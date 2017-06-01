Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mercy Johnson Steps Out For Glo Laff Festival In Benin (12509 Views)

Super Hot Lady Sets The Internet Ablaze With Her Curvy Shape And Big Bum (pics) / Olajumoke Orisaguna Puts Her Luscious Lips On Display In New Photo / Toolz Shows Off Her Curvy Post Workout Body (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





See below...



http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/06/mercy-johnson-puts-her-curvy-body-on.html?m=1 The busty actress and mother of two stepped out last night in this lovely outfit to the Glo Laff Festival in Benin.See below... 3 Likes

She looks like a mermaid 6 Likes

authentic slay mama 1 Like

Ok. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Sweet

?







Lemme Faint What can I typeLemme Faint 3 Likes

Cool

She doesn't look happy in the dress. 7 Likes

Wow

That dress would have slayed with a different sleeve.



What is that?



Looking like freshly sliced okra 5 Likes

she is beautiful



I'm sincerely sorry .....one thing I get to understand lately is that,FTC is for jobles guys

bb

Today is my birthday fam! Show me some love.

This time last year, I never knew I would see the end of the year. But here am I today kicking! 30 Likes 1 Share

,

it is mercy 'hip'son op, her name is not mercy Johnsonit is mercy 'hip'son 1 Like

see her balls

Respect ma'am 1 Like

She's looks quite different facially

Nonsense...

Ok o

pocohantas:

She doesn't look happy in the dress.

The sleeve ruined the dress. The sleeve ruined the dress.

This woman will not kill me sha, but it's still Fathia that I wish to impregnate 3 Likes

Fingerprinter:

Today is my birthday fam! Show me some love.

This time last year, I never knew I would see the end of the year. But here am I today kicking!

We are birthday mates. We are birthday mates. 5 Likes

All the best to her.

She looks stunning, as always.

Describe women with anything other than this. You are the ones objectifying yourselves at times.

kennygee:



We are birthday mates. Wow, happy birthday! Wow, happy birthday!

Oga must be feeling like a million bucks Na this one dem dey call wife.Oga must be feeling like a million bucks

Fingerprinter:



Wow, happy birthday!

I wish you many more fruitful years. I wish you many more fruitful years. 4 Likes





Shapeless husband snatcher....



Keep doing Glo tour while one small Uromi girl helps you lick the dirt off Prince Odianosen Okojie's preek Shapeless husband snatcher....Keep doing Glo tour while one small Uromi girl helps you lick the dirt off Prince Odianosen Okojie's preek 1 Like 2 Shares