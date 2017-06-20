₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,825,353 members, 3,606,687 topics. Date: Monday, 19 June 2017 at 05:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / N400m Fraud: Metuh Writes DSS To Allow Dasuki To Testify As Witness (2070 Views)
‘Northern Clerics Say That Buhari Was Poisoned’ - Umar Tata Writes DSS / N400m Fraud: Metuh ‘cooked Up’ Allegations To Frustrate Trial —EFCC. / Metuh Writes Petition Against Judge, Wants Trial Transferred (1) (2) (3) (4)
|N400m Fraud: Metuh Writes DSS To Allow Dasuki To Testify As Witness by CheapSunglass(f): 3:10pm
…as Justice Abang declines to suspend trial
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/06/alleged-n400m-fraud-metuh-writes-dss-allow-dasuki-testify-witness/
|Re: N400m Fraud: Metuh Writes DSS To Allow Dasuki To Testify As Witness by Caliente(m): 3:44pm
Here we go again....
|Re: N400m Fraud: Metuh Writes DSS To Allow Dasuki To Testify As Witness by AdesoyeIziak(m): 3:52pm
Why is it that hard for them to forget Dasuki case, is that not their work....
Till Nigeria youth stand up for a generational shift in power, I will never believe in any Nigeria leader.
Though most of the youth are very foolish with their brain working hand in hand only with criminal act......but I still believe there are several vibrant, intelligent, agile and very well outspoken youth out their, let's set them to work.
|Re: N400m Fraud: Metuh Writes DSS To Allow Dasuki To Testify As Witness by Sirpaul(m): 4:42pm
Never make fun of someone who speaks broken English.
It means they know another language.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: N400m Fraud: Metuh Writes DSS To Allow Dasuki To Testify As Witness by poss77: 4:42pm
400 what Funky! Funky!! Funky!!!
|Re: N400m Fraud: Metuh Writes DSS To Allow Dasuki To Testify As Witness by Jaytecq(m): 4:42pm
the way we call fig fig moni por this coutiri tire me
|Re: N400m Fraud: Metuh Writes DSS To Allow Dasuki To Testify As Witness by BroZuma: 4:42pm
|Re: N400m Fraud: Metuh Writes DSS To Allow Dasuki To Testify As Witness by brunofarad(m): 4:42pm
|Re: N400m Fraud: Metuh Writes DSS To Allow Dasuki To Testify As Witness by RRhrry: 4:43pm
Another twist to the plot
|Re: N400m Fraud: Metuh Writes DSS To Allow Dasuki To Testify As Witness by Quaba: 4:44pm
Hmm
|Re: N400m Fraud: Metuh Writes DSS To Allow Dasuki To Testify As Witness by MrOwonikoko: 4:44pm
CheapSunglass:Me...
|Re: N400m Fraud: Metuh Writes DSS To Allow Dasuki To Testify As Witness by DollarAngel(m): 4:44pm
OKAY
|Re: N400m Fraud: Metuh Writes DSS To Allow Dasuki To Testify As Witness by DatLagboi: 4:46pm
400 million chai and evans is being paraded about and the mu.mu evANS SEF is singing anyhow
Check my signature for my services
|Re: N400m Fraud: Metuh Writes DSS To Allow Dasuki To Testify As Witness by magoo10: 4:48pm
Still on the drama
which dasuki?
dasuki that is a threat to federal govt according to oga lie lie.
And it goes on and on
1 Like
|Re: N400m Fraud: Metuh Writes DSS To Allow Dasuki To Testify As Witness by leobrownish(m): 4:48pm
na Evans the kidnapper money b diz ooo! lemme come and be going! tired of all these notorious politicians that deserve death but refuse to die.
|Re: N400m Fraud: Metuh Writes DSS To Allow Dasuki To Testify As Witness by Iamwrath: 4:48pm
heheheheheh
|Re: N400m Fraud: Metuh Writes DSS To Allow Dasuki To Testify As Witness by Evablizin(f): 4:49pm
Just look at,this people eeeeh
|Re: N400m Fraud: Metuh Writes DSS To Allow Dasuki To Testify As Witness by LionDeLeo: 4:49pm
400m, as in 400,000,000? Choi, see telephone number.
1 Like
|Re: N400m Fraud: Metuh Writes DSS To Allow Dasuki To Testify As Witness by free2ryhme: 4:52pm
|Re: N400m Fraud: Metuh Writes DSS To Allow Dasuki To Testify As Witness by joenor(m): 4:53pm
is a wah!
|Re: N400m Fraud: Metuh Writes DSS To Allow Dasuki To Testify As Witness by Hillzy(m): 4:57pm
Ok
|Re: N400m Fraud: Metuh Writes DSS To Allow Dasuki To Testify As Witness by NubiLove(m): 4:58pm
still on the dasuki case?
|Re: N400m Fraud: Metuh Writes DSS To Allow Dasuki To Testify As Witness by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:59pm
Outrageous figures everywhere.
1 Like
|Re: N400m Fraud: Metuh Writes DSS To Allow Dasuki To Testify As Witness by GuntersChain(m): 5:01pm
What?
|Re: N400m Fraud: Metuh Writes DSS To Allow Dasuki To Testify As Witness by Bobby808: 5:03pm
poss77:It is indeed very funny. N400m? That money dey too big. Am sure this foolush efcc will loss out again. Just that Okon Abang na Buhari and apc lawyer.
|Re: N400m Fraud: Metuh Writes DSS To Allow Dasuki To Testify As Witness by oweman: 5:13pm
Dasuki is a big idiot to have allowed himself be the used as sharer of this arms fund being an ex army ifficer and a prince himself from the sokoto caliphate .
|Re: N400m Fraud: Metuh Writes DSS To Allow Dasuki To Testify As Witness by davillian(m): 5:15pm
Last last they will free them and kill poor Evans.
|Re: N400m Fraud: Metuh Writes DSS To Allow Dasuki To Testify As Witness by farmgate: 5:25pm
[font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font][b][/b]That money dey too big. Am sure this foolush efcc will loss out again. Just that Okon Abang na Buhari and apc lawyer.[/quote]
Is Okon Abang a lawyer or j***e
(0) (Reply)
Dr Phil On Nigerian Scam E-lovers / De-constructing The Movie District 9 / Scholarship Scandal Rocks Ptdf Again
Viewing this topic: bayawah, olorunwa90(m), jerryclinton, Tbright, jerryjohn727, harveyspec, iyzeek(m), konedt(m), freddie82(m), Jacks14, emmaboy33(m), lightheart(m), Realdeals(m), couragemurphy(m), kingsol1759(m), justice2017, Eaa247(m), Antighaita(m), Luckyomon(m) and 21 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16