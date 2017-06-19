₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ways To Kickstart Your New Week by TappGroupNG: 6:58pm On Jun 18
Thoughts about leaving the weekwnd and starting a new week can make anyone to be depressed (TGIF was a few days ago). Here are a few ways that we can kickstart the new week and be productive till the next TGIF.
1. PLAN YOUR WEEK
Use this evening to prepare yourself for the new week. Iron your clothes, set your work tools aside and prepare work lunches for the week (taking food from home to work can save you a lot of money). This way, you are a little less overwhelmed by the stress of the new week.
2. UTILIZE TRAFFIC
Traffic (especially in Lagos) can be very stressful and make you feel like you're wasting your life but it doesnt have to be so. Why not read a book or even listen to a podcast? You're even luckier if you have a phone with very good battery.
3. SPEND TIME WITH FAMILY
You can do this right now and it will really prepare you for the week. If you're lucky to still have your parents alive, call them up and ask how they're doing. Whenever I call my father (Happy fathers day to all the daddies in the house), he always prays for me and I feel encouraged about my life in general.
If you have other ways to kickstart the week, please share them in the comments section
|Re: Ways To Kickstart Your New Week by paolokonqueror(m): 7:02pm On Jun 18
Lol
|Re: Ways To Kickstart Your New Week by chicwoman(f): 7:20pm On Jun 18
I like to take out time to pray about the coming week and review my goals and things I want to achieve.
|Re: Ways To Kickstart Your New Week by D4Daymoo(m): 7:26pm On Jun 18
I am still planning for tomorrow sef. Lemme finish and come back
|Re: Ways To Kickstart Your New Week by chicwoman(f): 7:29pm On Jun 18
Abi o
D4Daymoo:
|Re: Ways To Kickstart Your New Week by Queentito(f): 8:42pm On Jun 18
Pray about the week, that's a major
|Re: Ways To Kickstart Your New Week by Tamaramientei: 10:08pm On Jun 18
Lalasticlala and mynd44
I just finished speaking with my father and mother
Na shout me I collect o
|Re: Ways To Kickstart Your New Week by Tamaramientei: 10:09pm On Jun 18
Spiri Coco
chicwoman:
|Re: Ways To Kickstart Your New Week by chicwoman(f): 10:11pm On Jun 18
Carnal brethren
Tamaramientei:
|Re: Ways To Kickstart Your New Week by chicwoman(f): 10:13pm On Jun 18
OP, this picture describes how I feel today about this weekend going.
I hate Monday
Lalasticlala and Mynd44, What can I do to avoid going to work everyday and still collect money?
|Re: Ways To Kickstart Your New Week by Flexherbal(m): 10:40pm On Jun 18
Nice!
Eat lots of fruits and vegetables.
|Re: Ways To Kickstart Your New Week by Addicted2Women: 10:40pm On Jun 18
|Re: Ways To Kickstart Your New Week by ojoboRR(m): 10:41pm On Jun 18
Very cool thread
|Re: Ways To Kickstart Your New Week by k4kings(m): 10:41pm On Jun 18
Make money.. . Have dat at d back of ur mind
|Re: Ways To Kickstart Your New Week by nairaman66(m): 10:42pm On Jun 18
Everybody hates mondays
|Re: Ways To Kickstart Your New Week by SWYM(m): 10:43pm On Jun 18
Research everything you believe,
And wake up to reality from the dreamworld
|Re: Ways To Kickstart Your New Week by auntysimbiat(f): 10:43pm On Jun 18
Nice one op
|Re: Ways To Kickstart Your New Week by botad(m): 10:44pm On Jun 18
All hope and aspiration build up with confidence on Sunday evening against the new week but by Wednesday or Thursday evening when "hustle still no pure".... faith begins to fade away!
To all sincere and faithful hustlers, may we receive divine speed to cover distance as we enter the new week!
|Re: Ways To Kickstart Your New Week by superior494(m): 10:45pm On Jun 18
Nice one OP
|Re: Ways To Kickstart Your New Week by Ruggedfitness: 10:46pm On Jun 18
3 Ways To Get The Best Out Of Your Week By Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor
So , how do you get the best out of your new week. Remember that every week is supposed to take you a step higher and you should not expect to do the same things you did last time, but improve and become a better person
So here are 3 ways to get the best out of your week
1. Improve the way you think
You can do something 10 times and expect things to change when you yourself can't change and you can get the best out of anything if you still remain the way you are. You have to improve the way you think and I FitnessDoctor does that through great early morning exercises, meditation (which helps me control my emotions and stress) and also drinking a lot of water to help me think clearly..
2. Planning Ahead
If you didn't plan what you could achieve this week since on Saturday then you are heading for a rough now. The situation in Nigeria is so delicate that only those who think ahead can survive very well.
You have to plan everything if you want to see yourself make more money, or get more out of life, because you deserve the best out of life.
3. Recite Your Dreams
My dreams are what keeps me going. I hope to become a well known health blogger who makes people look good through health and fitness and I try to achieve that everyday. Your dreams are your hope and what keeps you going. Never give them up and never forget to remind yourself every week.
Don't live your life believing you must struggle, but believe that this is the working period and the period of enjoyment is coming very soon. The period that everyone will recognize my work towards health and fitness is coming very soon.
Stay Healthy, Stay Wise
I remain your favorite health blogger Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor
|Re: Ways To Kickstart Your New Week by VickyRotex(f): 10:49pm On Jun 18
I really wish I had that number 2. Utilizing traffic here. At least that will help me to finish a book quicker.
|Re: Ways To Kickstart Your New Week by Tenim47(m): 10:50pm On Jun 18
we muslims ar busy searching 4 the night of majesty
|Re: Ways To Kickstart Your New Week by Alliance01: 10:50pm On Jun 18
|Re: Ways To Kickstart Your New Week by VickyRotex(f): 10:50pm On Jun 18
chicwoman:
I know right!
Like having a 6 months vacation, twice a year!
If I hear! Ise logun ise! The Lord is your Strength
|Re: Ways To Kickstart Your New Week by Stanley1155: 11:00pm On Jun 18
God don plan my own week for me.i dont know abt you
1 Like
|Re: Ways To Kickstart Your New Week by realsammie(m): 11:10pm On Jun 18
chicwoman:
Go get a gun niqqa
|Re: Ways To Kickstart Your New Week by malakus(m): 11:19pm On Jun 18
ok
|Re: Ways To Kickstart Your New Week by leonard002(m): 11:23pm On Jun 18
Kick start your week by figuring out more ways to make MONEY
|Re: Ways To Kickstart Your New Week by NotOfThis(f): 12:03am
The best way's to start it with prayer.
