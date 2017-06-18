₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,824,884 members, 3,605,197 topics. Date: Monday, 19 June 2017 at 12:42 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Father's Day: What Did You Learn From Your Father, That Has Helped You In Life? (1943 Views)
How Do You Handle A Proud Father That Wants To Frustrate Your Marital Destiny? / When Your Father Works With Nigerian Breweries(Hilarious Photo). / 6 Things You Can Learn From My Mum's Death. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Father's Day: What Did You Learn From Your Father, That Has Helped You In Life? by robosky02(m): 6:51pm On Jun 18
Fathers Day: what did you learnt from your father, that has helped you in life?
Father’s Day – June 18, 2017
Father’s Day is a special day in the world to celebrate fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the significance of fathers in society. In Catholic Europe, it has been feasted on March 19 (St. Joseph’s Day) since the Middle Ages. This celebration was carried by the Spanish and Portuguese to Latin America, where March 19 is usually still used for it, though many countries in Europe and the Americas have adopted the U.S. date, which is the third Sunday of June. It is feasted on various days in many parts of the world, most usually in the months of March or May. It complements similar celebrations honoring family members, such as Mother’s Day, Siblings Day and Grandparents Day...
https://happydays-365.com/fathers-day/fathers-day-june-18/
as we celebrate this years fathers day, I want you to share what you learnt from your father, that has helped you in life?
for me this has kept me going from my dad
"Life is short; make it count."
If nothing else, he always encouraged me to just be me. “At the end of the line, you only have who you are. Be the best version of you. People will respect you for it.”
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Father's Day: What Did You Learn From Your Father, That Has Helped You In Life? by egopersonified(f): 7:08pm On Jun 18
what ever you do for others, you do for yourself. Found out later it was all about karma and seedtime and harvest.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Father's Day: What Did You Learn From Your Father, That Has Helped You In Life? by robosky02(m): 7:15pm On Jun 18
egopersonified:
wow that's nice
knowing that what you do for others will come back will make you do the best
|Re: Father's Day: What Did You Learn From Your Father, That Has Helped You In Life? by decatalyst(m): 7:24pm On Jun 18
That's would be discipline and capacity to follow up on issue to a logical conclusion. The best of the things I learnt from him while he was alive are HOSNESTY and FAIRNESS.
I miss him around
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Father's Day: What Did You Learn From Your Father, That Has Helped You In Life? by robosky02(m): 7:27pm On Jun 18
decatalyst:
yea
discipline and capacity to follow up on issue to a logical conclusion.
the foundation of strong life
|Re: Father's Day: What Did You Learn From Your Father, That Has Helped You In Life? by marooh(m): 8:18pm On Jun 18
You will see someone saying " learnt puna from ur dad"
|Re: Father's Day: What Did You Learn From Your Father, That Has Helped You In Life? by Hati13(m): 8:49pm On Jun 18
When I was a young boy, we used to call each other "Hati". Hati was driven from his name "Haile". He was my father and friend. I was his favorite person. He and my mother was a person of true principles. They were true socialist.
I learned from my father to be a reader, to care for others, to be honest and to treat all people equally. My mother also should be included.
My father died in my arms last year. I'm crying when I write this.
Love you Hati. I truly missed you. You are true son of Ethiopia and Africa.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Father's Day: What Did You Learn From Your Father, That Has Helped You In Life? by mctowel01: 9:08pm On Jun 18
Being calm, even in the face of problems.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Father's Day: What Did You Learn From Your Father, That Has Helped You In Life? by Camlot000007: 10:30pm On Jun 18
For me forgiveness
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Father's Day: What Did You Learn From Your Father, That Has Helped You In Life? by ojoboRR(m): 10:30pm On Jun 18
If at all my father taught me contentment.
1 Like
|Re: Father's Day: What Did You Learn From Your Father, That Has Helped You In Life? by Omotayor123(f): 10:32pm On Jun 18
Oh! A lot.
Above all, To be a Wise spender & be Responsible plus Hardworking. He believe that hard work pays.
"Atelewo eni ki n tan ni je". .
God Bless My Dad. May he live long to enjoy the fruits of his labour! Aamin.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Father's Day: What Did You Learn From Your Father, That Has Helped You In Life? by PaperLace: 10:33pm On Jun 18
Easy going attitude, inability to keep grudges. That's my dad's pattern, life is too short to create unnecessary enemies.
I took that from him.
5 Likes
|Re: Father's Day: What Did You Learn From Your Father, That Has Helped You In Life? by 3RNEST(m): 10:33pm On Jun 18
Father Day to all...
it's good to be a GOOD father..
|Re: Father's Day: What Did You Learn From Your Father, That Has Helped You In Life? by auntysimbiat(f): 10:33pm On Jun 18
|Re: Father's Day: What Did You Learn From Your Father, That Has Helped You In Life? by Tajbol4splend(m): 10:33pm On Jun 18
He's patient in nature
|Re: Father's Day: What Did You Learn From Your Father, That Has Helped You In Life? by Katier00: 10:33pm On Jun 18
That humility is not weakness but power under control. I miss you my boss man. You gave me love and helped me find the sun. Rest on papa, my mentor, my teacher and Friend . Watch over me cos I need you more.
3 Likes
|Re: Father's Day: What Did You Learn From Your Father, That Has Helped You In Life? by NairalandSARS: 10:34pm On Jun 18
Learnt nothing from him. Will try my best to not end up like him.
3 Likes
|Re: Father's Day: What Did You Learn From Your Father, That Has Helped You In Life? by VickyRotex(f): 10:35pm On Jun 18
Alot!!!
Will mention few:
Discipline
Punctuality
I've learnt from him that Surulere
Dignity in Labour (Hardwork pays)
My dad will ensure he meets our needs. He always told us "Mi fe ke wo ju eni keni"
Importance of Education. Right from being a kid, He always says "Ka iwe e o"
He's taught me alot. And one thing I'm grateful for is having the right combo of the both of them. I believe they both played their parts in shaping me!
God Bless them!!!! I pray for their Happiness everyday!
1 Like
|Re: Father's Day: What Did You Learn From Your Father, That Has Helped You In Life? by rossyc(f): 10:35pm On Jun 18
Discipline, been sensitive to people's needs, honesty, been focused and positive in life. The list is endless..
|Re: Father's Day: What Did You Learn From Your Father, That Has Helped You In Life? by Nma27(f): 10:35pm On Jun 18
It is better to suffer now and enjoy later than to enjoy now and suffer later
1 Like
|Re: Father's Day: What Did You Learn From Your Father, That Has Helped You In Life? by Flexherbal(m): 10:36pm On Jun 18
Treating everyone with respect.
|Re: Father's Day: What Did You Learn From Your Father, That Has Helped You In Life? by majekdom2: 10:36pm On Jun 18
Many of our Nigerian fathers have failed us. As much as I know it is a good thing to celebrate parenthood, I think we should use this opportunity to correct the ills we see as Norm in the society. Ofcourse, some politicians children will claim their dad is amazing, their dad is great because they are not in any kind of need.. but are they really great? What pain are they causing other children? What pain are they causing to the needy and fatherless? It should be a day of reflection. Is your father stealing and looting government funds? Is your father doing Evan's type of business? Is your father sleeping around with young girls and giving them cocaine? Is your father thinking of swallowing cocaine overseas? Is your father depriving others what is their right? If yes, Its a day to rebuke your father. If No, celebrate him for bringing you to this world
5 Likes
|Re: Father's Day: What Did You Learn From Your Father, That Has Helped You In Life? by lonelydora(m): 10:36pm On Jun 18
Not to take bullshit from people. That is how he slapped his white boss back in the days.
|Re: Father's Day: What Did You Learn From Your Father, That Has Helped You In Life? by imma2(m): 10:37pm On Jun 18
To be very honest, Nothing.
My mum and dad has been separated for approximately 12 years. He has been beclouded by hatred for her that it has ultimately transferred to us without him been conscious of that fact.
I hope he finds his way to light and happy fathers' day to him.
1 Like
|Re: Father's Day: What Did You Learn From Your Father, That Has Helped You In Life? by ikorodureporta: 10:38pm On Jun 18
A proud father & son..
1 Like
|Re: Father's Day: What Did You Learn From Your Father, That Has Helped You In Life? by emeijeh(m): 10:38pm On Jun 18
Dad has never been a womanizer and has never cheated on mum.
At 60+ he is still my role model.
2 Likes
|Re: Father's Day: What Did You Learn From Your Father, That Has Helped You In Life? by lonelydora(m): 10:39pm On Jun 18
Nma27:
Where's my wish for the day?
|Re: Father's Day: What Did You Learn From Your Father, That Has Helped You In Life? by JayChk(f): 10:39pm On Jun 18
Happy father's day to my daddy.
I learnt not to be in a hurry in life especially when making decisions that affect the future.
I learnt also to plan and work for anything you want and watch it come to pass. DETERMINATION
My daddy also showed example of how a father should provide for the family.
God bless our fathers.
|Re: Father's Day: What Did You Learn From Your Father, That Has Helped You In Life? by ebenholer: 10:39pm On Jun 18
I leant persistence and tenacity from my Dad, someone who hardly gives up on situations. I so much love him for dat.
|Re: Father's Day: What Did You Learn From Your Father, That Has Helped You In Life? by Dfinex(f): 10:39pm On Jun 18
Dad taught me discipline, ruggedness and doggedness, lol sometimes I wonder if he forgets that I will grow up to be a lady..
He taught me to keep quiet when I don't have any anything reasonable to say so often times i rehearse my thoughts before I speak....in the same vein I became a very good listener since I'm always not in a hurry to speak so I not only listen to the spoken words, I take note of the intents as well.
Most importantly he taught me how to live a life of contentment but still being growth oriented, that's basically what has kept me going.
Happy father's day to my daddy.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Father's Day: What Did You Learn From Your Father, That Has Helped You In Life? by IpobExposed: 10:39pm On Jun 18
That Biafra is a dead project that's all I learnt in this world
1 Like
|Re: Father's Day: What Did You Learn From Your Father, That Has Helped You In Life? by benebaby77: 10:40pm On Jun 18
1) We are always right because we are morally upright
2) Hold your dignity and integrity so dear like your life.
3) Always be ready to defend the truth even it would cost one dearly.
4) Never beg anybody to be with you.
5) My houses are mine, and my children are temporary dweller. So work harder and build yours.
6) It's a bad upbringing for any children expecting to inherent his or her parents' wealth...
7) Contentment is all you need to be happy
1 Like
5 Things You Should Never Post On Facebook / Ongoing Female Onslaught Everywhere... Hian Old Women! / Is This Done Delibrately?? What'd You Think?
Viewing this topic: manmade(m), zeestone99(m), eodiac(m), Sparklee(m), lymelyte(m), OGUAF(m), prettyamebo, BabaDem(m), cassiekel, EgunMogaji(m) and 5 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18