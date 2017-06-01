Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Yoga With Nigerian Dwarf Goats Craze Takes Off In The US. See Photos (22201 Views)

Several of the people who tied the fitness routine said while the goats did admittedly get in the way of the yoga stretches and poses, they were a welcome distraction that had everyone giggling and vowing to come back for more due to the warmth of the goats.



Some also said that the routine was a pure release of tension, a pure release of frustration..



Oyibos are kind to animals. Here na to kill and chop 102 Likes 10 Shares

Watchout! Before u know it, these delicious goats will be declared ENDANGERED SPECIES. 39 Likes 4 Shares

oooh my God, d westerners called us ape then what should we call them? 24 Likes 1 Share

aolawale025:

Oyibos are kind to animals. But mean to fellow humans and unborn children. But mean to fellow humans and unborn children. 89 Likes 2 Shares

Overfed folks. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Tear Rubber madness 26 Likes

The Goat will be good inside pot with chilled drink.







The White see life from another perspective not as we Black. 17 Likes 1 Share

What is human having sex with animal called?





Cos that's what is about to be legalized 2 Likes

haywire07:

What is human having sex with animal called?





Cos that's what is about to be legalized



It's called beastiality and yes na so them dey start if dem wan legalize nonsense. 5 Likes 1 Share

I dey come make I check Yaba Left if SME pple dey miss 4 Likes

Nawaoo



See below for data shaa 1 Like



Iya basira goats for exportation Are you guys thinking what I'm thinkingIya basira goats for exportation 10 Likes

Humans looking for what is not lost. 3 Likes

hahahahahaha

this is funny

Goat sef dey do yoga, hilarious



For Nigeria, it would have been turned to roasted meat. This is sooooo funnyGoat sef dey do yoga, hilariousFor Nigeria, it would have been turned to roasted meat. 1 Like





These Are The Type Of Goats That Will Make Me Be A Proud Herdsmen Mehn See As American Weather Make Goat FreshThese Are The Type Of Goats That Will Make Me Be A Proud Herdsmen 10 Likes





Why do animals get so close and friendly with Whites





Those goats will never get so close to a Black man especially if he is a Nigerian 42 Likes 1 Share

I'm tired of white people 7 Likes

haywire07:

What is human having sex with animal called?





Cos that's what is about to be legalized



I concour, they will soon say its a way for humans to explore sexual orientation I concour, they will soon say its a way for humans to explore sexual orientation 4 Likes

Na so e dey start 3 Likes

GOAT is for peppersoup and not a PET...... 13 Likes 1 Share

remi1444:

oooh my God, d westerners called us ape then what should we call them? Trully you are an ape Trully you are an ape 1 Like

dainformant:

Only positive mention of Nigeria in a long while. Only positive mention of Nigeria in a long while. 5 Likes

Na craze be this o.. 8 Likes

Ok

Latest madness 2 Likes