|Reekado Banks Apologises To DJ Xclusive After Calling Him Out by faseblex(f): 3:20pm
Mavin Records singer, Reekado Banks, has offered an apology to DJ Xclusive for his earlier tweet where he accused the DJ of being disrespectful.
Reekado had bashed Xclusive for dropping him off a song he was supposed to feature in without informing him.
He has now blamed miscommunication for the misunderstanding.
Some days back, DJ Xclusive released the audio and visual for his collaborative project ‘As e dey hot’ which features Mr Eazi and Flavour. It is believed that it is this song that Reekado Banks was left out of.
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologises To DJ Xclusive After Calling Him Out by praizephoto(m): 3:22pm
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologises To DJ Xclusive After Calling Him Out by Papiikush: 3:27pm
A failed attempt to promote the boring song. Nigerian musicians do it all the time.
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologises To DJ Xclusive After Calling Him Out by Mavin1: 3:32pm
I used to like this dude but he's beginning to talk anyhow
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologises To DJ Xclusive After Calling Him Out by Evablizin(f): 3:32pm
Good,look before you bash to avoid unnecessary embarassment,apology accepted
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologises To DJ Xclusive After Calling Him Out by Rapoo(m): 3:39pm
moral lesson!!!! when someone features you on a song, pls try and put on ur best.... am talking directly to rekadobanks
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologises To DJ Xclusive After Calling Him Out by Addicted2Women: 4:51pm
Too late to apologize
We've done something about it already
Small pikins no get respect again ?? We will use this guy as a scapegoat
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologises To DJ Xclusive After Calling Him Out by NwaAmaikpe: 4:51pm
So soon?
Has the Igbo cleared from his eyes..
So now he knows DJ Xclusive is not his mate...even Don Jazzy can't talk to Exclusive the way the eczema ravaged boy with a dead career did.
On behalf of DJ Xclusive your apology is rejected.
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologises To DJ Xclusive After Calling Him Out by Jacksparr0w127: 4:51pm
Stvpid boy
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologises To DJ Xclusive After Calling Him Out by DatLagboi: 4:51pm
abegi xclusive go don beg for back mtcheew
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologises To DJ Xclusive After Calling Him Out by poss77: 4:52pm
All na publicity stunt
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologises To DJ Xclusive After Calling Him Out by expressforecast: 4:52pm
All na stunt, as e dey hot
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologises To DJ Xclusive After Calling Him Out by brunofarad(m): 4:52pm
Celebrities and their wahala
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologises To DJ Xclusive After Calling Him Out by ninocia18(m): 4:52pm
In Phyno's voice..."i see kids everywhere".
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologises To DJ Xclusive After Calling Him Out by Jaytecq(m): 4:52pm
i don't know wat is wrong wit small boys of these days...
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologises To DJ Xclusive After Calling Him Out by beautiful232(f): 4:53pm
sound better,communication Is the key,much more in a relationship....
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologises To DJ Xclusive After Calling Him Out by joenor(m): 4:53pm
when small pickin get money, respect nor dey dey. I'm happy for him he could come back n apologies
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologises To DJ Xclusive After Calling Him Out by Nma27(f): 4:53pm
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologises To DJ Xclusive After Calling Him Out by sod09(m): 4:53pm
all these artists will take weed and misbehave,then humble wen e clear for their eyes
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologises To DJ Xclusive After Calling Him Out by twilliamx: 4:53pm
Don't care
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologises To DJ Xclusive After Calling Him Out by trendy34: 4:54pm
His money has entered his head
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologises To DJ Xclusive After Calling Him Out by YoungDaNaval(m): 4:54pm
Nwamaikpe come and comment ooh
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologises To DJ Xclusive After Calling Him Out by RRhrry: 4:54pm
Reekado shift wit ur onions face
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologises To DJ Xclusive After Calling Him Out by ItsawrapOutfit: 4:55pm
Beg for a song? Now, that's pride...#WatchIT
Never forget where you are coming from dude.
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologises To DJ Xclusive After Calling Him Out by softbwoy01(m): 4:55pm
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologises To DJ Xclusive After Calling Him Out by gtin(m): 4:55pm
U should have thought abt it before rushing to call him out #smallpikin
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologises To DJ Xclusive After Calling Him Out by Realkenny: 4:55pm
You Shade person e no reply u, u apologize e no still reply.
Maturity, I respect xclusive for DAT If to say na wizkid or Davido we no go hear word
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologises To DJ Xclusive After Calling Him Out by vickertony(m): 4:55pm
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologises To DJ Xclusive After Calling Him Out by cupidFlint(m): 4:57pm
Kady don't let the bills get to your skull
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologises To DJ Xclusive After Calling Him Out by NubiLove(m): 4:57pm
stunt
