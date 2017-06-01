₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yoga With Nigerian Dwarf Goats Craze Takes Off In The US. See Photos by dainformant(m): 8:02am
This is the latest fitness craze sweeping the United States, “Goat Yoga,” where young and old are lining up for the popular classes that leave participants in stitches. The new workouts taking place on farms across the country involve Nigerian Dwarf goats — miniature goats of West African origin — roaming about as the Yoga participants practice their exercise routines.
Several of the people who tied the fitness routine said while the goats did admittedly get in the way of the yoga stretches and poses, they were a welcome distraction that had everyone giggling and vowing to come back for more due to the warmth of the goats.
Some also said that the routine was a pure release of tension, a pure release of frustration..
|Re: Yoga With Nigerian Dwarf Goats Craze Takes Off In The US. See Photos by dainformant(m): 8:03am
|Re: Yoga With Nigerian Dwarf Goats Craze Takes Off In The US. See Photos by dainformant(m): 8:04am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Yoga With Nigerian Dwarf Goats Craze Takes Off In The US. See Photos by aolawale025: 8:04am
Oyibos are kind to animals. Here na to kill and chop
|Re: Yoga With Nigerian Dwarf Goats Craze Takes Off In The US. See Photos by holocron: 8:09am
Watchout! Before u know it, these delicious goats will be declared ENDANGERED SPECIES.
|Re: Yoga With Nigerian Dwarf Goats Craze Takes Off In The US. See Photos by remi1444(m): 8:10am
oooh my God, d westerners called us ape then what should we call them?
|Re: Yoga With Nigerian Dwarf Goats Craze Takes Off In The US. See Photos by Rxpetite(f): 8:11am
aolawale025:But mean to fellow humans and unborn children.
|Re: Yoga With Nigerian Dwarf Goats Craze Takes Off In The US. See Photos by thesicilian: 8:13am
Overfed folks.
|Re: Yoga With Nigerian Dwarf Goats Craze Takes Off In The US. See Photos by Afonjashapmouth: 8:14am
Tear Rubber madness
|Re: Yoga With Nigerian Dwarf Goats Craze Takes Off In The US. See Photos by wassade: 8:19am
The Goat will be good inside pot with chilled drink.
The White see life from another perspective not as we Black.
|Re: Yoga With Nigerian Dwarf Goats Craze Takes Off In The US. See Photos by haywire07(m): 8:21am
What is human having sex with animal called?
Cos that's what is about to be legalized
|Re: Yoga With Nigerian Dwarf Goats Craze Takes Off In The US. See Photos by orbgoblin: 8:41am
It's called beastiality and yes na so them dey start if dem wan legalize nonsense.
haywire07:
|Re: Yoga With Nigerian Dwarf Goats Craze Takes Off In The US. See Photos by takenadoh: 10:31am
I dey come make I check Yaba Left if SME pple dey miss
|Re: Yoga With Nigerian Dwarf Goats Craze Takes Off In The US. See Photos by Partnerbiz3: 10:31am
Nawaoo
See below for data shaa
|Re: Yoga With Nigerian Dwarf Goats Craze Takes Off In The US. See Photos by singapore01: 10:32am
Are you guys thinking what I'm thinking
Iya basira goats for exportation
|Re: Yoga With Nigerian Dwarf Goats Craze Takes Off In The US. See Photos by superior1: 10:32am
Humans looking for what is not lost.
|Re: Yoga With Nigerian Dwarf Goats Craze Takes Off In The US. See Photos by Talk2Bella(f): 10:32am
hahahahahaha
this is funny
|Re: Yoga With Nigerian Dwarf Goats Craze Takes Off In The US. See Photos by ephi321: 10:32am
This is sooooo funny Goat sef dey do yoga, hilarious
For Nigeria, it would have been turned to roasted meat.
|Re: Yoga With Nigerian Dwarf Goats Craze Takes Off In The US. See Photos by hoodedjaystrim(m): 10:32am
Mehn See As American Weather Make Goat Fresh
These Are The Type Of Goats That Will Make Me Be A Proud Herdsmen
|Re: Yoga With Nigerian Dwarf Goats Craze Takes Off In The US. See Photos by 0b100100111: 10:32am
Why do animals get so close and friendly with Whites
Those goats will never get so close to a Black man especially if he is a Nigerian
|Re: Yoga With Nigerian Dwarf Goats Craze Takes Off In The US. See Photos by Kufie(m): 10:32am
I'm tired of white people
|Re: Yoga With Nigerian Dwarf Goats Craze Takes Off In The US. See Photos by frenzyduchess: 10:33am
haywire07:I concour, they will soon say its a way for humans to explore sexual orientation
|Re: Yoga With Nigerian Dwarf Goats Craze Takes Off In The US. See Photos by jay2pee(m): 10:33am
Na so e dey start
|Re: Yoga With Nigerian Dwarf Goats Craze Takes Off In The US. See Photos by Lexusgs430: 10:33am
GOAT is for peppersoup and not a PET......
|Re: Yoga With Nigerian Dwarf Goats Craze Takes Off In The US. See Photos by lestat(m): 10:33am
remi1444:Trully you are an ape
|Re: Yoga With Nigerian Dwarf Goats Craze Takes Off In The US. See Photos by Eluwilussit(m): 10:33am
dainformant:
Only positive mention of Nigeria in a long while.
|Re: Yoga With Nigerian Dwarf Goats Craze Takes Off In The US. See Photos by Dopeyomi(m): 10:34am
Na craze be this o..
|Re: Yoga With Nigerian Dwarf Goats Craze Takes Off In The US. See Photos by Evablizin(f): 10:34am
Ok
|Re: Yoga With Nigerian Dwarf Goats Craze Takes Off In The US. See Photos by pepemendy(m): 10:34am
Latest madness
|Re: Yoga With Nigerian Dwarf Goats Craze Takes Off In The US. See Photos by robosky02(m): 10:34am
our goat is forming mega in US
