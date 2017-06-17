₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,824,196 members, 3,602,814 topics. Date: Saturday, 17 June 2017 at 01:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) (1594 Views)
3 Friends Who Met While In Prison Arrested For Robbery In Osun (Photos) / NDLEA Nabs Two Grandmothers For Drug Trafficking At Lagos Airport (Pics) / Rival Cult Members Arrested In Osun. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by Aminat508(f): 12:35pm
On Thursday 15th June 2017,some suspected fraudsters were apprehended along osogbo-ilesa road,owo-Eba Area at around 8:05am.
Source http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/06/breaking-news-nscdc-nabs-fake-herbalist.html
|Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by Aminat508(f): 12:36pm
watch the video here
http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/06/breaking-news-nscdc-nabs-fake-herbalist.html
|Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by flexxyworld(m): 12:36pm
ok
|Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by stephleena(f): 12:37pm
eleye ojo..what can separate the love of scamming, from those online demons?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by Addicted2Women: 1:25pm
Osun state ??
|Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by Horlaidex(m): 1:25pm
Nothing we no go see/hear for this country.
|Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by Addicted2Women: 1:25pm
stephleena:
Your day is coming
|Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by dee02(m): 1:25pm
SMH.
|Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by NwaAmaikpe: 1:39pm
That's why I don't like patronizing Yoruba native doctors....most of them are quacks.
NSCDC please help us eradicate fake babalawos.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by Onyinye15(f): 1:39pm
All in the name of making money you position yourself as an oracle of d gods .
|Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by emeijeh(m): 1:39pm
The gods and aromatic schnapps na
|Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by rabonni(m): 1:39pm
When we see such news, no need to check name
|Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by temitope277(m): 1:39pm
|Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by leonard4real(m): 1:39pm
Im just passing bye
1 Like
|Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by Heromaniaa: 1:40pm
|Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by ezechueze(m): 1:40pm
OK
|Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by DWJOBScom(m): 1:40pm
That's there Headquarters............
>>>>the real and the fake as well as the real ritualistic minds and they pose as Alfas/Pastors/Cele priests etc
All in the SouthWest!
|Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by QuitNotice(m): 1:40pm
F
|Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by Jacksparr0w127: 1:41pm
Afonjas and fraud
|Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by Wuzyurdaddy(m): 1:41pm
Not a tribalist but it's sad to always get these sorts coming out of the west. Hard work is the way to go.
1 Like
|Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by cutetopsey(f): 1:41pm
Osuuunnn ooooo
See what Aregberascal have caused now......Poverty of the highest order.
BTW, check www.surehealthoptions.com.ng/diabetes.html to get rid of type ll diabetes
|Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by Oladelson(m): 1:41pm
ogas at the top are working
|Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by DollarAngel(m): 1:42pm
NOW OSUN NOW NOT MORE OGUN NAWAOOOO
|Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by Philinho(m): 1:42pm
NCAN come n copy this quickly...... Afon'''''''''''
|Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by OtemAtum: 1:42pm
Juju, Holy water, Anointing Oil, Holy Handkerchiefs, Holy sperrms are all scams, but the gullibles and the sheeple will not hear word. Patronize yourself in meditation or health centres for good health. Work hard to get your money, not going after scam money rituals. Pay your tithes and offering into your bank account and use that savings to a achieve something big, sheeple won't listen. They prefer to spend it in the tithe boxes of their pastors to womanize and buy private jets with them; you can't die until it is your time, and when you due you will live again in other afterlives, sheeple and low-brained will not hear. They always like to run after fellow men like them to pray for them or deliver them from the spirit of death. Death is not even a bad thing; it's just a change of transition which a normal human being should undergo from time to time for self development and the development of the earth and the universe as a whole, yet you fear it like plague, spending all your fortunes seeking babalawo , pastors and imam. SMH for Africa.
Ignorance is a disease. Juju, Holy water, Anointing Oil, Holy Handkerchiefs, Holy sperrms are all scams, but the gullibles and the sheeple will not hear word. Patronize yourself in meditation or health centres for good health. Work hard to get your money, not going after scam money rituals. Pay your tithes and offering into your bank account and use that savings to a achieve something big, sheeple won't listen. They prefer to spend it in the tithe boxes of their pastors to womanize and buy private jets with them; you can't die until it is your time, and when you due you will live again in other afterlives, sheeple and low-brained will not hear. They always like to run after fellow men like them to pray for them or deliver them from the spirit of death. Death is not even a bad thing; it's just a change of transition which a normal human being should undergo from time to time for self development and the development of the earth and the universe as a whole, yet you fear it like plague, spending all your fortunes seeking babalawo , pastors and imam. SMH for Africa.
Ignorance is a disease.
|Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by Akshow: 1:42pm
Afooonja
|Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by nnamdismart25(m): 1:43pm
are there real herbalist ?
|Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by Freshbaba95(m): 1:43pm
I am so familiar with the small one among them, he and his group has really caused a lot of havoc in ekiti state, even till now his members still operate freely around oja oba, atikankan area of ado ekiti. most of their victims are girls, i wish dem death, they're too evil.
1 Like
|Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by Ucheosefoh(m): 1:44pm
Na them them ndi afonjeeeezy
|Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by Omenkata: 1:44pm
the gbegiri eating vagabonds again
bunch of hopeless useless smelly bastards cone heads
|Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by slawomir: 1:44pm
people who fall for these scam are those who believe that everything in life are spiritual
our likes who believe in the physical nature of life can't go near such fake herbalist. we deal with reality
|Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by pythonkid: 1:44pm
ss
OMG: Boko Haram Attacks Konduga Town In Borno State / Coco Breastfeeds Baby Chanel / Drunk Chimpanzee Named After Iraqi Dictator
Viewing this topic: fortunes01, deeway200(m), bigass123(m), gomman, oluwasheun94(m), ajilegend(m), perfectionist(m), ifelekan1(m), BeeBeeOoh(m), hoodmenconcept(m), twosquare, sunnymighty(m), PoliticalThuG(m), Radley26, theuniqueone(m), larrys111, myspnigeria, agulion, MDJ03, Tmsungs, Electroweb(m), Chartey(m), Seanherck, montumonami(m), sesaan(m), Imhooded, superspike, Adeoludt(m), DuBLINGreenb(m), Rebuke, Achiles, BedLam, Scetrocom, Le2money(m), oluk04(m), hola106(m), merkin(m), Austinoiz(m), highrank(m), Adeoba10(m), INTEGRITYA1(m), Johnnyessence, vickydevoka, Goddy4real(m), ip2121918021(m), LordKO, flexyebe(m), sameebj(m), Herriettakamsy, Sambusiness(m), Zico5(m), peshood, Oloro29(m), Samson1104(m) and 86 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8