Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Reekado Banks Apologises To DJ Xclusive After Calling Him Out (5061 Views)

"Local Champion?": Davido Reacts To Wizkid Calling Him Names / Toolz's Outfit To DJ Xclusive's All-white Party...you Like? / Freeze Responds To DJ Abbas Question: Why Is Festus Keyamo Still Not A SAN? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



Reekado had bashed Xclusive for dropping him off a song he was supposed to feature in without informing him.

He has now blamed miscommunication for the misunderstanding.



Some days back, DJ Xclusive released the audio and visual for his collaborative project ‘As e dey hot’ which features Mr Eazi and Flavour. It is believed that it is this song that Reekado Banks was left out of.



More @>> http://trendinghelm.blogspot.com/2017/06/reekado-banks-singer-apologises-to-dj.html Mavin Records singer, Reekado Banks, has offered an apology to DJ Xclusive for his earlier tweet where he accused the DJ of being disrespectful.Reekado had bashed Xclusive for dropping him off a song he was supposed to feature in without informing him.He has now blamed miscommunication for the misunderstanding.Some days back, DJ Xclusive released the audio and visual for his collaborative project ‘As e dey hot’ which features Mr Eazi and Flavour. It is believed that it is this song that Reekado Banks was left out of.

readjust ur images jor 1 Like 2 Shares

A failed attempt to promote the boring song. Nigerian musicians do it all the time. 11 Likes 1 Share

I used to like this dude but he's beginning to talk anyhow

Good,look before you bash to avoid unnecessary embarassment,apology accepted

moral lesson!!!! when someone features you on a song, pls try and put on ur best.... am talking directly to rekadobanks



Too late to apologize



We've done something about it already



Small pikins no get respect again ?? We will use this guy as a scapegoat





So soon?



Has the Igbo cleared from his eyes..



So now he knows DJ Xclusive is not his mate...even Don Jazzy can't talk to Exclusive the way the eczema ravaged boy with a dead career did.



On behalf of DJ Xclusive your apology is rejected.

.

. So soon?Has the Igbo cleared from his eyes..So now he knows DJ Xclusive is not his mate...even Don Jazzy can't talk to Exclusive the way the eczema ravaged boy with a dead career did.On behalf of DJ Xclusive your apology is rejected. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Stvpid boy

abegi xclusive go don beg for back mtcheew 2 Likes

All na publicity stunt 1 Like







View Past Lotto Results and Get Latest Lotto Results Instantly on

Express Forecast All na stunt, as e dey hot 1 Like

Celebrities and their wahala

In Phyno's voice..."i see kids everywhere".

i don't know wat is wrong wit small boys of these days...

sound better,communication Is the key,much more in a relationship.... 1 Like

when small pickin get money, respect nor dey dey. I'm happy for him he could come back n apologies 2 Likes 1 Share

Mttttccchhhhheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeewwwww!!!

all these artists will take weed and misbehave,then humble wen e clear for their eyes 1 Like 1 Share

Don't care

His money has entered his head 2 Likes

Nwamaikpe come and comment ooh

Reekado shift wit ur onions face

Beg for a song? Now, that's pride...#WatchIT



Never forget where you are coming from dude.

,yeyebrities,mean while,lappy fr sale,contact 09065844806 fr more info ,yeyebrities,mean while,lappy fr sale,contact 09065844806 fr more info

U should have thought abt it before rushing to call him out #smallpikin

You Shade person e no reply u, u apologize e no still reply.



Maturity, I respect xclusive for DAT If to say na wizkid or Davido we no go hear word

Pls if you know anybody who wants to sell his or her car, any model & any colour, with AC and you are sure it's in perfect working condition & valid papers, with price around 2.5 or 3 million, as long as d engine is nt weak yet, pls let the person sell it, it's not my business 1 Like

Kady don't let the bills get to your skull 1 Like