₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,824,824 members, 3,604,998 topics. Date: Sunday, 18 June 2017 at 09:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Adebimpe Daniells Graduates As The Overall Best In New Jersey University. Photos (7589 Views)
Parents Queue To Attend Graduation In Babcock University (Photos) / Oyeleye Lateefat Emerges Overall Best Medical Student In Ukraine / Meet Mbah Anita,FUTO's 2016 Overall Best Graduating Student With A CGPA Of 4.85 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Adebimpe Daniells Graduates As The Overall Best In New Jersey University. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 3:43pm
A Nigerian lady identified as Adebimpe Daniells recently graduated in flying colors topping the 2017 Graduating set of Rutgers University-Newark USA with a First Class in Information System. According to reports, she finished as the overall best student in the 2017 graduating set at the New Jersey University. Congratulations to her.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/adebimpe-daniells-graduates-as-the-overall-best-in-new-jersey-university.html
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adebimpe Daniells Graduates As The Overall Best In New Jersey University. Photos by neoShinto(m): 3:44pm
A very good and responsible Nigerian girl making positive headlines in diaspora.
Some people keep getting busted for dusting powder trades, scams, robbery, cannibalism and human trafficking
I no call anybody tribe o. Those people already know themselves
50 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adebimpe Daniells Graduates As The Overall Best In New Jersey University. Photos by pweshboi(m): 3:44pm
congrats to her
2 Likes
|Re: Adebimpe Daniells Graduates As The Overall Best In New Jersey University. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 3:44pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Adebimpe Daniells Graduates As The Overall Best In New Jersey University. Photos by MasterChen: 3:44pm
Hmmm! Yoruba women are grabbing first class and setting records in courses like information systems, engineering etc while their Osama bin laden sisters from potor land are smashing records in Cucumber studies and Hoe-conomics.
Well...at the end of the day, course na course sha
43 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Adebimpe Daniells Graduates As The Overall Best In New Jersey University. Photos by Beverages: 3:44pm
Congrats ADEBIMPE DANIEL.
meanwhile,
Naija is the kind of country that someone will get kidnapped they'll say " But we need to hear the kidnapper's side of the story "
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adebimpe Daniells Graduates As The Overall Best In New Jersey University. Photos by DieBuhari: 3:47pm
Yoruba Christian doing us proud.
|Re: Adebimpe Daniells Graduates As The Overall Best In New Jersey University. Photos by newyorks(m): 3:47pm
she never old so...abi na over sabi book make her look advance?
4 Likes
|Re: Adebimpe Daniells Graduates As The Overall Best In New Jersey University. Photos by MasterChen: 3:47pm
DieBuhari:
Yeah you deserve that slap not because that "Yoruba Christian" nonsense is overused , but because it's soooo dry. I don't like humorless people especially the Potopoto ones
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adebimpe Daniells Graduates As The Overall Best In New Jersey University. Photos by OoduaVanguard: 3:48pm
Afonja again
19 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Adebimpe Daniells Graduates As The Overall Best In New Jersey University. Photos by eastsidechillz: 3:49pm
newyorks:Even me suprise?
This kind person her puna mouth go,don hard turn razor blade.
Anybody wey go dre na razor cut die.
Congrats though
|Re: Adebimpe Daniells Graduates As The Overall Best In New Jersey University. Photos by DieBuhari: 3:51pm
newyorks:She don old scatter.
1 Like
|Re: Adebimpe Daniells Graduates As The Overall Best In New Jersey University. Photos by madridguy(m): 3:52pm
Congratulations.
|Re: Adebimpe Daniells Graduates As The Overall Best In New Jersey University. Photos by newyorks(m): 3:55pm
DieBuhari:based on ur monikar which is surname which is first name? it got me trembling
1 Like
|Re: Adebimpe Daniells Graduates As The Overall Best In New Jersey University. Photos by jstbeinhonest: 4:05pm
Nigerians making us proud everywhere.
Seun lalasticlala mynd44 some good news here
1 Like
|Re: Adebimpe Daniells Graduates As The Overall Best In New Jersey University. Photos by Mhissgaga(f): 4:34pm
Beautiful lady
1 Like
|Re: Adebimpe Daniells Graduates As The Overall Best In New Jersey University. Photos by 2chainzz(m): 4:46pm
Great unlike some people from the other side.
1 Like
|Re: Adebimpe Daniells Graduates As The Overall Best In New Jersey University. Photos by Kamelot77(m): 4:54pm
afonja making us proud again...............
3 Likes
|Re: Adebimpe Daniells Graduates As The Overall Best In New Jersey University. Photos by zainkay: 6:07pm
wow congratulation
|Re: Adebimpe Daniells Graduates As The Overall Best In New Jersey University. Photos by Yoshy: 6:11pm
neoShinto:
The last news I heard about cannibalism and rituals, came from Osun.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adebimpe Daniells Graduates As The Overall Best In New Jersey University. Photos by neoShinto(m): 6:16pm
Yoshy:LMAO
I'm sure you're being sarcastic
The real flatinōs know better. Cannibalism is a norm in igboland. They love human meat
Flatinōs are now p¡mping their kids for five thousand naira. It's really sad
The thread made FP weeks ago, A man accepted 5k to allow his daughter be gang raped
Chai, hunger in the land
11 Likes
|Re: Adebimpe Daniells Graduates As The Overall Best In New Jersey University. Photos by Yoshy: 6:26pm
neoShinto:
Hunger where?
Abegi! You know in the sphere of economic affairs in the country, you will find the most middle class and upper class from Flatinos, check the stats. We respect human lives a lot. Show me 1 white powder pushing flatino, I will show you 10 ritualist Afonjas.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adebimpe Daniells Graduates As The Overall Best In New Jersey University. Photos by neoShinto(m): 6:34pm
Yoshy:Ask Imolites, they know what's up
All you do is boast on the internet. Same way you claimed to have been insulated from the past recession but your leaders said you were worst hit
Go to Malaysian and Chinese jails and you'll know how many of your bloodas are rotting away there. I heard they've started harvesting their organs for patients in need
At all at all na hin bad. Organs must not waste
Shukudi's prick. Shinaza's kidney. Shibueze's heart
Chai. Liepods are finished
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adebimpe Daniells Graduates As The Overall Best In New Jersey University. Photos by OrestesDante: 6:42pm
MasterChen:
neoShinto:I tell you!!!
5 Likes
|Re: Adebimpe Daniells Graduates As The Overall Best In New Jersey University. Photos by Abbeyme: 8:32pm
Ok
She's Yoruba.
|Re: Adebimpe Daniells Graduates As The Overall Best In New Jersey University. Photos by BossOluwendy(m): 8:34pm
Ok Yoruba...Omo better !
|Re: Adebimpe Daniells Graduates As The Overall Best In New Jersey University. Photos by Kingxway: 8:34pm
Congrats young lady
|Re: Adebimpe Daniells Graduates As The Overall Best In New Jersey University. Photos by Johnekwe: 8:35pm
neoShinto:
Do you mean the Yorubas and Igbos?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adebimpe Daniells Graduates As The Overall Best In New Jersey University. Photos by blaqroy: 8:35pm
How old is she?
|Re: Adebimpe Daniells Graduates As The Overall Best In New Jersey University. Photos by BossOluwendy(m): 8:35pm
Omo Yoruba... Awon Omo better!!
4 Likes
Medicine Or Pharmacy / Penalty For Exam Malpractice In Nigeria / Nabteb Registration In Progress
Viewing this topic: shangodele974(m), temizeee(m), IVORY2009(m), MrMoney007, Beverages, assyn(m), Ayesa(m), imasong005(m), kizolala(m), Ohaneche(m), Godsbaby1(f), prince0147(m), babatunx(m), Bibidear(f), VICTORCIZA(m), Sampao, dadabashua1(m), lokojay1989(m), CastroTbb(m), happyday, Livebygrace, onyfrank, adeezz(m), crixlight2(m), SirBrightoc(m), seeniorboy(m), DOLLARTEX(m), chonewillie, Dbiks, Stricker321, evy1(m), ThePathfinder(m), Yuneehk(f), theemy(m), hollermeelaycon(m), ajabani4allah(m), seni70(m), LexngtonSteele, Buky2000, unlimitedsoundz(m), robonski15(m), javalove(m), freudianslip, Dannys85(m), hAlexandro, dessz(m), deglamour(m), wealthlee(m), Olasco93, deedeedee1, macphidel(m), dustmalik, ghuzy01, Olapumpin, Etogist, hipswrites, Oziahete(m), benpedro(m), wesbrit, boneruns(m), yoruBADboi(m), zxcvb, blessedvisky(m), Sydney17(m), Emyben(m), kennypoka2(m), oknee and 95 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22