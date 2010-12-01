₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Porsche Recalls 18,000 Panameras And Cayennes Due To Engine Problems by AutoJoshNG: 3:16pm On Jun 17
Porsche is having trouble with the engines in certain earlier Panameras and Cayennes. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, some of those vehicles “have camshaft controllers that may come loose inside the engine, thereby causing the engine to stop.”
Most Porsche owners won’t like their car engine stalling, the company has recalled 17,986 of them in the United States alone.
Among them are Panameras – including base, S, 4, 4S, and Turbo models – from the 2010-12 model years, and certain 2011 Cayenne S and Cayenne Turbo SUVs as well.
The recall will necessitate the replacing of the fastening screws on the camshaft adjusters, which shouldn’t take much time.
The question is, would Porsche Nigeria accept such recalls?
https://autojosh.com/porsche-recalls-18000-panameras-and-cayennes-with-engine-problems-in-the-u-s/
|Re: Porsche Recalls 18,000 Panameras And Cayennes Due To Engine Problems by Cornerstone001: 3:31pm On Jun 17
I doubt if Owners in Nigeria will subscribe to this recall.
|Re: Porsche Recalls 18,000 Panameras And Cayennes Due To Engine Problems by PaperLace: 4:00pm On Jun 17
They are recalling 2010-2012 cars in 2017? Anyway, "It's better to be late than never".
Cornerstone001:Since 2010-2012 : they're just recalling to change fastening screws. Nigerian owners must have bought it at Ladipo _Kazeem will change it. We troubleshoot our problems ourselves here.
|Re: Porsche Recalls 18,000 Panameras And Cayennes Due To Engine Problems by jagugu88li(f): 7:27pm On Jun 17
Whizpeter:Really.......
|Re: Porsche Recalls 18,000 Panameras And Cayennes Due To Engine Problems by ib4real95(m): 7:31pm On Jun 17
Haba porshe, car i just bought last week! ill just dash this one out and get a new one when you resolve the engine issues. Ill be managing my audi rs8 for now
|Re: Porsche Recalls 18,000 Panameras And Cayennes Due To Engine Problems by erico2k2(m): 8:15pm On Jun 17
AutoJoshNG:So whats gonna happen to them ones in 9ja ahah
|Re: Porsche Recalls 18,000 Panameras And Cayennes Due To Engine Problems by Addicted2Women: 7:14am
I won't take mine back
|Re: Porsche Recalls 18,000 Panameras And Cayennes Due To Engine Problems by crackerspub: 7:14am
|Re: Porsche Recalls 18,000 Panameras And Cayennes Due To Engine Problems by Ymodulus: 7:15am
Typing..
I honestly do not seem to get where myth of Porsche being reliable got started. This is brand with cars driven at very low miles. Which we all know should result in less breakage. However, they have got everything. When i say everything i mean - from electronic gremlins to motors that require tons of very expensive maintenance, just like every other German performance car.
Porsche no be Toyota we u fit drive for 100,000miles and na only only gear oil u go change.
Disclaimer: Before you qoute me saying rubbish. I am not saying porsche is not a beautiful machine to operate. But dont kid yourself, every used Porsche can sting you with a very nasty repair bill in a way that a more ordinary performance car never will.
1 Like
|Re: Porsche Recalls 18,000 Panameras And Cayennes Due To Engine Problems by Vatinie: 7:15am
|Re: Porsche Recalls 18,000 Panameras And Cayennes Due To Engine Problems by eleojo23: 7:15am
Addicted2Women:
Yeah...probably because you haven't bought your own yet
|Re: Porsche Recalls 18,000 Panameras And Cayennes Due To Engine Problems by BEATDABOOKIES: 7:16am
Evans will buy once he get out of jail
|Re: Porsche Recalls 18,000 Panameras And Cayennes Due To Engine Problems by obaival(m): 7:16am
|Re: Porsche Recalls 18,000 Panameras And Cayennes Due To Engine Problems by ojoboRR(m): 7:18am
Give me one, don't warri about the engine
|Re: Porsche Recalls 18,000 Panameras And Cayennes Due To Engine Problems by InvertedHammer: 7:20am
Suckers!
More expensive does not imply a better product.
|Re: Porsche Recalls 18,000 Panameras And Cayennes Due To Engine Problems by DozieInc(m): 7:25am
|Re: Porsche Recalls 18,000 Panameras And Cayennes Due To Engine Problems by eti78(m): 7:26am
Okay this news no concern me
|Re: Porsche Recalls 18,000 Panameras And Cayennes Due To Engine Problems by VIPERVENOM(m): 7:32am
ib4real95:
|Re: Porsche Recalls 18,000 Panameras And Cayennes Due To Engine Problems by dust144(m): 7:32am
Do they also recall the once in Nigeria?
|Re: Porsche Recalls 18,000 Panameras And Cayennes Due To Engine Problems by sakalisis(m): 7:37am
|Re: Porsche Recalls 18,000 Panameras And Cayennes Due To Engine Problems by Ymodulus: 7:47am
ib4real95:
Hmmmm I'ts not a lie.
