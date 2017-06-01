₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,824,326 members, 3,603,322 topics. Date: Saturday, 17 June 2017 at 07:03 PM

Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) (39046 Views)

Father Of Kidnapper Evans Sells Pig To Survive, Wife Misled His Son / Kidnapper Evans' Wife And 5 Children Chilling In His Mansion (Photos) / Kidnapper, Evans Paraded Alongside His Gang Members (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)

Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by ElDadd: 10:24am

Have mercy on us, Evans wife, Uchenna begs Nigerians
NWAFOR POLYCARP
17 JUN 2017
…I didn’t know he was into crime
…He took part in our daily prayers and always prayed Psalm 23
…His wealth should be sold off and given to his victims
…I didn’t know he was this rich, the highest he gave to me was N200,000
…Please, forgive him for the sake of myself and the children

By Emma Nnadozie, Crime Editor


The call was a surprise. And in the words of our Crime Editor, Emma Nnadozie “it was shocking but revealing and even pathetic.” The caller had said “hold on for Evans’ wife.” The female voice quickly pleaded to Mr. Nnadozie to call her back as she did not have enough credit. Nnadozie returned the call from Ghana and the caller told her story. Excerpts:


Evans wife, Uchenna
My name is Uchenna Precious Onwuamadike, the wife of the Chikwudubem Onwuamadike who you call Evans. I am 31 years old. I got married to Evans at the age of 17 at Oraifite, Anambra state in 2004.


He met me while I was coming back from lesson as a student of All Saints Secondary School, Oraifite and I was in class 6 going to take my West African Examination. After we met, I agreed to go with him because of my poor background.

He told me his father married three wives when he was six years old and threw his mother out of his house. He said that one of the wives influenced his father to drive them out of his house also and they were forced to stay with outsiders. Evans was taken to his grandmother who trained him. He told me his father accused the mother of being adulterous before driving her out of his house.

Our marriage is blessed with five children. Our first issue is 12 years plus and her name us Udochukwu. After we got married, he said I should stay with his mother in his village at Akanmiri, Umudim, Nnewi to teach me how to be a good housewife. I was there for three years before he took me to Lagos. We were living at Satellite town in 2006 and after one year, he relocated us back to the village because he could not pay house rent.

While in the village, he normally came to see us. We spent three years in the village and relocated to Ghana. On our way to Ghana, we passed through Lagos and stayed at Benny Hotels in Festac where we spent two days before travelling to Ghana.

He spent a month with us in Ghana before coming back to Lagos. I was pregnant with our fourth child in 2010 when he left for Nigeria to come back in two months time. After I gave birth, he came back four months later and was able to clear the accumulated bills we kept for him because I borrowed money from friends to clear hospital bill. When he came back, he complained bitterly that things were rough for him in Nigeria and that customs seized his goods.

I was not aware that he was into kidnapping and all the criminal acts he is being associated with now. All I know about his business is that he was into haulage, buying engine and spare parts for trucks and imports exhaust pipes. That was what he told me. The reason he kept me in Ghana was because he said our children should get quality education.

I have spent six years here and after I stopped hearing from him, I called and complained bitterly but he said I should stay for some time. I then called his friend, Okechukwu, who now lives in China. He told me that he has not been seeing him and that he spends most of his time with a girlfriend in Festac. When I called him to complain, he was angry with me and warned that I should stop listening to gossip. He said that If I should return, I should go to his younger brother’s house in Lagos until he is ready to get accommodation for us. The brother was formally living in Lagos but he is in Brazil now. So, when it was impossible to pay my children’s school fees, I packed my bags and baggage and came back to Lagos with our children.

We stayed at his brother’s house at Agric, close to Trade Fair until he took us to a house in Magodo where he claimed he owed rent pending the completion of his own house there. We have spent just one year in that house in Magodo. I have no idea of the type of business he was into but he told me that his friends overseas used to buy phones and jewelries for him.

EVANS
While in Lagos, i was idle and I pressured him to find something for me to do and he promised to do that. Several times, I asked him to take me to his office but he said they move from place to place to offload goods in haulage business and share profits. I can’t remember having any visitor in our house. It is only the agent called Sunny that helped us to pack into our house that I know. At times, artisans come to do one repair or the other, that’s all.

I don’t know any of his friends and if we were invited to parties, he would not allow us to attend. He told me that he has no friends and that he hates associating with people. I was always indoors because he warned me to beware of Lagos women that they are wayward.

I was staying indoors and it was only when I was sick that he took me to a hospital in Ikeja. I always have BP and it makes weak. We went back to Ghana on the 6th of this month and he promised to join us in no distant time. On the 9th, I called him to know when he would be coming and even the youngest of our children was crying, begging him to come as soon as possible and he promised to come. In the afternoon, I called but he was not picking.

I called again, there was noise in the background and the line was switched off. I then called the driver that took us to the motor pack when we were going to Ghana and he told me that there was a problem, that police came and arrested Oga and that they came with a fair complexioned lady. When I heard all the allegations against him, I called his brother in Ghana, his mother, father and other relations but I could not get them.

I then called their last born, a student at Oko Polytechnic but he said he had not spoken with him for long. I was confused until I opened Niger news and Vanguard Websites. That was how I got the shocking news about my husband. I collapsed and later called my kids to inform them what I just read about their father. Since then, I have not eaten, I am still in shock. Our children could not believe what they were reading about their father. They are saying that he cannot do all the things they said he did.

In fact, while we were in Nigeria, he had never slept outside our house. My children were crying when they saw his bloody eyes and swollen face. Our condition was worsened when I saw my picture with him and our children on the face book. I don’t know where they got it. I have not been receiving money from him, I have never seen his money. The only thing I know is that there was a time he bought an expensive watch in Dubai and I wanted to know why he bought it when he could not open any business for me.

He kept on teasing me, claiming it came from a friend. It was only when we wanted to travel to South Africa last year Christmas where we spent two years that he gave me N200, 000 for the trip. I have never seen him as a rich man. While with him, we made sure we had all we wanted to eat and that’s all. I can’t remember seeing any sign of affluence in him.

He is not a proud man and he has been wearing one sandal and slippers for long now. He does not go for parties. In fact, I have never suspected him as a criminal. If I have been seeing any strange things, I would have suspected him. We have three cars, one Hilux, one grand Cherokee and an SUV.

The N20m they said he sent to me through transfer was given to one Hausa man to pay into an account in Ghana to be used in paying our rent and furnish the house in Ghana. I know he banks with GTB only. Their staff used to visit us in the house.

I am not aware that he has five girlfriends and I have never suspected him because he did not keep late nights. It was shocking to hear about his girlfriends. He did not answer calls in my presence. I uses to see his phones being charged but he normally switched them off. I always asked him why use pin code to lock his phones and that he lived a secret life but he threatened to beat me if ever I touched any of his phones.

I didn’t even know the security pin. He would leave the house sometimes in the evenings with his phones and would come back between 8pm and 9pm. Most of the things I read about him are strange to me. As his wife, I should have seen the signs but I have not. He has cancer and does not drink alcohol nor smoke anything. I have never seen gun in our house. I don’t know where they got those frightening guns. He has never told me he has another house at Igando. Any time he went out, he always called to ask after the children and reassure me that he would be back soon.

I am suspecting that whatever happened to him must have come from his father’s second wife. I don’t know what he did to him when he was young but he told the story. He said that after their mother was driven out of the house, he was with his brothers playing outside one day when the second wife called him to pick a bucket and collect water for her.

He was four years then, he picked the bucket, collected water and when he came back, she removed her dress and she was wearing only a bag made from animal skin on her waist. She brought seven small stones from the bag, gave to Evans and ordered him to pour the stones into the bucket to know if the gravel would rise (sail) on top of the water or not.

Evans said he did as she directed but the only thing the woman did was to take the bucket back and ordered him to go back and play with his brothers. He said he told his father later but he said he was telling lies.

I feel very bad because I did not know if he was doing all these or not. Even if he was into all these, why did he not stop because of me and his children? All the time when we pray, he used to promise God that he would tell Him his story later in life.

Here reads psalm 23 a lot. Even his phone, he sets alarm for 12 noon to read psalm 23. He took part in our daily prayers in the morning, evening and night. He used to lead us in prayers. We attend Anglican Church. He has never given them money to show off. We used to give N5000 or N10,000 and the highest we have given so far was N50,000 when we baptised one of our children.

I am appealing to the powers that be to spare his life (crying), as I speak now, I am kneeling down with my children, crying and begging for forgiveness. Have mercy on us. He did not know what he was doing. He did not know what came over him. I am ready to come back to Nigeria and plead on his behalf. What I am reading in the news is shocking.

Though, I have not heard that he killed anybody but all those he injured or took their money should please forgive him because me and my children. They should kindly forgive him, he will repent. God knows I will not be alive and see my husband doing bad thing and keep quiet. All his wealth should be sold off and given to his victims.


Evans wife, Uchenna
Evans is a good man. He takes care of all his relations including the children of the second wife we are suspecting did this to him. He has just two houses in Ghana but I have never seen them. I saw the house on his phone. Since I have been living with him, he has never injured anybody or beat me. He has milk of human kindness in his heart. He has not been harsh or wicked to anybody. He always advised us to be prayerful I (starts crying again) and complains bitterly any time I failed to pray. His neighbours also know him as a kind and generous man.

Members of my family are worse hit by this ugly development. They said some people brought newspaper publications to show them about their in-law and they have been wondering if he actually did all that because he has been good to all of them. I am from a very good, God-fearing family and if any of us had suspected this in him, they would have forced me out of his house for long. I am ready to come back and testify on his behalf. I will also like to see the Governor of Lagos state and explain the whole thing to him.

They said he is rich but I have only N13, 000 in my Diamond bank account. He does not give me money. He told me he will be paying N40, 000 into my account every month but after two months, he stopped, claiming that he was penniless.



http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/06/mercy-us-evans-wife-begs-nigerians/

3 Likes

Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by thesicilian: 10:27am
Just here to see the insults she's going to get.

135 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by xynerise(m): 10:28am
Did they have mercy on the families of the victims they kidnapped? All the nights of endless trauma and tears.

Make una no let me vex o angry

Well, her situation could be like Ruth Madoff

132 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by simplycarro: 10:28am
He is a dead man already

72 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by NextGovernor(m): 10:29am
ElDadd:


I am suspecting that whatever happened to him must have come from his father’s second wife. I don’t know what he did to him when he was young but he told the story.

Lol. So when you were enjoying the money and flying from country to country it wasn't the step mother that cause the enjoyment abi?

Now it's the step mother that caused it when he has landed in problem.

You and Evans go die well.

140 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by ElDadd: 10:30am
Nigerian Police after reading this will be like

57 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by deedeedee1: 10:30am
Big lie! You dont know he is rich, but he sent you 20 million naira to furnish your house. You dont know he is rich but he has three cars worth millions.
You want people to sympathize with you but nobody will. I feel irritated by this woman. I am certain she knows what her husband does for a living. Same with her husband's family.
Dirty face everywhere. See as their name long sef

167 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by Doublecheck: 10:34am
This crook just implicated herself and children with this action why didn't she allow the police or court to do their job.
It is sad she had to get her kids involved in that mess, did the children also know what Evans did for a living?
Why use them to solicit for sympathy from Nigerians when they had no idea their parents were shameless criminals.
Now I am beginning to think this woman's lust for material things was the reason her husband did not stop the act.
She will be like "fear fear man your friend hunch man just picked another $1m and you want to open shop, coward" grin
I can bet it was her favorite Gucci hand bag that Evans went to get from their Magodo residence when he was caught

Well if she want our forgiveness she should come and collect it here in Nigeria not in Canada, facebook or instagram.
Abi were their victims kidnapped on Facebook or Instagram, those 2girls behind are very bad actors, failed stage play
Evans knew her too well that's why he snitched on her, he rather is father or mother cater for his kids than his leader and mentor in the person of his wife grin

Madam I can't hear you, u say wetin? Come talk am make I hear

84 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by Agumbankembu: 10:35am
Pls convict this guy and hang him if it means that. Nonsense.

18 Likes

Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by faceURfront(m): 10:36am
We have three cars, one Hilux, one grand Cherokee and an SUV.

38 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by BlackDBagba: 10:37am
Hmm
Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by jumobi1(m): 10:37am
Delusional

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by faceURfront(m): 10:41am
ElDadd:


We have three cars, one Hilux, one grand Cherokee and an SUV.


This woman funny o. So u mean u do not see ur husband as a rich man and u ve these cars?

Ur husband can't pay rent yet u can travel to south africa...to do what? Vacation abi? How many nigerians can afford to do that?

Madam ur story isn't adding up. Stop this pity party u are planning, we won't take it. Just pray the law enforcement agencies don't tie u into the crimes committed. Jonsing woman! undecided

60 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by MediumStout(m): 10:41am
cool
Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by SalamRushdie: 10:45am
You collected only 200k from home yet you agreed he sent 20 million to Ghana so you could furnish a house ..Madam your story is not adding up o

49 Likes

Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by CalebClinton: 10:47am
Nothing to say nw
Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by dragonking2: 10:47am
Your husband is a criminal and should face the full wrath of the law angry

No mercy for him.

16 Likes

Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by azimibraun: 10:49am
I am not God so I can't say I hold anything against the woman and her kids. Her husband was the head of the house and should take responsibility for whatever he has dragged his family into. I know how much my wife could blindly follow me in love and in loyalty in anything I chose to do. She is a victim of marriage love and loyalty. Blame the Man. How many women out there can go reporting their husbands to the law when you don't have a quarrel? A woman can only keep praying that God changes her husband. How about if she was living in fear of being killed by the Man and her kids fate? Married Men with control of their homes will definitely see things differently from kids who just want to make comment.

114 Likes 9 Shares

Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by azimibraun: 10:52am
dragonking2:
Your husband is a criminal and should face the full wrath of the law angry

No mercy for him.
Beautiful. Keep it on the Man. The woman and her kids are equally his victims of a useless husband and father. He wanted the good life first for himself before his family. He didn't do crime because of his family. They don't need that much to survive.

18 Likes

Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by deedeedee1: 10:54am
azimibraun:
I am not God so I can't say I hold anything against the woman and her kids. Her husband was the head of the house and should take responsibility for whatever he has dragged his family into. I know how much my wife could blindly follow me in love and in loyalty in anything I chose to do. She is a victim of marriage love and loyalty. Blame the Man. How many women out there can go reporting their husbands to the law when you don't have a quarrel? A woman can only keep praying that God changes her husband. How about if she was living in fear of being killed by the Man and her kids fate? Married Men with control of their homes will definitely see things differently from kids who just want to make comment.
What da hell are you saying?
Are you trying to defend the wife or what?

34 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by azimibraun: 10:57am
Doublecheck:
This woman is a fool he just implicated herself and her children with her own actions
In her shoes you will be confused. Besides you should know some un intelligent persons her advising her. Do you guys know that this woman is also a victim of an unfaithful marriage? Evans was cheating on her with 3 other ladies and could have effected her with HIV aids or have those ladies go after and kill her to take number one spot. Sometime I don't blame women for finding it hard to trust Men.

15 Likes

Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by EnEnPeecee: 11:00am
ejo.r ab.eg make in.a forgive the man because I can't stand the agony these innocent kids are subjected to with this development.



Sarathifki theif he is a free man today

Tifnubu is a serial thief but he is in bourdilion enjoying his loot

Atifku stole but he is also enjoying his loot

Even me typing and the persons reading have in one way or the others commuted sin before. sin is sin and there are no bigger sins.


Please forgive them and for Evans, he should serve 38 years in jail

7 Likes

Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by azimibraun: 11:06am
deedeedee1:

What da hell are you saying?
Are you trying to defend the wife or what?
where in the whole story did you read that the woman on her own initiated a kidnap and collected ransom? The late Christopher Wallace once said " Keep your family and business completely separated" Evans underrated the rule and now see his family is suffering a bad fate.

THE 10 CRACK COMMANDMENT:
Rule 7.
1. Never let no one know, how much dough you hold
2. Never let 'em know your next move
3. Never trust nobody
4. Never get high on your own supply......
5. Never sell no crack where you rest at
6. That go*damn credit? Dead it. You think a crackhead paying you back, sh*t forget it
7. (This rule is so underrated) Keep your family and business completely separated
8. Never keep no weight on you
9. (Should have been number 1 to Biggie) If you ain't gettin' bags, stay the f*ck from police
10. If you ain't got the clientele say h*ll no

35 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by doctokwus: 11:15am
U didn't know he was rich,but u knew he had 3 cars.
Sent u N20m.
Finally,u and the kids had time and composure to pose to take a crying selfie!
This lady shud just let us be.

31 Likes

Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by londoner: 11:28am
Her husband is guilty so why is she trying to claim he did not know what he was doing? In true Nigerian style she tried to blame JuJu from a relative in the village. She should watch his interview, he knows exactly what he was doing and planned it all the way. If he had not been caught he would still be doing it today.

She must have been suspicious but due to the money did not care.
The children of those killed can not beg.Her husband should face trial and judgement of the court or does she not think that all criminals have family?

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by lirusehn: 11:30am
Bloody hypocrite, and she took pictures of the whole family crying undecided

19 Likes

Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by Boleyndynasty2(f): 11:37am
I pity those kids. Evans isn't smart at all to have dragged his wife into his poo.... dumb ass nigga

3 Likes

Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by emmasege: 12:04pm
A part of me has felt so bad for this woman and her children since their picture went viral. Poor children and woman, they definitely will pay for what they didn't buy.

This is a big lesson for all married women, especially for those who care less about their husband's source of income so far he's meeting all their financial and material needs.

9 Likes

Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by emeijeh(m): 12:13pm
Lies

7 Likes

Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 12:15pm
Evans deserve to be convicted for Kidnapping, Armed robbery and murder.

The least he deserve is death sentence

6 Likes

Re: Kidnapper Evans' Wife, Uchenna Begs Nigerians: "Have Mercy On Us" (Photo) by SHAKABOOM: 12:16pm
Hahahahahaha!

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply)

Pastor Sidi Lawal Igioh's Son Killed By Stray Bullet In Benin / Five Killed As Aye & Eiye Cultists Clash Again In Ikorodu / I Leave Her To God, Says ‘fake’ Corps Member’s Victim

Viewing this topic: thunderbabs(m), clusay, royalk, JhimmyThall(m), huncky, module(m), RalphFortune(m), ivili(m), drevive, kemoac(m), wasd4luv(m), NobleAky(m), Jumbus31(m), lammie21(m), Nairadays, ogunnowo28(m), dezhi(m), Adeoluwa7070(m), beemzy2014(f), Godwinalfred, IMO22(m), fr3do(m), WHOcarex, Beboy23(m), Caisenes(m), Queenybliss(f), Flyp2015(m), Bowwow11(m), nollyway(m), harriet412(f), dailywealth1967, Ajebaba(m), angelo5uk(m), Nnaminnami(m), lennycool9(m), 2old4that(m), calorifocient(m), Suntemi(m), kaykay22, dacovajnr, FORSALE, morgan1590, yuglaereht, chimeziedickson, Jojone, Denko2721987(m), bluejeff(m), karymkush, TheLordIsGr8(m), LalasticSeun(f), Nickibeauty(f), biggail, PRODUTIM1(m), oluwashegunfunm(m), mosesphililp, tipdrips, endofdays, brianok(m), prospero5(m), eskorbrown(m), himkers2, Blaze101, felix281(m), obegiri, babniyen(m), Freciprocal, IAMBlesssed(f), ycmdng(m), ufotty2001, Adepoju2081, Tempelof, emirate0(m), kingcalipha, Ayoguy(m), onemanonewife, duduwest(m), Lilipawpaw, Baronlarge(m), HYBREED(m), austinosita(m), asitis752, AdlatWorld(m), granely(f), Drbarmes(m), chibanj(m), Max24, Ezebinaugwu(m), oluwakekz(m), ConcernMan, cybriz82(m), womanofpeace, Stanleysteno(m), LadiGama(m), McAbbey007(m), Cynluv(f), danidon08(m), freshmann, battoyyeb(m), Alcatraz006, JustmcKay(m), DAramis, Comjul(m), skedy1(m), ifeanyimartins(m), FcMilan, Manager264(m), postension, teniyi(m), prest(m), Misterpaul(m), Bizibi(m), KAKACOMM, gocac(f), maikbanj(m), ryom(m), yemi2plus(m), oyila10yahooc(m), Superpower(m), temmycube(f), Nicogen4us(f), betty616(f), KEZDON(m), KA24DETT(m), Deltagiant, dioss, aottravels(m), talk2emma, Sophyrocks, wealthpin, kemam(f), Nna17(m), luckshine, jonsnow92, maduinfo, pinkvirus, kpofkpof(f), Danjuma827(m), divicode, davereal(m), NigerianScholar, olabamiji09(m), bryce1(m), memozium(m), realmindz, aariwa(m), kingvick09, busar(m), Remily(m) and 252 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.