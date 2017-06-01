₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,824,656 members, 3,604,411 topics. Date: Sunday, 18 June 2017 at 01:42 PM

Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church - Religion - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church (25648 Views)

Bishop Tom Samson And His Customized Roll Royce Step Out In Style / Bishop Tom Samson Wins "Best Pastor Of The Year" Award, Poses In His Limousine / Bishop Tom Samson And His Hummer Limousine Spotted In Lagos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by chie8: 9:03am
Here are photos of flamboyant pastor Bishop Tom Samson dressed in military outfit ministering at a church programme titled 'IT IS WAR'.The programme is said to have transformed destinies,lifted the down trodden and more.

He is expected to hit Lagos state with the programme on 6th of August Sunday at Lagos Airport hotel Ikeja,Lagos.It will continue on Monday to Friday 11th 6pm daily & Saturday morning 8am at Royal Tower number 2 Adegbola Street off Obafemi Awolowo road by Ikeja local government by train station.


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/flamboyant-pastor-bishop-tom-samson.html?m=1

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by chie8: 9:03am
Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/flamboyant-pastor-bishop-tom-samson.html?m=1

Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by RB007(m): 9:05am
Na wa oh....grin

This business is really moving

146 Likes 8 Shares

Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by calberian: 9:05am
What's this nau?

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by seunny4lif(m): 9:08am
Nigeria army no go see this man to beat now

If na common man now, them do dey flex muscle like dem don see BH angry angry angry

Offering must be pay either by Military way or Democracy way grin
Business must move on cos that's how to get member sha but make he no tell his members to wear similar uniform o Oooh
Cos well e no concern me

53 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by seunny4lif(m): 9:09am
RB007:
Na wa oh....grin


This business is really moving
I tell ya
Members must pay offerings either military way or Democracy way grin grin

47 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by sarrki(m): 9:11am
Gullible followers will call him soldier of God

28 Likes 1 Share

Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by sunnysunny69: 9:13am
RB007:
Na wa oh....grin


This business is really moving
imagine if churches in Nigerian were to be tech up companies or manufacturing companies, we will be like Germany by now. It's time our government hit this guy's with taxes. Churches in Nigeria rake in more revenues than all Nigeria banks combined. ( My opinion and yes am a Christian).

42 Likes 1 Share

Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by sarrki(m): 9:14am
Cool money

Gullible followers let me remind you guys once again

Old things have passed away

We are in new testament

Malachi 3:10 is old testament

Wake up guys

11 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by smartty68(m): 9:17am
And he'll be claiming "Army of the Lord". Kwontinu

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by GavelSlam: 9:23am
Upon the acting props and improvisation church no even full.

People are becoming wiser.

1 Like

Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by TarOrfeek: 9:30am
See better ambush cordone. This is better than the original soldier sef.

2 Likes

Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by HarunaWest(m): 9:41am
GavelSlam:
Upon the acting props and improvisation church no even full.

People are becoming wiser.
dont deceive yourself,his one of the richest pastors in lagos....he only deals with elites.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by Immorttal: 9:46am
seunny4lif:
Nigeria army no go see this man to beat now

If na common man now, them do dey flex muscle like dem don see BH angry angry angry

Business must move on cos that's how to get member sha but make he no tell his members to wear similar uniform o Oooh
Cos well e no concern me
thats because almost everyone are brainwashed by religion. The irreligious, the politicians and the pastors are the freed ones, the former and the later are making sandwishes from it while we the freethinkers are the humble spectactors.

12 Likes

Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by Mologi(m): 9:49am
Soldiers will not touch him for wearing "clothe"...
butbif he is an ordinary man... that is when they will know that it's a crime to wear camo...
Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by free2ryhme: 9:53am
na wa ooo

this is not Christianity t all
Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by bro4u: 9:53am
dont you knw he is a Soja of the lord grin

1 Like

Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by Noblesoul123: 9:53am
This one na church or drama hall?

Dem go soon invite musicians and comedians to perform inside their business centre.

Kwontinu.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by NCANTaskForce: 9:53am
This one weak me, Soldiers won't go and beat him up, If it's me, They will slap off my Jamb revision from my head,

BTW that soldier that slapped off my Jamb revision & made me to score 177, Boko Haram will deal with you, Idiot.

23 Likes 1 Share

Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by NwaAmaikpe: 9:54am
shocked
His tailor is really wicked....

I was expecting to see him looking like a General but here he is like a dismissed korofo Warrant Officer

Ironically, that might be a true reflection of his spiritual rank.

14 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by Idy4joe(f): 9:54am
End time churches....na real waaaah
Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by free2ryhme: 9:54am
even Jesus no wear military uniform take do evangelism haba

4 Likes

Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by Vanessa200(f): 9:55am
Campers forming religion


Check my signature
Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by salam1(m): 9:55am
seunny4lif:
Nigeria army no go see this man to beat now

If na common man now, them do dey flex muscle like dem don see BH angry angry angry

Business must move on cos that's how to get member sha but make he no tell his members to wear similar uniform o Oooh
Cos well e no concern me
if Nigeria army should take any action u will b the first person DAT will shout islamisation of Nigeria

9 Likes

Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by ZUBY77(m): 9:56am
Its amazing how one of the most corrupt and backward country on earth has more Bishops than Italy themselves.
And then you look at the faces of the people listening to him, you see hopelessness, confusion, hunger etc.

12 Likes

Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by Lalas247(f): 9:56am
And whose money did he use for this crap undecided
Offering money abi ... I see

All this gimic Is for what ... be more like Jesus not like the military wtf
Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by habex005(m): 9:56am
news
Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by ekensi01(m): 9:56am
Only that material reach 10yard..


Money is good tho.

All those fools who are saying it offering and tithe money just know that you will not get close to heaven at all IJN. AMEN

2 Likes

Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by RaptorX: 9:56am
Only in Nigeria will a civilian dressed in camouflage seen as strange and newsworthy.

1 Like

Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by Intellad(m): 9:56am
for what reason? and the demented follower are cheering him and his foolish creativity.
Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by oshe11(m): 9:57am
7 major types of slap.

1) Formatting slap: This is the type that makes one forget instantly what he/she was doing. You find yourself asking questions like 'what did I do? Why did you slap me?'
This slap is very common. It's always from a guy who is stronger than you...

2)Resounding slap: This is when after you are hit, you keep hearing funny sounds in your brain like wiiiiiiiiiiiiiii.....

3) Take away slap: This is when after you are slapped, all you do is hold your face and walk away. This type is normally received by new born again Christians....

4) Religious Slap: The type of slap that immediately you receive it, you shout Jesus Christ of Nazareth.

5) Fixed Deposit slap: When you receive this slap, all you just do is stand right where you are and watch the person walk away.
Elder brothers use this type of slap alot.

6) Rhetorical slap: The moment you receive this slap, you find yourself asking questions that don't need reply.... 'Chigoo, you slapped me?... Like did you just slap me?

7) Explanation slap: When you receive this type, you find yourself explaining the situation to the nearest person to you out of your own Accord.
' Bros, shebi you been dey watch.? I no do anything o... I just dey pass na.
This is a slap from soldiers that haven't been promoted for a long time.


WHICH ONE BUHARI, THE PRESIDENCY AND OUR POLITICIANS DESERVE

9 Likes 2 Shares

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply)

Oyedepo: The Church Last Paid Me In 1987 / South African Pastor Feeds Church Members Engine Oil (photos) / TB Joshua: "The Prayers Of Americans Reversed My Prophesy On US Election"(Video)

Viewing this topic: chikada001, BabaPissmaker(m), Soteriahascome, SunstarS(m), egbabiekperemo1, cosby02(m), Cocoafera(m), samlambert, dacool1(m), buddie(m), Ajanii(m), ThisTrend(f), meetdopi(m), ItzMrsix(m), Titheman(m), eendy(f), mcafeez, mcdizzle(m), gbmclub(m), heirloom90(m), kaydguru, Excellentlady(f), okoli4ng(m), mendel04(m), djmask(m), redfly(m), WiLdFLame(m), Jilo83(m), 48noble(m), classical15(m), Slim101(m), AidilZ, Winifred468(f), tomiwa20(m), uniquerealities(m), suxes2005(m), halexito(m), bewatz, OlowoB(m), stevebond007(m) and 53 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.