|Kogi Worker Results To Online Begging After 2 Years Of Unpaid Salaries (Photo) by 247frolicboss(m): 8:09am
As shared by PDP Youth Frontier, some kogi workers have resulted to begging online after they have been forced by starvation and as a last resort to feed their family.
See screen shot below:
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/06/photo-kogi-worker-results-to-online.html
1 Share
|Re: Kogi Worker Results To Online Begging After 2 Years Of Unpaid Salaries (Photo) by zico530(m): 8:12am
W ;DWhenD Dino talk una wan kill am
10 Likes
|Re: Kogi Worker Results To Online Begging After 2 Years Of Unpaid Salaries (Photo) by woodcook: 11:03am
@omenkalive this is the type of thread I expect to see you on, not chasing after IPOB and one Nigeria, when your neighbors/people are yet to be paid.
Whomever sees him should direct omenkalive attention to this thread.
7 Likes
|Re: Kogi Worker Results To Online Begging After 2 Years Of Unpaid Salaries (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 11:03am
I pity Kogi indigenes.
The confluence state...where the country's two worst politicians meet.
|Re: Kogi Worker Results To Online Begging After 2 Years Of Unpaid Salaries (Photo) by monaPhilz(m): 11:04am
Heavens will surely punish Bello for unnecessary hardship brought among its citizens.
1 Like
|Re: Kogi Worker Results To Online Begging After 2 Years Of Unpaid Salaries (Photo) by jeeqaa7(m): 11:04am
Dino alaye
|Re: Kogi Worker Results To Online Begging After 2 Years Of Unpaid Salaries (Photo) by oshe11(m): 11:04am
The pipo they r beggin frm, hav dey bn paid by their govt
They shud park well ooo abi na we vote APC for them
IF I BITE THEM EHN, IM GO AFFECT BUHARI SCROTUM FOR LONDON
|Re: Kogi Worker Results To Online Begging After 2 Years Of Unpaid Salaries (Photo) by Benjom(m): 11:04am
Hmmn... I smell a 'fish', I mean, rat here.
|Re: Kogi Worker Results To Online Begging After 2 Years Of Unpaid Salaries (Photo) by idrisolaide(m): 11:04am
ABEG!
|Re: Kogi Worker Results To Online Begging After 2 Years Of Unpaid Salaries (Photo) by oseka101(m): 11:04am
Laziness is what is killing you.... Not hunger.... Not kogi state, not the devil.... U don't have money to feed but u have money to subscribe. Why won't u request for a job instead u want someone to take pity on ur lazy ass...and give you money to buy food.
1 Like
|Re: Kogi Worker Results To Online Begging After 2 Years Of Unpaid Salaries (Photo) by teamsynergy: 11:04am
craze nation
|Re: Kogi Worker Results To Online Begging After 2 Years Of Unpaid Salaries (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 11:04am
Kai,handwork of kogi state government,useless governor and nonsense Dino
|Re: Kogi Worker Results To Online Begging After 2 Years Of Unpaid Salaries (Photo) by saydfact(m): 11:05am
When you've gone 16 months without receiving your salary, you are worse than the man who has got no job... this is pathetic and same applies to other state that fall into same and on this chart >> http://www.nairaland.com/3848404/outstanding-salaries-owed-all-state
|Re: Kogi Worker Results To Online Begging After 2 Years Of Unpaid Salaries (Photo) by thenny312(m): 11:05am
We students we've been home for 5 months now
That Yahaya bello the thunder that will fire that man is still doing press up ooo
1 Like
|Re: Kogi Worker Results To Online Begging After 2 Years Of Unpaid Salaries (Photo) by NobleAjare(m): 11:05am
Nawa for Kogi State Governor oooooo
|Re: Kogi Worker Results To Online Begging After 2 Years Of Unpaid Salaries (Photo) by puregrace: 11:05am
Hunger never touched you at all. If you are really hungry, you will all gather and march to government house and demand for your rights. And if that didn't yield a good result, scatter everything. You elect them and now they are calling you fools.
Internet Hunger Mumu
|Re: Kogi Worker Results To Online Begging After 2 Years Of Unpaid Salaries (Photo) by signature2012(m): 11:05am
What a country,what a state......
|Re: Kogi Worker Results To Online Begging After 2 Years Of Unpaid Salaries (Photo) by Jay542(m): 11:05am
zico530:Cos na only talk he sabi...
|Re: Kogi Worker Results To Online Begging After 2 Years Of Unpaid Salaries (Photo) by rowlex7(m): 11:05am
Nawa o
|Re: Kogi Worker Results To Online Begging After 2 Years Of Unpaid Salaries (Photo) by nwaagulu(m): 11:05am
Only in Apc state
|Re: Kogi Worker Results To Online Begging After 2 Years Of Unpaid Salaries (Photo) by Riptider(m): 11:05am
Ok
|Re: Kogi Worker Results To Online Begging After 2 Years Of Unpaid Salaries (Photo) by wickyyolo: 11:06am
|Re: Kogi Worker Results To Online Begging After 2 Years Of Unpaid Salaries (Photo) by undefeated(m): 11:06am
Every leader is a reflection of the people, I don't understand how heartless some people could be seeing their fellow man suffer while they live in affluence, can't this matter be handled by some higher powers forcing him to pay workers, this same criminal will contest the next election and even the same person coming out to complain will yet vote him after collecting a fee seeds of rice
|Re: Kogi Worker Results To Online Begging After 2 Years Of Unpaid Salaries (Photo) by Firefire(m): 11:06am
APC!!!!!!!!!!! CHAINGE
|Re: Kogi Worker Results To Online Begging After 2 Years Of Unpaid Salaries (Photo) by paradigmshift(m): 11:06am
kogi with young man as Governor.
one of the most useless government.e no go better for una o. gerarahere
|Re: Kogi Worker Results To Online Begging After 2 Years Of Unpaid Salaries (Photo) by soldierdollar(m): 11:06am
The broom waving zombies will soon come and defend the governor
|Re: Kogi Worker Results To Online Begging After 2 Years Of Unpaid Salaries (Photo) by oshe11(m): 11:07am
idrisolaide:
Shift to whr
Beta faint dere or stand faint ooo abi if I shift for u finish whr me go FAINT PUT
|Re: Kogi Worker Results To Online Begging After 2 Years Of Unpaid Salaries (Photo) by lateech: 11:07am
Dino malaye @ work
|Re: Kogi Worker Results To Online Begging After 2 Years Of Unpaid Salaries (Photo) by richard870(m): 11:08am
247frolicboss:Its not 'results to' it's 'resorts to'
The mod should try correct it
1 Like
|Re: Kogi Worker Results To Online Begging After 2 Years Of Unpaid Salaries (Photo) by nwaokeleme100(m): 11:08am
this one weak me!...... what is this country turning into? in fact I'm leaving to my village.
|Re: Kogi Worker Results To Online Begging After 2 Years Of Unpaid Salaries (Photo) by free2ryhme: 11:08am
It is sad
They cannot congregate and lynch those animals
