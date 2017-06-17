₦airaland Forum

Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal's Position At APC NWC by ijustdey: 11:32am
Members of the All Progressives Congress have begun to jostle for the position of the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, at the National Working Committee of the party.

Lawal was the National Vice Chairman (North- East) of the APC until his appointment as the SGF.

Saturday PUNCH gathered in Abuja on Friday that the delay in holding the inaugural bi-annual APC National convention is affecting plans to hold the ward and zonal congresses from where the new National Vice Chairman is expected to emerge before it is ratified by the National Convention.

For now , three persons namely: Alhaji Usman Iya -Abbas, Umar Sani (Sanda ) and the pioneer APC National Vice Chairman, North- West , Umar Duhu, are leading the park of contenders.

Of the three, Duhu is said to be making a strong case for a comeback having stepped aside in favour of Lawal, as part of the APC merger agreement.

Duhu who hails from Adamawa State , is considered a loyalist of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who is a chieftain of the APC. He hails from the same constituency with former Political Adviser to ex -President Goodluck Jonathan , Ahmed Gulak , as well as a former Adamawa State Acting Governor , James Ngilari.

Meanwhile, preparations for the national convention are expected to begin in full swing as the month of Ramadan draws to a close.

Saturday PUNCH gathered that the party leadership is proposing to send four persons to meet with Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to choose a date for the convention.

A highly placed member of the party ’ s National Working Committee, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media, said four senior party officials are being proposed.

He said , “For now , our National Chairman, Chief John Odigie - Oyegun, our Secretary, Mai Mala Buni, National Organising Secretary, Senator Osita Izunaso and the Chairman of the Progressives Governors ’ Forum, Rochas Okorocha , are the ones likely to meet with the Acting President.

“ We have yet to agree on a date but it will be soon after the fasting period because we must hold the convention this year that is one thing I know . When a date is fixed then we can set up a convention committee involving all stakeholders.”

Attempts to get official comments from the party ’ s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, were unsuccessful. Calls to his mobile telephone indicated that it was switched off , and response to a text message sent to him was still being expected as of the time of filing this report.

http://punchng.com/candidates-jostle-for-babachir-lawals-position-at-apc-nwc/

Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal's Position At APC NWC by madridguy(m): 11:33am
Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal's Position At APC NWC by stephleena(f): 11:34am
what difference does it makes?? party,of confused, lying thieves..

Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal's Position At APC NWC by Homeboiy(m): 11:35am
Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal's Position At APC NWC by Newbiee: 5:20pm
Get well soon Mr. President

Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal's Position At APC NWC by amiibaby(f): 5:20pm
Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal's Position At APC NWC by Heromaniaa: 5:20pm

Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal's Position At APC NWC by NwaAmaikpe: 5:21pm
Babachir Lawal a.k.a Mr. Who is the Presidency?


LASG should employ him to clear Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal's Position At APC NWC by gbegemaster(m): 5:21pm
How much is the budget for grass cutting?

Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal's Position At APC NWC by yeyeboi(m): 5:22pm
Apc = Party Of Confused Rogues And Thugs sad

Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal's Position At APC NWC by emynike2001(m): 5:24pm
Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal's Position At APC NWC by Iseoluwani: 5:24pm
Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal's Position At APC NWC by NothingDoMe: 5:24pm
stephleena:
what difference does it makes?? party,of confused, lying thieves..
What she said.

Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal's Position At APC NWC by sekem: 5:28pm
I repeat, who's the presidency?

Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal's Position At APC NWC by system21: 5:30pm
Soon APC will blame PDP for their delay in appointing new secretary to government

Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal's Position At APC NWC by TANKDESTROYER(m): 5:33pm
SMH.... I just weak for this folks

Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal's Position At APC NWC by Falaciousice: 5:35pm
Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal's Position At APC NWC by nwakibie3(m): 5:35pm
So this Lawal has been freed of all the allegations against him. Suspending him is not enough he should return the money and face the law. BTW what happened to the report from the committee that was set up to investigate the matter? We no come hear anything again including that of the Ikoyigate or has the two weeks given to them to submit their report has not elapsed?

Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal's Position At APC NWC by Xhaka100(m): 5:38pm
Have lawal been charged to court?

Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal's Position At APC NWC by sayentease: 5:44pm
Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal's Position At APC NWC by Paperwhite(m): 5:46pm
Lawal was well indicted in a financial scandal -no arrest,no sentence.All this useless government is concerned with is jostling to fill his space with another grasscutter. Fighting executive corruption with deodorant. undecided

Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal's Position At APC NWC by Bullhari007(m): 6:30pm
Nigeria is just a very useless country, do we give appointment base on merit or to please party members, no wonder we have 93years Sicky foolani vegetable as president, a lawyer as minister of power and a short village Doctor as minister of labour and productive.... well yellowbar zombies will still vote for him again Tufiakwa
Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal's Position At APC NWC by GworoChewinMaga: 6:34pm
The SGF is not appointed by party nominations but one exclusively reserved for the President to decide on.

If the APC NWC has to deliberate on a replacement for the SGF, then that tells us that Buhari is far gone.

Osinbanjo continue dey act nollywood film

