Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church (25648 Views)

Bishop Tom Samson And His Customized Roll Royce Step Out In Style / Bishop Tom Samson Wins "Best Pastor Of The Year" Award, Poses In His Limousine / Bishop Tom Samson And His Hummer Limousine Spotted In Lagos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)





He is expected to hit Lagos state with the programme on 6th of August Sunday at Lagos Airport hotel Ikeja,Lagos.It will continue on Monday to Friday 11th 6pm daily & Saturday morning 8am at Royal Tower number 2 Adegbola Street off Obafemi Awolowo road by Ikeja local government by train station.





Source: Here are photos of flamboyant pastor Bishop Tom Samson dressed in military outfit ministering at a church programme titled 'IT IS WAR'.The programme is said to have transformed destinies,lifted the down trodden and more.He is expected to hit Lagos state with the programme on 6th of August Sunday at Lagos Airport hotel Ikeja,Lagos.It will continue on Monday to Friday 11th 6pm daily & Saturday morning 8am at Royal Tower number 2 Adegbola Street off Obafemi Awolowo road by Ikeja local government by train station.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/flamboyant-pastor-bishop-tom-samson.html?m=1 2 Likes 2 Shares





This business is really moving Na wa oh....This business is really moving 146 Likes 8 Shares

What's this nau? 16 Likes 1 Share





If na common man now, them do dey flex muscle like dem don see BH



Offering must be pay either by Military way or Democracy way

Business must move on cos that's how to get member sha but make he no tell his members to wear similar uniform o Oooh

Cos well e no concern me Nigeria army no go see this man to beat nowIf na common man now, them do dey flex muscle like dem don see BH 53 Likes 2 Shares

RB007:

Na wa oh....





This business is really moving I tell ya

Members must pay offerings either military way or Democracy way I tell yaMembers must pay offerings either military way or Democracy way 47 Likes 3 Shares

Gullible followers will call him soldier of God 28 Likes 1 Share

RB007:

Na wa oh....





This business is really moving imagine if churches in Nigerian were to be tech up companies or manufacturing companies, we will be like Germany by now. It's time our government hit this guy's with taxes. Churches in Nigeria rake in more revenues than all Nigeria banks combined. ( My opinion and yes am a Christian). imagine if churches in Nigerian were to be tech up companies or manufacturing companies, we will be like Germany by now. It's time our government hit this guy's with taxes. Churches in Nigeria rake in more revenues than all Nigeria banks combined. ( My opinion and yes am a Christian). 42 Likes 1 Share

Cool money



Gullible followers let me remind you guys once again



Old things have passed away



We are in new testament



Malachi 3:10 is old testament



Wake up guys 11 Likes 2 Shares

And he'll be claiming "Army of the Lord". Kwontinu 2 Likes 2 Shares

Upon the acting props and improvisation church no even full.



People are becoming wiser. 1 Like

See better ambush cordone. This is better than the original soldier sef. 2 Likes

GavelSlam:

Upon the acting props and improvisation church no even full.



People are becoming wiser. dont deceive yourself,his one of the richest pastors in lagos....he only deals with elites. dont deceive yourself,his one of the richest pastors in lagos....he only deals with elites. 2 Likes 1 Share

seunny4lif:

Nigeria army no go see this man to beat now



If na common man now, them do dey flex muscle like dem don see BH



Business must move on cos that's how to get member sha but make he no tell his members to wear similar uniform o Oooh

Cos well e no concern me thats because almost everyone are brainwashed by religion. The irreligious, the politicians and the pastors are the freed ones, the former and the later are making sandwishes from it while we the freethinkers are the humble spectactors. 12 Likes

Soldiers will not touch him for wearing "clothe"...

butbif he is an ordinary man... that is when they will know that it's a crime to wear camo...

na wa ooo



this is not Christianity t all

dont you knw he is a Soja of the lord 1 Like

This one na church or drama hall?



Dem go soon invite musicians and comedians to perform inside their business centre.



Kwontinu. 4 Likes 1 Share

This one weak me, Soldiers won't go and beat him up, If it's me, They will slap off my Jamb revision from my head,



BTW that soldier that slapped off my Jamb revision & made me to score 177, Boko Haram will deal with you, Idiot. 23 Likes 1 Share



His tailor is really wicked....



I was expecting to see him looking like a General but here he is like a dismissed korofo Warrant Officer



Ironically, that might be a true reflection of his spiritual rank. His tailor is really wicked....I was expecting to see him looking like a General but here he is like a dismissed korofo Warrant OfficerIronically, that might be a true reflection of his spiritual rank. 14 Likes 2 Shares

End time churches....na real waaaah

even Jesus no wear military uniform take do evangelism haba 4 Likes

Campers forming religion





Check my signature

seunny4lif:

Nigeria army no go see this man to beat now



If na common man now, them do dey flex muscle like dem don see BH



Business must move on cos that's how to get member sha but make he no tell his members to wear similar uniform o Oooh

Cos well e no concern me if Nigeria army should take any action u will b the first person DAT will shout islamisation of Nigeria if Nigeria army should take any action u will b the first person DAT will shout islamisation of Nigeria 9 Likes

Its amazing how one of the most corrupt and backward country on earth has more Bishops than Italy themselves.

And then you look at the faces of the people listening to him, you see hopelessness, confusion, hunger etc. 12 Likes



Offering money abi ... I see



All this gimic Is for what ... be more like Jesus not like the military wtf And whose money did he use for this crapOffering money abi ... I seeAll this gimic Is for what ... be more like Jesus not like the military wtf

news

Only that material reach 10yard..





Money is good tho.



All those fools who are saying it offering and tithe money just know that you will not get close to heaven at all IJN. AMEN 2 Likes

Only in Nigeria will a civilian dressed in camouflage seen as strange and newsworthy. 1 Like

for what reason? and the demented follower are cheering him and his foolish creativity.