It was said that the suspect, 28-year-old Okechukwu Amos, a casual worker, sneaked into Xu’s apartment while she was asleep and covered her nose with a cloth until she suffocated.



PUNCH Metro learnt that the incident happened around 8pm on Friday at the firm, which the 26-year-old Chinese woman also used as a residence.

It was gathered that the suspect had complained that the boss usually harassed him, and decided to “deal with her” that day.



Not done, Amos reportedly ransacked the apartment and allegedly stole about N800,000 and $2,000, which belonged to the deceased.



To evade arrest at the estate gate, which is manned by private guards and two policemen, Amos disguised as a mentally-derailed person.



Luck, however, ran out on him.



A security guard, who spoke to PUNCH Metro on condition of anonymity, said the suspect almost escaped from the gate, but he unearthed his identity and alerted one of the policemen.



He said,



“I was at the security post around 9pm that day when I saw a man half-Unclad. He walked towards the gate bare-footed. He was holding a pair of slippers and carrying a load wrapped with a shirt on his head.

“I initially took the man for a mad person, but after a closer look, I discovered that he is Ikechukwu (Amos). I asked him what was wrong and why he was dressed like that. He said he was angry and that he was quitting his job at the the company. I asked if the person that brought him to the company was aware, he said no.

“I volunteered to call the person, but he refused. I requested to know the content of the bag with him, he was reluctant.



“That was when I became suspicious and called a policeman, who was at the gate with me. He interrogated him and forced him to open the bag. The bag contained a lot of cash. He led the policeman to the company, where we found the woman dead.”



The guard said Amos was handed over to the police at the MAN Centre division.



A police source said the suspect in his statement stated that he had endured frequent harassment by the woman and decided to punish her.



The source said,



“He was employed recently by the woman through somebody and he worked at the supply department. He alleged that the woman had been very insulting and disrespecting to him over a period of time.

“He gained access into her apartment when she had slept and tied her up. He covered her mouth and nose and the woman died because she could not breathe properly. He said he only wanted to punish her and didn’t mean to kill her. Sums of N800,000 and $2,000 belonging to the woman were recovered from him.”



The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, confirmed the incident, adding that the suspect had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba.

Just kill him too abeg... 1 Like 1 Share

Na dem from d eastern part... 4 Likes

ihimiray:

Just kill him too abeg... see Nigerian mentality. The other day it was reported on nairaland how a Chinese man broke his Nigerian worker's spinal cord with a kung-fu kick and nothing happened to the man till today, that man has evaded justice, I once read how another Chinese man beat a pregnant employee (Nigerian) here on nairaland and the woman lost the baby. The Chinese went away scot free till today. Also ubi Franklin also told the world how a Chinese man almost killed him with a knife, the case was swept under the carpet. I hate violence but it's time these Chinese people start knowing that they can't come here and get away with rubbish. It's no more business as usual and the police should free the guy. My opinion see Nigerian mentality. The other day it was reported on nairaland how a Chinese man broke his Nigerian worker's spinal cord with a kung-fu kick and nothing happened to the man till today, that man has evaded justice, I once read how another Chinese man beat a pregnant employee (Nigerian) here on nairaland and the woman lost the baby. The Chinese went away scot free till today. Also ubi Franklin also told the world how a Chinese man almost killed him with a knife, the case was swept under the carpet. I hate violence but it's time these Chinese people start knowing that they can't come here and get away with rubbish. It's no more business as usual and the police should free the guy. My opinion 13 Likes

information1:

oh oh

We live in a country where foreigners no longer have respect for us in our own country.

The Chinese and Indians maltreat us anyhow all because we work for them, when you complain, they still intimidate you with your own brothers in the army and police whom they must have bribed.

An Indian man enters a bank, you must stand up for him to sit, you must make way for him to evade the queue, army escort them to escape traffic jam in the big cities, if they hit your car, then you must be at fault.

I'm not saying that the guy should be exonerated of his crime but if our country was good, we won't have to work for preposterous Asians and even if we do, they would treat us with respect like they do to Americans 2 Likes

No matter the level of maltreatment why couldn't he quit, no, he had to repay her with death & he still went ahead to steal her money.

To those above me, if you are ill treated by any boss why don't you quit.

Nigerians also treat themselves such way, why won't foreigners.

Okechukwu Amos Wehdone sir



But why did the Chinese woman also employ a Liepod yoot?



In my opinion, the Chinese woman caused her own death



Now the flatinō has developed and upgraded her status to "dead"



Flatinōs are disgracing us abroad with their dishonorable drug deals and it's why others hate Nigerians



Now they've started killing expatriates and foreign investors to scare them away



If there's no job in the country, the same useless people would wail about the country being a "zoo"



Trust them at your own peril. Never employ flatinōs, they'll stab you in the back and rob you dry



Useless criminals Wehdone sir 7 Likes 2 Shares

Over there, the Chinese kill Nigerians nd today, a Nigerian has killed a Chinese.



Do me I do you, God no go vex... 1 Like

neoShinto:

Okechukwu Amos

But why did the Chinese man also employ a Liepod yoot?

In my opinion, the Chinese man caused his own death

Now the flatinō has developed and upgraded his status to "dead"

Never employ flatinōs, they'll stab you in the back and rob you dry

Useless criminals Trash Trash 3 Likes 1 Share

neoShinto:

Okechukwu Amos

But why did the Chinese man also employ a Liepod yoot?

In my opinion, the Chinese man caused his own death

Now the flatinō has developed and upgraded his status to "dead"

Never employ flatinōs, they'll stab you in the back and rob you dry

Useless criminals

Stupidity personified Stupidity personified 4 Likes

Authoreety:







Stupidity personified

Tahrah:

Trash

See them!



Usless liepod yoots



Face the thread and condemn your fellow liepod 2 Likes

NLC/TUC should seriously look into workers' welfare, especially those employed by foreigners.

Again! "the suspect, 28-year-old Okechukwu Amos"

heyahhhhhhhhhhhhhh

Good

I hate the Chinese.

They can be very wicked to their employees.





Thank God he did not rape the woman ooo Thank God he did not rape the woman ooo





the guy own don be the guy own don be

Dammmmmm

Now this is crazy



But this chinko bosses can be mean o Is badBut this chinko bosses can be mean o

Just here to check the name









His name is Ikechukwu (Amos)

There are so many cases where Chinese in Nigeria assault and injure Nigerians and the case gets swept under the carpet, let police sweep this one under the carpet also. 1 Like

Do the crime, do the time.

neoShinto:

Okechukwu Amos Wehdone sir



But why did the Chinese woman also employ a Liepod yoot?



In my opinion, the Chinese woman caused her own death



Now the flatinō has developed and upgraded her status to "dead"



Flatinōs are disgracing us abroad with their dishonorable drug deals and it's why others hate Nigerians



Now they've started killing expatriates and foreign investors to scare them away



If there's no job in the country, the same useless people would wail about the country being a "zoo"



Trust them at your own peril. Never employ flatinōs, they'll stab you in the back and rob you dry



Useless criminals



The one that broke a Nigerian's spinal cord what did you say to him??



The best form of defense is attack.... so shut up The one that broke a Nigerian's spinal cord what did you say to him??The best form of defense is attack.... so shut up 1 Like

Pathetic

If you didn't feel comfortable with the condition of service, shouldn't you have resigned? Why has killing become so easy for people today? If this had happened abroad, we would scream XENOPHOBIA!