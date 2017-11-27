₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Monday, 27 November 2017 at 10:01 PM
Oretunlewa Soyinka Marries Nneka Ekechukwu, Igbo Girl (Pre-Wedding Photos)
Oretunlewa Soyinka Marries Nneka Ekechukwu, Igbo Girl (Pre-Wedding Photos) by Soyinkawedding: 8:28am On Jun 19
Wole Soyinka's Son Marries An Igbo Girl From Imo State Next Weekend In The US
Wole and Folake Soyinka's son, Oretunlewa will be getting married to his sweetheart, Nneka Ekechukwu next weekend in the USA. A select group of close friends and relatives have been invited to the wedding. The bride and groom were born and raised in the US and have been dating for more than 8years since after they graduated from High school. They are now in their mid to late 20s.
The bride's parents Dr. Peter and Angela Ekechukwu who are from Mbaise area of Imo state are said to have formed a deep friendship with the Soyinkas as a result of the relationship of their children.
According to their website, Oretunlewa went to High School in California then attended Stanford University for his undergraduate studies. From there, he went to Harvard University for his pre-med. He is now rounding up his medical degree at Duke University, Durham North Carolina. Nneka was born and raised in South Carolina and attended high school there where she ran track for the state. She studied Information Systems at the University of Notre Dame, Indiana and upon graduation was recruited by Deloitte in Chicago, she later moved on to work at the Coca Cola Headquarters in Atlanta.
Both are children of professors who have distinguished themselves by getting their post High school education on scholarship. Their website states that they met at a programme for gifted students in the summer before their last year of High School.
The bride's attires were said to have been designed by Moofa Designs while Yomi Casual has been busy for months designing the outfits for the groom and his groomsmen.
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka Marries Nneka Ekechukwu, Igbo Girl (Pre-Wedding Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 8:35am On Jun 19
This boy that can not even iron his rumpled shirt...I hope he will treat this girl better than his grooming.
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka Marries Nneka Ekechukwu, Igbo Girl (Pre-Wedding Photos) by sarrki(m): 8:37am On Jun 19
Good one
I love this
Mazi of kuje you see your life
The ladies are troooping for us
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka Marries Nneka Ekechukwu, Igbo Girl (Pre-Wedding Photos) by fiftynaira(m): 8:39am On Jun 19
And we are here killing ourselves on NL while others re getting married.
Ndi mbaise kwenu
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka Marries Nneka Ekechukwu, Igbo Girl (Pre-Wedding Photos) by Evablizin(f): 8:39am On Jun 19
Ok
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka Marries Nneka Ekechukwu, Igbo Girl (Pre-Wedding Photos) by sarrki(m): 8:40am On Jun 19
NwaAmaikpe:
Wetin dey surprise you ?
They love the Omoluabis
They knows we know how to take care of ladies
Emotionally, Physically and the other room
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka Marries Nneka Ekechukwu, Igbo Girl (Pre-Wedding Photos) by sarrki(m): 8:42am On Jun 19
fiftynaira:
It seems you are getting it wrong
Igbos and Yoruba are OK
Ipobs are the criminals so that mix it up
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka Marries Nneka Ekechukwu, Igbo Girl (Pre-Wedding Photos) by Evablizin(f): 8:43am On Jun 19
NwaAmaikpe:lols stupid boy your life tire me
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka Marries Nneka Ekechukwu, Igbo Girl (Pre-Wedding Photos) by Evablizin(f): 8:44am On Jun 19
sarrki:like seriously?
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka Marries Nneka Ekechukwu, Igbo Girl (Pre-Wedding Photos) by QueenOfNepal: 8:45am On Jun 19
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka Marries Nneka Ekechukwu, Igbo Girl (Pre-Wedding Photos) by sarrki(m): 8:46am On Jun 19
NwaAmaikpe:
Chai
Our wife Nneka love the rumpled shirt like that
Mr gator on his shirt show us your bae in north Carolina
Better still anywhere
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka Marries Nneka Ekechukwu, Igbo Girl (Pre-Wedding Photos) by QueenOfNepal: 8:46am On Jun 19
sarrki:What is this
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka Marries Nneka Ekechukwu, Igbo Girl (Pre-Wedding Photos) by sarrki(m): 8:49am On Jun 19
QueenOfNepal:
I can see it in your eyes
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka Marries Nneka Ekechukwu, Igbo Girl (Pre-Wedding Photos) by qualityovenbake(m): 9:00am On Jun 19
Nice. Happy for both family
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka Marries Nneka Ekechukwu, Igbo Girl (Pre-Wedding Photos) by fiftynaira(m): 9:03am On Jun 19
sarrki:
I agree with u litlle wonder u see biafria flags on keke and Nigeria flags on jeeps
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka Marries Nneka Ekechukwu, Igbo Girl (Pre-Wedding Photos) by madridguy(m): 9:23am On Jun 19
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka Marries Nneka Ekechukwu, Igbo Girl (Pre-Wedding Photos) by Oladimejyy(m): 9:28am On Jun 19
Any igbo family that doesnt have a yoruba in-law,is that one a family
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka Marries Nneka Ekechukwu, Igbo Girl (Pre-Wedding Photos) by chukslawrence(m): 10:04am On Jun 19
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka Marries Nneka Ekechukwu, Igbo Girl (Pre-Wedding Photos) by InyinyaAgbaOku(m): 11:04am On Jun 19
Afonjas are usually excited to marry from Igbo land.
That's a way to escape their people's marital insufficiency
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka Marries Nneka Ekechukwu, Igbo Girl (Pre-Wedding Photos) by Jfrankination(m): 11:32am On Jun 19
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka Marries Nneka Ekechukwu, Igbo Girl (Pre-Wedding Photos) by moredonuts: 5:36pm On Aug 01
lol. this guy is trash
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka Marries Nneka Ekechukwu, Igbo Girl (Pre-Wedding Photos) by yeyerolling: 9:44pm
Igbo gals just too sweet nd classy.
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka Marries Nneka Ekechukwu, Igbo Girl (Pre-Wedding Photos) by hollamanng(m): 9:44pm
Y
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka Marries Nneka Ekechukwu, Igbo Girl (Pre-Wedding Photos) by chuksbaby: 9:44pm
Mods, na now day break..
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka Marries Nneka Ekechukwu, Igbo Girl (Pre-Wedding Photos) by emeijeh(m): 9:44pm
Too many critics these days on nairaland
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka Marries Nneka Ekechukwu, Igbo Girl (Pre-Wedding Photos) by Mufasa27(m): 9:44pm
Sarki you see your life
You call yourself a patroit but you are on every thread trying to start useless tribal war with the backup of your zombie soldiers.
That's wole soyinka son getting married to an Ibo girl, shame to you and all your zombie gang.
I'm a yoruba boy and I stand with the igbo
If you don't like go and die!!
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka Marries Nneka Ekechukwu, Igbo Girl (Pre-Wedding Photos) by slapandfall(m): 9:45pm
Chai..
See better children. This one pass silver spoon. This one na diamond shovel them take born them.
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka Marries Nneka Ekechukwu, Igbo Girl (Pre-Wedding Photos) by Abeyjide: 9:45pm
Love the natural background. When you see places like this, it make your love stronger. God bless their union
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka Marries Nneka Ekechukwu, Igbo Girl (Pre-Wedding Photos) by 4koff: 9:47pm
People when get sense dey live their lives dey go. Some people when no get life want drag other people enter tjeir lifeless lives e.g. Wailers and ipobs
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka Marries Nneka Ekechukwu, Igbo Girl (Pre-Wedding Photos) by bignero: 9:48pm
sarrki:
shut up
omoluabi...is that your excuse for not knowing how to speak english
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka Marries Nneka Ekechukwu, Igbo Girl (Pre-Wedding Photos) by policy12: 9:49pm
The rich are marrying themselves, but the average Nigerians will be fighting each other for the same people who dontbcare about them..
Soyinka son and Igbo, here let the e warriors of tribal bigot start u will think they know each other from Adam.
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka Marries Nneka Ekechukwu, Igbo Girl (Pre-Wedding Photos) by aguyph: 9:50pm
sarrki:who marries an mbaise woman in this weather ask rita
