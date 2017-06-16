₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kidnapper Evans: I Want To Die, l Can't Stand This Humiliation" by kinkonp: 10:39am
…What am I living for?
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: I Want To Die, l Can't Stand This Humiliation" by NwaAmaikpe: 10:41am
Too many conflicting reports...
We first heard that he was upstairs for a long time and refused to come downstairs when his compound had been impregnated with Policemen.
Now he is saying he was about committing suicide till he was prevented by a policeman.
By the way, whoever bought those luxury cars that he put up on distress sale is so lucky.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: I Want To Die, l Can't Stand This Humiliation" by Ringme(m): 10:45am
Yawn
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: I Want To Die, l Can't Stand This Humiliation" by Chimaritoponcho: 10:47am
The wan wey dey mad me sef na d kin money wey dis people dey call. Evans talk say he dey give he wife 20million on a steady
Okay the other day dem say psg wan buy jan oblak €100 million for goal.con
Abi na cristiano ronaldo wey dey ginger say he wan commot real madrid,dem keep am €400 million with wages even d leaniest mbappe na £120 million ,ahn ahn..wetin happen
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: I Want To Die, l Can't Stand This Humiliation" by Gourdoinc(m): 10:47am
bia nwokem, did they inject you with a truth serum? why are u singing like a bird.
or are they inserting broomsticks in ur PREEK? seeing that you have colon cancer from years of taking big deeks in ur anus. anu mpama
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: I Want To Die, l Can't Stand This Humiliation" by Funlord2(m): 10:48am
Mazi evans abeg try die...its not too late!
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: I Want To Die, l Can't Stand This Humiliation" by Ifeanyi4491(m): 10:50am
Everynews with same cloth, same tears... Blogger nawa 4 una
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: I Want To Die, l Can't Stand This Humiliation" by derrick333(m): 10:50am
Felt for wife n Kids,he should have desist from the act,after gtn married,
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: I Want To Die, l Can't Stand This Humiliation" by Skeendip: 10:55am
Gourdoinc:
Me sef no understand o
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: I Want To Die, l Can't Stand This Humiliation" by lytech1(m): 11:02am
Thank God u didnt eventually commit the sucide...
You deserve a gradual killing.....
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: I Want To Die, l Can't Stand This Humiliation" by phlamesG(m): 11:06am
Oh no!
Enough of this Evans story na
Evans shït - frontpage
Evans piss - frontpage
Ah ahn!!!
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: I Want To Die, l Can't Stand This Humiliation" by Khd95(m): 11:18am
this Evans self dey talk plenty plenty talks
mtcheeew
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: I Want To Die, l Can't Stand This Humiliation" by Fhowe: 11:37am
women and money now his wife is trying to shift attention away from the 20 million she was sent claiming it was for house rent arrears she knew what evans was into she is just trying to keep that 20 million how can your husband have more than 6 phones does that look normal .You cant be married to someone and have 5 kids and you wont know what he his into .
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: I Want To Die, l Can't Stand This Humiliation" by Fhowe: 11:40am
Khd95:IF YOU WERE IN HIS SHOES OGA YOU GO TALK OOO UNLESS YOU WANT THEM TO WASTE HIM OR TORTURE HIM FOR NOTHING IT IS BETTER HE TALKS THEY TAKE HIM TO COURT AND IMPRISON HIM ON TIME THEN HE STARTS HIS PLAN B
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: I Want To Die, l Can't Stand This Humiliation" by Fhowe: 12:03pm
BEFORE NEXT MONTH EVANS GIST WILL BE OLD NEWS DASUKI DASUKIGATE -IKOYI MILLIONS (owner of apartment not known till date)-Evans it will pass away as usual naija so if all this bigger issues can be swept under the rug why wont evans case be the same we just hear the news but nobody is convicted before you know it another story will come out to cover the last one and endless court hearings
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: I Want To Die, l Can't Stand This Humiliation" by VIPERVENOM(m): 3:20pm
Abeg Make dem give am sniper make d idiot drink
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: I Want To Die, l Can't Stand This Humiliation" by Victornezzar(m): 3:20pm
so if u wan hit front page
d password is now Evans
My fellow fake bloggers wah re we waiting 4
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: I Want To Die, l Can't Stand This Humiliation" by jjjjj2017: 3:21pm
nairaland sef
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: I Want To Die, l Can't Stand This Humiliation" by jazinogold(m): 3:21pm
j
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: I Want To Die, l Can't Stand This Humiliation" by Amberon11: 3:21pm
The love of money is the root of all evil.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: I Want To Die, l Can't Stand This Humiliation" by otokx(m): 3:22pm
Evans everywhere
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: I Want To Die, l Can't Stand This Humiliation" by qualityovenbake(m): 3:22pm
Evans the kidnapper is now a season film
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: I Want To Die, l Can't Stand This Humiliation" by MrImole(m): 3:23pm
Omg!
I love the braveness of Igbo men
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: I Want To Die, l Can't Stand This Humiliation" by permsec: 3:23pm
Jos shatap and return awa tati billion for the akant before u use style to die.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: I Want To Die, l Can't Stand This Humiliation" by Zico5(m): 3:23pm
That's what we get when some people think all it matters is to make money whether by real or crook without any remorse for the evil they have perpetrated during their inglorious acts. U have not even suffered 10% of what ur victims passed through and u have started feeling the heat. This will serve as a lesson to ur fellow brothers who are still in crime or trying to engage in the same act. Lesson learnt: if u cannot do the time don't do the crime.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: I Want To Die, l Can't Stand This Humiliation" by Raymondreigns(m): 3:24pm
after all dis is said n done..I wonda who's gonna stand 4 him...cos e wife go dn enter Canada wit dat 20m den tell e children make Dem go orphanage...
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: I Want To Die, l Can't Stand This Humiliation" by miqos02(m): 3:24pm
wow
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: I Want To Die, l Can't Stand This Humiliation" by VanBommel(m): 3:24pm
Omo die na, who you epp??....
Meanwhile postinor 2 haave deprived some of you guys of happy father's day text
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: I Want To Die, l Can't Stand This Humiliation" by Od31(m): 3:25pm
The stories from this man is getting too much, they should leave him also to bear the consequences of his deeds, which one be all the press questions. the press wants to make him a super star now with the new stories coming out ever day from him.
Nonsense!!! he can not face the humiliation! but he can put people through trauma and demand 1.2 million dollars, peoples life earning in one sweep and go and enjoy. The press should stop giving this guy this stupid press popularity!!
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: I Want To Die, l Can't Stand This Humiliation" by Ijobaorun(m): 3:26pm
Nigerians, please rise and react swiftly to this post.
Hello house, Happy Father's Day. Please, I don't know if this is the appropriate forum to being this topic but I know that the moderator will help me take it to front page. Ladoke Akintola University is about to 'die' if nothing drastic is taking into consideration.
Someone told me today that there are about 30 courses due for accreditation and NUC has shifted the process three times. They have given then last chance to be September, 2017.
If nothing happens then, the school will be back to square one as they will have to start all over. What becomes of the students and the lecturers? I learnt a department is now left with only one lecturer as others have gone to various private institutions.
Ladokites in the house and our well wishers, please rise to this challenge so that the future of the one time best state university in Nigeria will not be in jeopardy.
Do everything in your capacity either prayer, raining fire on her enemies, telling whosoever could be of help, using social media etc to save this great Institution.
Thanks.
O. A.. A
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: I Want To Die, l Can't Stand This Humiliation" by MARKone(m): 3:26pm
lol, this sissy can't kill him self. If he was serious, he should have dragged a gun with the police, or try to run, they would help him complete his mission to the great beyond.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: I Want To Die, l Can't Stand This Humiliation" by Nonybb: 3:26pm
WHY DO NIGERIANS STUPIDLY AND IGNORANTLY CALL HOUSES IN MAGODO AND SOME MUSHROOM ESTATE IN THIS COUNTRY MANSION? DO YOU PEOPLE KNOW WHAT IS CALLED A MANSION?
