₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,824,326 members, 3,603,322 topics. Date: Saturday, 17 June 2017 at 07:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) (25703 Views)
“I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) / My Lover Gave Me Money For Weapon, Says Suspect (photo) / I Killed My Fiancé Over Sex, Says Suspect (Pictured) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by dre11(m): 11:19am
Welder hacks jealous lover to death in Rivers
http://punchng.com/welder-hacks-jealous-lover-to-death-in-rivers/
lalasticlala
|Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by pressplay411(m): 11:21am
Can good news ever come out of this Aluu community?
39 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by cricifixo(m): 11:35am
This aluu community sef, the only news that comes out of the community is news of killings
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by ipobbigot7: 11:39am
Ugochukwu Arugo a murderer, Ngozi Igwe a confirmed adulterer all biafuro citizens.
49 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by Jackeeh(m): 11:43am
Let's play a new game. Use the same pestle on his head too. Let's see if he will die or not!
6 Likes
|Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by Homeboiy(m): 11:49am
ThankGod he's not an Igbo guy
Rivers people said they r not Igbo
Aluu n crime r like me n.....
9 Likes
|Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by Jezyfreezman(m): 12:03pm
pressplay411:hmmmm
my signature plz
|Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by KingLennon(m): 4:17pm
''I am 29 years old. I
did it unknowingly and I never knew it
would be like this.''
The thunder wer go fire u ehn....
2 Likes
|Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by 0b100100111: 4:17pm
Ugochukwu Arugo again!
Sigh.................
|Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by exlinkleads(f): 4:17pm
hmmm
thats one thing with sugar mummy
they will never let you marry
2 Likes
|Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by Lilaex: 4:17pm
a
|Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by jagugu88li(f): 4:18pm
Nigeria needs to take a holiday. The whole country must go on a holiday....... Lebanese, Chinese and Indian must go home......and Buhari must go home too. Then the country must shut down at once
After resolving all internal issues....the country will again come back. So long, I will be removing it from the map......until until.
Everyday na killing.....ehn. This one looks like a juvenile, but he killed
2 Likes
|Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by makin5wa: 4:18pm
|Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by woodcook: 4:18pm
I said it before that this week is going to be a tough one for IPOBs. From Evans news, to miss kirikir to this guy.
Afonja crew you use flatinos crew do pepper soup this weekend.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by brainpulse: 4:18pm
"Ugochukwu Arugo" Na them again? Cant we take a day off without the criminal exhibition of these people?
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by paddyofboss(m): 4:20pm
From mbano abi...na dem
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by joenor(m): 4:21pm
I guess some foreign demons are in that community from Lake shade basin.
|Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by paddyofboss(m): 4:21pm
Homeboiy:So IMO state is not ibo again abi...una sef
16 Likes
|Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by haymekus: 4:21pm
Homeboiy:
3 Likes
|Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by fostem(f): 4:21pm
TV DON Spoil Dis Lover Boy
|Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by cassidy1996(m): 4:21pm
ipobbigot7:shut up
1 Like
|Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by dheolexaone(f): 4:22pm
Young boy just finished his career.
|Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by Ipobwarrior: 4:23pm
paddyofboss:i don't know him, he is not from my hometown
|Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by Godswillnwaoma(m): 4:23pm
This is the reason I vow never to date someone living in the same vicinity with me talk more of dating someone in the same compound.
1 Like
|Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by INTROVERT(f): 4:23pm
Aluu
|Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by joyblinks(f): 4:23pm
Homeboiy:
did u read the part where they said the guy is from Isi-Ala Mbano in Imo state? No i guess...
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by Gwan2(m): 4:24pm
After you straff landlady tire, after she don allow you to stay free for her house as her loverboy, after she don dey give you chop money probably, after na she dey baff you up probably.............U still carry another woman come stay for her house wey she allow you stay free, your sense no tell you make you leave the house with your wife atleast............After all said and done, you come kpai the woman.
.
.
Mtcheeeeeeeew......And probably for year 2500 one of your great great grandchild go dey wonder which kind curse make am no dey progress for life. He no know say one Idiot along em lineage don carry curse upon em head.
4 Likes
|Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by goslowgoslow: 4:24pm
ipobbigot7:
You see your life? Olodo! How can a widow be an adulterer? Shame on you.
6 Likes
|Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by 9jakohai(m): 4:25pm
Sigh
ipobbigot7:
Homeboiy:
divicode:
joenor:
See these Boko Haram members.
Want to know why I call them Boko Haram members.?
Because they have failed to learn from their books....one important lesson, the lessons of
1.Tolerance
2.Thinking before speaking.
Ok now....we agree with you. Everybody else is criminals, except people from your tribe. Why don't you form your own country with members of your holy tribe and build a big wall around yourselves to protect you from the immoral world outside?
Nigerians....and the funny thing is that the above posters will claim to be good people.
Emancipate yourself from stone age tribalism please.
merkinz:
You are lying, and you know it.
God does not bless liars. There is no such thing as free MTN card.
5 Likes
'One Nigeria Is A Lie'- Husband Of Igbo Trader Killed In Kano Over Blasphemy / HIV+ Woman Commits Suicide In Enugu / Boy Kidnapped By A Lady In Port Harcourt (Photo)
Viewing this topic: Djdamian(m), Frankies(m), aottravels(m), hardun63, Olamilec(m), leej(m), Chemistry10, Emmysteve(m), ofordelima, Jossibest(m), mynuel(m), ademijuwonlo(f), bla2jessy(m), Bishop(m), DrKlever(m), Black052(m), Ikgodslove(m), pearlst(m), onyeogalu1(m), seyisolu(m), empowerdex(m), fedora08, quisera(m), iomoge2(f), Emilord(m), bubykay01, Semmarich, government77, omotommy84(m), pressplay411(m), blizard44, mexxyaaron(m), beede(m), stephenqueen, gpsmiles, burkutu, kennynelcon(m), jokyboy, yomalex(m), dupsai(f), Jiokenwa, edo3(m), temmycube(f), TRADEMARK(m), oyila10yahooc(m), PanickMode(m), ampulki, Nicogen4us(f), beloveddan, IRALIFE(f), titted(f) and 135 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10