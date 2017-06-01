₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|5 Reasons Why You Should Try Out Unpopular Phone Brands by TechEnthusiast(m): 11:14pm On Jun 18
In this era of Android OS,many OEMs have made an indelible mark in the smartphone market due to various reasons.Such may probably be because of their marketing strategies or just as a result of being the first OEM,they gain immeasurable popularity and patronage.
However,some unpopular phone brands too got what it takes to properly satisfy the needs of many people.Lack of popularity doesn't necessarily mean lack of quality.
Check out these reasons:
|Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Try Out Unpopular Phone Brands by TechEnthusiast(m): 11:19pm On Jun 18
1.Unpopular Brands Are Cheaper:
Unpopular brands offer customers more value for their money.They are generally pocket friendly and cheap to acquire.They offer amazing specifications for smaller amounts of money.Every consumer wants to maximise the possible values for his or her money.The prices of these popular brands are grossly overpriced relative to prices of unpopular products.You can imagine if tecno or infinix will sell leagoo m8 pro for 32k if they were the manufacturer.
|Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Try Out Unpopular Phone Brands by TechEnthusiast(m): 11:22pm On Jun 18
2.They Help Prevent Consumer Exploitation
These unpopular brands acts as agents that prevent popular brands from weilding some kind of Monopoly power.They help to prevent popular brands from further increase in prices of phones.
|Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Try Out Unpopular Phone Brands by TechEnthusiast(m): 11:26pm On Jun 18
3.They Provide Certain Accessories Memory cards,power banks,pouch etc are accompanied by most unpopular brands.Even popular Android devices once had these but increase in demand and in depth penetration of the smartphone market made them stop providing these accompaniments.Eg Tecno phones no longer come with memory cards.
|Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Try Out Unpopular Phone Brands by TechEnthusiast(m): 11:30pm On Jun 18
4.Lower Chances Of Ingenuity Or Counterfeited Products
Unpopular brands have lower faked versions of their devices compared to popular brands.This stems from the fact that counterfeitors will always try to maximize their illegal gains by faking only popular products.This rarely happens with unpopular brands.
|Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Try Out Unpopular Phone Brands by NLOwner(m): 11:31pm On Jun 18
Not all unpopular brands are good tho, one just have to be careful and check customer reviews...
Xiaomi, Meizu, leeco, oneplus, UMI are all good..
If you buy Itel, Innjoo, THL, bluboo, HOMTOM and some others, I pity your condition!
My Opinion tho!
|Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Try Out Unpopular Phone Brands by TechEnthusiast(m): 11:32pm On Jun 18
5.Warranty
Unpopular brands tend to offer a longer period of time as warranty period, although this is not applicable to dome brands.
|Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Try Out Unpopular Phone Brands by TechEnthusiast(m): 11:34pm On Jun 18
|Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Try Out Unpopular Phone Brands by Franky826(m): 11:38pm On Jun 18
Infinix, fero, Tecno, itel,and co waiting for you to finish like...
|Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Try Out Unpopular Phone Brands by IamProdigy: 11:56pm On Jun 18
Please what's the name of those phones you posted..and the prices sir...
Also are they ok..
Camera..
Battery and os
|Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Try Out Unpopular Phone Brands by finnestdope(m): 7:26am
i agree with u to some level.
i bought kimfly m6 last month, the company is not popular...
i only used that phone for 1 week and it stopped powering on, i tought it was a minor case nd went to flash it, only to discover that the device has spoilt kpatakpata.
till now, no one knows what caused its damage.
|Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Try Out Unpopular Phone Brands by BEATDABOOKIES: 7:33am
I have this fone b4 one yeye Igbo boy stole it from my pocket
Thunder fire fire Evans tribe
|Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Try Out Unpopular Phone Brands by HomesOfLife(m): 7:33am
|Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Try Out Unpopular Phone Brands by femi4(m): 7:33am
One reason not to follow the 5 reasons: Parts are not always available
|Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Try Out Unpopular Phone Brands by obaival(m): 7:33am
On point
|Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Try Out Unpopular Phone Brands by gidimasters(m): 7:33am
Team Xiaomi
|Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Try Out Unpopular Phone Brands by mimee9(f): 7:33am
Never try solo phones,is frustrating
|Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Try Out Unpopular Phone Brands by NaijaTechGuy: 7:34am
So what happens when the screen breaks and the parts are not available. Unpopular brands ko.. Buy at your own risk . Before we will hear that somebody's phone exploded somewhere.
|Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Try Out Unpopular Phone Brands by DjAndroid: 7:35am
TechEnthusiast:ingenuity is not the opposite of genuine.
|Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Try Out Unpopular Phone Brands by iliyande(m): 7:35am
My first unpopular phone LeEco (letv) was in 2014
|Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Try Out Unpopular Phone Brands by corpersforum(f): 7:35am
The last one I tried, am still looking for the screen for over 3 years now.... 'Brian Tab'
Who unpopular brand epp?
|Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Try Out Unpopular Phone Brands by sakalisis(m): 7:35am
|Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Try Out Unpopular Phone Brands by ojoboRR(m): 7:35am
This is beautiful. I always like promoting new brands
|Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Try Out Unpopular Phone Brands by Vatinie: 7:36am
Yes
|Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Try Out Unpopular Phone Brands by rabonni(m): 7:36am
Gionee m6 remains the best phone I have used so far
|Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Try Out Unpopular Phone Brands by CastroTbb(m): 7:37am
|Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Try Out Unpopular Phone Brands by Alexbrain(m): 7:37am
|Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Try Out Unpopular Phone Brands by femiranking285: 7:37am
|Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Try Out Unpopular Phone Brands by gidimasters(m): 7:38am
NaijaTechGuy:
And they continue scamming you with high prices and their yeye 16gb rom and 1 gb ram
|Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Try Out Unpopular Phone Brands by careytommy7(m): 7:39am
finnestdope:
Dont just buy any cheap phone your see. Always base your trials on reviews.
|Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Try Out Unpopular Phone Brands by vickylincon(m): 7:39am
finnestdope:lols. no kee m
