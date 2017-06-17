Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bimbo Coker, Churchill’s Ex-Wife And Tonto Dikeh React To Leaked SMS (10838 Views)

Churchill's ex-wife, Bimbo and his estranged wife, Nollywood Actress Tonto Dikeh, join forces to react to the alleged sms Tonto sent to his mom which was shared by Media personality Lara Olubo.

am just tayad...life is full of ups and down.buh the way the text is composed I have this feeling that even the lowest tonto can't compose that,she is educated jhor. 11 Likes

This Tonto is going to the extreme,anyways it is none of my own business. 1 Like 1 Share

chineke!!!!!!

oluwa!!!!

Were all those insults for a human?

well the Tonto we know is a no nonsense Lady and we kind of expected her reaction..

Now not to judge her, we all should look at it deeper..

If the first wife is against the son and mother inlaw, then definitely Tonto is justified.. 25 Likes 1 Share

Your problem.. .e no concern me 1 Like

am just minding my business

Hmmmm... kilode gan sef

Now she is doing sisterly dint you consult with her before marrying the dude?. 13 Likes

Epp Me Say Ejor OOO ..... EJOR

when I told u shouldn't marry someone from Evans tribe

U were calling a bigot

Now u see ur life churchill 5 Likes 1 Share

Their own business.... 13 Likes

Mr x don turn to mr nightmare.

An average dumb ass mentality, you now sound so pathetic.

Mad girls

when tonto matter go rest na

Churchill na bad guy gan u mean he actually banged dis two.. 1 Like

Hmmm... Na wa for dem o

Waiting for the first ex wife to come out and say her account was hacked 1 Like

The story is getting even messier

But Tonto those insult are just too much for one person to handle na,also u should try and control your tongue as well,kunle''s mum is not your mate

If the two ladies are against him which means something isn't right...Buh wetin concern me. 3 Likes





oya vaseline crew oh

Hmm

kool

Hmm this is the era of action and reaction any outcome i see i take

I never knew Tonto was a second wife to Mr Churchill , I think he has to retrace his steps, so young to be in crisis with 2 unhappy ladies and now the ladies are uniting . 2 Likes

How is that our problem

Make we hear word ooolloh

When will Buhari come back

Jesu!!!





Lord. Save all the marriages and relationships in crisis.

Touch everyone Lord.

Make our families whole again.

Amen!!! 2 Likes

No one cares about your lives 1 Like

Nwaamaikpe whats ur take on dz 2 Likes

make dis ppl park one side make pesin see road jhur......ahn ahn make dis ppl park one side make pesin see road jhur......ahn ahn 2 Likes