Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) (25703 Views)

“I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) / My Lover Gave Me Money For Weapon, Says Suspect (photo) / I Killed My Fiancé Over Sex, Says Suspect (Pictured) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)











A 29 - year - old welder, Ugochukwu Arugo, said he hacked his lover, who was also his landlady, Mrs . Ngozi Igwe, to death with a kitchen pestle in Aluu community, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State because she was jealous of his wife.



Arugo made this confession on Thursday in Port Harcourt as the Rivers State Police Command paraded over 80 suspects, who were arrested between May and June 2017 from different parts of the state in connection with armed robbery, cultism, kidnapping, murder and child trafficking.



The suspect, a native of Isi- Ala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, narrated that his victim (Ngozi ) was her widowed landlady and added that they had been in a deep relationship since the demise of her husband.



Arugo, however, told the Police Commissioner, Ahmed Zaki and journalists that trouble started between him and his lover when he (Arugo ) went to his village, married a wife and brought her to live with him.



The suspect, who is already in police net , said that his lover -landlady was angry with him because he got married and brought his new wife into the house.



He said : “I am here because I committed a crime. I am 29 years old. I did it unknowingly and I never knew it would be like this. It is my landlady, whom I am dating in Aluu Community that I killed.



“When I went to my village and married, I brought my wife to the yard, my landlady started quarrelling with me. She said why would I marry without informing her? I started having problem with her because of my wife. I did not let my wife know about it.



“When we had problem late in the night, as we were quarrelling, I used mortar pestle and hit her head, she fell down and died.”



Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command has stated that crime had reduced in the state, even as it restated its commitment towards ensuring that crime was reduced to a bearable level in the state.



The CP, Ahmed Zaki, who stated this while parading the suspects, noted that the state command had launched a proactive approach towards tackling crime in the state, disclosing that the state was sectioned into seven sectors for easy patrol to launch an onslaught against criminals in the state.



Zaki also disclosed that the police had also arrested a gang of robbers who attacked a trailer belonging to Dangote Company around Choba community in Port Harcourt and killed two of their victims after robbing them.



He disclosed that six vehicles, 386 life ammunition, 1275 cartridges, 20 pistols were among the items recovered from criminals within the 38 day- operation.

http://punchng.com/welder-hacks-jealous-lover-to-death-in-rivers/



lalasticlala Welder hacks jealous lover to death in Rivers

Can good news ever come out of this Aluu community? 39 Likes 2 Shares

This aluu community sef, the only news that comes out of the community is news of killings 7 Likes 1 Share

Ugochukwu Arugo a murderer, Ngozi Igwe a confirmed adulterer all biafuro citizens. 49 Likes 5 Shares

Let's play a new game. Use the same pestle on his head too. Let's see if he will die or not! 6 Likes

ThankGod he's not an Igbo guy





Rivers people said they r not Igbo



Aluu n crime r like me n..... 9 Likes

pressplay411:

Can good news ever come out of this Aluu community? hmmmm







my signature plz hmmmmmy signature plz

''I am 29 years old. I

did it unknowingly and I never knew it

would be like this.''







The thunder wer go fire u ehn.... 2 Likes

Ugochukwu Arugo again!



Sigh.................

hmmm





thats one thing with sugar mummy



they will never let you marry 2 Likes

a

Nigeria needs to take a holiday. The whole country must go on a holiday....... Lebanese, Chinese and Indian must go home......and Buhari must go home too. Then the country must shut down at once



After resolving all internal issues....the country will again come back. So long, I will be removing it from the map......until until.



Everyday na killing.....ehn. This one looks like a juvenile, but he killed 2 Likes





Afonja crew you use flatinos crew do pepper soup this weekend. I said it before that this week is going to be a tough one for IPOBs. From Evans news, to miss kirikir to this guy.Afonja crew you use flatinos crew do pepper soup this weekend. 7 Likes 1 Share

"Ugochukwu Arugo" Na them again? Cant we take a day off without the criminal exhibition of these people? 9 Likes 1 Share

From mbano abi...na dem 4 Likes 1 Share

I guess some foreign demons are in that community from Lake shade basin.

Homeboiy:

ThankGod he's not an Igbo guy







Rivers people said they r not Igbo





Aluu n crime r like me n..... So IMO state is not ibo again abi...una sef So IMO state is not ibo again abi...una sef 16 Likes

Homeboiy:

ThankGod he's not an Igbo guy







Rivers people said they r not Igbo





Aluu n crime r like me n..... 3 Likes

TV DON Spoil Dis Lover Boy

ipobbigot7:

Ugochukwu Arugo a murderer, Ngozi Igwe a confirmed adulterer all biafuro citizens. shut up shut up 1 Like

Young boy just finished his career.

paddyofboss:

From mbano abi...na dem i don't know him, he is not from my hometown i don't know him, he is not from my hometown

This is the reason I vow never to date someone living in the same vicinity with me talk more of dating someone in the same compound. 1 Like

Aluu

Homeboiy:

ThankGod he's not an Igbo guy







Rivers people said they r not Igbo





Aluu n crime r like me n.....

did u read the part where they said the guy is from Isi-Ala Mbano in Imo state? No i guess... did u read the part where they said the guy is from Isi-Ala Mbano in Imo state? No i guess... 7 Likes 1 Share

After you straff landlady tire, after she don allow you to stay free for her house as her loverboy, after she don dey give you chop money probably, after na she dey baff you up probably.............U still carry another woman come stay for her house wey she allow you stay free, your sense no tell you make you leave the house with your wife atleast............After all said and done, you come kpai the woman.

.

.

Mtcheeeeeeeew......And probably for year 2500 one of your great great grandchild go dey wonder which kind curse make am no dey progress for life. He no know say one Idiot along em lineage don carry curse upon em head. 4 Likes

ipobbigot7:

Ugochukwu Arugo a murderer, Ngozi Igwe a confirmed adulterer all biafuro citizens.

You see your life? Olodo! How can a widow be an adulterer? Shame on you. You see your life? Olodo! How can a widow be an adulterer? Shame on you. 6 Likes