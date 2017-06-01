Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kogi Worker Results To Online Begging After 2 Years Of Unpaid Salaries (Photo) (3691 Views)

Buhari And The Challenge Of Unpaid Salaries / We Voted APC Because Of Unpaid Salaries – Benue Workers / [PHOTO] Kogi Governor 'wada' Distributes Garri,groundnut And Sugar (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)









See screen shot below:



http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/06/photo-kogi-worker-results-to-online.html As shared by PDP Youth Frontier, some kogi workers have resulted to begging online after they have been forced by starvation and as a last resort to feed their family.See screen shot below: 1 Share

W ;DWhenD Dino talk una wan kill am 10 Likes

@omenkalive this is the type of thread I expect to see you on, not chasing after IPOB and one Nigeria, when your neighbors/people are yet to be paid.



Whomever sees him should direct omenkalive attention to this thread. Whomever sees him should direct omenkalive attention to this thread. 7 Likes



I pity Kogi indigenes.





The confluence state...where the country's two worst politicians meet. I pity Kogi indigenes.The confluence state...where the country's two worst politicians meet.

Heavens will surely punish Bello for unnecessary hardship brought among its citizens. 1 Like

Dino alaye







They shud park well ooo abi na we vote APC for them







IF I BITE THEM EHN, IM GO AFFECT BUHARI SCROTUM FOR LONDON The pipo they r beggin frm, hav dey bn paid by their govtThey shud park well ooo abi na we vote APC for themIF I BITE THEM EHN, IM GO AFFECT BUHARI SCROTUM FOR LONDON

Hmmn... I smell a 'fish', I mean, rat here.

ABEG!

Laziness is what is killing you.... Not hunger.... Not kogi state, not the devil.... U don't have money to feed but u have money to subscribe. Why won't u request for a job instead u want someone to take pity on ur lazy ass...and give you money to buy food. 1 Like

craze nation

Kai,handwork of kogi state government,useless governor and nonsense Dino

When you've gone 16 months without receiving your salary, you are worse than the man who has got no job... this is pathetic and same applies to other state that fall into same and on this chart >> http://www.nairaland.com/3848404/outstanding-salaries-owed-all-state

We students we've been home for 5 months now

That Yahaya bello the thunder that will fire that man is still doing press up ooo 1 Like

Nawa for Kogi State Governor oooooo

Hunger never touched you at all. If you are really hungry, you will all gather and march to government house and demand for your rights. And if that didn't yield a good result, scatter everything. You elect them and now they are calling you fools.

Internet Hunger Mumu

What a country,what a state......

zico530:

W ;DWhenD Dino talk una wan kill am Cos na only talk he sabi... Cos na only talk he sabi...

Nawa o

Only in Apc state

Ok

Every leader is a reflection of the people, I don't understand how heartless some people could be seeing their fellow man suffer while they live in affluence, can't this matter be handled by some higher powers forcing him to pay workers, this same criminal will contest the next election and even the same person coming out to complain will yet vote him after collecting a fee seeds of rice

APC!!!!!!!!!!! CHAINGE

kogi with young man as Governor.

one of the most useless government.e no go better for una o. gerarahere

The broom waving zombies will soon come and defend the governor

idrisolaide:

ABEG!



Shift to whr







Beta faint dere or stand faint ooo abi if I shift for u finish whr me go FAINT PUT Shift to whrBeta faint dere or stand faint ooo abi if I shift for u finish whr me go FAINT PUT

Dino malaye @ work

247frolicboss:

As shared by PDP Youth Frontier, some kogi workers have resulted to begging online after they have been forced by starvation and as a last resort to feed their family.







See screen shot below:



http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/06/photo-kogi-worker-results-to-online.html



Its not 'results to' it's 'resorts to'



The mod should try correct it Its not 'results to' it's 'resorts to'The mod should try correct it 1 Like

this one weak me!...... what is this country turning into? in fact I'm leaving to my village.