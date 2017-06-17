Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / I'm Filing A Lawsuit Against JAMB (1608 Views)

100000 March Against Jamb's Inefficiency Protest / BREAKING NEWS: Judge Rules In Favour Of Jambites Against Jamb And Unilag / Court Grants Students' Application Against JAMB, UNILAG

Hello guys, we've all witnessed the sheer injustice meted on us by JAMB. I'll be instituting a lawsuit against the body soon, please let's get in here and debate on making this work.

we've been treated look like defenceless insignificant scums with no rights whatsoever. it's time we do something about this.

Any suggestions regarding how to sail this Through is immensely welcomed. 4 Likes

sue them on what ground?! 3 Likes

jambite too won sue person ....

Wish you all the best in the law suit...

O. P you put law in Jamb. And is like you scored 163. he he he. you want to clear their doubts.

Though I am not a jambite but I hope you do sue. This year's jamb was horrific from the get go. Trying to help my younger sister register was the most stressful thing I went through this year. 3 Likes

Goodluck 1 Like

don't say I ddnt warned uoooo am sure u must have chosen law in ur course Bros pls use dah money go babcock or covenant abegidon't say I ddnt warned uooooam sure u must have chosen law in ur course 1 Like

Hmmm...you should know that if you sue Jamb, it will be hard for you to win ...Jamb will deploy all tactics to frustrate your application in court.Tho if you want to go ahead you can follow me on twitter...@snaptini.send me a direct message.

4 real?



Op it's obvious you are stressed.



Try dis out...



And thank me later... 1 Like

Without reason?

Explain, no everybody on this forum is going to school and to you what happened?

You should, the news coming out from there is horrific



There are are talks even some people who got their results are to rewrite, that's not putting the whole stress into consideration





They send their children abroad and want to frustrate others'

Go get a lawyer and explain to him/her your objective. He/she will guide you through. You're on your own if you seek advice from Nairalanders.

A stitch in time saves nine.

I've spoken. 1 Like

Yes, am I support. How will the board go ahead and conduct exam for 7days, huh? It's called UTME, Unified.... Which means it's expected to be conducted once. I think the board should be able to answer that in the court of law.

Impressive use of English and mental clarity for a secondary school leaver. I know numerous university graduates who are nowhere near this level.



The sad thing is that the best always get left out of the system (admission slots, job slots, etc.) while barely qualified nincompoops are given precedence. That's the tragedy of this bloody zoo called Nigeria. That's why things never work here. 1 Like

So what particular crime are you suing them for? 1 Like

Might be better to actually focus your efforts on passing the exam rather then fighting the exam body that (rightfully) failed you for underperforming in the test ...

Sue them on what ground please



Meanwhile,



Are you in anyway or anyhow related or akin to any politician or a political office holder?

( They control the judiciary.)







If and only If yes.... GO AHEAD with the lawsuit





OTHERWISE.





Don't waste you precious time.



My 10 cent. Meanwhile,Are you in anyway or anyhow related or akin to any politician or a political office holder?( They control the judiciary.)If and only If yes.... GO AHEAD with the lawsuitOTHERWISE.Don't waste you precious time.My 10 cent.

In other saner climes, you can have a strong point but Nigeria goodluck.



I wan ask, you fit sue Yankee embassy because dem no give you visa?

I know of candidates that registered but weren't given a Centre and hence didn't write the exam. If that's what you're suing them for then go ahead with enough money and a good lawy backing.

hedonistic:

Impressive use of English and mental clarity for a secondary school leaver. I know numerous university graduates who are nowhere near this level.



The sad thing is that the best always get left out of the system (admission slots, job slots, etc.) while barely qualified nincompoops are given precedence. That's the tragedy of this bloody zoo called Nigeria. That's why things never work here. Sarcasm right? Sarcasm right?

Sacluxpaint:

In other saner climes, you can have a strong point but Nigeria goodluck.



I wan ask, you fit sue Yankee embassy because dem no give you visa?

Nigeria has to start from somewhere. If he has a strong case, there is no reason he shouldn't sue. A woman sued the Nigerian Army just weeks ago and was settled out of court. We have to start standing for our rights. Nigeria has to start from somewhere. If he has a strong case, there is no reason he shouldn't sue. A woman sued the Nigerian Army just weeks ago and was settled out of court. We have to start standing for our rights.