₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,824,419 members, 3,603,632 topics. Date: Saturday, 17 June 2017 at 11:25 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bimbo Coker, Churchill’s Ex-Wife And Tonto Dikeh React To Leaked SMS (10838 Views)
Kcee To Mercy Johnson And Tonto Dike - "May God Bless You Both" / Chidinma Okeke: Her Father, Family And UNIZIK React To Leaked Video Scandal / D'banj And Tonto Dikeh Strike A Pose As Tonto Flaunts Boobs (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bimbo Coker, Churchill’s Ex-Wife And Tonto Dikeh React To Leaked SMS by oluwasegun400: 8:21pm
Churchill’s ex-wife, Bimbo and his estranged wife, Nollywood Actress Tonto Dikeh, join forces to react to the alleged sms Tonto sent to his mom which was shared by Media personality Lara Olubo.
See below:
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/06/17/churchills-ex-wife-bimbo-and-his-estranged-wife-tonto-react-to-the-alleged-sms/
Cc: Lalasticlala
1 Share
|Re: Bimbo Coker, Churchill’s Ex-Wife And Tonto Dikeh React To Leaked SMS by remi1444(m): 8:24pm
am just tayad...life is full of ups and down.buh the way the text is composed I have this feeling that even the lowest tonto can't compose that,she is educated jhor.
11 Likes
|Re: Bimbo Coker, Churchill’s Ex-Wife And Tonto Dikeh React To Leaked SMS by carammel(f): 8:27pm
This Tonto is going to the extreme,anyways it is none of my own business.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bimbo Coker, Churchill’s Ex-Wife And Tonto Dikeh React To Leaked SMS by Dlordsamurai(m): 8:31pm
chineke!!!!!!
oluwa!!!!
Were all those insults for a human?
well the Tonto we know is a no nonsense Lady and we kind of expected her reaction..
Now not to judge her, we all should look at it deeper..
If the first wife is against the son and mother inlaw, then definitely Tonto is justified..
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bimbo Coker, Churchill’s Ex-Wife And Tonto Dikeh React To Leaked SMS by maverickdude(m): 8:37pm
Your problem.. .e no concern me
1 Like
|Re: Bimbo Coker, Churchill’s Ex-Wife And Tonto Dikeh React To Leaked SMS by nkowalo(f): 8:56pm
am just minding my business
|Re: Bimbo Coker, Churchill’s Ex-Wife And Tonto Dikeh React To Leaked SMS by praizblog: 9:16pm
Hmmmm... kilode gan sef
|Re: Bimbo Coker, Churchill’s Ex-Wife And Tonto Dikeh React To Leaked SMS by Justnora(f): 9:18pm
Now she is doing sisterly dint you consult with her before marrying the dude?.
13 Likes
|Re: Bimbo Coker, Churchill’s Ex-Wife And Tonto Dikeh React To Leaked SMS by Edopesin(m): 10:18pm
Epp Me Say Ejor OOO ..... EJOR
|Re: Bimbo Coker, Churchill’s Ex-Wife And Tonto Dikeh React To Leaked SMS by Templerun95(m): 10:18pm
when I told u shouldn't marry someone from Evans tribe
U were calling a bigot
Now u see ur life churchill
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bimbo Coker, Churchill’s Ex-Wife And Tonto Dikeh React To Leaked SMS by KingLennon(m): 10:18pm
Their own business....
13 Likes
|Re: Bimbo Coker, Churchill’s Ex-Wife And Tonto Dikeh React To Leaked SMS by Zane2point4(m): 10:19pm
Mr x don turn to mr nightmare.
An average dumb ass mentality, you now sound so pathetic.
|Re: Bimbo Coker, Churchill’s Ex-Wife And Tonto Dikeh React To Leaked SMS by Badstuber: 10:19pm
|Re: Bimbo Coker, Churchill’s Ex-Wife And Tonto Dikeh React To Leaked SMS by ymee(m): 10:19pm
Please I'm seriously in need of a job(part-time/FT) , being jobless for a while. thanks
Bsc mat/comp.sci
location: Lagos
Contact me for...your any of these
SERVICES
1. Desktop-publishing
2. Web designing/training
3. Online registration
4. Corporate training
5. Software Training
6. Graphics designing
7. systems repair, installation and troubleshooting etc
babs4realscience@yahoo.com
|Re: Bimbo Coker, Churchill’s Ex-Wife And Tonto Dikeh React To Leaked SMS by LesbianBoy(m): 10:21pm
Mad girls
|Re: Bimbo Coker, Churchill’s Ex-Wife And Tonto Dikeh React To Leaked SMS by kittykollinxx(m): 10:21pm
when tonto matter go rest na
|Re: Bimbo Coker, Churchill’s Ex-Wife And Tonto Dikeh React To Leaked SMS by donchuzy22: 10:22pm
Churchill na bad guy gan u mean he actually banged dis two..
1 Like
|Re: Bimbo Coker, Churchill’s Ex-Wife And Tonto Dikeh React To Leaked SMS by auntysimbiat(f): 10:23pm
Hmmm... Na wa for dem o
|Re: Bimbo Coker, Churchill’s Ex-Wife And Tonto Dikeh React To Leaked SMS by idris4eva(m): 10:23pm
Waiting for the first ex wife to come out and say her account was hacked
1 Like
|Re: Bimbo Coker, Churchill’s Ex-Wife And Tonto Dikeh React To Leaked SMS by onyekachee(f): 10:23pm
The story is getting even messier
But Tonto those insult are just too much for one person to handle na,also u should try and control your tongue as well,kunle''s mum is not your mate
|Re: Bimbo Coker, Churchill’s Ex-Wife And Tonto Dikeh React To Leaked SMS by rossyc(f): 10:24pm
If the two ladies are against him which means something isn't right...Buh wetin concern me.
3 Likes
|Re: Bimbo Coker, Churchill’s Ex-Wife And Tonto Dikeh React To Leaked SMS by noetic5: 10:24pm
na wa ohh..na dem sabi sha. remember the nake.d girl Wizkid showed on Twitter? see her uncensored pix HERE
oya vaseline crew oh
|Re: Bimbo Coker, Churchill’s Ex-Wife And Tonto Dikeh React To Leaked SMS by liftedhigh: 10:24pm
Hmm
|Re: Bimbo Coker, Churchill’s Ex-Wife And Tonto Dikeh React To Leaked SMS by noetic5: 10:24pm
kool
|Re: Bimbo Coker, Churchill’s Ex-Wife And Tonto Dikeh React To Leaked SMS by Evablizin(f): 10:24pm
Hmm this is the era of action and reaction any outcome i see i take
|Re: Bimbo Coker, Churchill’s Ex-Wife And Tonto Dikeh React To Leaked SMS by mrsfavour(f): 10:24pm
I never knew Tonto was a second wife to Mr Churchill , I think he has to retrace his steps, so young to be in crisis with 2 unhappy ladies and now the ladies are uniting .
2 Likes
|Re: Bimbo Coker, Churchill’s Ex-Wife And Tonto Dikeh React To Leaked SMS by seunny4lif(m): 10:25pm
How is that our problem
Make we hear word ooolloh
When will Buhari come back
|Re: Bimbo Coker, Churchill’s Ex-Wife And Tonto Dikeh React To Leaked SMS by veave(f): 10:25pm
Jesu!!!
Lord. Save all the marriages and relationships in crisis.
Touch everyone Lord.
Make our families whole again.
Amen!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Bimbo Coker, Churchill’s Ex-Wife And Tonto Dikeh React To Leaked SMS by NCANTaskForce: 10:25pm
No one cares about your lives
1 Like
|Re: Bimbo Coker, Churchill’s Ex-Wife And Tonto Dikeh React To Leaked SMS by lukotony: 10:25pm
Nwaamaikpe whats ur take on dz
2 Likes
|Re: Bimbo Coker, Churchill’s Ex-Wife And Tonto Dikeh React To Leaked SMS by Bossontop(m): 10:26pm
make dis ppl park one side make pesin see road jhur......ahn ahn
2 Likes
|Re: Bimbo Coker, Churchill’s Ex-Wife And Tonto Dikeh React To Leaked SMS by Zither(m): 10:30pm
This Lara of a lady or whatever she calls herself would have kept this issue private to be settled within the family but no, she had to drag the public into the family issue or, say, drag the family issue to the public - to what end? How is it our business if Tonto actually spew that venom on her MIL? yeye dey smell.
Famous Nigerians Who Own A Bentley, One Of The Most Expensive Cars In The World / Adaeze Yobo-the Most Beautiful Miss Nigeria / What In Heaven's Name Is This??? Checkout The Bleached Bride And Brides Maid
Viewing this topic: kilode100(f), Obikodo(m), afoobabs(m), emekaRaj(m), josite, laykhorn(m), AdaIhiala(f), Rickyuzzy(m), UKPAI25(m), CoolFreeday(m), Halura(f), mhizAnnie(f), Maycher(m), Trust22, alberson(f), scovic11, scientistchioma(f), sunnyboi, froshhomie(m), chrish(f), uzzy73(m), gagzee(m), buchhogonzalez(m), Adekunzy(m), clumsydyna(f), honeymills(f), olumohkz(m), dacovajnr, Drealest, titilayo02, musingsissy, Ocylly, Tritte(m), simonflame(m), Geedhey(m), tokun45(f), Brownish24(f), lexy2lexy, youngcity, solid3(m), jessikoholic(f), iycebube, NicoBaba(m), IDRWFB, tripzalee(m), market01, Dainikel(m), Naijaarchive(m), Enigmatiq, baritereign24, CapitoneMax, Minabee, sweetkev(m), Heeyhun(f), adeniyi3971(m), isotopy(m), mojysiola(f), thirty1(m), Kenako, iniicequeeen, nwanwaoge(m), LivingBetter, blym4real, middlebelter(m), Osian(m), Bibi294(f), OnowuOra(m), kerr9(f), RalphC(f), Royalme, Ps3ver, sonjohn994, newsheriffintown, adesammie(m), Feleezy(m), Lapyte and 145 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10