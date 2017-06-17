



Ignorance is a disease. Juju, Holy water, Anointing Oil, Holy Handkerchiefs, Holy sperrms are all scams, but the gullibles and the sheeple will not hear word. Patronize yourself in meditation or health centres for good health. Work hard to get your money, not going after scam money rituals. Pay your tithes and offering into your bank account and use that savings to a achieve something big, sheeple won't listen. They prefer to spend it in the tithe boxes of their pastors to womanize and buy private jets with them; you can't die until it is your time, and when you due you will live again in other afterlives, sheeple and low-brained will not hear. They always like to run after fellow men like them to pray for them or deliver them from the spirit of death. Death is not even a bad thing; it's just a change of transition which a normal human being should undergo from time to time for self development and the development of the earth and the universe as a whole, yet you fear it like plague, spending all your fortunes seeking babalawo , pastors and imam. SMH for Africa.



