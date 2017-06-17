₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I'm Filing A Lawsuit Against JAMB by AlbarNorth: 1:11am
Hello guys, we've all witnessed the sheer injustice meted on us by JAMB. I'll be instituting a lawsuit against the body soon, please let's get in here and debate on making this work.
we've been treated look like defenceless insignificant scums with no rights whatsoever. it's time we do something about this.
Any suggestions regarding how to sail this Through is immensely welcomed.
|Re: I'm Filing A Lawsuit Against JAMB by GdexFolami(m): 1:46am
AlbarNorth:ehya sorry ,you were asked to rewrite bah?
|Re: I'm Filing A Lawsuit Against JAMB by Kentura(m): 2:14am
sue them on what ground?!
|Re: I'm Filing A Lawsuit Against JAMB by damoneymag(m): 3:13am
jambite too won sue person ....
Wish you all the best in the law suit...
|Re: I'm Filing A Lawsuit Against JAMB by TarOrfeek: 3:17am
O. P you put law in Jamb. And is like you scored 163. he he he. you want to clear their doubts.
|Re: I'm Filing A Lawsuit Against JAMB by kparozzy: 6:22am
AlbarNorth:go come,we de cum 4 back
|Re: I'm Filing A Lawsuit Against JAMB by Statsocial: 7:15am
Though I am not a jambite but I hope you do sue. This year's jamb was horrific from the get go. Trying to help my younger sister register was the most stressful thing I went through this year.
|Re: I'm Filing A Lawsuit Against JAMB by lordoseji(m): 7:15am
Goodluck
|Re: I'm Filing A Lawsuit Against JAMB by crazyABO(m): 7:16am
Bros pls use dah money go babcock or covenant abegi don't say I ddnt warned uoooo am sure u must have chosen law in ur course
|Re: I'm Filing A Lawsuit Against JAMB by snapatini(m): 7:17am
Hmmm...you should know that if you sue Jamb, it will be hard for you to win ...Jamb will deploy all tactics to frustrate your application in court.Tho if you want to go ahead you can follow me on twitter...@snaptini.send me a direct message.
|Re: I'm Filing A Lawsuit Against JAMB by eminent007(m): 7:17am
4 real?
Op it's obvious you are stressed.
Try dis out...
And thank me later...
|Re: I'm Filing A Lawsuit Against JAMB by Jesuspikin8: 7:17am
AlbarNorth:You have not said anything. Sue on what grounds? If this platform was a court, you'd started loosing points. Clearly state your claim Mr. Man
|Re: I'm Filing A Lawsuit Against JAMB by ekensi01(m): 7:18am
Without reason?
Explain, no everybody on this forum is going to school and to you what happened?
|Re: I'm Filing A Lawsuit Against JAMB by vargasvictory(m): 7:19am
You should, the news coming out from there is horrific
There are are talks even some people who got their results are to rewrite, that's not putting the whole stress into consideration
They send their children abroad and want to frustrate others'
|Re: I'm Filing A Lawsuit Against JAMB by xolocious(m): 7:19am
Go get a lawyer and explain to him/her your objective. He/she will guide you through. You're on your own if you seek advice from Nairalanders.
A stitch in time saves nine.
I've spoken.
|Re: I'm Filing A Lawsuit Against JAMB by ennyhola: 7:20am
|Re: I'm Filing A Lawsuit Against JAMB by Tifee07: 7:23am
AlbarNorth:
Yes, am I support. How will the board go ahead and conduct exam for 7days, huh? It's called UTME, Unified.... Which means it's expected to be conducted once. I think the board should be able to answer that in the court of law.
Thank you.
|Re: I'm Filing A Lawsuit Against JAMB by hedonistic: 7:28am
Impressive use of English and mental clarity for a secondary school leaver. I know numerous university graduates who are nowhere near this level.
The sad thing is that the best always get left out of the system (admission slots, job slots, etc.) while barely qualified nincompoops are given precedence. That's the tragedy of this bloody zoo called Nigeria. That's why things never work here.
|Re: I'm Filing A Lawsuit Against JAMB by Realkenny: 7:31am
|Re: I'm Filing A Lawsuit Against JAMB by Feranchek(m): 7:42am
So what particular crime are you suing them for?
|Re: I'm Filing A Lawsuit Against JAMB by iluvpomo(m): 7:43am
Might be better to actually focus your efforts on passing the exam rather then fighting the exam body that (rightfully) failed you for underperforming in the test ...
|Re: I'm Filing A Lawsuit Against JAMB by IbnMajaah: 7:44am
Tifee07:UNIFIED.
wrong interpretation
|Re: I'm Filing A Lawsuit Against JAMB by Ossy2410: 7:45am
Tifee07:
So this is your understanding of unified in UTME?
JAMB should do you whatever dey like. You don't need to pass
|Re: I'm Filing A Lawsuit Against JAMB by Beverages: 7:46am
Sue them on what ground please
Meanwhile,
Are you in anyway or anyhow related or akin to any politician or a political office holder?
( They control the judiciary.)
If and only If yes.... GO AHEAD with the lawsuit
OTHERWISE.
Don't waste you precious time.
My 10 cent.
|Re: I'm Filing A Lawsuit Against JAMB by fussy30: 7:48am
|Re: I'm Filing A Lawsuit Against JAMB by Sacluxpaint(m): 7:48am
In other saner climes, you can have a strong point but Nigeria goodluck.
I wan ask, you fit sue Yankee embassy because dem no give you visa?
|Re: I'm Filing A Lawsuit Against JAMB by Ossy2410: 7:51am
I know of candidates that registered but weren't given a Centre and hence didn't write the exam. If that's what you're suing them for then go ahead with enough money and a good lawy backing.
|Re: I'm Filing A Lawsuit Against JAMB by Lionhearted: 7:51am
hedonistic:Sarcasm right?
|Re: I'm Filing A Lawsuit Against JAMB by ephi321: 7:56am
Sacluxpaint:
Nigeria has to start from somewhere. If he has a strong case, there is no reason he shouldn't sue. A woman sued the Nigerian Army just weeks ago and was settled out of court. We have to start standing for our rights.
|Re: I'm Filing A Lawsuit Against JAMB by SirGoldEjike(m): 7:56am
I wrote mine on 13th of May and Scored 245, Just yesterday i received a Text message from Jamb telling me that my exam has been rescheduled to 1st July, Am still confused here
