Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 11-Year-Old Boy Who Belongs To Eiye Confraternity: "I Can Hack Anybody Down" (6151 Views)

Eiye Cult Leader Killed In Ipaja Cultism Clash - Graphic Photos / Eiye Cultist Stoned To Death In Benin, Another Shot In The Stomach (Photos) / Eiye Confraternity Marks Anniversary, Ogun Residents Flee Communities (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The 11-year-old boy who says he belongs to Eiye confraternity and smokes marijuana well - revealed that if anyone messes with him or his group, it's his job to kill the person/hack the person down. He also said that if anyone tries to fight them, he and his boys will hit the person very hard.



The young boy who also claimed to be robber - has been taken off the streets and is undergoing rehabilitation.



Source;



Watch video



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-7m17spcjbQ Tony Rapu, medical practitioner and a Pastor of This Present House, a popular church in Lekki, Lagos - has shared a video footage of a young Nigerian boy identified as Shanawole, who was rescued from the streets during a recent God Bless Nigeria/Freedom Foundation rehabilitation mission.The 11-year-old boy who says he belongs to Eiye confraternity and smokes marijuana well - revealed that if anyone messes with him or his group, it's his job to kill the person/hack the person down. He also said that if anyone tries to fight them, he and his boys will hit the person very hard.The young boy who also claimed to be robber - has been taken off the streets and is undergoing rehabilitation.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/meet-the-11-year-old-boy-who-belongs-to-eiye-confraternity.html Watch video 1 Like 1 Share





I don't know the kind of rehabilitation that can change this boy . He must be kept under close watch for at least another 15years before you can convince anyone that he has changed .



And somewhere on Instagram, Davido has started displaying cult slangs. Who is he epping ? Shanowole case is a clear case of a child without a father .I don't know the kind of rehabilitation that can change this boy . He must be kept under close watch for at least another 15years before you can convince anyone that he has changed .And somewhere on Instagram, Davido has started displaying cult slangs. Who is he epping ? 16 Likes 3 Shares

Only cowards join cults 10 Likes 1 Share

This one be Evans of the future 1 Like

A fvckedup childhood is why the way he is

I see

Haba.. Now child's play ?? Abacrayerssss... 11 years oldHaba.. Now child's play ??

.

Na them...Afonja future area father. 1 Like

Hmm... Omo Mushin Oloshaa 4 Likes 1 Share

A generation in need of fathers indeed.

Children born out of wedlock

I don't believe the Eiye confraternity membership part, it was probably made up to make the story more compelling. The boy obviously lacked parental care and hence, hustled on the street to survive. The church is just going to milk his story for whatever publicity that it's worth. 2 Likes

seunmsg:

I don't believe this story. when 10-year-old boys are obtaining men in Warri... 3 Likes

ZorGBUooeh:

Thaz the kind of people they produce in that region..See dia future leaders, tomorrow if Igbo children do great tinz while they become useless, they will blame ibos for dia woes..

A clear indication that the little sense you have again has been taken away.



Can't you just comment 'okay' and leave if you know that you have nothing reasonable left in your word bank? A clear indication that the little sense you have again has been taken away.Can't you just comment 'okay' and leave if you know that you have nothing reasonable left in your word bank? 4 Likes

Modsenemy:

Shanowole case is a clear case of a child without a father .



I don't know the kind of rehabilitation that can change this boy . He must be kept under close watch for at least another 15years before you can convince anyone that he has changed .



And somewhere on Instagram, Davido has started displaying cult slangs. Who is he epping ?

A change of environment is the first thing.



His supposed friends should be distanced from him and a clear cut rehabilitation path should be forged for him.



Prayer also has a very huge role to play too...cuz the bible says, it is in the heart of a child that folly resides.



Proverbs 22:15 Foolishness is bound in the heart of a child; but the rod of correction shall drive it far from him. A change of environment is the first thing.His supposed friends should be distanced from him and a clear cut rehabilitation path should be forged for him.Prayer also has a very huge role to play too...cuz the bible says, it is in the heart of a child that folly resides.Proverbs 22:15 Foolishness is bound in the heart of a child; but the rod of correction shall drive it far from him. 1 Like

And that's one of the reasons why i am disappointed in these new generation cultists







Who the hell initiated a kid ?



it might have started out as a joke 1 Like 1 Share

A lot of these kinds of kids are littered all over Lagos. From Oshodi to Mushin to Ilasa to Mile 2 to Ajegunle, even on the Island.



There is an urgent need for rehabilitation of our youth; the future of this nation



Make me your President and this will be tackled adequately.

Leave him in the streets na. Stupid afonja kids. 1 Like

Thaz the kind of people they produce in that region..See dia future leaders, tomorrow if Igbo children do great tinz while they become useless, they will blame ibos for dia woes..

Kondomatic:

Only cowards join cults

what are you saying again?

How cowardice take enta this thread now?



durentchigozie:

Leave him in the streets na. Stupid afonja kids

And you have a family ooo?

Evans brother?

And you are planning to have children ooo? what are you saying again?How cowardice take enta this thread now?And you have a family ooo?Evans brother?And you are planning to have children ooo? 4 Likes

OrestesDante:





A clear indication that the little sense you have again has been taken away.



Can't you just comment 'okay' and leave if you know that you have nothing reasonable left in your word bank? Guy wetin dem give you drink dis evening?Abi did I lie?You will hardly see an Igbo kid try such nonsense in the street,he will rather engage himself on sumtin productive than bin a miscreant on the street. Guy wetin dem give you drink dis evening?Abi did I lie?You will hardly see an Igbo kid try such nonsense in the street,he will rather engage himself on sumtin productive than bin a miscreant on the street. 1 Like

ZorGBUooeh:



Guy wetin dem give you drink dis evening?Abi did I lie?You will hardly see an Igbo kid try such nonsense on the street,he will rather engage himself on sumtin productive than bin a miscreant on the street.

Evans no be una family ??



Una go just talk like fart.... Evans no be una family??Una go just talk like fart.... 2 Likes

Simply lack of parental care and it's sad. The government doesn't want to get them off the streets and they become potential rapists, political thugs and the likes. These kids have never known love since they were born. They are only manifesting the life they know. 1 Like

OrestesDante:





And you have a family ooo?

Evans brother?

And you are planning to have children ooo? 1 Like