According to Nollywood actress estranged husband, he wonders why someone will take up the role of a widow ambassador when her husband is still alive.



Here’s what he wrote on Instagram below;



Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe's husband, who wished men all around the world a happy father's day in an Instagram post, slammed the government for destroying marriages.

lol.... see my sister





I can swear on my scrotum that Lanre Gentry did not write that himself.





When did he learn to write that well in English

I can swear on my scrotum that Lanre Gentry did not write that himself.

When did he learn to write that well in English

Probably one of his LASU sidechicks that composed that Father's Day message.

Scales are falling from his eyes now, he's missing his wife and beginning to see reasons





A wife is worth more than a thousand side chics cos she'll always have your back through thick and thin

1 Like

blaming govt for breaking your home? what about your previous relationships?.this man need a brain massage

Yeah,









Can also blame the government for too much rain







Government don suffer

Very stupid person.

bros, who did this to you. Na government teach you how to punsh abi?





Wasn't he flaunting his new girl the other day Looool





If this had been Cuba, I for gree they groom state sponsored boxing there. If this had been Cuba, I for gree they groom state sponsored boxing there.



U miss that pvssi Ohhhhhhh

subtlemee:

Scales are falling from his eyes now, he's missing his wife and beginning to see reasons





A wife is worth more than a thousand side chics cos she'll always have your back through thick and thin

Not all wives, some just want the hubby to die and inherit what's left

,why only government why not blame the universe too And this one is also called a man, shiorrr,why only government why not blame the universe too



I'm sure it was the Gov that raised ur hand to carry out jungle justice on ur wife. Lol, wonders will never end. What a funny manI'm sure it was the Gov that raised ur hand to carry out jungle justice on ur wife.

another weak man





who does not know what he wants from a marriage

NwaAmaikpe:





I can swear on my scrotum that Lanre Gentry did not write that himself.





When did he learn to write that well in English

Probably one of his LASU sidechicks that composed that Father's Day message.

I agree with you, Sir.



I agree with you, Sir.

His English composition and spelling is not in the realm of human consumption.

I swear this post took lanre gentry two days to compose

His wife right now...

He misses mercy's candy pot

Lanre "gentry" is gradually becoming "gentle"

Gentry - In her heart, you are already dead.. Hence her widow ambassador role. When/while you were busy punching her, you did not cry out.....

subtlemee:

Scales are falling from his eyes now, he's missing his wife and beginning to see reasons





Just keep quiet if you don't know what to say or wait till you grow up to see what life truly is

seen

As usual, refusing to take responsibility.



Why blame the government and absolve yourself of all wrong?



What justifies you breaking your wife's head? Or was it the govt that asked you to do so?



He's not even realised what he did was wrong, this one needs to spend extra time in prison. He seems to have forgotten his case hasn't been settled yet. 7 years loading soon...

He must have read this post 50 times to make sure there was no error.

I don't want to say much on this matter because you can't intervene on couple's matter . Before you know it, you'll discover that they have settled the case amicably and she has gone back to her husband's house and those of you who are taking sides will be in the middle and be seen as "amebo" or busybody.

The government should have be a peace maker rather than been a home destroyer by taken him to court and still insisting on having interest in the case. Is that how those government officers could have acted if their son or daughter were involved in such domestic brawl?. African society have mechanism for solving marital brawl. Theirs is not the first of such problem witnessed in our communities. There are traditional way of solving such problem without involving court. If their own children were involved, they would have result to inviting elders in both sides, religion leaders, committee of friends and so on to solve the problem rather than going to court. The government seems to be crying more than the bereaved. I have seen situations worse than theirs and yet the couple still reconciled when peace makers intervened. We should remember that their child is a connecting rod between them and Yoruba says that a marriage market which has produce a child will continue to blossom. Thank God mercy is still using her wedding ring despite the intrusion of government satanic agents.

Mad because men can no longer get away with beating women senseless.