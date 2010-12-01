Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Porsche Recalls 18,000 Panameras And Cayennes Due To Engine Problems (1089 Views)

Most Porsche owners won’t like their car engine stalling, the company has recalled 17,986 of them in the United States alone.



Among them are Panameras – including base, S, 4, 4S, and Turbo models – from the 2010-12 model years, and certain 2011 Cayenne S and Cayenne Turbo SUVs as well.



The recall will necessitate the replacing of the fastening screws on the camshaft adjusters, which shouldn’t take much time.



The question is, would Porsche Nigeria accept such recalls?



https://autojosh.com/porsche-recalls-18000-panameras-and-cayennes-with-engine-problems-in-the-u-s/



I doubt if Owners in Nigeria will subscribe to this recall.

"It's better to be late than never".



Cornerstone001:

I doubt if Owners in Nigeria will subscribe to this recall. Since 2010-2012 : they're just recalling to change fastening screws. Nigerian owners must have bought it at Ladipo _Kazeem will change it. We troubleshoot our problems ourselves here. They are recalling 2010-2012 cars in 2017? Anyway,Since 2010-2012 : they're just recalling to change. Nigerian owners must have bought it at Ladipo _Kazeem will change it. We troubleshoot our problems ourselves here. 5 Likes

Whizpeter:

I said it that this issue my Panamera is having must be a factory defect...



I'm returning it first thing next week, I no wan hear story! Really.......

Izoryt Really.......Izoryt 1 Like

Haba porshe, car i just bought last week! ill just dash this one out and get a new one when you resolve the engine issues. Ill be managing my audi rs8 for now

AutoJoshNG:

Seun So whats gonna happen to them ones in 9ja ahah So whats gonna happen to them ones in 9ja ahah

I won't take mine back

I honestly do not seem to get where myth of Porsche being reliable got started. This is brand with cars driven at very low miles. Which we all know should result in less breakage. However, they have got everything. When i say everything i mean - from electronic gremlins to motors that require tons of very expensive maintenance, just like every other German performance car.



Porsche no be Toyota we u fit drive for 100,000miles and na only only gear oil u go change.



Disclaimer: Before you qoute me saying rubbish. I am not saying porsche is not a beautiful machine to operate. But dont kid yourself, every used Porsche can sting you with a very nasty repair bill in a way that a more ordinary performance car never will. 1 Like

Addicted2Women:

I won't take mine back

Yeah...probably because you haven't bought your own yet Yeah...probably because you haven't bought your own yet

Evans will buy once he get out of jail

Give me one, don't warri about the engine

Suckers!



More expensive does not imply a better product.



Okay this news no concern me

ib4real95:

Haba porshe, car i just bought last week! ill just dash this one out and get a new one when you resolve the engine issues. Ill be managing my audi rs8 for now

Do they also recall the once in Nigeria?