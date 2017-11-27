Wole Soyinka's Son Marries An Igbo Girl From Imo State Next Weekend In The US





Wole and Folake Soyinka's son, Oretunlewa will be getting married to his sweetheart, Nneka Ekechukwu next weekend in the USA. A select group of close friends and relatives have been invited to the wedding. The bride and groom were born and raised in the US and have been dating for more than 8years since after they graduated from High school. They are now in their mid to late 20s.

The bride's parents Dr. Peter and Angela Ekechukwu who are from Mbaise area of Imo state are said to have formed a deep friendship with the Soyinkas as a result of the relationship of their children.



According to their website, Oretunlewa went to High School in California then attended Stanford University for his undergraduate studies. From there, he went to Harvard University for his pre-med. He is now rounding up his medical degree at Duke University, Durham North Carolina. Nneka was born and raised in South Carolina and attended high school there where she ran track for the state. She studied Information Systems at the University of Notre Dame, Indiana and upon graduation was recruited by Deloitte in Chicago, she later moved on to work at the Coca Cola Headquarters in Atlanta.

Both are children of professors who have distinguished themselves by getting their post High school education on scholarship. Their website states that they met at a programme for gifted students in the summer before their last year of High School.



The bride's attires were said to have been designed by Moofa Designs while Yomi Casual has been busy for months designing the outfits for the groom and his groomsmen.



It seems you are getting it wrong



Igbos and Yoruba are OK



Ipobs are the criminals so that mix it up It seems you are getting it wrongIgbos and Yoruba are OKIpobs are the criminals so that mix it up 7 Likes

