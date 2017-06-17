₦airaland Forum

I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo)

I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by dre11(m): 11:19am
Welder hacks jealous lover to death in Rivers




A 29 - year - old welder, Ugochukwu Arugo, said he hacked his lover, who was also his landlady, Mrs . Ngozi Igwe, to death with a kitchen pestle in Aluu community, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State because she was jealous of his wife.

Arugo made this confession on Thursday in Port Harcourt as the Rivers State Police Command paraded over 80 suspects, who were arrested between May and June 2017 from different parts of the state in connection with armed robbery, cultism, kidnapping, murder and child trafficking.

The suspect, a native of Isi- Ala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, narrated that his victim (Ngozi ) was her widowed landlady and added that they had been in a deep relationship since the demise of her husband.

Arugo, however, told the Police Commissioner, Ahmed Zaki and journalists that trouble started between him and his lover when he (Arugo ) went to his village, married a wife and brought her to live with him.

The suspect, who is already in police net , said that his lover -landlady was angry with him because he got married and brought his new wife into the house.

He said : “I am here because I committed a crime. I am 29 years old. I did it unknowingly and I never knew it would be like this. It is my landlady, whom I am dating in Aluu Community that I killed.

“When I went to my village and married, I brought my wife to the yard, my landlady started quarrelling with me. She said why would I marry without informing her? I started having problem with her because of my wife. I did not let my wife know about it.

“When we had problem late in the night, as we were quarrelling, I used mortar pestle and hit her head, she fell down and died.”

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command has stated that crime had reduced in the state, even as it restated its commitment towards ensuring that crime was reduced to a bearable level in the state.

The CP, Ahmed Zaki, who stated this while parading the suspects, noted that the state command had launched a proactive approach towards tackling crime in the state, disclosing that the state was sectioned into seven sectors for easy patrol to launch an onslaught against criminals in the state.

Zaki also disclosed that the police had also arrested a gang of robbers who attacked a trailer belonging to Dangote Company around Choba community in Port Harcourt and killed two of their victims after robbing them.

He disclosed that six vehicles, 386 life ammunition, 1275 cartridges, 20 pistols were among the items recovered from criminals within the 38 day- operation.

http://punchng.com/welder-hacks-jealous-lover-to-death-in-rivers/

Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by pressplay411(m): 11:21am
Can good news ever come out of this Aluu community?

Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by cricifixo(m): 11:35am
This aluu community sef, the only news that comes out of the community is news of killings

Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by ipobbigot7: 11:39am
Ugochukwu Arugo a murderer, Ngozi Igwe a confirmed adulterer all biafuro citizens.

Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by Jackeeh(m): 11:43am
Let's play a new game. Use the same pestle on his head too. Let's see if he will die or not!

Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by Homeboiy(m): 11:49am
ThankGod he's not an Igbo guy


Rivers people said they r not Igbo

Aluu n crime r like me n.....

Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by Jezyfreezman(m): 12:03pm
Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by KingLennon(m): 4:17pm
''I am 29 years old. I
did it unknowingly and I never knew it
would be like this.''



The thunder wer go fire u ehn....

Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by 0b100100111: 4:17pm
Ugochukwu Arugo again!

Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by exlinkleads(f): 4:17pm
thats one thing with sugar mummy

they will never let you marry

Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by Lilaex: 4:17pm
Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by jagugu88li(f): 4:18pm
Nigeria needs to take a holiday. The whole country must go on a holiday....... Lebanese, Chinese and Indian must go home......and Buhari must go home too. Then the country must shut down at once

After resolving all internal issues....the country will again come back. So long, I will be removing it from the map......until until.

Everyday na killing.....ehn. This one looks like a juvenile, but he killed

Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by makin5wa: 4:18pm
Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by woodcook: 4:18pm
I said it before that this week is going to be a tough one for IPOBs. From Evans news, to miss kirikir to this guy. grin grin

Afonja crew you use flatinos crew do pepper soup this weekend. grin grin

Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by brainpulse: 4:18pm
"Ugochukwu Arugo" Na them again? Cant we take a day off without the criminal exhibition of these people?

Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by paddyofboss(m): 4:20pm
From mbano abi...na dem

Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by joenor(m): 4:21pm
I guess some foreign demons are in that community from Lake shade basin.
Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by paddyofboss(m): 4:21pm
Homeboiy:
ThankGod he's not an Igbo guy



Rivers people said they r not Igbo


So IMO state is not ibo again abi...una sef

Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by haymekus: 4:21pm
Homeboiy:
ThankGod he's not an Igbo guy



Rivers people said they r not Igbo


Aluu n crime r like me n.....

Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by fostem(f): 4:21pm
TV DON Spoil Dis Lover Boy
Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by cassidy1996(m): 4:21pm
ipobbigot7:
Ugochukwu Arugo a murderer, Ngozi Igwe a confirmed adulterer all biafuro citizens.
shut up

Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by dheolexaone(f): 4:22pm
Young boy just finished his career.
Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by Ipobwarrior: 4:23pm
paddyofboss:
From mbano abi...na dem
i don't know him, he is not from my hometown
Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by Godswillnwaoma(m): 4:23pm
This is the reason I vow never to date someone living in the same vicinity with me talk more of dating someone in the same compound.

Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by INTROVERT(f): 4:23pm
Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by joyblinks(f): 4:23pm
Homeboiy:
ThankGod he's not an Igbo guy



Rivers people said they r not Igbo


Aluu n crime r like me n.....

did u read the part where they said the guy is from Isi-Ala Mbano in Imo state? No i guess...

Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by Gwan2(m): 4:24pm
After you straff landlady tire, after she don allow you to stay free for her house as her loverboy, after she don dey give you chop money probably, after na she dey baff you up probably.............U still carry another woman come stay for her house wey she allow you stay free, your sense no tell you make you leave the house with your wife atleast............After all said and done, you come kpai the woman.
Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by goslowgoslow: 4:24pm
ipobbigot7:
Ugochukwu Arugo a murderer, Ngozi Igwe a confirmed adulterer all biafuro citizens.

You see your life? Olodo! How can a widow be an adulterer? Shame on you.

Re: I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) by 9jakohai(m): 4:25pm
ipobbigot7:
Ugochukwu Arugo a murderer, Ngozi Igwe a confirmed adulterer all biafuro citizens.
Homeboiy:
ThankGod he's not an Igbo guy



Rivers people said they r not Igbo


Aluu n crime r like me n.....
