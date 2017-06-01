₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by chie8: 9:03am
Here are photos of flamboyant pastor Bishop Tom Samson dressed in military outfit ministering at a church programme titled 'IT IS WAR'.The programme is said to have transformed destinies,lifted the down trodden and more.
He is expected to hit Lagos state with the programme on 6th of August Sunday at Lagos Airport hotel Ikeja,Lagos.It will continue on Monday to Friday 11th 6pm daily & Saturday morning 8am at Royal Tower number 2 Adegbola Street off Obafemi Awolowo road by Ikeja local government by train station.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/flamboyant-pastor-bishop-tom-samson.html?m=1
|Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by chie8: 9:03am
|Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by RB007(m): 9:05am
Na wa oh....
This business is really moving
|Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by calberian: 9:05am
What's this nau?
|Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by seunny4lif(m): 9:08am
Nigeria army no go see this man to beat now
If na common man now, them do dey flex muscle like dem don see BH
Offering must be pay either by Military way or Democracy way
Business must move on cos that's how to get member sha but make he no tell his members to wear similar uniform o Oooh
Cos well e no concern me
|Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by seunny4lif(m): 9:09am
RB007:I tell ya
Members must pay offerings either military way or Democracy way
|Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by sarrki(m): 9:11am
Gullible followers will call him soldier of God
|Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by sunnysunny69: 9:13am
RB007:imagine if churches in Nigerian were to be tech up companies or manufacturing companies, we will be like Germany by now. It's time our government hit this guy's with taxes. Churches in Nigeria rake in more revenues than all Nigeria banks combined. ( My opinion and yes am a Christian).
|Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by sarrki(m): 9:14am
Cool money
Gullible followers let me remind you guys once again
Old things have passed away
We are in new testament
Malachi 3:10 is old testament
Wake up guys
|Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by smartty68(m): 9:17am
And he'll be claiming "Army of the Lord". Kwontinu
|Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by GavelSlam: 9:23am
Upon the acting props and improvisation church no even full.
People are becoming wiser.
|Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by TarOrfeek: 9:30am
See better ambush cordone. This is better than the original soldier sef.
|Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by HarunaWest(m): 9:41am
GavelSlam:dont deceive yourself,his one of the richest pastors in lagos....he only deals with elites.
|Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by Immorttal: 9:46am
seunny4lif:thats because almost everyone are brainwashed by religion. The irreligious, the politicians and the pastors are the freed ones, the former and the later are making sandwishes from it while we the freethinkers are the humble spectactors.
|Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by Mologi(m): 9:49am
Soldiers will not touch him for wearing "clothe"...
butbif he is an ordinary man... that is when they will know that it's a crime to wear camo...
|Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by free2ryhme: 9:53am
na wa ooo
this is not Christianity t all
|Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by bro4u: 9:53am
dont you knw he is a Soja of the lord
|Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by Noblesoul123: 9:53am
This one na church or drama hall?
Dem go soon invite musicians and comedians to perform inside their business centre.
Kwontinu.
|Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by NCANTaskForce: 9:53am
This one weak me, Soldiers won't go and beat him up, If it's me, They will slap off my Jamb revision from my head,
BTW that soldier that slapped off my Jamb revision & made me to score 177, Boko Haram will deal with you, Idiot.
|Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by NwaAmaikpe: 9:54am
His tailor is really wicked....
I was expecting to see him looking like a General but here he is like a dismissed korofo Warrant Officer
Ironically, that might be a true reflection of his spiritual rank.
|Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by Idy4joe(f): 9:54am
End time churches....na real waaaah
|Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by free2ryhme: 9:54am
even Jesus no wear military uniform take do evangelism haba
|Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by Vanessa200(f): 9:55am
Campers forming religion
Check my signature
|Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by salam1(m): 9:55am
seunny4lif:if Nigeria army should take any action u will b the first person DAT will shout islamisation of Nigeria
|Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by ZUBY77(m): 9:56am
Its amazing how one of the most corrupt and backward country on earth has more Bishops than Italy themselves.
And then you look at the faces of the people listening to him, you see hopelessness, confusion, hunger etc.
|Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by Lalas247(f): 9:56am
And whose money did he use for this crap
Offering money abi ... I see
All this gimic Is for what ... be more like Jesus not like the military wtf
|Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by habex005(m): 9:56am
news
|Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by ekensi01(m): 9:56am
Only that material reach 10yard..
Money is good tho.
All those fools who are saying it offering and tithe money just know that you will not get close to heaven at all IJN. AMEN
|Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by RaptorX: 9:56am
Only in Nigeria will a civilian dressed in camouflage seen as strange and newsworthy.
|Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by Intellad(m): 9:56am
for what reason? and the demented follower are cheering him and his foolish creativity.
|Re: Bishop Tom Samson Dressed In Military Outfit To Minister In Church by oshe11(m): 9:57am
7 major types of slap.
1) Formatting slap: This is the type that makes one forget instantly what he/she was doing. You find yourself asking questions like 'what did I do? Why did you slap me?'
This slap is very common. It's always from a guy who is stronger than you...
2)Resounding slap: This is when after you are hit, you keep hearing funny sounds in your brain like wiiiiiiiiiiiiiii.....
3) Take away slap: This is when after you are slapped, all you do is hold your face and walk away. This type is normally received by new born again Christians....
4) Religious Slap: The type of slap that immediately you receive it, you shout Jesus Christ of Nazareth.
5) Fixed Deposit slap: When you receive this slap, all you just do is stand right where you are and watch the person walk away.
Elder brothers use this type of slap alot.
6) Rhetorical slap: The moment you receive this slap, you find yourself asking questions that don't need reply.... 'Chigoo, you slapped me?... Like did you just slap me?
7) Explanation slap: When you receive this type, you find yourself explaining the situation to the nearest person to you out of your own Accord.
' Bros, shebi you been dey watch.? I no do anything o... I just dey pass na.
This is a slap from soldiers that haven't been promoted for a long time.
WHICH ONE BUHARI, THE PRESIDENCY AND OUR POLITICIANS DESERVE
