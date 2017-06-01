₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|11-Year-Old Boy Who Belongs To Eiye Confraternity: "I Can Hack Anybody Down" by dainformant(m): 5:27pm
Tony Rapu, medical practitioner and a Pastor of This Present House, a popular church in Lekki, Lagos - has shared a video footage of a young Nigerian boy identified as Shanawole, who was rescued from the streets during a recent God Bless Nigeria/Freedom Foundation rehabilitation mission.
The 11-year-old boy who says he belongs to Eiye confraternity and smokes marijuana well - revealed that if anyone messes with him or his group, it's his job to kill the person/hack the person down. He also said that if anyone tries to fight them, he and his boys will hit the person very hard.
The young boy who also claimed to be robber - has been taken off the streets and is undergoing rehabilitation.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/meet-the-11-year-old-boy-who-belongs-to-eiye-confraternity.html
Watch video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-7m17spcjbQ
|Re: 11-Year-Old Boy Who Belongs To Eiye Confraternity: "I Can Hack Anybody Down" by dainformant(m): 5:28pm
|Re: 11-Year-Old Boy Who Belongs To Eiye Confraternity: "I Can Hack Anybody Down" by Modsenemy(f): 5:29pm
Shanowole case is a clear case of a child without a father .
I don't know the kind of rehabilitation that can change this boy . He must be kept under close watch for at least another 15years before you can convince anyone that he has changed .
And somewhere on Instagram, Davido has started displaying cult slangs. Who is he epping ?
|Re: 11-Year-Old Boy Who Belongs To Eiye Confraternity: "I Can Hack Anybody Down" by Kondomatic(m): 5:30pm
Only cowards join cults
|Re: 11-Year-Old Boy Who Belongs To Eiye Confraternity: "I Can Hack Anybody Down" by ThatIgboBoy: 5:30pm
This one be Evans of the future
|Re: 11-Year-Old Boy Who Belongs To Eiye Confraternity: "I Can Hack Anybody Down" by slimthugchimee(m): 5:32pm
A fvckedup childhood is why the way he is
|Re: 11-Year-Old Boy Who Belongs To Eiye Confraternity: "I Can Hack Anybody Down" by CIOSYLVA(m): 5:34pm
I see
|Re: 11-Year-Old Boy Who Belongs To Eiye Confraternity: "I Can Hack Anybody Down" by Thorhammer(m): 5:34pm
Abacrayerssss... 11 years old Haba.. Now child's play ??
|Re: 11-Year-Old Boy Who Belongs To Eiye Confraternity: "I Can Hack Anybody Down" by Thorhammer(m): 5:34pm
.
|Re: 11-Year-Old Boy Who Belongs To Eiye Confraternity: "I Can Hack Anybody Down" by ragiluhivo: 5:34pm
Na them...Afonja future area father.
|Re: 11-Year-Old Boy Who Belongs To Eiye Confraternity: "I Can Hack Anybody Down" by olatunji21(m): 5:35pm
Hmm... Omo Mushin Oloshaa
|Re: 11-Year-Old Boy Who Belongs To Eiye Confraternity: "I Can Hack Anybody Down" by Kowor(f): 5:35pm
A generation in need of fathers indeed.
|Re: 11-Year-Old Boy Who Belongs To Eiye Confraternity: "I Can Hack Anybody Down" by dingbang(m): 5:36pm
Children born out of wedlock
|Re: 11-Year-Old Boy Who Belongs To Eiye Confraternity: "I Can Hack Anybody Down" by seunmsg(m): 5:38pm
I don't believe the Eiye confraternity membership part, it was probably made up to make the story more compelling. The boy obviously lacked parental care and hence, hustled on the street to survive. The church is just going to milk his story for whatever publicity that it's worth.
|Re: 11-Year-Old Boy Who Belongs To Eiye Confraternity: "I Can Hack Anybody Down" by dainformant(m): 5:39pm
when 10-year-old boys are obtaining men in Warri...
seunmsg:
|Re: 11-Year-Old Boy Who Belongs To Eiye Confraternity: "I Can Hack Anybody Down" by OrestesDante: 5:41pm
ZorGBUooeh:
A clear indication that the little sense you have again has been taken away.
Can't you just comment 'okay' and leave if you know that you have nothing reasonable left in your word bank?
|Re: 11-Year-Old Boy Who Belongs To Eiye Confraternity: "I Can Hack Anybody Down" by decatalyst(m): 5:41pm
Modsenemy:
A change of environment is the first thing.
His supposed friends should be distanced from him and a clear cut rehabilitation path should be forged for him.
Prayer also has a very huge role to play too...cuz the bible says, it is in the heart of a child that folly resides.
Proverbs 22:15 Foolishness is bound in the heart of a child; but the rod of correction shall drive it far from him.
|Re: 11-Year-Old Boy Who Belongs To Eiye Confraternity: "I Can Hack Anybody Down" by Iamwrath: 5:42pm
And that's one of the reasons why i am disappointed in these new generation cultists
Who the hell initiated a kid ?
it might have started out as a joke
|Re: 11-Year-Old Boy Who Belongs To Eiye Confraternity: "I Can Hack Anybody Down" by Destined2win: 5:42pm
A lot of these kinds of kids are littered all over Lagos. From Oshodi to Mushin to Ilasa to Mile 2 to Ajegunle, even on the Island.
There is an urgent need for rehabilitation of our youth; the future of this nation
Make me your President and this will be tackled adequately.
|Re: 11-Year-Old Boy Who Belongs To Eiye Confraternity: "I Can Hack Anybody Down" by durentchigozie(m): 5:43pm
Leave him in the streets na. Stupid afonja kids.
|Re: 11-Year-Old Boy Who Belongs To Eiye Confraternity: "I Can Hack Anybody Down" by ZorGBUooeh: 5:44pm
Thaz the kind of people they produce in that region..See dia future leaders, tomorrow if Igbo children do great tinz while they become useless, they will blame ibos for dia woes..
|Re: 11-Year-Old Boy Who Belongs To Eiye Confraternity: "I Can Hack Anybody Down" by OrestesDante: 5:45pm
Kondomatic:
what are you saying again?
How cowardice take enta this thread now?
durentchigozie:
And you have a family ooo?
Evans brother?
And you are planning to have children ooo?
|Re: 11-Year-Old Boy Who Belongs To Eiye Confraternity: "I Can Hack Anybody Down" by ZorGBUooeh: 5:58pm
OrestesDante:Guy wetin dem give you drink dis evening?Abi did I lie?You will hardly see an Igbo kid try such nonsense in the street,he will rather engage himself on sumtin productive than bin a miscreant on the street.
|Re: 11-Year-Old Boy Who Belongs To Eiye Confraternity: "I Can Hack Anybody Down" by OrestesDante: 6:03pm
ZorGBUooeh:
Evans no be una family??
Una go just talk like fart....
|Re: 11-Year-Old Boy Who Belongs To Eiye Confraternity: "I Can Hack Anybody Down" by Omoluabi16: 6:03pm
Simply lack of parental care and it's sad. The government doesn't want to get them off the streets and they become potential rapists, political thugs and the likes. These kids have never known love since they were born. They are only manifesting the life they know.
|Re: 11-Year-Old Boy Who Belongs To Eiye Confraternity: "I Can Hack Anybody Down" by durentchigozie(m): 6:04pm
OrestesDante:
|Re: 11-Year-Old Boy Who Belongs To Eiye Confraternity: "I Can Hack Anybody Down" by ZorGBUooeh: 6:05pm
OrestesDante:Guy wetin concern evans ad one little afonja miscreant wey fit hack im papa ad im mama?
