NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by Aminat508(f): 12:35pm
On Thursday 15th June 2017,some suspected fraudsters were apprehended along osogbo-ilesa road,owo-Eba Area at around 8:05am.

The Nigeria security and civil defence Corps osun command arraigned one self acclaimed chief Eleye ojo (male 56)who confessed to be the chief priest.other accomplices in his team include his wife omolara Alabi,Faleye Tobilola(male 19)and Babatunde Adedeji Akeem (male 35).

They admitted of being involved in fraudulent practices and obtaining money under pretence of performing rituals.

The herbalist confessed how he used to dupe people and the boy he used as osanyin to be telling them fake prophecy

Further investigation revealed that they have an office in ibokun town which serve as shrine. Items found in their custody include the following:cowries,local charms, and other accessories meants to trick their unsuspecting victims.

The corps hereby warns citizens to be careful in their dealings with others especially those who may promise them El Dorado and mouthwatering surprises.

When speaking with Amiloaded correspondent,DSC Babawale Afolabi therefore appeals to the good people of the state to always give prompt security information to the corps so as to curb this trend fraudulent malpractices when you see something say something.let's be out brother's keeper

Source http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/06/breaking-news-nscdc-nabs-fake-herbalist.html

Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by Aminat508(f): 12:36pm
shocked watch the video here

Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by flexxyworld(m): 12:36pm
ok
Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by stephleena(f): 12:37pm
eleye ojo..what can separate the love of scamming, from those online demons?

Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by Addicted2Women: 1:25pm

Osun state ??

Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by Horlaidex(m): 1:25pm
Nothing we no go see/hear for this country.
Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by Addicted2Women: 1:25pm
stephleena:
eleye ojo..what can separate the love of scamming, from those online demons?

Your day is coming
Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by dee02(m): 1:25pm
SMH. undecided
Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by NwaAmaikpe: 1:39pm
shocked

That's why I don't like patronizing Yoruba native doctors....most of them are quacks.

NSCDC please help us eradicate fake babalawos.

Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by Onyinye15(f): 1:39pm
All in the name of making money you position yourself as an oracle of d gods .
Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by emeijeh(m): 1:39pm
The gods and aromatic schnapps na

Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by rabonni(m): 1:39pm
When we see such news, no need to check name
Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by temitope277(m): 1:39pm
tongue
Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by leonard4real(m): 1:39pm
Im just passing bye

Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by Heromaniaa: 1:40pm
Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by ezechueze(m): 1:40pm
OK
Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by DWJOBScom(m): 1:40pm
That's there Headquarters............

>>>>the real and the fake as well as the real ritualistic minds and they pose as Alfas/Pastors/Cele priests etc

All in the SouthWest!
Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by QuitNotice(m): 1:40pm
F
Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by Jacksparr0w127: 1:41pm
Afonjas and fraud

Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by Wuzyurdaddy(m): 1:41pm
Not a tribalist but it's sad to always get these sorts coming out of the west. Hard work is the way to go.

Osuuunnn ooooo

See what Aregberascal have caused now......Poverty of the highest order.
Osuuunnn ooooo



See what Aregberascal have caused now......Poverty of the highest order.


Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by Oladelson(m): 1:41pm
ogas at the top are working
Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by DollarAngel(m): 1:42pm
NOW OSUN NOW NOT MORE OGUN NAWAOOOO
Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by Philinho(m): 1:42pm
NCAN come n copy this quickly...... Afon'''''''''''
Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by OtemAtum: 1:42pm
Juju, Holy water, Anointing Oil, Holy Handkerchiefs, Holy sperrms are all scams, but the gullibles and the sheeple will not hear word. Patronize yourself in meditation or health centres for good health. Work hard to get your money, not going after scam money rituals. Pay your tithes and offering into your bank account and use that savings to a achieve something big, sheeple won't listen. They prefer to spend it in the tithe boxes of their pastors to womanize and buy private jets with them; you can't die until it is your time, and when you due you will live again in other afterlives, sheeple and low-brained will not hear. They always like to run after fellow men like them to pray for them or deliver them from the spirit of death. Death is not even a bad thing; it's just a change of transition which a normal human being should undergo from time to time for self development and the development of the earth and the universe as a whole, yet you fear it like plague, spending all your fortunes seeking babalawo , pastors and imam. SMH for Africa.

Ignorance is a disease.
Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by Akshow: 1:42pm
Afooonja grin
Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by nnamdismart25(m): 1:43pm
are there real herbalist ?
Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by Freshbaba95(m): 1:43pm
I am so familiar with the small one among them, he and his group has really caused a lot of havoc in ekiti state, even till now his members still operate freely around oja oba, atikankan area of ado ekiti. most of their victims are girls, i wish dem death, they're too evil.

Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by Ucheosefoh(m): 1:44pm
Na them them ndi afonjeeeezy
Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by Omenkata: 1:44pm
the gbegiri eating vagabonds again
bunch of hopeless useless smelly bastards cone heads
Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by slawomir: 1:44pm
people who fall for these scam are those who believe that everything in life are spiritual
our likes who believe in the physical nature of life can't go near such fake herbalist. we deal with reality
Re: NSCDC Nabs Fake Herbalist & Fraudsters In Osun (photos ) by pythonkid: 1:44pm
ss

