|Lanre Gentry Slams Government For Destroying Marriages by nazanwannem: 3:08pm
Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s husband, who wished men all around the world a happy father’s day in an Instagram post, slammed the government for destroying marriages.
According to Nollywood actress estranged husband, he wonders why someone will take up the role of a widow ambassador when her husband is still alive.
Here’s what he wrote on Instagram below;
|Re: Lanre Gentry Slams Government For Destroying Marriages by praizephoto(m): 3:11pm
lol.... see my sister
|Re: Lanre Gentry Slams Government For Destroying Marriages by NwaAmaikpe: 3:11pm
I can swear on my scrotum that Lanre Gentry did not write that himself.
When did he learn to write that well in English
Probably one of his LASU sidechicks that composed that Father's Day message.
|Re: Lanre Gentry Slams Government For Destroying Marriages by Tahrah(f): 3:12pm
|Re: Lanre Gentry Slams Government For Destroying Marriages by subtlemee(f): 4:17pm
Scales are falling from his eyes now, he's missing his wife and beginning to see reasons
A wife is worth more than a thousand side chics cos she'll always have your back through thick and thin
|Re: Lanre Gentry Slams Government For Destroying Marriages by Tangloaded: 4:22pm
|Re: Lanre Gentry Slams Government For Destroying Marriages by teamsynergy: 4:26pm
blaming govt for breaking your home? what about your previous relationships?.this man need a brain massage
|Re: Lanre Gentry Slams Government For Destroying Marriages by brunofarad(m): 8:26pm
Yeah,
Can also blame the government for too much rain
Government don suffer
|Re: Lanre Gentry Slams Government For Destroying Marriages by signature2012(m): 8:26pm
Very stupid person.
|Re: Lanre Gentry Slams Government For Destroying Marriages by fuckerstard: 8:26pm
bros, who did this to you. Na government teach you how to punsh abi?
|Re: Lanre Gentry Slams Government For Destroying Marriages by lovelygurl(f): 8:27pm
Loooool
Wasn't he flaunting his new girl the other day
|Re: Lanre Gentry Slams Government For Destroying Marriages by BroZuma: 8:27pm
If this had been Cuba, I for gree they groom state sponsored boxing there.
|Re: Lanre Gentry Slams Government For Destroying Marriages by Ralphdan(m): 8:27pm
Ohhhhhhhh
U miss that pvssi
|Re: Lanre Gentry Slams Government For Destroying Marriages by fuckerstard: 8:27pm
subtlemee:
Not all wives, some just want the hubby to die and inherit what's left
|Re: Lanre Gentry Slams Government For Destroying Marriages by frenzyduchess: 8:29pm
And this one is also called a man, shiorrr ,why only government why not blame the universe too
|Re: Lanre Gentry Slams Government For Destroying Marriages by Lollipop247(f): 8:30pm
Lol, wonders will never end. What a funny man
I'm sure it was the Gov that raised ur hand to carry out jungle justice on ur wife.
|Re: Lanre Gentry Slams Government For Destroying Marriages by rozayx5(m): 8:31pm
another weak man
who does not know what he wants from a marriage
|Re: Lanre Gentry Slams Government For Destroying Marriages by EgunMogaji(m): 8:33pm
NwaAmaikpe:
I agree with you, Sir.
His English composition and spelling is not in the realm of human consumption.
|Re: Lanre Gentry Slams Government For Destroying Marriages by Jamiubond009(m): 8:35pm
I swear this post took lanre gentry two days to compose
|Re: Lanre Gentry Slams Government For Destroying Marriages by emusmithy(m): 8:36pm
His wife right now...
|Re: Lanre Gentry Slams Government For Destroying Marriages by mediocre(m): 8:36pm
He misses mercy's candy pot
|Re: Lanre Gentry Slams Government For Destroying Marriages by soulfood(m): 8:37pm
Lanre "gentry" is gradually becoming "gentle"
|Re: Lanre Gentry Slams Government For Destroying Marriages by Lexusgs430: 8:38pm
Gentry - In her heart, you are already dead.. Hence her widow ambassador role. When/while you were busy punching her, you did not cry out.....
|Re: Lanre Gentry Slams Government For Destroying Marriages by WebSurfer(m): 8:39pm
subtlemee:Just keep quiet if you don't know what to say or wait till you grow up to see what life truly is
|Re: Lanre Gentry Slams Government For Destroying Marriages by miqos02(m): 8:39pm
seen
|Re: Lanre Gentry Slams Government For Destroying Marriages by eyinjuege: 8:41pm
As usual, refusing to take responsibility.
Why blame the government and absolve yourself of all wrong?
What justifies you breaking your wife's head? Or was it the govt that asked you to do so?
He's not even realised what he did was wrong, this one needs to spend extra time in prison. He seems to have forgotten his case hasn't been settled yet. 7 years loading soon...
|Re: Lanre Gentry Slams Government For Destroying Marriages by Shiitposter: 8:43pm
He must have read this post 50 times to make sure there was no error.
|Re: Lanre Gentry Slams Government For Destroying Marriages by Lionofdjungle: 8:45pm
I don't want to say much on this matter because you can't intervene on couple's matter . Before you know it, you'll discover that they have settled the case amicably and she has gone back to her husband's house and those of you who are taking sides will be in the middle and be seen as "amebo" or busybody.
|Re: Lanre Gentry Slams Government For Destroying Marriages by Jobabori(m): 8:49pm
The government should have be a peace maker rather than been a home destroyer by taken him to court and still insisting on having interest in the case. Is that how those government officers could have acted if their son or daughter were involved in such domestic brawl?. African society have mechanism for solving marital brawl. Theirs is not the first of such problem witnessed in our communities. There are traditional way of solving such problem without involving court. If their own children were involved, they would have result to inviting elders in both sides, religion leaders, committee of friends and so on to solve the problem rather than going to court. The government seems to be crying more than the bereaved. I have seen situations worse than theirs and yet the couple still reconciled when peace makers intervened. We should remember that their child is a connecting rod between them and Yoruba says that a marriage market which has produce a child will continue to blossom. Thank God mercy is still using her wedding ring despite the intrusion of government satanic agents.
|Re: Lanre Gentry Slams Government For Destroying Marriages by FortuneTeller(f): 8:54pm
Mad because men can no longer get away with beating women senseless.
|Re: Lanre Gentry Slams Government For Destroying Marriages by chillbabe(f): 9:01pm
NwaAmaikpe:your a savage i don laugh taya. Thx for the good laugh
