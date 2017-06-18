Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bimbo Coker Asks Churchill To Sign Their Divorce Papers (5416 Views)

She has asked him, in an IG post, to sign their divorce papers so she could be free of him. She also accused him of getting married to Tonto Dikeh while still being legally married to her and threatened to expose the real Churchill.



He never signed your divorce papers but went ahead to marry Tonto?



Wait, I am confused...what is the essence of the divorce right now? Bìtch just wanna be famous 8 Likes



Abeg wetin prick do puna?!



So Tonto with all her noise-making actually stole somebody's husband In a country where people with intact destinies suffer and struggle daily this man Churchill has allowed his destiny to be derailed by WOMENAbeg wetin prick do puna?!So Tonto with all her noise-making actually stole somebody's husband 12 Likes 1 Share

But why will Tonto agree to marry him when he is still legally married?

well he must have lied to her or promised tonto to finally dissolve his formal marriage after their wedding..

well one thing i know is that Tonto made him famous, nobody knew him until he met Tonto dikeh..

All the bitchess he has can not measure to the standard of tonto dikeh.. 27 Likes 2 Shares

So Mr churchilll married you and doesn't divorce you before getting married to totolet and now he has let totolet also without any divorce letter. So who is the next victim to be married and divorced later? 4 Likes

This is ridiculous. This man is a pretender if you ask me 6 Likes

softwerk:

In a country where people with intact destinies suffer and struggle daily this man Churchill has allowed his destiny to be derailed by WOMEN

Abeg wetin prick do puna?!



So Tonto with all her noise-making actually stole somebody's husband na wa ooo nor get weitin man nor go hear na wa ooo nor get weitin man nor go hear

Nawao..



That's bigamy and attracts 7yrs imprisonment. 1 Like

He doesn't need​to sign any paperwork for you to be free. Tell us....be truthful....has your kpekus been idle since the fall apart with him? 5 Likes

Na Yeye man.

smellingmenses:

He doesn't need​to sign any paperwork for you to be free. Tell us....be truthful....has your kpekus been idle since the fall apart with him? She can't remarry, legally. You talking pekus like you are her guardian She can't remarry, legally. You talking pekus like you are her guardian 6 Likes

softwerk:





So Tonto with all her noise-making actually stole somebody's husband

i tire oo. Mercy Johnson, Tiwa Savage etc - second wives. mtchew** i tire oo. Mercy Johnson, Tiwa Savage etc - second wives. mtchew** 1 Like

Churchill takes yoruba demon to a whole new level 13 Likes 1 Share

This church needs to visit a church for deliverance from unstable marriage.. I suggest scoan .... TB Joshua go help you, you hear....

AuroraB:

She can't remarry, legally. You talking pekus like you are her guardian Are you? Define legal marriage Are you? Define legal marriage

Hahahahaha Tonto is on a long thing.

Yoruba demon

My ppl say. A woman dat ignores the cane used in flogging out the 1st wife shouldn't scream when that cane is used on her too.



Kchibo! 3 Likes

zzstuns:

They want to flex for free



Churchill is becoming a celeb bit by bit.



Anyway my friend is playing to marry Rihanna too.

We are coming let me be going.

His source of income is about to splashed in public by a vengeful wife. Churchill you better rush and sign those papers. 4 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm...if everybody that had close encounters says its blue...it probably is 1 Like

Expose am now if you get the facts truly.... Most celebrity don't just have peaceful marriage

sodiamond:

This is ridiculous. This man is a pretender if you ask me so I thought so I thought

Michellla:

Churchill takes yoruba demon to a whole new level

My sister, you no lie. Hian! My sister, you no lie. Hian! 2 Likes

Obviously this Bimbo is a daft bimbo.



You are waiting for him to sign your divorce papers? Did you file for divorce? Fool, wait there till 2050.

smellingmenses:

He doesn't needto sign any paperwork for you to be free. Tell us....be truthful....has your kpekus been idle since the fall apart with him?

You can get divorce papers signed by following due process when you can't locate your ex-husband​. She's full of kaka.



#StillPainedAndJilted You can get divorce papers signed by following due process when you can't locate your ex-husband​. She's full of kaka.#StillPainedAndJilted 2 Likes