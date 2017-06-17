₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lara Olubo Leaks Tonto Dikeh's Text Message To Churchill’s Mother by oluwasegun400: 5:52pm
A Media personality Lara Olubo, shares a text message of Nollwood Actress Tonto Dikeh sent to her Estranged Husband Churchill’s mom, begs her to grant him access to their child.
See below:
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/06/17/oap-lara-olubo-share-text-message--sent-to-churchills-mom-to-grant-him-access-to-their-child/
|Re: Lara Olubo Leaks Tonto Dikeh's Text Message To Churchill’s Mother by oluwasegun400: 5:52pm
more
|Re: Lara Olubo Leaks Tonto Dikeh's Text Message To Churchill’s Mother by Caustics: 5:56pm
Dont you people have lives of your own?
|Re: Lara Olubo Leaks Tonto Dikeh's Text Message To Churchill’s Mother by Chikelue2000(m): 6:02pm
Playing bitch better have my money.... rihanna ft tiwa n rekadoo. wetin concern me
|Re: Lara Olubo Leaks Tonto Dikeh's Text Message To Churchill’s Mother by smellingmenses: 6:03pm
Nwaamaikpe
|Re: Lara Olubo Leaks Tonto Dikeh's Text Message To Churchill’s Mother by NwaAmaikpe: 6:07pm
Tonto is just a typical Naija feminist...
They claim tough and very independent of men on social media....but secretly they lobby to even be mere side-chicks.
|Re: Lara Olubo Leaks Tonto Dikeh's Text Message To Churchill’s Mother by Nenejeje(f): 6:11pm
Abeg, we are tired of this tonto this and that
enough please
|Re: Lara Olubo Leaks Tonto Dikeh's Text Message To Churchill’s Mother by frankanyiks(m): 6:11pm
Make i book space 1st
|Re: Lara Olubo Leaks Tonto Dikeh's Text Message To Churchill’s Mother by obataokenwa(m): 6:15pm
They're missing each other. Churchhil should take the first step and apologize even though he's right..... that doesn't mean they should live together again besides. Reminds me those days, I quarrelled with my babe and it's as if the whole world will end, in the night I would have sleepless nights and she too was acting like she's gonna get another person sharp.... one mind was scared not to loose her and one mind was telling me to move on....we became monitoring spirit to each other....I'm always checking on her movements while she too was indirectly checking on me but won't show it..... when konji set in, na speed I use go collect my babe back.
|Re: Lara Olubo Leaks Tonto Dikeh's Text Message To Churchill’s Mother by praizblog: 6:18pm
must u leak this message
|Re: Lara Olubo Leaks Tonto Dikeh's Text Message To Churchill’s Mother by LesbianBoy(m): 6:21pm
|Re: Lara Olubo Leaks Tonto Dikeh's Text Message To Churchill’s Mother by Brooke60: 6:21pm
Olakunle, rewind and marry yoruba girl that knows the culture!
Tonto is your biggest mistake
|Re: Lara Olubo Leaks Tonto Dikeh's Text Message To Churchill’s Mother by decatalyst(m): 6:30pm
Tonto is immature for marriage.
Better off as a side chic!
|Re: Lara Olubo Leaks Tonto Dikeh's Text Message To Churchill’s Mother by iamsea(m): 6:43pm
Only God knows who is lying and who is not in this whole issue.... But Tonto no try for d way she blasted her mother-in-law in that message o... Even if she lied just tell her "mama u lied o, and u know it but i forgive you".. And trust me, her conscience will never allow her a moment of peace till she tell the truth...may God help ya'll
|Re: Lara Olubo Leaks Tonto Dikeh's Text Message To Churchill’s Mother by Patrick33: 6:48pm
Seriously...who read all that?
|Re: Lara Olubo Leaks Tonto Dikeh's Text Message To Churchill’s Mother by colbankz(m): 6:54pm
YEYEBRITY
|Re: Lara Olubo Leaks Tonto Dikeh's Text Message To Churchill’s Mother by oluwasegun400: 7:41pm
|Re: Lara Olubo Leaks Tonto Dikeh's Text Message To Churchill’s Mother by ammyluv2002(f): 7:48pm
Na them sabi oh!
|Re: Lara Olubo Leaks Tonto Dikeh's Text Message To Churchill’s Mother by Fkforyou(m): 9:11pm
Who be this busy body again..?
|Re: Lara Olubo Leaks Tonto Dikeh's Text Message To Churchill’s Mother by AuroraB(f): 9:15pm
Tonto is one mentally unstable piece of work
Drama queen
|Re: Lara Olubo Leaks Tonto Dikeh's Text Message To Churchill’s Mother by EmyLeo(m): 9:19pm
petty,immature and self centred. imagine, blocking all access to his son, who is she sef ewu gambia calling someone a cow, deluded soul..
|Re: Lara Olubo Leaks Tonto Dikeh's Text Message To Churchill’s Mother by oshe11(m): 10:12pm
Eya....
E PAIN AM
|Re: Lara Olubo Leaks Tonto Dikeh's Text Message To Churchill’s Mother by noetic5: 10:12pm
see what Tonto Dikeh said about the SMS allegations. READ COMMENT
|Re: Lara Olubo Leaks Tonto Dikeh's Text Message To Churchill’s Mother by noetic5: 10:12pm
gg
|Re: Lara Olubo Leaks Tonto Dikeh's Text Message To Churchill’s Mother by Edopesin(m): 10:13pm
Her Fvcking Prob Nt Mine
|Re: Lara Olubo Leaks Tonto Dikeh's Text Message To Churchill’s Mother by NCANTaskForce: 10:13pm
You expect me to read that epistle?
|Re: Lara Olubo Leaks Tonto Dikeh's Text Message To Churchill’s Mother by GodIsBiafran: 10:14pm
|Re: Lara Olubo Leaks Tonto Dikeh's Text Message To Churchill’s Mother by Sharon6(f): 10:14pm
Na wa o.
It's saddening when two people who were once heads over heels in love come to social media to wash their dirty linen in public... Shame.
|Re: Lara Olubo Leaks Tonto Dikeh's Text Message To Churchill’s Mother by KingLennon(m): 10:14pm
We have other salient topics to talk about here. Wetin consign us with tonto marriage? When it was going well none of us knew about it
|Re: Lara Olubo Leaks Tonto Dikeh's Text Message To Churchill’s Mother by timmycris(m): 10:14pm
tonto kor. toto ni
|Re: Lara Olubo Leaks Tonto Dikeh's Text Message To Churchill’s Mother by crazygod(m): 10:14pm
Abeg e too long. Perhaps the poster below can summarize.
|Re: Lara Olubo Leaks Tonto Dikeh's Text Message To Churchill’s Mother by 0b100100111: 10:15pm
Blood of Tiwa Savage
