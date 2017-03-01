₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Gana's Kidnap Gang Led By A Woman Busted In Benue. Photos by dainformant(m): 7:30am
Benue State Police Command has busted two kidnap syndicate of eight in Makurdi and Katsina-Ala including a gang of four allegedly led by a woman believed to be an associate of the wanted militant leader, Terwase Agwaza, also known as Gana , who a week ago abducted a Katsina/Ala-based businessman.
The police operation also led to the arrest of three women whose responsibilities were to provide food for the victims, who was rescued alive.
The arrest is coming few days after Governor Samuel Ortom assented to the anti-kidnapping bill, which prescribed death penalty for offenders.
Parading the suspects yesterday at the Command Headquarters in Makurdi, the state’s Police Commissioner, Mr. Bashir Makama, said the businessman was kidnapped alongside his son, who was later released to source N20 million as ransom for his father.
Makama said: “We tracked them from intercepts; that case gave us sleepless nights, but we got them in their hideout after a gun battle at Abaji in Katsina/Ala and the notorious criminal, Bem Uga, alias Jugas Jnr , and one Oraondo, alias Bishop , were also nabbed without any ransom paid for the releases of the victim, who was rescued alive.
“During investigations, we discovered that the lady, who was arrested had the responsibility of pencilling down those to be kidnapped and those to be killed by the gang.
“They are all associates of Gana, the wanted militant leader. Among them is the driver of Gana’s wife, Queen. They are all giving us useful information.
“Also arrested, after reliable information, is one Victor Ayanngor, who conspired with Ordue Abraham, Kelvin Dankor and Emmanuel Terver to kidnap his girlfriend and collect N200,000 ransom.”
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/wanted-militant-leader-ganas-kidnap-gang-led-woman-busted-benue-photos.html
|Re: Gana's Kidnap Gang Led By A Woman Busted In Benue. Photos by dainformant(m): 7:31am
|Re: Gana's Kidnap Gang Led By A Woman Busted In Benue. Photos by ayourbamie: 7:33am
Everyday for the thief, one day for the owner
|Re: Gana's Kidnap Gang Led By A Woman Busted In Benue. Photos by madridguy(m): 7:33am
Alihamdulilahi.
|Re: Gana's Kidnap Gang Led By A Woman Busted In Benue. Photos by rummeh(m): 7:37am
If it's not Evans
Pleas don't update me.
|Re: Gana's Kidnap Gang Led By A Woman Busted In Benue. Photos by makems: 7:39am
Kidnapping seems a cheap way out now.200k ransom for a girlfriend.hmmmm. God protect us please.we don't know our anymore.
|Re: Gana's Kidnap Gang Led By A Woman Busted In Benue. Photos by makems: 7:40am
Kidnapping seems a cheap way out now.200k ransom for a girlfriend.hmmmm. God protect us please.we don't know our friends
anymore.
|Re: Gana's Kidnap Gang Led By A Woman Busted In Benue. Photos by omowolewa: 7:43am
What's the maximum terms for kidnapping?
I hope it won't end up with 6months jail and they're back to business.
|Re: Gana's Kidnap Gang Led By A Woman Busted In Benue. Photos by madridguy(m): 7:45am
Gana is more dangerous than Evans. Evans is just after money to better his life but the useless bastard Gana is after your life. Gana you can only run but the NPF will surely catch you and you shall face the wrath of the law.
rummeh:
|Re: Gana's Kidnap Gang Led By A Woman Busted In Benue. Photos by MediumStout(m): 7:52am
|Re: Gana's Kidnap Gang Led By A Woman Busted In Benue. Photos by uzoclinton(m): 7:53am
Everyday for the napper...... one day for the law....
|Re: Gana's Kidnap Gang Led By A Woman Busted In Benue. Photos by Addicted2Women: 12:02pm
Those hungry guys are not kidnappers, they don't even have guns
|Re: Gana's Kidnap Gang Led By A Woman Busted In Benue. Photos by emeijeh(m): 12:03pm
Woman leader
|Re: Gana's Kidnap Gang Led By A Woman Busted In Benue. Photos by Edopesin(m): 12:03pm
It Is Ordinary 8 Pple U Ar Calling Millitant group The Publisher Must Be High On somthng cheap
|Re: Gana's Kidnap Gang Led By A Woman Busted In Benue. Photos by thefunclubenterprise(m): 12:04pm
A woman leading a kidnap gang! Wow!, Seems like the Nigerian police force are out for kidnappers this time, kudos.
|Re: Gana's Kidnap Gang Led By A Woman Busted In Benue. Photos by fuckerstard: 12:04pm
What a man can do, a woman can do better.
Some people just love to kidnap
|Re: Gana's Kidnap Gang Led By A Woman Busted In Benue. Photos by Beverages: 12:04pm
have said it before and will still say it again.....
If you are a criminal or you always involve in criminals activities, change your way and better repent now.
The street is not smiling.
From Evans to.....
|Re: Gana's Kidnap Gang Led By A Woman Busted In Benue. Photos by Maslow80: 12:04pm
Just to make the front page, I will come back to read the Story.
|Re: Gana's Kidnap Gang Led By A Woman Busted In Benue. Photos by DollarAngel(m): 12:05pm
THERE CAN'T BE ANOTHER EVANS IN NIGERIA HISTORY
|Re: Gana's Kidnap Gang Led By A Woman Busted In Benue. Photos by jaylister(m): 12:05pm
kk
|Re: Gana's Kidnap Gang Led By A Woman Busted In Benue. Photos by dayleke(m): 12:06pm
Era of the kidnappers about to end.
|Re: Gana's Kidnap Gang Led By A Woman Busted In Benue. Photos by wantagon1: 12:07pm
Seriously this government deserves pass mark in the area of security
|Re: Gana's Kidnap Gang Led By A Woman Busted In Benue. Photos by davodyguy: 12:07pm
May be coincidence
But at the start of June 2017 and during the Holy ghost service, Pastor Adeboye prayed a prayer that all evil doers would be brought to book this month.
May be its coincidence sha
|Re: Gana's Kidnap Gang Led By A Woman Busted In Benue. Photos by figure007: 12:07pm
Day by day it seems as if this country is rotating to be upside down.. . God where are you? Have mercy on this nation.. . This crime is becoming too much
|Re: Gana's Kidnap Gang Led By A Woman Busted In Benue. Photos by makin5wa: 12:07pm
what a man can do, a woman can do better
|Re: Gana's Kidnap Gang Led By A Woman Busted In Benue. Photos by Rextayne: 12:07pm
Thank God they are caught.
|Re: Gana's Kidnap Gang Led By A Woman Busted In Benue. Photos by Quality20(m): 12:07pm
Evil is bad and regretful. Frm fornication to murder and kidnapping, defamation - all are evil
|Re: Gana's Kidnap Gang Led By A Woman Busted In Benue. Photos by rheether(f): 12:07pm
This one Abba Kyari isn't involved
|Re: Gana's Kidnap Gang Led By A Woman Busted In Benue. Photos by onosprince(m): 12:07pm
Woman way dey lead robbery gang, dat one na man oooo....
|Re: Gana's Kidnap Gang Led By A Woman Busted In Benue. Photos by Partnerbiz3: 12:07pm
Fear women
|Re: Gana's Kidnap Gang Led By A Woman Busted In Benue. Photos by beamtopola: 12:08pm
Only Niger delta freedom fighters are militants, any other tribes militants are terrorist. So stop calling terrorist a militant.
