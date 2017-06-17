They're missing each other. Churchhil should take the first step and apologize even though he's right..... that doesn't mean they should live together again besides. Reminds me those days, I quarrelled with my babe and it's as if the whole world will end, in the night I would have sleepless nights and she too was acting like she's gonna get another person sharp.... one mind was scared not to loose her and one mind was telling me to move on....we became monitoring spirit to each other....I'm always checking on her movements while she too was indirectly checking on me but won't show it..... when konji set in, na speed I use go collect my babe back. 14 Likes