were the victims of that cold blodded massacre"



Aisha couldn't believe her ears.Her mother was Igbo?



"But what does this have to do with my relationship with Obinna?" she asked.



"Inter-tribal love affair cannot work.We are all different and it is very hard to mix.Your mother was Igbo and her identity caused havoc in my family.I had to ran away to be with her but then her Igbo identity got her killed.Her name was Nneoma and you are her replica.I have been trying to forget her tragic death but it was impossible.I wish i had her picture but my family burnt it all.I know you love that boy Obinna but you must break up with him.You will marry an Hausa man and that is final.Prepare yourself,Aisha the introduction is tomorrow."

DAMAGED BUTTERFLY

CHAPTER NINE



Obinna had been trying to reach Aisha but the stiff resistance he met from Alhaji Abubakar discouraged him.The last thing he wanted in Kano was trouble but he loved Aisha and the more he thought about,the more he longed to see her.

The last time he went to her home,he met a locked gate.He sneaked in through the back yard and tapped on her window but there was no reply until Alhaji Abubakar emerged from nowhere,brandishing a cutlass,saying "stay away from my daughter,stay away".Obinna took to his heels and never came near the house again.His relationship with Aisha was hanging on a wire.



Meanwhile Aisha had been barred from leaving until the marriage goes through.With the way she acted before,Alhaji assumed anything and he feard she would run away from home if given the chance.He lost her beloved mother,he wouldn't loose Aisha too...never.Marry,she must.



The dreaded 'Day of Introduction' finally came.Alhaji cautioned Aisha,drawing his ears to emphasise the importance of the caution.

"Aisha you must dress well,look neat and try to smile.Do away with that frown on your face,your suitor wants a happy wife.Remember to kneel down when you greet him,he needs to know that you will submit to him and respect him.Please smile,this is your marriage we're talking about.Dont ruin it" he said.



Alhaji employed the services of a make-up artist who designed Aisha's face with assorted make-up gadgets.He also drew nice tattoos on her hands.At the end of the exercise,Aisha looked like a beautiful paitwork.



She emerged from her room clad in long red gown and hijab.She was sad and no matter how hard she tried to smile,she just couldn't cut it.She had resolved to do her father's bidding,that was the only choice.She remembered the time Obinna came to her window,he tapped on it but when he got no reply.He scribbled something on a paper and snuck it through the window.Aisha almost forgot the paper and now as she unwrapped it and saw the words,it brought tears to her eyes.

The note said:



Aisha,i know you're getting married against your will but remember,YOU ALWAYS HAVE A CHOICE.



What choice exactly?..she was in a tight spot.She had no choice.

She sat side by side with her father when a blue Pegoute 504 car drove in.It was the latest car in town and it was pretty expensive.Her suitor was rich afterall.The door gave way and her suitor stepped out.Aisha had imagined what the suitor would look like,a tall young man in a sophisticated agbada,maybe handsome and dark in complexion with a perfect set of white teeth.But what came out of the car rebuffed her.The man was fat,his potbelly made him look like a heavily pregnant lady.When he smiled,his teeth was revealed and it was yellowish, probably from too much chewing of kola nut.The man was old-old enough to be her father.He was as old as her father,maybe older.

Aisha took a few steps back when he approached her.He examined her from head to toe,sizing her up.

"Barrister Sulieman,this is my daughter.Aisha" her father introduced him ."Aisha this is Barrister Abdulahi Shehu Sulieman,your husband"

Aisha felt like throwing up.She pulled herself together and managed to greet,kneeling down in respect like her father instructed her to.She couldn't even look her future husband in the face,everything about him felt unpleasant to her.

"Hello Aisha.I'm your new husband" Barrister Sulieman said.

Aisha kept her face down.She couldn't utter a word.She was boiling with anger.She stole a glance at her father,he was urging her,with his eyes,to say something.

Barrister Sulieman cleared his throat and continued.

"Your father told me that this marriage came as a shock to you.But i can assure you that everything is going to be fine.I have 3 wives already and they are all gainfully employed.I promise to send you to the university,i will sponsor you and your father will be comfortable.Infact i will tear down this bungalow and build a nice duplex for him."

Alhaji Abubakar grinned from ear to ear,he must be relishing the 'nice duplex'.

Barrister continued with his catalouge of promises.

"I promise i will keep you happy.Our honeymoon will be spent in London.Infact i promise not to have sex with you until you complete your university education."

Aisha knew he was lying.Barrister Sulieman would probably Bleep her on the first night.All these big men liked young punana.She imagined Barrister Sulieman with his potbelly and heavyweight doing missionary style on her...such torture!



"Dont worry,Aisha has agreed to marry you.Bring the wine so we can conclude the engagement" Alhaji Abubakar said.



Aisha was fuming with rage.When did she agree to the marriage?When did her father become her mouthpiece?...Obinna was right afterall,she did have a choice.She could choose not to be a victim of girl child marriage.She could choose not to sell her happiness.



She stood up,looked her suitor in the face...eyeball to eyeball and fired a ballistic 'NO!'.

DAMAGED BUTTERFLY

CHAPTER TEN



It's been two weeks since Aisha's marriage was called off.It was a not a good thing for Alhaji Abubakar.Aisha had blown the oppourtunity of a lifetime.

Barrister Sulieman was suprised when Aisha said 'no'.He thought she was joking but she stood her ground,citing it was her life and no one can force her to get married.According to her,marriage and childbearing is not the highpoint of a woman's life.She has a right to choose her own path and be happy.Barrister Sulieman was fuming with anger as he left,ranting about how Aisha had insulted him.He had never seen such boldness in young girl before.

Alhaji Abubakar was none the happier.The plans he had for Aisha,the promise of a better life for himself was gone.Aisha had destroyed everything he had hoped for.

"That boy Obinna has influenced you" he said.

His daughter had changed,the young girl he trained was no longer the same.

"I'm dissapointed in you,Aisha.You have disgraced me,you have brought shame to this family.How would your mother feel about you,Aisha"

Aisha was gutted.Her father seldom spoke of her mother and he's using her to justify his beliefs.

"I'm very sure my mother would not want to me to sacrifice my happiness for girl child marriage.If you want to honour her memory,you have to do it through me" she said.



They didn't talk much for days.Aisha was still barred from setting foot outside the house.She spent most of the time in her room.The marriage was over and she felt better but something else bothered her.

She had not seen her period yet.She felt tired and slept too much.She had lost her appetite too.She felt sick but her father thought she was being lazy and snubbish and waved it off.

She took some drugs but the sickness wouldn't stop.She prayed for her period to come but it never came.

One morning she threw up.She felt neusated and her mouth tasted like metal.When she couldn't take it anymore,her belly rumbled and she vommited.

Her fears trippled and she started getting other ideas.She remembered her first night with Obinna at the christmas party.The hot steamy sex lasted more than 20 minutes and Obinna ejaculated but she was certain he pulled out on time.Or did he?

She couldn't quiet remember.Her worries had been trippled by the fact that Obinna was not close.She couldn't visit him or see.She felt like a prisoner in her own home.

She couldn't bundle her fears anymore.



The following day she sneaked out of the house.Her father was away at work and the gates were locked so she had to scale the fence.

She made straight for Obinna's house.Luckily for her,he was home when she arrived.

Obinna was more than happy to see Aisha,he wrapped his arms around her in a warm embrace and smiled.

"I'm so happy to see you,Aisha.I missed you so much" he said.

"I missed you too" she replied and looked down.

Obinna put two and two together.

"You must be reeling from after-effects of that failed forced marriage."

"You're right.My father is angry with me and i have not done enough to make up with him".



"Dont worry,it's just a matter of time.Your father will forgive you,he still loves you.But honestly i didn't think you would reject the marriage.I was afraid,Aisha but you're stronger than i thought"



"I didn't know i could do it.My anger overfowed and i let it all out"

Aisha sat down and rested her head on the wall.Her whole body felt weak.Obinna could tell she wasn't feeling well.



"Are you okay,Aisha you dont seem..well" he approached her and touched her face.



"I'm sick,Obinna,i've been having this severe headache and i feel so tired" she replied.

Aisha didn't want to tell Obinna about her missing period.It would scare him and besides,she wasn't very sure what her sickness was.



"Have you taken any drugs?" he asked.

"Yes i did but its not stopping". She said.

Obinna chuckled."Dont worry i'm very sure its just a malaria.This area is infested with mosquitoes.My uncle had a bout with malaria a few days ago,he went to see a doctor and now he's getting bettter." He took her hand and got her to her feet. "There is a neighbour of mine,a doctor that runs a medical lab near the road.He can check you up and prescribe the right drugs."



Aisha was somewhat dissapointed that Obinna dismissed the sickness as malaria.He wore a mask of smiles and cracked jokes on their way to the lab.He had no idea what the sickness could be.



The lab attendant took her blood and passed it to her boss.Aisha sat with Obinna on the long bench in the hallway waiting for the result.Her heart pounded and she was sweating profusely.

Obinna held her hand and whispered some encouraging words.The doctor invited them to his office to take the test result.

He was a young man with an emotionless face.It was hard to read him.He dropped his pen and closed his drawer.

He brought out the test result,cleared his throat and announced..."Young lady,you're three weeks pregnant"

DAMAGED BUTTERFLY

CHAPTER ELEVEN



Obinna froze in terror,he stood up but his feet wobbled and he stumbled backwards.He placed his hand on his head.He tried to speak but his voice box failed him.He couldn't believe the doctor's words.He thought he was dreaming,he hoped it was all a dream.He hoped he would wake up immediately from his dream but that was not to be.It was real,everything was real.For the first time since he was born he wished he could die immediately.He needed the ground to open and swallow him up,anything to get out of the mental torture.

His mind raced back to that night at the christmas party.He remembered entering into Aisha's hole and jerking back and forth.He remembered lasting about ten munites before he had the urge to release.He remembered pulling out and ejaculating.He was certain that none of his sperm entered Aisha's hole but maybe his semen did.He had read somewhere that the semen-that natural lubricant that contained spermatozoa.

The reality weighed down on him.He sank to his knees.The doctor was not a newbie to such emotional scenes,he left the office immediately.

Aisha tried to hold back the tears that blurred her vision but it flowed freely.Her life had just taken a turn for worse.What would her father do if he found out?....The man was emotionally unstable.He was still reeling from her mother's death,knowing his only daughter is pregnant would tear him down.He could harm Aisha,Obinna and he might hurt himself too.



"What have i done?" Obinna asked himself.

The sight of Aisha sobbing drew his attention.He walked over to her and put his arm across her shoulder.He touched her face and wiped her tears.

"This is the end,Obinna this is the end of my life" Aisha covered her face with her hand and sobbed some more.

"Dont worry Aisha,we'll figure something out" Obinna tried to sound confident but Aisha was taken aback.

"Obinna...how can you be optimistic.There's no hope,i'm finished." she said.

"There is always a way out.I promise you i will find a way out" Obinna said.



"Dont make promises you cant keep,Obinna.There is no way out of this situation or are you suggesting i get rid of it?"



Aisha had heard of abortion.Tales of the dreaded practice were carried by the national dailies.Young girls were the major victims and some of them died in the hands of quack doctor.The prospect of going through such deadly treatment scared her.She wouldn't risk her life.



"I'm not asking you to get rid of it.

Abortion is very dangerous and you could loose your life in the process.There are some pills that you can take,it will stop the pregnancy and the embryo would be flushed out of your system but i'm against removing this pregnancy.My concience will never let me be.I cannot let you commit murder.My hands are tied but i cant do such thing.We have to figure out how to navigate through this dilemma." Obinna said.

Aisha was glad that Obinna was against abortion.There was no way they could get rid of the pregnancy.If she kept it,then she was in bigger trouble because her father would eventually know.



"Obinna if i keep this pregnancy,my father will eventually find out.I cannot hide it for long.We live in the same house and it's going to be a matter of time before he finds out" Aisha said with tears streaming down her cheeks.

Obinna held her hand and tried to soothen her sorrows.



"Aisha,life is important and you cannot put your life on the wire by getting rid of the pregnancy so you have no choice but to keep it.I'll figure out something" Obinna said.



"He will find out,you know he will.My father is emotionally unstable,he can be unpredictable.He could disown me for good and he will come after you for revenge.My father is not a kind man,he will injure you.It's too dangerous." she started crying again.

Obinna was confused.He never thought his life in Kano would turn out this way.His world was falling apart.All his dreams and ambition to be a successful businessman had become futile.He could betray Aisha and flee to Onitcha but what about his uncle?....The innocent man would eventually be forced to bear the brunt of Obinna's mistake.His business could crumble and he would never forgive Obinna.

Obinna still loved Aisha.Despite the tribulation,he still cared for her and he was not prepared to let her go.



"Aisha" he said."This is all my fault,i'm the root cause of this problem.I love you...i still do..i'm not a coward,i will not shy away from my mistakes.I have to face these problems like a man.I will take responsibility for this pregnancy.I know your father will come after me but i need you to promise me one thing" he caressed her face and looked into her eyes.

"Promise me that you wont tell your father about the pregnancy.You are going to pretend like nothing happened until i figure something out"



"I promise" Aisha said.



"I will never leave you Aisha,we will survive this.I promise" Obinna said.

Hunnnn

DAMAGED BUTTERFLY

CHAPTER TWELVE



Hours rolled into days and days rolled into weeks.Obinna was crestfallen.He hardly slept at night.Aisha's pregnancy was torture to him.It brought mental agony,insomia and depression.He also lost his appetite.He spent his days brainstorming on possible solutions to the problem but none of these solutions would be easy and it's only a matter of time before the secret becomes an open one.Aisha wouldn't be able to hide that pregnancy for long.Obinna was in big trouble.

It didn't take long for his uncle to notice his nephew's worried state.



"Obinna are you allright?" he would often ask him."You look woebegone and you seem to have lost your appetite.Is there any problem?"

But Obinna would always tell him that everything is fine.

Obinna's mother sent him letters,he hardly touched it.It was no use because he was never eager to reply and when he did read the letters,it brought tears to his eyes and compounded his fears.

His mother always sounded optimistic in her letter,she had high hopes for him.Poor woman,she didn't know her beloved son was in big trouble.

She would eventually know about the pregnancy and she would be very dissapointed.

More of her letters came, urging Obinna to write back to her.But that was not possible.What exactly could he tell her?...that everything was fine and he is happy in Kano?

He would have to lie to her and his concience will always disturb.Obinna,after reading the letters,dumped it.He used to keep it safe but now he would just fold it and throw it into the waste bin.

The letter's were nothing but a constant reminder of his mistakes.The sweet words in the letters tortured his mind.



Aisha's dilemma was no different.

Obinna had asked her to pretend like everything is okay but that was the most difficult thing.

No matter how hard she tried to look cheerful and happy,her expression always turned out sour.She went about her daily activities without saying a word to anybody.Her father thought she was reeling from the failed marriage but little did he know that his little butterfly has been damaged.

He thought she would get over the failed marriage,afterall she had won.There was nothing to be sad about but weeks passed and her mood remained the same.He noticed that she barely ate her food and she was often showing signs of weakness.

He concluded in his mind that she must be sick.



When he revealed his observations to her,Aisha lied that is was malaria.Alhaji Abubakar didn't hesitate to buy malaria drugs for his daughter but she played him.She would pretend to take the drugs and whenever he wasn't nearby,she would throw it away.

Aisha blamed herself for her condition.She knew that her father will soon find out and when he does,he will definitely take out his anger on Obinna.She didn't want that to happen.It was better she got rid of pregnancy.

Abortion wasn't an option,it scared her.Obinna had mentioned some pills that could kill the pregnancy and flush it out of her system.

She resolved to buy the pills and remove the pregnancy.



Aisha put on her footwear and headed out.Such pill would be found in a pharmacy but the chances of finding it would be slim.She passed several pharmacies on her way but she was reluctant to patronise anyone.What would she tell them?

That she was pregnant and needed to remove it.Not everybody will listen to that.If anything happened to her,the pharmacy would be held responsible.It was a risky business,selling abortion pills.



She stoppped abruptly when she found another pharmacy.She approached the door and heaved a sigh of relief.There was no going back,her mind was made up.She opened the door and walked in.

The attendant looked up at his customer.He wore a pair of spectacles.

"What do yo want,young lady" he asked.

Aisha searched for the right words If the attendant was a man of morals,her mission would be futile.

"I need pills...erm....pills that can flush something out of one's system" she said.

"What is your condition,young lady.Are you sick?" the man said.

"I'm pregnant and i need to get rid of it" Aisha blurted out.

The man stopped abruptly and took a cursory look at Aisha.

'Such a young girl,why would she end up pregnant?' he thought to himself.

He pitied her but he also saw it an oppurtunity to make more money.Those pills were expensive afterall and he wondered if Aisha was willing to pay.

"Look here young lady,these pills are expensive.Are you sure you want to buy it?....The drug cost two naira" he asked.

Aisha fumbled in her purse and fished out four 50 kobo coins.The man's eyes widened with greed.He grabbed the coins, went back to counter and came back with the pills.

"You have to take one tablet everyday.This pills are highly effective....you cant take it on an empty stomach.You must eat well"

Aisha collected the satchet and mumbled a thank you.

As she was leaving the man called her back.

"Young lady,are you sure you want to get rid of your pregnancy?" he asked.



"I'm sure" she replied.

DAMAGED BUTTERFLY

CHAPTER THIRTEEN



Aisha took the pills religiously.She ate very well before taking it,just as the pharmacist instructed.He prayed that the pills would do its magic.

Aisha stayed away from Obinna even though she still loved him.He warned her not to get rid of the pregnancy until he figured something out but she had done the opposite and Obinna would be none the happier.

It didn't take long for the pills to start working.It was on the third day since she started taking it,her body temprature rose and she expirienced intense headache.Aisha concluded it was just a fever and took drugs but the fever only got worse.

On the fifth day she started having vaginal bleeding,she thought it was her period coming back but the bleeding increased and it soaked all her underwear.She went about her encounter silently and prayed that Allah would help her.



One day she got the shock of her life.It was a public holiday and her father stayed at home,reading newspapers and playing music.He had totally gotten over the failed marriage.Aisha had prepared lunch and was about to settle down and eat.She started having abdominal pain,the pain was so intense.It felt like her belly was being shredded with a sharp dagger.It hurt her so bad but instead of asking for help,she resolved to handle the pain on her own.She tried as much as possible not to scream.She went to her room and shut the door.Her strength was fading really quick.Her legs wobbled as she slowly lay on the the floor.Blood was oozing out from her body,it was horrific.The abdominal pain increased,she was going to scream for help but her voice was weak.She couldn't stand up again,her energy had totally faded.Aisha crawled on the bare floor until she got to the door.She started knocking with the last ounce of strength she had in her.The pain was unbearable.She could feel the cold hands of death dragging her soul from her body.Her eyes closed.

She saw no more,she heard no more.









She finally opened her eyes.She could feel the softness of the bed she lay on.The pillow was comfy as well.She managed to raise her head and look sideways.The room looked strange to her.She sighted a blood bag and finally figured her whereabout.Blood was transfered into her body through a tube from the blood bag.She was in a hospital,the smell of antiseptic filled her nostrils.

A nurse entered the room and when she saw Aisha.She ran out screaming.

"Doctor,doctor she is awake"

A man barged into the room,he was wearing spectacles and a lab cloth.

He smiled when he saw her.

"Where am i?" Aisha moaned.She tried to get up but the doctor restricted her.

"Relax my dear,you are in a hospital" he replied.

"I can see that but how did i get here?" she asked.

"You were brought here with an ambulance three days ago.Your father found you in your room.You were bleeding heavily,you lost a lot of blood"



Aisha cringed when she heard the word 'father'.There was no use now.The secret was out.If her father brought her to the hospital then the doctor must have told him about her condition.



"Where is my father?" she asked.

"He is not here for now.He went to eat at the restaurant down the road.He will be here soon."



"How long have i been out?"

"Three days"

"Is there any other person that came with my father?"



"Yes, a boy came to see you yesterday.He left a flower and a note for you"



Aisha knew it was Obinna.He came to see her at his own risk.She hoped he did not encounter her father at the hospital.Poor Obinna,he was in big trouble.



"Aisha there is something i have to tell you" the doctor whispered."We ran some test on you and we discovered that you are...erm...this news might come as a shock to you but..."



"I'm pregnant,doctor i already know.How many weeks?" she asked.

"You are over nine weeks pregnant" he replied.

"Aisha we discovered traces of a dangerous abortion pills in your system.Those pills you took are highly effective and you took it at the wrong time,at 9 weeks of pregnancy.That is why it affected you dangerously.You are lucky your father brought you here else you would have bled out and died.The foetus is still alive and well"



Aisha heaved a sigh of relief and closed her eyes.Tears streamed down her cheeks.

"Does he know?" she asked.

"What?" the doctor replied.

"Does my father know about the pregnancy?"

The doctor heaved a sigh.

"We haven't told him yet.He has been disturbed emotionally and we will tell him soon.We are just waiting for him to settle down and get himself together before..."



The door swung open and Alhaji Abubakar stormed in.

"Aisha you are finally, awake,i thought i had lost you...Isha Allah!" he exclaimed.

He was sweating profusely.He knelt down and bowed his head in gratitude to Almighty Allah.



When he was done,he suddenly grabbed the doctor by the the collar.

"You have kept me waiting for long...now tell me what is her condition" he asked.

The doctor stammered."Sir...erm............................your daughter is 9 weeks pregnant!"

