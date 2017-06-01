₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,824,326 members, 3,603,322 topics. Date: Saturday, 17 June 2017 at 07:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) (39046 Views)
Father Of Kidnapper Evans Sells Pig To Survive, Wife Misled His Son / Kidnapper Evans' Wife And 5 Children Chilling In His Mansion (Photos) / Kidnapper, Evans Paraded Alongside His Gang Members (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by ElDadd: 10:24am
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/06/mercy-us-evans-wife-begs-nigerians/
3 Likes
|Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by thesicilian: 10:27am
Just here to see the insults she's going to get.
135 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by xynerise(m): 10:28am
Did they have mercy on the families of the victims they kidnapped? All the nights of endless trauma and tears.
Make una no let me vex o
Well, her situation could be like Ruth Madoff
132 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by simplycarro: 10:28am
He is a dead man already
72 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by NextGovernor(m): 10:29am
ElDadd:
Lol. So when you were enjoying the money and flying from country to country it wasn't the step mother that cause the enjoyment abi?
Now it's the step mother that caused it when he has landed in problem.
You and Evans go die well.
140 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by ElDadd: 10:30am
Nigerian Police after reading this will be like
57 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by deedeedee1: 10:30am
Big lie! You dont know he is rich, but he sent you 20 million naira to furnish your house. You dont know he is rich but he has three cars worth millions.
You want people to sympathize with you but nobody will. I feel irritated by this woman. I am certain she knows what her husband does for a living. Same with her husband's family.
Dirty face everywhere. See as their name long sef
167 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by Doublecheck: 10:34am
This crook just implicated herself and children with this action why didn't she allow the police or court to do their job.
It is sad she had to get her kids involved in that mess, did the children also know what Evans did for a living?
Why use them to solicit for sympathy from Nigerians when they had no idea their parents were shameless criminals.
Now I am beginning to think this woman's lust for material things was the reason her husband did not stop the act.
She will be like "fear fear man your friend hunch man just picked another $1m and you want to open shop, coward"
I can bet it was her favorite Gucci hand bag that Evans went to get from their Magodo residence when he was caught
Well if she want our forgiveness she should come and collect it here in Nigeria not in Canada, facebook or instagram.
Abi were their victims kidnapped on Facebook or Instagram, those 2girls behind are very bad actors, failed stage play
Evans knew her too well that's why he snitched on her, he rather is father or mother cater for his kids than his leader and mentor in the person of his wife
Madam I can't hear you, u say wetin? Come talk am make I hear
84 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by Agumbankembu: 10:35am
Pls convict this guy and hang him if it means that. Nonsense.
18 Likes
|Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by faceURfront(m): 10:36am
We have three cars, one Hilux, one grand Cherokee and an SUV.
38 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by BlackDBagba: 10:37am
Hmm
|Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by jumobi1(m): 10:37am
Delusional
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by faceURfront(m): 10:41am
ElDadd:
This woman funny o. So u mean u do not see ur husband as a rich man and u ve these cars?
Ur husband can't pay rent yet u can travel to south africa...to do what? Vacation abi? How many nigerians can afford to do that?
Madam ur story isn't adding up. Stop this pity party u are planning, we won't take it. Just pray the law enforcement agencies don't tie u into the crimes committed. Jonsing woman!
60 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by MediumStout(m): 10:41am
|Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by SalamRushdie: 10:45am
You collected only 200k from home yet you agreed he sent 20 million to Ghana so you could furnish a house ..Madam your story is not adding up o
49 Likes
|Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by CalebClinton: 10:47am
Nothing to say nw
|Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by dragonking2: 10:47am
Your husband is a criminal and should face the full wrath of the law
No mercy for him.
16 Likes
|Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by azimibraun: 10:49am
I am not God so I can't say I hold anything against the woman and her kids. Her husband was the head of the house and should take responsibility for whatever he has dragged his family into. I know how much my wife could blindly follow me in love and in loyalty in anything I chose to do. She is a victim of marriage love and loyalty. Blame the Man. How many women out there can go reporting their husbands to the law when you don't have a quarrel? A woman can only keep praying that God changes her husband. How about if she was living in fear of being killed by the Man and her kids fate? Married Men with control of their homes will definitely see things differently from kids who just want to make comment.
114 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by azimibraun: 10:52am
dragonking2:Beautiful. Keep it on the Man. The woman and her kids are equally his victims of a useless husband and father. He wanted the good life first for himself before his family. He didn't do crime because of his family. They don't need that much to survive.
18 Likes
|Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by deedeedee1: 10:54am
azimibraun:What da hell are you saying?
Are you trying to defend the wife or what?
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by azimibraun: 10:57am
Doublecheck:In her shoes you will be confused. Besides you should know some un intelligent persons her advising her. Do you guys know that this woman is also a victim of an unfaithful marriage? Evans was cheating on her with 3 other ladies and could have effected her with HIV aids or have those ladies go after and kill her to take number one spot. Sometime I don't blame women for finding it hard to trust Men.
15 Likes
|Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by EnEnPeecee: 11:00am
ejo.r ab.eg make in.a forgive the man because I can't stand the agony these innocent kids are subjected to with this development.
Sarathifki theif he is a free man today
Tifnubu is a serial thief but he is in bourdilion enjoying his loot
Atifku stole but he is also enjoying his loot
Even me typing and the persons reading have in one way or the others commuted sin before. sin is sin and there are no bigger sins.
Please forgive them and for Evans, he should serve 38 years in jail
7 Likes
|Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by azimibraun: 11:06am
deedeedee1:where in the whole story did you read that the woman on her own initiated a kidnap and collected ransom? The late Christopher Wallace once said " Keep your family and business completely separated" Evans underrated the rule and now see his family is suffering a bad fate.
THE 10 CRACK COMMANDMENT:
Rule 7.
1. Never let no one know, how much dough you hold
2. Never let 'em know your next move
3. Never trust nobody
4. Never get high on your own supply......
5. Never sell no crack where you rest at
6. That go*damn credit? Dead it. You think a crackhead paying you back, sh*t forget it
7. (This rule is so underrated) Keep your family and business completely separated
8. Never keep no weight on you
9. (Should have been number 1 to Biggie) If you ain't gettin' bags, stay the f*ck from police
10. If you ain't got the clientele say h*ll no
35 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by doctokwus: 11:15am
U didn't know he was rich,but u knew he had 3 cars.
Sent u N20m.
Finally,u and the kids had time and composure to pose to take a crying selfie!
This lady shud just let us be.
31 Likes
|Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by londoner: 11:28am
Her husband is guilty so why is she trying to claim he did not know what he was doing? In true Nigerian style she tried to blame JuJu from a relative in the village. She should watch his interview, he knows exactly what he was doing and planned it all the way. If he had not been caught he would still be doing it today.
She must have been suspicious but due to the money did not care.
The children of those killed can not beg.Her husband should face trial and judgement of the court or does she not think that all criminals have family?
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by lirusehn: 11:30am
Bloody hypocrite, and she took pictures of the whole family crying
19 Likes
|Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by Boleyndynasty2(f): 11:37am
I pity those kids. Evans isn't smart at all to have dragged his wife into his poo.... dumb ass nigga
3 Likes
|Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by emmasege: 12:04pm
A part of me has felt so bad for this woman and her children since their picture went viral. Poor children and woman, they definitely will pay for what they didn't buy.
This is a big lesson for all married women, especially for those who care less about their husband's source of income so far he's meeting all their financial and material needs.
9 Likes
|Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by emeijeh(m): 12:13pm
Lies
7 Likes
|Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 12:15pm
Evans deserve to be convicted for Kidnapping, Armed robbery and murder.
The least he deserve is death sentence
6 Likes
|Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by SHAKABOOM: 12:16pm
Hahahahahaha!
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply)
Pastor Sidi Lawal Igioh's Son Killed By Stray Bullet In Benin / Five Killed As Aye & Eiye Cultists Clash Again In Ikorodu / I Leave Her To God, Says ‘fake’ Corps Member’s Victim
Viewing this topic: thunderbabs(m), clusay, royalk, JhimmyThall(m), huncky, module(m), RalphFortune(m), ivili(m), drevive, kemoac(m), wasd4luv(m), NobleAky(m), Jumbus31(m), lammie21(m), Nairadays, ogunnowo28(m), dezhi(m), Adeoluwa7070(m), beemzy2014(f), Godwinalfred, IMO22(m), fr3do(m), WHOcarex, Beboy23(m), Caisenes(m), Queenybliss(f), Flyp2015(m), Bowwow11(m), nollyway(m), harriet412(f), dailywealth1967, Ajebaba(m), angelo5uk(m), Nnaminnami(m), lennycool9(m), 2old4that(m), calorifocient(m), Suntemi(m), kaykay22, dacovajnr, FORSALE, morgan1590, yuglaereht, chimeziedickson, Jojone, Denko2721987(m), bluejeff(m), karymkush, TheLordIsGr8(m), LalasticSeun(f), Nickibeauty(f), biggail, PRODUTIM1(m), oluwashegunfunm(m), mosesphililp, tipdrips, endofdays, brianok(m), prospero5(m), eskorbrown(m), himkers2, Blaze101, felix281(m), obegiri, babniyen(m), Freciprocal, IAMBlesssed(f), ycmdng(m), ufotty2001, Adepoju2081, Tempelof, emirate0(m), kingcalipha, Ayoguy(m), onemanonewife, duduwest(m), Lilipawpaw, Baronlarge(m), HYBREED(m), austinosita(m), asitis752, AdlatWorld(m), granely(f), Drbarmes(m), chibanj(m), Max24, Ezebinaugwu(m), oluwakekz(m), ConcernMan, cybriz82(m), womanofpeace, Stanleysteno(m), LadiGama(m), McAbbey007(m), Cynluv(f), danidon08(m), freshmann, battoyyeb(m), Alcatraz006, JustmcKay(m), DAramis, Comjul(m), skedy1(m), ifeanyimartins(m), FcMilan, Manager264(m), postension, teniyi(m), prest(m), Misterpaul(m), Bizibi(m), KAKACOMM, gocac(f), maikbanj(m), ryom(m), yemi2plus(m), oyila10yahooc(m), Superpower(m), temmycube(f), Nicogen4us(f), betty616(f), KEZDON(m), KA24DETT(m), Deltagiant, dioss, aottravels(m), talk2emma, Sophyrocks, wealthpin, kemam(f), Nna17(m), luckshine, jonsnow92, maduinfo, pinkvirus, kpofkpof(f), Danjuma827(m), divicode, davereal(m), NigerianScholar, olabamiji09(m), bryce1(m), memozium(m), realmindz, aariwa(m), kingvick09, busar(m), Remily(m) and 252 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26