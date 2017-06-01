₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Mercy Johnson Steps Out For Glo Laff Festival In Benin by LubeyNaijaBlog: 12:52pm
The busty actress and mother of two stepped out last night in this lovely outfit to the Glo Laff Festival in Benin.
See below...
http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/06/mercy-johnson-puts-her-curvy-body-on.html?m=1
3 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson Steps Out For Glo Laff Festival In Benin by MDsambo: 1:09pm
She looks like a mermaid
6 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson Steps Out For Glo Laff Festival In Benin by praizephoto(m): 1:14pm
authentic slay mama
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson Steps Out For Glo Laff Festival In Benin by divineshare(m): 1:28pm
Ok.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mercy Johnson Steps Out For Glo Laff Festival In Benin by Brownvilb: 1:28pm
Sweet
|Re: Mercy Johnson Steps Out For Glo Laff Festival In Benin by justi4jesu(f): 1:28pm
|Re: Mercy Johnson Steps Out For Glo Laff Festival In Benin by hardeycute: 1:28pm
What can I type ?
Lemme Faint
3 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson Steps Out For Glo Laff Festival In Benin by asahnwaKC: 1:28pm
Cool
|Re: Mercy Johnson Steps Out For Glo Laff Festival In Benin by pocohantas(f): 1:28pm
She doesn't look happy in the dress.
7 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson Steps Out For Glo Laff Festival In Benin by austinoeze(m): 1:28pm
Wow
|Re: Mercy Johnson Steps Out For Glo Laff Festival In Benin by kennygee(f): 1:28pm
That dress would have slayed with a different sleeve.
What is that?
Looking like freshly sliced okra
5 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson Steps Out For Glo Laff Festival In Benin by Dumba088(m): 1:29pm
she is beautiful
I'm sincerely sorry .....one thing I get to understand lately is that,FTC is for jobles guys
|Re: Mercy Johnson Steps Out For Glo Laff Festival In Benin by AndreizMendez(m): 1:29pm
bb
|Re: Mercy Johnson Steps Out For Glo Laff Festival In Benin by Fingerprinter(m): 1:29pm
Today is my birthday fam! Show me some love.
This time last year, I never knew I would see the end of the year. But here am I today kicking!
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mercy Johnson Steps Out For Glo Laff Festival In Benin by Fingerprinter(m): 1:29pm
,
|Re: Mercy Johnson Steps Out For Glo Laff Festival In Benin by dessz(m): 1:29pm
op, her name is not mercy Johnson it is mercy 'hip'son
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson Steps Out For Glo Laff Festival In Benin by leonine1(m): 1:30pm
see her balls
|Re: Mercy Johnson Steps Out For Glo Laff Festival In Benin by Beverages: 1:30pm
Respect ma'am
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson Steps Out For Glo Laff Festival In Benin by Obekz: 1:30pm
She's looks quite different facially
|Re: Mercy Johnson Steps Out For Glo Laff Festival In Benin by StoneLucifer: 1:31pm
Nonsense...
|Re: Mercy Johnson Steps Out For Glo Laff Festival In Benin by dayleke(m): 1:31pm
Ok o
|Re: Mercy Johnson Steps Out For Glo Laff Festival In Benin by kennygee(f): 1:31pm
pocohantas:
The sleeve ruined the dress.
|Re: Mercy Johnson Steps Out For Glo Laff Festival In Benin by EgunMogaji(m): 1:32pm
This woman will not kill me sha, but it's still Fathia that I wish to impregnate
3 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson Steps Out For Glo Laff Festival In Benin by kennygee(f): 1:32pm
Fingerprinter:
We are birthday mates.
5 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson Steps Out For Glo Laff Festival In Benin by Lanre4uonly(m): 1:32pm
All the best to her.
|Re: Mercy Johnson Steps Out For Glo Laff Festival In Benin by Atlantia(f): 1:34pm
She looks stunning, as always.
|Re: Mercy Johnson Steps Out For Glo Laff Festival In Benin by nobleblood: 1:36pm
Describe women with anything other than this. You are the ones objectifying yourselves at times.
|Re: Mercy Johnson Steps Out For Glo Laff Festival In Benin by Fingerprinter(m): 1:36pm
kennygee:Wow, happy birthday!
|Re: Mercy Johnson Steps Out For Glo Laff Festival In Benin by TheCabal: 1:37pm
Na this one dem dey call wife. Oga must be feeling like a million bucks
|Re: Mercy Johnson Steps Out For Glo Laff Festival In Benin by kennygee(f): 1:37pm
Fingerprinter:
I wish you many more fruitful years.
4 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson Steps Out For Glo Laff Festival In Benin by NwaAmaikpe: 1:37pm
Shapeless husband snatcher....
Keep doing Glo tour while one small Uromi girl helps you lick the dirt off Prince Odianosen Okojie's preek
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Mercy Johnson Steps Out For Glo Laff Festival In Benin by brainpulse: 1:38pm
Girdle
1 Like
