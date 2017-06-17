₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal’s Position At APC NWC by ijustdey: 11:32am
Members of the All Progressives Congress have begun to jostle for the position of the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, at the National Working Committee of the party.
http://punchng.com/candidates-jostle-for-babachir-lawals-position-at-apc-nwc/
lalasticlala
|Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal’s Position At APC NWC by madridguy(m): 11:33am
Okay
|Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal’s Position At APC NWC by stephleena(f): 11:34am
what difference does it makes?? party,of confused, lying thieves..
5 Likes
|Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal’s Position At APC NWC by Homeboiy(m): 11:35am
ok
|Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal’s Position At APC NWC by Newbiee: 5:20pm
Get well soon Mr. President
2 Likes
|Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal’s Position At APC NWC by amiibaby(f): 5:20pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal’s Position At APC NWC by Heromaniaa: 5:20pm
1 Like
|Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal’s Position At APC NWC by NwaAmaikpe: 5:21pm
Babachir Lawal a.k.a Mr. Who is the Presidency?
LASG should employ him to clear Teslim Balogun Stadium.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal’s Position At APC NWC by gbegemaster(m): 5:21pm
How much is the budget for grass cutting?
4 Likes
|Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal’s Position At APC NWC by yeyeboi(m): 5:22pm
Apc = Party Of Confused Rogues And Thugs
3 Likes
|Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal’s Position At APC NWC by emynike2001(m): 5:24pm
Nice we are watching...
Nice we are watching...
|Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal’s Position At APC NWC by Iseoluwani: 5:24pm
Those who give a f**k are over there
To the MOD that banned me, may he be banned from good thi....ngs
|Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal’s Position At APC NWC by NothingDoMe: 5:24pm
stephleena:What she said.
1 Like
|Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal’s Position At APC NWC by sekem: 5:28pm
I repeat, who's the presidency?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal’s Position At APC NWC by system21: 5:30pm
Soon APC will blame PDP for their delay in appointing new secretary to government
4 Likes
|Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal’s Position At APC NWC by TANKDESTROYER(m): 5:33pm
SMH.... I just weak for this folks
2 Likes
|Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal’s Position At APC NWC by Falaciousice: 5:35pm
|Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal’s Position At APC NWC by nwakibie3(m): 5:35pm
So this Lawal has been freed of all the allegations against him. Suspending him is not enough he should return the money and face the law. BTW what happened to the report from the committee that was set up to investigate the matter? We no come hear anything again including that of the Ikoyigate or has the two weeks given to them to submit their report has not elapsed?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal’s Position At APC NWC by Xhaka100(m): 5:38pm
Have lawal been charged to court?
2 Likes
|Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal’s Position At APC NWC by sayentease: 5:44pm
|Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal’s Position At APC NWC by Paperwhite(m): 5:46pm
Lawal was well indicted in a financial scandal -no arrest,no sentence.All this useless government is concerned with is jostling to fill his space with another grasscutter. Fighting executive corruption with deodorant.
1 Like
|Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal’s Position At APC NWC by Bullhari007(m): 6:30pm
Nigeria is just a very useless country, do we give appointment base on merit or to please party members, no wonder we have 93years Sicky foolani vegetable as president, a lawyer as minister of power and a short village Doctor as minister of labour and productive.... well yellowbar zombies will still vote for him again Tufiakwa
|Re: Candidates Jostle For Babachir Lawal’s Position At APC NWC by GworoChewinMaga: 6:34pm
The SGF is not appointed by party nominations but one exclusively reserved for the President to decide on.
If the APC NWC has to deliberate on a replacement for the SGF, then that tells us that Buhari is far gone.
Osinbanjo continue dey act nollywood film
(0) (Reply)
