In this era of Android OS,many OEMs have made an indelible mark in the smartphone market due to various reasons.Such may probably be because of their marketing strategies or just as a result of being the first OEM,they gain immeasurable popularity and patronage.

However,some unpopular phone brands too got what it takes to properly satisfy the needs of many people.Lack of popularity doesn't necessarily mean lack of quality.

Check out these reasons:

1.Unpopular Brands Are Cheaper:

Unpopular brands offer customers more value for their money.They are generally pocket friendly and cheap to acquire.They offer amazing specifications for smaller amounts of money.Every consumer wants to maximise the possible values for his or her money.The prices of these popular brands are grossly overpriced relative to prices of unpopular products.You can imagine if tecno or infinix will sell leagoo m8 pro for 32k if they were the manufacturer.

2.They Help Prevent Consumer Exploitation

These unpopular brands acts as agents that prevent popular brands from weilding some kind of Monopoly power.They help to prevent popular brands from further increase in prices of phones. 1 Like

3.They Provide Certain Accessories Memory cards,power banks,pouch etc are accompanied by most unpopular brands.Even popular Android devices once had these but increase in demand and in depth penetration of the smartphone market made them stop providing these accompaniments.Eg Tecno phones no longer come with memory cards. 2 Likes

4.Lower Chances Of Ingenuity Or Counterfeited Products

Unpopular brands have lower faked versions of their devices compared to popular brands.This stems from the fact that counterfeitors will always try to maximize their illegal gains by faking only popular products.This rarely happens with unpopular brands. 1 Like

Not all unpopular brands are good tho, one just have to be careful and check customer reviews...





Xiaomi, Meizu, leeco, oneplus, UMI are all good..



If you buy Itel, Innjoo, THL, bluboo, HOMTOM and some others, I pity your condition!





My Opinion tho! 7 Likes 1 Share

5.Warranty

Unpopular brands tend to offer a longer period of time as warranty period, although this is not applicable to dome brands.

.

Infinix, fero, Tecno, itel,and co waiting for you to finish like... 4 Likes

Please what's the name of those phones you posted..and the prices sir...



Also are they ok..

Camera..

Battery and os

i agree with u to some level.



i bought kimfly m6 last month, the company is not popular...



i only used that phone for 1 week and it stopped powering on, i tought it was a minor case nd went to flash it, only to discover that the device has spoilt kpatakpata.



till now, no one knows what caused its damage. 3 Likes

I have this fone b4 one yeye Igbo boy stole it from my pocket

Thunder fire fire Evans tribe

One reason not to follow the 5 reasons: Parts are not always available

On point

Team Xiaomi

Never try solo phones,is frustrating

Unpopular brands ko.. Buy at your own risk. Before we will hear that somebody's phone exploded somewhere. So what happens when the screen breaks and the parts are not available.

TechEnthusiast:

4.Lower Chances Of Ingenuity Or Counterfeited Products

ingenuity is not the opposite of genuine.

My first unpopular phone LeEco (letv) was in 2014

The last one I tried, am still looking for the screen for over 3 years now.... 'Brian Tab'



Who unpopular brand epp?

This is beautiful. I always like promoting new brands

Yes

Gionee m6 remains the best phone I have used so far 1 Like



NaijaTechGuy:

So what happens when the screen breaks and the parts are not available. Unpopular brands ko.. Buy at your own risk . Before we will hear that somebody's phone exploded somewhere.

And they continue scamming you with high prices and their yeye 16gb rom and 1 gb ram

finnestdope:

i agree with u to some level.



i bought kimfly m6 last month, the company is not popular...



i only used that phone for 1 week and it stopped powering on, i tought it was a minor case nd went to flash it, only to discover that the device has spoilt kpatakpata.



till now, no one knows what caused its damage.

Dont just buy any cheap phone your see. Always base your trials on reviews.