₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,824,743 members, 3,604,784 topics. Date: Sunday, 18 June 2017 at 05:51 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / WAR OVER BAKASSI!: Ita-giwa Squares Up Against Ayade (1517 Views)
Militants Take Over Bakassi And Akpabuyo LGAs In Cross River / Ita-Giwa: What Jonathan Told Me After He Conceded To Buhari / Road To War :nigeria To Sign Defence Pact With Russia Over Bakassi/cameroon. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|WAR OVER BAKASSI!: Ita-giwa Squares Up Against Ayade by GLeesMODEL(m): 10:48am
MAMA BAKASSI DRAWS BATTLE LINE AGAINST GOV. AYADE
[i][/i]
Something curious is going on in Cross River State, some obviously sponsored youths have been induced to carry out "protest rallies" against the face and moving spirit behind the agitation for the resettlement of the displaced people of Bakassi. Apparently the young protesters phantom angst is that Senator Florence Ita-Giwa is really not from Bakassi and should stop misrepresenting them. It is the height of insult to a woman who, on record, was born in Atabong, Bakassi. It is also a funny assertion coming 30 years after Ita-Giwa almost single handedly brought the plight of the Bakassi people to the front burner of national discourse.
All of this is coincidentally taking place just after the Senator decamped from PDP the ruling party in the state and declared for the APC, the government at the centre. Anyone who has followed Ita-Giwa’s political career knows she likes to play with the government at the centre. Thus, any discerning person can see that something sinister is afoot.
Those in the know reveal that the problem started with a fire outbreak at a Bakassi displaced persons location. Senator Ita-Giwa was said to have gotten the National Refugee Commission to promptly respond to the disaster. The Refugee Commision mobilized considerable relief materials in the form of food and building materials which was handed over to the state government at a ceremony in Calabar. However, the relief materials never got to the affected victims of the fire disaster but instead found its way into the open building materials market in Calabar.
The obviously miffed Senator Ita-Giwa then reported to the authorities in Abuja, who dispatched some security personnel to look into the issue. Their findings revealed that there was indeed a diversion of relief materials. According to Prince Paul Nsan, National Coordinator, Renaissance Group Caucus, the hate campaign against Ita-Giwa may have been masterminded by the state government that feels embarrassed instead of taking responsibility for the situation. The government has allegedly decided to demonize Senator Ita-Giwa for having the temerity to expose the farce. Hence the sponsored protests against her. But this is not the first time, Ita-Giwa is rising up against suspected crooks who want who are feeding fat on the misfortune of Bakassi indigenes. In May 2010, there were rumours that funds were missing from the account of the Bakassi Resettlement Committee, chaired by Ita-Giwa. She promptly asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to investigate the matter.
Nsan expressed fears that the current protests might incite a misguided youth to take matters a step ahead by physically attacking the senator. God forbid that she should be assassinated as was the case with a British female member of parliament a few years ago. He called on the PDP controlled Cross River State government should concentrate on governance and find ways to pay the backlog of salaries they owe workers rather that squandering scarce resources on mobilizing youths against Eka Iban Ke Efik Eburutu, the Mother of the Efik Kingdom. Let it be known that nothing must happen to Senator Ita-Giwa.
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/06/war-over-bakassi-ita-giwa-squares-up.html?m=0
|Re: WAR OVER BAKASSI!: Ita-giwa Squares Up Against Ayade by Iamwrath: 1:07pm
Problem of Bakassi should be solved by Bakassi
He no concern me
|Re: WAR OVER BAKASSI!: Ita-giwa Squares Up Against Ayade by NwaAmaikpe: 5:36pm
|Re: WAR OVER BAKASSI!: Ita-giwa Squares Up Against Ayade by SexyNairalander(m): 5:36pm
booked
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: WAR OVER BAKASSI!: Ita-giwa Squares Up Against Ayade by planetx13: 5:36pm
I think ita - giwa should take a chill pill and let Ayade be..... Afterall what has she contributed to the development of crossriver?
Meanwhile
Our family is looking to sell our large expanse of land in delta State(638 hectares). All documents available and original copies. ( C of O, survey plan. Deed of conveyance). Willing to sell in parts and also open to partnership. You can reply if you have any questions or need more info.... Only serious enquiries
|Re: WAR OVER BAKASSI!: Ita-giwa Squares Up Against Ayade by mangala14(m): 5:36pm
Watching in 5D
|Re: WAR OVER BAKASSI!: Ita-giwa Squares Up Against Ayade by toxxnoni(m): 5:36pm
hmmm
Check out our signature in green colour down
We might be what you are looking for
|Re: WAR OVER BAKASSI!: Ita-giwa Squares Up Against Ayade by Babachukwu: 5:37pm
Normal political war
|Re: WAR OVER BAKASSI!: Ita-giwa Squares Up Against Ayade by Tangloaded: 5:39pm
|Re: WAR OVER BAKASSI!: Ita-giwa Squares Up Against Ayade by neonly: 5:39pm
I blame buhari for dis
|Re: WAR OVER BAKASSI!: Ita-giwa Squares Up Against Ayade by auntysimbiat(f): 5:39pm
OK den
|Re: WAR OVER BAKASSI!: Ita-giwa Squares Up Against Ayade by mrtegation99(m): 5:40pm
There's problems every where. From Boko Haram to Biafra to Niger Delta militants to Cultism to Badoo Gang to Evans to Rivers State to Oil Theft to Human Rights abuse to Racism to Rape to Assassination and murder to Politicians to hypocrisy to corruption to unending crime. This world needs True change and not a Political or human change but a Theocratic Change. This Universe need God. #lol.
Who concurs?
|Re: WAR OVER BAKASSI!: Ita-giwa Squares Up Against Ayade by Thisis2raw(m): 5:40pm
Is there any atom of hope for peace again in this country?
|Re: WAR OVER BAKASSI!: Ita-giwa Squares Up Against Ayade by zzstuns(f): 5:40pm
Nigeria is in a limbo
|Re: WAR OVER BAKASSI!: Ita-giwa Squares Up Against Ayade by Sugarcious(m): 5:41pm
For too long and too many times, Senator Florence Ita Giwa has
stole so much from the Bakassi people. She helped in selling and
ceding off Bakassi to Cameroun. She stood as interventionist
between the Bakassi people and government and some
international organisations to collect aids and relief materials for the
Bakassi people, often, diverting and denying help to these persons
living under deplorable and inhuman conditions.
Senator Ita Giwa, like the city of Florence in Italy flourished in the
sins of diverting aids money, as Bakassians gnashed their teeth in
pains. Like the old LovePeddler of Venice, she wooed the Bakassi people
to their destructions.
Pretentiously brutish, she can cry on a tv set like Ayade just to get
your sympathy for her innocence. And will kiss you off your
loads of gold trinkets leaving you poor, and to die in penury. Ita
Giwa, where is the aids for the Bakassi people?
Did you left PDP to APC because you want to becloud people's
judgement? So we could say "it is a witch hunt from the PDP for
dumping them." Please where is the Bakassi relief materials?
I can not be deceived by your antics. I have known your style and
tactics way too long.
You dumped the PDP and yet, you are still the Director General of
Cross River Port Authority. When are you going to resign?
I will like to see a repented and brand new Senator Florence Ita
Giwa. One who cares for her people. Not one who will steal from
them.
Originally I. Paul on fb.
|Re: WAR OVER BAKASSI!: Ita-giwa Squares Up Against Ayade by Tenim47(m): 5:42pm
zzstuns:. BIAFRA NOT NIGERIA
|Re: WAR OVER BAKASSI!: Ita-giwa Squares Up Against Ayade by bantudra: 5:42pm
the day will come that nigeria will challenge cameron to get bakassi back....
something is just wrong about giving bakassi away......
|Re: WAR OVER BAKASSI!: Ita-giwa Squares Up Against Ayade by junkiesneverdie: 5:42pm
Nigeria carry their Land go dash Cameron... Sometimes you been to wonder if the people behind it have sense of reasoning!!!
|Re: WAR OVER BAKASSI!: Ita-giwa Squares Up Against Ayade by elmessiahs(m): 5:43pm
Ita giwa ibb side chick wey follow kill dele giwa,hian
|Re: WAR OVER BAKASSI!: Ita-giwa Squares Up Against Ayade by idris4eva(m): 5:43pm
Thought Cameroon has taken over bakassi
|Re: WAR OVER BAKASSI!: Ita-giwa Squares Up Against Ayade by gbogboti: 5:44pm
I watched the news on the diversion and I was like why are Africans this subhuman? So many times I agree with the whites for calling us monkeys. If you look around and see how we behave you will agree me and those who think we are not complete humans.
|Re: WAR OVER BAKASSI!: Ita-giwa Squares Up Against Ayade by TonyeBarcanista(m): 5:44pm
This woman that was in government when Bakassi was sold out is making noise.
Lubbish
|Re: WAR OVER BAKASSI!: Ita-giwa Squares Up Against Ayade by elmessiahs(m): 5:45pm
Anty simbia,leave politics and go to romance
|Re: WAR OVER BAKASSI!: Ita-giwa Squares Up Against Ayade by isalie(m): 5:45pm
Has it gotten to this in Nigerian politics especially when it has to do with a MP? If you want her to step down just tell her and then pay her off. Otherwise, there are other better ways to make her step up her game.
|Re: WAR OVER BAKASSI!: Ita-giwa Squares Up Against Ayade by burkingx(f): 5:45pm
|Re: WAR OVER BAKASSI!: Ita-giwa Squares Up Against Ayade by missyadorable(f): 5:45pm
This woman has guts I want to be like her when I grow up
|Re: WAR OVER BAKASSI!: Ita-giwa Squares Up Against Ayade by burkingx(f): 5:48pm
missyadorable:....You mean like dis
(0) (Reply)
Did Isa Yuguda Realy Say That The Corp Members Who Were Killed Wer Destined To Be Killed? / Alhaji Bamanga Tukur Emerges As PDP National Chairman / Pipeline Explosion: Vandals Shoot At Rescuer
Viewing this topic: aparata, columnar, newheart2(m), jobaltol, vyrussbeatz, Chuks1978, TonyeBarcanista(m), 2pep(m), Ikology(m), stinechykee, emydot(m), kashala90(m), SmartMugu, Kupaskeybaba(m), okochaik, mlanreh, browndegreat, Yseone(m), glolomoh, passwelle, mrsmith11(m), akandi4u(m), yekparikpa(m), treatise, Sugarcious(m), suigeneris(m), arbass(m), Kfed4ril(m), Moderate123(m), burkingx(f), yvesboss(m), planetx13, OAFMods, Ceepy, Austamaj, lotannam, xtratagem(m), Samcoco, wtfcoded, drewxx88(m), Obi1kenobi(m), mikhe2(m), tonymania(m), Sikfeel, frankyfipps(m), olusholaonipede(f), imarrpopson, johnugwu, Marxxy, Bigframe, Dozieson(m), dustydee, mario147(m), AbibiNwa(m) and 88 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13