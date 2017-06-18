Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Father's Day: What Did You Learn From Your Father, That Has Helped You In Life? (1943 Views)

Father’s Day – June 18, 2017



Father’s Day is a special day in the world to celebrate fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the significance of fathers in society. In Catholic Europe, it has been feasted on March 19 (St. Joseph’s Day) since the Middle Ages. This celebration was carried by the Spanish and Portuguese to Latin America, where March 19 is usually still used for it, though many countries in Europe and the Americas have adopted the U.S. date, which is the third Sunday of June. It is feasted on various days in many parts of the world, most usually in the months of March or May. It complements similar celebrations honoring family members, such as Mother’s Day, Siblings Day and Grandparents Day...

as we celebrate this years fathers day, I want you to share what you learnt from your father, that has helped you in life?



for me this has kept me going from my dad



"Life is short; make it count."



what ever you do for others, you do for yourself. Found out later it was all about karma and seedtime and harvest.

egopersonified:

what ever you do for others, you do for yourself. Found out later it was all about karma and seedtime and harvest.



wow that's nice



I miss him around That's would be discipline and capacity to follow up on issue to a logical conclusion. The best of the things I learnt from him while he was alive are HOSNESTY and FAIRNESS.I miss him around

decatalyst:

That's would be discipline and capacity to follow up on issue to a logical conclusion. The best of the things I learnt from him while he was alive are HOSNESTY and FAIRNESS.



I miss him around



yea



discipline and capacity to follow up on issue to a logical conclusion.



You will see someone saying " learnt puna from ur dad"

When I was a young boy, we used to call each other "Hati". Hati was driven from his name "Haile". He was my father and friend. I was his favorite person. He and my mother was a person of true principles. They were true socialist.



I learned from my father to be a reader, to care for others, to be honest and to treat all people equally. My mother also should be included.



My father died in my arms last year. I'm crying when I write this.



Love you Hati. I truly missed you. You are true son of Ethiopia and Africa.

Being calm, even in the face of problems.

For me forgiveness

If at all my father taught me contentment. 1 Like





Above all, To be a Wise spender & be Responsible plus Hardworking. He believe that hard work pays.



"Atelewo eni ki n tan ni je". .



Easy going attitude, inability to keep grudges. That's my dad's pattern, life is too short to create unnecessary enemies.



I took that from him.

Father Day to all...



it's good to be a GOOD father..

He's patient in nature

That humility is not weakness but power under control. I miss you my boss man. You gave me love and helped me find the sun. Rest on papa, my mentor, my teacher and Friend . Watch over me cos I need you more.

Learnt nothing from him. Will try my best to not end up like him.





Will mention few:



Discipline

Punctuality

I've learnt from him that Surulere

Dignity in Labour (Hardwork pays)

My dad will ensure he meets our needs. He always told us "Mi fe ke wo ju eni keni"

Importance of Education. Right from being a kid, He always says "Ka iwe e o"



He's taught me alot. And one thing I'm grateful for is having the right combo of the both of them. I believe they both played their parts in shaping me!



Discipline, been sensitive to people's needs, honesty, been focused and positive in life. The list is endless..

It is better to suffer now and enjoy later than to enjoy now and suffer later

Treating everyone with respect.

Many of our Nigerian fathers have failed us. As much as I know it is a good thing to celebrate parenthood, I think we should use this opportunity to correct the ills we see as Norm in the society. Ofcourse, some politicians children will claim their dad is amazing, their dad is great because they are not in any kind of need.. but are they really great? What pain are they causing other children? What pain are they causing to the needy and fatherless? It should be a day of reflection. Is your father stealing and looting government funds? Is your father doing Evan's type of business? Is your father sleeping around with young girls and giving them cocaine? Is your father thinking of swallowing cocaine overseas? Is your father depriving others what is their right? If yes, Its a day to rebuke your father. If No, celebrate him for bringing you to this world

Not to take bullshit from people. That is how he slapped his white boss back in the days.

To be very honest, Nothing.



My mum and dad has been separated for approximately 12 years. He has been beclouded by hatred for her that it has ultimately transferred to us without him been conscious of that fact.



I hope he finds his way to light and happy fathers' day to him.

A proud father & son..

Dad has never been a womanizer and has never cheated on mum.

At 60+ he is still my role model.

Happy father's day to my daddy.

I learnt not to be in a hurry in life especially when making decisions that affect the future.



I learnt also to plan and work for anything you want and watch it come to pass. DETERMINATION



My daddy also showed example of how a father should provide for the family.

God bless our fathers.

I leant persistence and tenacity from my Dad, someone who hardly gives up on situations. I so much love him for dat.

Dad taught me discipline, ruggedness and doggedness, lol sometimes I wonder if he forgets that I will grow up to be a lady..



He taught me to keep quiet when I don't have any anything reasonable to say so often times i rehearse my thoughts before I speak....in the same vein I became a very good listener since I'm always not in a hurry to speak so I not only listen to the spoken words, I take note of the intents as well.



Most importantly he taught me how to live a life of contentment but still being growth oriented, that's basically what has kept me going.



Happy father's day to my daddy.

That Biafra is a dead project that's all I learnt in this world