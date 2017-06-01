₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The House Kidnapper Evans' Mother Built (Photos)
The House Kidnapper Evans' Mother Built (Photos) by Bonaguy(m): 7:46am
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.vanguardngr.com/2017/06/revealed-house-evans-mother-built/amp/
Re: The House Kidnapper Evans' Mother Built (Photos) by SexyNairalander(m): 7:47am
booked
first of all, the elders decided to start making money from the visitors coming around
and why is Evans wife such a liar, she thinks we are fools or what?
mama Evans no even send she got a mansion in her name. . .really na she spoil that her pikin evans
Re: The House Kidnapper Evans' Mother Built (Photos) by crazyABO(m): 7:50am
And they said his not rich him at times I wonder if all mothers deserves that title! Thank God for giving me one of the best mum if nt the best love u momma
Re: The House Kidnapper Evans' Mother Built (Photos) by Dlordsamurai(m): 7:52am
Everything that the mother have should be left alone..
she did not kidnap anybody, its not a crime for a mother to take money from her son..
Evans should face the music alone...
Even if she knew about her son, is not a guarantee that she must be held responsible for her son's sins..
Evans is mature so every decision he makes is his own doing.
Re: The House Kidnapper Evans' Mother Built (Photos) by Papiikush: 7:52am
Picture of her living in that house or the bullshìt news ain't shìt.
Who brought this to Frontpage at least we need a confirmation that ain't some random house.
Re: The House Kidnapper Evans' Mother Built (Photos) by Chikelue2000(m): 7:54am
Please where is our President?
Re: The House Kidnapper Evans' Mother Built (Photos) by tolugar: 7:57am
The story gets better as it goes
Re: The House Kidnapper Evans' Mother Built (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 8:09am
Dlordsamurai:
Do you know what the concept of an accessory or accomplice to a crime means?!
Re: The House Kidnapper Evans' Mother Built (Photos) by Muafrika2: 8:21am
All benefits of his crimes should be taken away from them.
Re: The House Kidnapper Evans' Mother Built (Photos) by Partnerbiz3: 8:29am
Kobicove:
So you wan carry am for head like gala?
She could easily deny that.
Evans could have told her he sells parts or goods in lagos. And was she expected to know..
Re: The House Kidnapper Evans' Mother Built (Photos) by Realkenny: 8:50am
This one na front-page straight
Any Evans new like this Seun dey move am by himself.
Anyway I don tire for all this Evans news abeg, After All we Faced in BBNaija
Re: The House Kidnapper Evans' Mother Built (Photos) by Realkenny: 8:53am
Papiikush:Enter the house and look for the woman den snap her picture inside the house..Nonsense
Re: The House Kidnapper Evans' Mother Built (Photos) by crackerspub: 8:58am
Dlordsamurai:
Any LLB in the house should educate this fellow
Re: The House Kidnapper Evans' Mother Built (Photos) by cronick: 8:58am
Chikelue2000:I tire
Re: The House Kidnapper Evans' Mother Built (Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 8:59am
Papiikush:Enter the house make you ask her
Olodo
Re: The House Kidnapper Evans' Mother Built (Photos) by idreezbaba(m): 8:59am
lol
Re: The House Kidnapper Evans' Mother Built (Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 9:00am
Realkenny:I'm waiting for crime matter
Today is Sunday
A Nigeria must commit crime oversea today
Re: The House Kidnapper Evans' Mother Built (Photos) by yeyeboi(m): 9:00am
Ok
Re: The House Kidnapper Evans' Mother Built (Photos) by lilfreezy: 9:00am
People in that community should resist talking to the press o. You don't know how many of their members are still at large, before somebody comes and kill you at night. The government will not protect you
Re: The House Kidnapper Evans' Mother Built (Photos) by omarithmetics: 9:00am
Dlordsamurai:His mother is not mature, so every decision she makes is not her own doing. His father has this to say “All the problems that had befallen me were caused by my first wife, the mother of Evans, who was also responsible for the wrong path Evans toed. What makes me cry always is that I was warned by one of her relations not to marry her, but I was blinded by physical appearance"
Re: The House Kidnapper Evans' Mother Built (Photos) by Xerox01(m): 9:01am
Realkenny:which news you wan con hear abeg
Re: The House Kidnapper Evans' Mother Built (Photos) by seunlly(m): 9:01am
not my problem
Re: The House Kidnapper Evans' Mother Built (Photos) by Noblesoul123: 9:01am
What are we supposed to do with this?
Na so all those apostle Suleiman, tonto dike nonsense come dominate NL for weeks o.
Abeg, who get any snake story?
Make we use am appease Seun.
Evans story don taya us.
Re: The House Kidnapper Evans' Mother Built (Photos) by Mopelawlar: 9:02am
[quote author=Chikelue2000 post=57621180]Please where is our President?[/quote I saw him yesterday @ umurah is Saudi Arabia
Re: The House Kidnapper Evans' Mother Built (Photos) by destiny322(m): 9:02am
Abeg na God name i tk beg ona.. If ona wan kill dis evans guy, make ona kill am.. But most importantly mk ona allow us rest for d mata.. Even wen news no dy comprehensive enough, u guys still find a way to put it tru.. Am realy tired..
Re: The House Kidnapper Evans' Mother Built (Photos) by bro4u: 9:03am
ohhh Kord...we're tired of this guys success story na... These mods are making this kidnapping attractive, today is evans mansion, tomorrow evans cars, next things evans monies etc... Mods keep wooing us to join the business you hear?
Re: The House Kidnapper Evans' Mother Built (Photos) by eph12(m): 9:03am
Dlordsamurai:What is this one saying?
Re: The House Kidnapper Evans' Mother Built (Photos) by oyb(m): 9:03am
anything that is verified as the proceeds of crime will be seized.
end of
enough of all this successful businessman with no visible enterprise bs.
Re: The House Kidnapper Evans' Mother Built (Photos) by Beverages: 9:03am
Chikelue2000:
He has been in London.
Re: The House Kidnapper Evans' Mother Built (Photos) by Sultty(m): 9:03am
Later they will start begging for forgiveness and fake crocodile tears
fcks given--0
Re: The House Kidnapper Evans' Mother Built (Photos) by Amberon11: 9:03am
Lol
Re: The House Kidnapper Evans' Mother Built (Photos) by ibroh22(m): 9:03am
ppl Don go church, see as FP dry, me wey come late self even see space
