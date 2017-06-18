₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
62 Die In Devastating Forest Fire In Portugal, 50 Injured
Raging forest fires in Portugal have killed at least 62 people, most of whom burnt to death in their cars, the government said on Sunday, in one of the worst such disasters in recent history.
The fire broke out on Saturday in the municipality of Pedrogao Grande in central Portugal, before spreading fast across several fronts.
On Sunday, nearly 900 firefighters and 300 vehicles were still battling the blaze as scenes of devastation could be seen around the town.
“Unfortunately, this seems to be the greatest tragedy we have seen in recent years in terms of forest fires,” said a visibly moved Prime Minister Antonio Costa, who declared three days of mourning starting Sunday.
The flowing expanse of hills situated between Pedrogao Grande, Figueiro do Vinhos to the west and Castanheira de Pera to the north, which 24 hours before had glowed bright green with eucalyptus plants and pine trees, were completely gutted by the flames.
A thick layer of white smoke hovered over either side of a national motorway for a distance of about 20 kilometres, as blackened trees leaned listlessly over charred soil.
A burnt-out car sat outside partly destroyed and abandoned houses, while a few metres away police in face masks surrounded the corpse of a man hidden under a white sheet.
Secretary of State for the Interior Jorge Gomes said 62 people burned to death, mostly trapped in their cars engulfed by flames in the Leiria region.
“It is difficult to say if they were fleeing the flames or were taken by surprise,” he said. More than 50 people were injured, five critically, including one child and four firefighters.
“The number of fatalities could still rise,” Costa said. “The priority now is to save those people who could still be in danger.”
The European Union said it would provide firefighting planes following a request from Lisbon. “France has offered three planes through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism and they will be quickly sent to assist the local emergency efforts,” EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides said.
Portugal was sweltering under severe heatwave over the weekend, with temperatures topping 40 degrees Celsius in several regions.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/jun/18/portugal-more-than-20-people-killed-in-forest-fires
Sad one
|Re: 62 Die In Devastating Forest Fire In Portugal, 50 Injured by 9jakohai(m): 4:41am
Very horrifying incident.
Fire said to have trapped people on a lonely stretch of highway. Scary bit...firefighters could not get to the area because of the fire's intensity.
Who dey move topic to FP at this time 4AM?
RIP to the dead.
Source:http://edition.cnn.com/2017/06/18/europe/portugal-fire/index.html
Okay, you want to dead bodies pictures right or like you are always anxious to see every dead bodies pictures from all tragedy news?
sad news....May thier soul rest in peace
I pray to Almighty God to give strength and fortitude to the family to bear the irreplaceable loss
Three days mourning, can such thing ever happen in Nigeria
|Re: 62 Die In Devastating Forest Fire In Portugal, 50 Injured by OrestesDante: 4:54am
Templerun95:
And you are human being oooo??
Your comment is terrible and makes you no better than a radical terrorist. Please modify it.
From upscale Grenfell to rustic Portuguese forests, there's an infernal rage across Europe. Really sad to see people experience hell on earth.
Death by fire is probably the worst way to die. I feel for the victims and may their souls rest in peace.
heavy rainfall in some part but extreme dryness in another, this same earth
Templerun95:Smh
But they are not responsible for your misery.
I know how you feel my brother. I can imagine how much pain you feel when the only land your grandfather had was sold to one Rich Igboman. Staying at ghetto and forming we own Lagos while the Igbos are buying all the houses in VI.
I know how you feel man. You really need help.
the world need to take a few step backs and ask cogent questions. WHAT IS REALLY WRONG?
RIP to them.
Chai!!
legendte:kip on buying everything with Evans type of money
When time reach lasg go takeover d houses...and send ur pple back to alaigbo land of d sun
Does this statement of yours make any sense to you? Innocent people in Portugal just died and you're relating their death to Evans in a Lagos prison. Are u mentally ok?
What is happening in Europe, first it was Greenfell and now Portugal.
I hope they won't say it was terrorist affiliated.
disaster. sorry Portugal
