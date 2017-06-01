Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / The House Kidnapper Evans' Mother Built (Photos) (50731 Views)

A return visit to Akamili, Umudim in Nnewi, the home town of the dreaded kidnap kingpin, Mr. Chidumeme Onwuamadike, a.k.a Evans, has revealed that a magnificent property in the maiden home compound of his mother, Mrs. Chinwe Onwuamadike, was built by the mother.



And following the large number of people trouping into a directive has been given by leaders of the community to their people not to answer further questions from visitors concerning Evans and his family.



The village had become a Mecca of sort since the arrest of Evans at his Magodo residence in Lagos, as visitors have been going to the area for one inquiry or the other.



Two days after the arrest of Evans, people in the area, who were asked for the direction of the home of the Onwuamadikes freely provided the needed information and some even volunteered to take the visitors to the compound.





But on noticing the increasing number of people coming to the community as well as the controversy that trailed the information provided, it suddenly became more difficult to get people to direct the visitors, as a result of what a source said was a directive by some community leaders.



Commercial motorcycle operators, who were making brisk business by taking visitors to Akamili, said, yesterday, that they had been warned not to bring visitors to the village anymore. But the directive could not be effectuated as the motorcycle operators continued moving their human cargo.



However, to give teeth to the directive, it was gathered, yesterday, that leaders in the village had taken a decision that anyone found to be directing visitors to people’s houses in the area risked payment of an unspecified fine.



The reason, it was gathered, was because of alleged conflicting statements from members of the family and those who answered questions posed by the visitors.





One of the conflicting statements was the one allegedly made by Evans’ wife, that she was taking care of her husband’s siblings.



Sunday Vanguard was told that this is far from the truth. Some of the reasons they gave for their dissenting voice can be located in what one of the family members said: “How can somebody we do not know tell people that she has been taking care of us? Here is a woman we have no idea of, we don’t know how she looks and we have not seen her before. At no time did we see, hear or participate in any marriage rites that would make an individual claim to the wife of Evans. People can choose to say whatever they like when they have problems. When did we even see her, not to talk of the woman feeding us in this family”.



According to a community leader in the area, most people in the village did not know Evans and his wife and wondered why his wife would claim to be taking care of people from that village.





Meanwhile, following the statement by Evans father, Mr. Stephen Onwamadike, that his estranged wife and mother of Evans, Mrs. Chinwe Onwuamadike, had so much influence on his son, and that that contributed greatly towards the wrong path the ioy toed, it became more difficult to know her where about.



Though she no longer lives with her husband, she was said to be virtually residing in her maiden home a few meters away from her husband’s home.



In fact, Mrs. Onwuamadike was believed to be the bread winner in her maiden home, where it was also believed that the magnificent house in that compound was built by her.



However, checks in her maiden home showed that she disappeared few days after the arrest of her son by the police and fled to an unknown place.



While some people in her village, Akamili, Umudim said she was seen in Nnewi few weeks ago, others said she traveled to Lagos few days before the arrest of her son.



https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.vanguardngr.com/2017/06/revealed-house-evans-mother-built/amp/

first of all, the elders decided to start making money from the visitors coming around





and why is Evans wife such a liar, she thinks we are fools or what?





mama Evans no even send she got a mansion in her name. . .really na she spoil that her pikin evans

him at times I wonder if all mothers deserves that title! Thank God for giving me one of the best mum if nt the best love u momma And they said his not rich

Everything that the mother have should be left alone..

she did not kidnap anybody, its not a crime for a mother to take money from her son..

Evans should face the music alone...

Even if she knew about her son, is not a guarantee that she must be held responsible for her son's sins..

Evans is mature so every decision he makes is his own doing.





Who brought this to Frontpage at least we need a confirmation that ain't some random house. Picture of her living in that house or the bullshìt news ain't shìt.

Please where is our President?

The story gets better as it goes

Everything that the mother have should be left alone..

she did not kidnap anybody, its not a crime for a mother to take money from her son..

Evans should face the music alone...

Even if she knew about her son, is not a guarantee that she must be held responsible for her son's sins..

Evans is mature so every decision he makes is his own doing.

Do you know what the concept of an accessory or accomplice to a crime means?!

All benefits of his crimes should be taken away from them.

Do you know what the concept of an accessory or accomplice to a crime means?!



So you wan carry am for head like gala?



She could easily deny that.

So you wan carry am for head like gala?

She could easily deny that.

Evans could have told her he sells parts or goods in lagos. And was she expected to know..

This one na front-page straight

Any Evans new like this Seun dey move am by himself.



Anyway I don tire for all this Evans news abeg, After All we Faced in BBNaija

Enter the house and look for the woman den snap her picture inside the house..Nonsense

Dlordsamurai:

Everything that the mother have should be left alone..

she did not kidnap anybody, its not a crime for a mother to take money from her son..

Evans should face the music alone...

Even if she knew about her son, is not a guarantee that she must be held responsible for her son's sins..

Evans is mature so every decision he makes is his own doing.



Any LLB in the house should educate this fellow

I tire

Picture of her living in that house or the bullshìt news ain't poo. Enter the house make you ask her

Enter the house make you ask her

Olodo

This one na front-page straight

Any Evans new like this Seun dey move am by himself.



I'm waiting for crime matter

Today is Sunday

A Nigeria must commit crime oversea today

Today is Sunday

A Nigeria must commit crime oversea today I'm waiting for crime matterToday is SundayA Nigeria must commit crime oversea today 2 Likes

People in that community should resist talking to the press o. You don't know how many of their members are still at large, before somebody comes and kill you at night. The government will not protect you

Everything that the mother have should be left alone..

she did not kidnap anybody, its not a crime for a mother to take money from her son..

Evans should face the music alone...

Even if she knew about her son, is not a guarantee that she must be held responsible for her son's sins..

His mother is not mature, so every decision she makes is not her own doing. His father has this to say "All the problems that had befallen me were caused by my first wife, the mother of Evans, who was also responsible for the wrong path Evans toed. What makes me cry always is that I was warned by one of her relations not to marry her, but I was blinded by physical appearance"

This one na front-page straight

Any Evans new like this Seun dey move am by himself.



which news you wan con hear abeg

What are we supposed to do with this?



Na so all those apostle Suleiman, tonto dike nonsense come dominate NL for weeks o.



Abeg, who get any snake story?



Make we use am appease Seun.



Evans story don taya us.

I saw him yesterday @ umurah is Saudi Arabia

Abeg na God name i tk beg ona.. If ona wan kill dis evans guy, make ona kill am.. But most importantly mk ona allow us rest for d mata.. Even wen news no dy comprehensive enough, u guys still find a way to put it tru.. Am realy tired..

ohhh Kord...we're tired of this guys success story na... These mods are making this kidnapping attractive, today is evans mansion, tomorrow evans cars, next things evans monies etc... Mods keep wooing us to join the business you hear?

Everything that the mother have should be left alone..

she did not kidnap anybody, its not a crime for a mother to take money from her son..

Evans should face the music alone...

Even if she knew about her son, is not a guarantee that she must be held responsible for her son's sins..

What is this one saying?

anything that is verified as the proceeds of crime will be seized.



end of



enough of all this successful businessman with no visible enterprise bs.

Please where is our President?



He has been in London.





fcks given--0 Later they will start begging for forgiveness and fake crocodile tears

Lol