Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Kidnapper Evans: I Want To Die, l Can't Stand This Humiliation" (30276 Views)

The House Kidnapper Evans' Mother Built (Photos) / The House Where Kidnapper Evans Kept His Victims (photo) / Father Of Kidnapper Evans Sells Pig To Survive, Wife Misled His Son (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

…What am I living for?

…Wants govt to prevent his children from becoming criminals



BY IFEANYI OKOLI



“I want to die. I can’t stand this humiliation’’ he emotionally said in a chat with Saturday Vanguard a few days after his arrest.



Being overcome by emotion was the least thing anyone would expect from someone, who lived in his own world with a larger than life image.



But for notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, aKa, Evans, who was arrested last Saturday at his Magodo Estate mansion, Lagos, the end is not just near but had come.



The 36-year-old suspect, who is a native of Akamili in Umudim Quarters, Nnewi, Anambra State, told Saturday Vanguard at the Lagos State Police Command, amidst tears, that he was being humiliated beyond limits, noting that he preferred dying than to continue living in pains.



I knew Police’ll not be fair to me



Evans said he knew the Police would not treat him fairly when he was caught, given the kind of atrocities he committed over the years.





It was based on this assumption that he told Saturday Vanguard that he made up his mind to end his life the moment the Police gained access to his house.



He stated that the Police officer, who pursued him as he ran into his house when he sighted them at his gate, prevented him from completing his mission.



Regretting that he was not able to end his life that moment, he looked at this reporter and asked: ”What am I living for? When I saw the policemen dash towards me I ran inside. I was not running to escape. I ran to see if I could end it before they could take me. But time was short. They followed me into the room.”



I want the government to train and educate my children



Not done, he added thus: “I have seen it all, I want to die and have some rest. The only thing I want now is for the government to take care of my children, educate them and don’t allow them to become criminals. I have begged Abba Kyari, to do this for me and he assured me that the Lagos State government would take them to an orphanage home where they would grow to become better persons in the society. I have been diagnosed with Colon Cancer and I wish could die now”.



About his wife



Asked about the exact location of his wife and children, Evans said he sent them to Ghana four days before he was arrested, adding that they had planned to relocate to Canada, where he said he wanted his children to school.



He further disclosed that he gave his wife the sum of N20million for her upkeep, stating that he did not know their location at the moment since the day he was arrested.



Evans also revealed that his wife, who he has been married to for 11 years only knew he was a kidnapper a few days before his arrest.



How my wife knew I am a kidnapper



He said: “My wife didn’t know I am a kidnapper. I kept all my kidnapping activities away from her and she thought I made my billions from importation and illicit drug dealings.



We didn’t allow visitors to visit our house for any reason. If she must receive any visitor, I usually ask her to take them to a hotel. But a few days before I was arrested she discovered I was worried and restless. My blood pressure went very high and she asked what was happening.





I opened up to her and also told her that security agents were everywhere looking for me. Initially, I thought it was the Department of State Security, DSS, that was hunting for me.



I also told her to be very careful with her phones and to be mindful of the people who call her. I also told her to always switch off her mobile phones.



While I was still contemplating on what to do, I got information that one of my girlfriends known as Ijeoma had been arrested and taken to SARS, Ikeja. That was when I knew that the people hunting me were policemen. I called my second in command, Felix and warned him to be careful that the Police were closing in on us, but before I knew what was happening, I learnt that Felix had been arrested in Ojota.



I sold my cars, stopped my children from going to school



‘’I immediately moved my family out of my house and we relocated to a hotel in Agidingbi Ikeja. My children stopped going to school, then I started making preparation for them to travel to Ghana where I have three houses. A few days later, I got news again that my younger sister, Nzube had also been arrested by the Police. I heard they were trying to use her to lure me. I then sent words to one of my friends in Nnewi to take my mother to Bayelsa State where I felt locating her will be difficult.



Then I sold three of my cars, leaving just a Grand Cherokee SUV. Four days before my arrest, I sent my wife and children to Ghana and I paid the sum of N20million to the account of a bureau de change operator in Ghana. She collected the money in Cedi. I was planning to join them the day I was arrested. “



https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.vanguardngr.com/2017/06/want-die-seen-evans-declares/amp/ 3 Likes



Too many conflicting reports...



We first heard that he was upstairs for a long time and refused to come downstairs when his compound had been impregnated with Policemen.





Now he is saying he was about committing suicide till he was prevented by a policeman.





By the way, whoever bought those luxury cars that he put up on distress sale is so lucky. Too many conflicting reports...We first heard that he was upstairs for a long time and refused to come downstairs when his compound had been impregnated with Policemen.Now he is saying he was about committing suicide till he was prevented by a policeman.By the way, whoever bought those luxury cars that he put up on distress sale is so lucky. 40 Likes 5 Shares

Yawn



Okay the other day dem say psg wan buy jan oblak €100 million for goal.con

Abi na cristiano ronaldo wey dey ginger say he wan commot real madrid,dem keep am €400 million with wages even d leaniest mbappe na £120 million ,ahn ahn..wetin happen The wan wey dey mad me sef na d kin money wey dis people dey call. Evans talk say he dey give he wife 20million on a steadyOkay the other day dem say psg wan buy jan oblak €100 million for goal.conAbi na cristiano ronaldo wey dey ginger say he wan commot real madrid,dem keep am €400 million with wages even d leaniest mbappe na £120 million ,ahn ahn..wetin happen 17 Likes 2 Shares

bia nwokem, did they inject you with a truth serum? why are u singing like a bird.



or are they inserting broomsticks in ur PREEK? seeing that you have colon cancer from years of taking big deeks in ur anus. anu mpama 27 Likes

Mazi evans abeg try die...its not too late! 5 Likes 2 Shares

Everynews with same cloth, same tears... Blogger nawa 4 una 9 Likes 1 Share

Felt for wife n Kids,he should have desist from the act,after gtn married, 2 Likes 1 Share

Gourdoinc:

bia nwokem, did they inject you with a truth serum? why are u singing like a bird.



or are they inserting broomsticks in ur PREEK? seeing that you have colon cancer from years of taking big deeks in ur anus. anu mpama

Me sef no understand o Me sef no understand o 4 Likes 3 Shares

Thank God u didnt eventually commit the sucide...



You deserve a gradual killing..... 3 Likes

Oh no!



Enough of this Evans story na



Evans shït - frontpage

Evans piss - frontpage



Ah ahn!!! 7 Likes 2 Shares



mtcheeew this Evans self dey talk plenty plenty talksmtcheeew 1 Like

women and money now his wife is trying to shift attention away from the 20 million she was sent claiming it was for house rent arrears she knew what evans was into she is just trying to keep that 20 million how can your husband have more than 6 phones does that look normal .You cant be married to someone and have 5 kids and you wont know what he his into . 17 Likes

Khd95:

this Evans self dey talk plenty plenty talks



mtcheeew IF YOU WERE IN HIS SHOES OGA YOU GO TALK OOO UNLESS YOU WANT THEM TO WASTE HIM OR TORTURE HIM FOR NOTHING IT IS BETTER HE TALKS THEY TAKE HIM TO COURT AND IMPRISON HIM ON TIME THEN HE STARTS HIS PLAN B IF YOU WERE IN HIS SHOES OGA YOU GO TALK OOO UNLESS YOU WANT THEM TO WASTE HIM OR TORTURE HIM FOR NOTHING IT IS BETTER HE TALKS THEY TAKE HIM TO COURT AND IMPRISON HIM ON TIME THEN HE STARTS HIS PLAN B

BEFORE NEXT MONTH EVANS GIST WILL BE OLD NEWS DASUKI DASUKIGATE -IKOYI MILLIONS (owner of apartment not known till date)-Evans it will pass away as usual naija so if all this bigger issues can be swept under the rug why wont evans case be the same we just hear the news but nobody is convicted before you know it another story will come out to cover the last one and endless court hearings 4 Likes 1 Share

Abeg Make dem give am sniper make d idiot drink

so if u wan hit front page

d password is now Evans

My fellow fake bloggers wah re we waiting 4 1 Like

nairaland sef 1 Like

j

The love of money is the root of all evil.

Evans everywhere 1 Like

Evans the kidnapper is now a season film































I love the braveness of Igbo men Omg!I love the braveness of Igbo men 2 Likes

Jos shatap and return awa tati billion for the akant before u use style to die. 1 Like

That's what we get when some people think all it matters is to make money whether by real or crook without any remorse for the evil they have perpetrated during their inglorious acts. U have not even suffered 10% of what ur victims passed through and u have started feeling the heat. This will serve as a lesson to ur fellow brothers who are still in crime or trying to engage in the same act. Lesson learnt: if u cannot do the time don't do the crime. 2 Likes

after all dis is said n done..I wonda who's gonna stand 4 him...cos e wife go dn enter Canada wit dat 20m den tell e children make Dem go orphanage...

wow

Omo die na, who you epp??....



Meanwhile postinor 2 haave deprived some of you guys of happy father's day text 2 Likes

The stories from this man is getting too much, they should leave him also to bear the consequences of his deeds, which one be all the press questions. the press wants to make him a super star now with the new stories coming out ever day from him.



Nonsense!!! he can not face the humiliation! but he can put people through trauma and demand 1.2 million dollars, peoples life earning in one sweep and go and enjoy. The press should stop giving this guy this stupid press popularity!!

Nigerians, please rise and react swiftly to this post.



Hello house, Happy Father's Day. Please, I don't know if this is the appropriate forum to being this topic but I know that the moderator will help me take it to front page. Ladoke Akintola University is about to 'die' if nothing drastic is taking into consideration.

Someone told me today that there are about 30 courses due for accreditation and NUC has shifted the process three times. They have given then last chance to be September, 2017.

If nothing happens then, the school will be back to square one as they will have to start all over. What becomes of the students and the lecturers? I learnt a department is now left with only one lecturer as others have gone to various private institutions.

Ladokites in the house and our well wishers, please rise to this challenge so that the future of the one time best state university in Nigeria will not be in jeopardy.

Do everything in your capacity either prayer, raining fire on her enemies, telling whosoever could be of help, using social media etc to save this great Institution.

Thanks.

O. A.. A 4 Likes 2 Shares

lol, this sissy can't kill him self. If he was serious, he should have dragged a gun with the police, or try to run, they would help him complete his mission to the great beyond. 4 Likes 1 Share