|Bimbo Coker Asks Churchill To Sign Their Divorce Papers by Flexygist: 7:58am
Tonto Dikeh’s estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill seems to still be legally married to his Ex wife Bimbo Coker.
She has asked him, in an IG post, to sign their divorce papers so she could be free of him. She also accused him of getting married to Tonto Dikeh while still being legally married to her and threatened to expose the real Churchill.
Read her post after the cut…
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/06/18/churchills-ex-wife-bimbo-asks-him-to-sign-their-divorce-paper-so-she-could-be-free-of-him/
|Re: Bimbo Coker Asks Churchill To Sign Their Divorce Papers by Papiikush: 8:02am
He never signed your divorce papers but went ahead to marry Tonto?
Wait, I am confused...what is the essence of the divorce right now? Bìtch just wanna be famous
|Re: Bimbo Coker Asks Churchill To Sign Their Divorce Papers by softwerk(f): 8:03am
In a country where people with intact destinies suffer and struggle daily this man Churchill has allowed his destiny to be derailed by WOMEN
Abeg wetin prick do puna?!
So Tonto with all her noise-making actually stole somebody's husband
|Re: Bimbo Coker Asks Churchill To Sign Their Divorce Papers by Dlordsamurai(m): 8:05am
But why will Tonto agree to marry him when he is still legally married?
well he must have lied to her or promised tonto to finally dissolve his formal marriage after their wedding..
well one thing i know is that Tonto made him famous, nobody knew him until he met Tonto dikeh..
All the bitchess he has can not measure to the standard of tonto dikeh..
|Re: Bimbo Coker Asks Churchill To Sign Their Divorce Papers by nifemi25(m): 8:06am
So Mr churchilll married you and doesn't divorce you before getting married to totolet and now he has let totolet also without any divorce letter. So who is the next victim to be married and divorced later?
|Re: Bimbo Coker Asks Churchill To Sign Their Divorce Papers by sodiamond: 8:07am
This is ridiculous. This man is a pretender if you ask me
|Re: Bimbo Coker Asks Churchill To Sign Their Divorce Papers by Martin0(m): 8:19am
softwerk:na wa ooo nor get weitin man nor go hear
|Re: Bimbo Coker Asks Churchill To Sign Their Divorce Papers by Partnerbiz3: 8:22am
Nawao..
That's bigamy and attracts 7yrs imprisonment.
|Re: Bimbo Coker Asks Churchill To Sign Their Divorce Papers by smellingmenses: 8:37am
He doesn't needto sign any paperwork for you to be free. Tell us....be truthful....has your kpekus been idle since the fall apart with him?
|Re: Bimbo Coker Asks Churchill To Sign Their Divorce Papers by OKorowanta: 8:44am
Na Yeye man.
|Re: Bimbo Coker Asks Churchill To Sign Their Divorce Papers by AuroraB(f): 9:38am
smellingmenses:She can't remarry, legally. You talking pekus like you are her guardian
|Re: Bimbo Coker Asks Churchill To Sign Their Divorce Papers by wizkidblogger(f): 10:04am
softwerk:
i tire oo. Mercy Johnson, Tiwa Savage etc - second wives. mtchew**
|Re: Bimbo Coker Asks Churchill To Sign Their Divorce Papers by Michellla(f): 11:51am
Churchill takes yoruba demon to a whole new level
|Re: Bimbo Coker Asks Churchill To Sign Their Divorce Papers by Came: 12:37pm
This church needs to visit a church for deliverance from unstable marriage.. I suggest scoan .... TB Joshua go help you, you hear....
|Re: Bimbo Coker Asks Churchill To Sign Their Divorce Papers by smellingmenses: 1:14pm
AuroraB:Are you? Define legal marriage
|Re: Bimbo Coker Asks Churchill To Sign Their Divorce Papers by Gallant042(f): 1:15pm
ade
|Re: Bimbo Coker Asks Churchill To Sign Their Divorce Papers by Templerun95(m): 1:15pm
biafuro gal
|Re: Bimbo Coker Asks Churchill To Sign Their Divorce Papers by mangala14(m): 1:15pm
K
|Re: Bimbo Coker Asks Churchill To Sign Their Divorce Papers by candidbabe(f): 1:16pm
Hahahahaha Tonto is on a long thing.
|Re: Bimbo Coker Asks Churchill To Sign Their Divorce Papers by Yomak11: 1:16pm
Yoruba demon
|Re: Bimbo Coker Asks Churchill To Sign Their Divorce Papers by TroubleMaker47(m): 1:16pm
My ppl say. A woman dat ignores the cane used in flogging out the 1st wife shouldn't scream when that cane is used on her too.
Kchibo!
|Re: Bimbo Coker Asks Churchill To Sign Their Divorce Papers by zzstuns(f): 1:17pm
They want to flex for free
|Re: Bimbo Coker Asks Churchill To Sign Their Divorce Papers by MediumStout(m): 1:17pm
zzstuns:
Shey u sabi smoke igbo?
|Re: Bimbo Coker Asks Churchill To Sign Their Divorce Papers by ekensi01(m): 1:18pm
Churchill is becoming a celeb bit by bit.
Anyway my friend is playing to marry Rihanna too.
We are coming let me be going.
|Re: Bimbo Coker Asks Churchill To Sign Their Divorce Papers by Billyonaire: 1:19pm
His source of income is about to splashed in public by a vengeful wife. Churchill you better rush and sign those papers.
|Re: Bimbo Coker Asks Churchill To Sign Their Divorce Papers by sisisioge: 1:19pm
Hmmm...if everybody that had close encounters says its blue...it probably is
|Re: Bimbo Coker Asks Churchill To Sign Their Divorce Papers by hezy4real01(m): 1:19pm
Expose am now if you get the facts truly.... Most celebrity don't just have peaceful marriage
|Re: Bimbo Coker Asks Churchill To Sign Their Divorce Papers by adontcare(f): 1:20pm
sodiamond:so I thought
|Re: Bimbo Coker Asks Churchill To Sign Their Divorce Papers by Aderola15(f): 1:21pm
Michellla:
My sister, you no lie. Hian!
|Re: Bimbo Coker Asks Churchill To Sign Their Divorce Papers by excanny: 1:21pm
Obviously this Bimbo is a daft bimbo.
You are waiting for him to sign your divorce papers? Did you file for divorce? Fool, wait there till 2050.
|Re: Bimbo Coker Asks Churchill To Sign Their Divorce Papers by EgunMogaji(m): 1:21pm
smellingmenses:
You can get divorce papers signed by following due process when you can't locate your ex-husband. She's full of kaka.
#StillPainedAndJilted
|Re: Bimbo Coker Asks Churchill To Sign Their Divorce Papers by tolexy123: 1:21pm
Papiikush:you just read all the sentence in my mind
