₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,825,353 members, 3,606,687 topics. Date: Monday, 19 June 2017 at 05:40 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Wedding Photos Of Mikel Agu And Henrietta (5958 Views)
Musa Yahaya Weds Rahama Saduah In Kaduna (PHOTOS) / Mourinho Wants Midfielder Mikel Obi At Manchester United / Lesbian Athlete Caster Semenya Marries Longtime Girlfriend (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Wedding Photos Of Mikel Agu And Henrietta by segun400: 4:11pm
Super Eagles midfielder and FC Porto player, Mikel Agu, got married to his longtime girlfriend, Henrietta, in Asaba, Delta state over the weekend.
Congrats to him and his wife. Continue to see more photos...
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/06/19/photos-super-eagles-midfielder-mikel-agu-weds-his-longtime-girlfriend-henrietta/
|Re: Wedding Photos Of Mikel Agu And Henrietta by segun400: 4:14pm
more
1 Like
|Re: Wedding Photos Of Mikel Agu And Henrietta by youngbabaj(m): 4:14pm
happy marital life
1 Like
|Re: Wedding Photos Of Mikel Agu And Henrietta by izospindle(m): 4:32pm
men value a woman more when they stay with them during hard time.....but most babes are looking 4 fast food
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wedding Photos Of Mikel Agu And Henrietta by Caustics: 5:04pm
finally
|Re: Wedding Photos Of Mikel Agu And Henrietta by free2ryhme: 5:04pm
he wants to wed his enemy before
mstchew
1 Like
|Re: Wedding Photos Of Mikel Agu And Henrietta by Addicted2Women: 5:04pm
Our Nairaland girls are not so intelligent
|Re: Wedding Photos Of Mikel Agu And Henrietta by tosyne2much(m): 5:05pm
It's a mystery that men always value women who stood by them through thick and thin
HAPPY Married Life bro
|Re: Wedding Photos Of Mikel Agu And Henrietta by naijaobi(m): 5:05pm
I have never seen a Nigerian footballer with a dark skinned wife since the days of Okocha dem..
|Re: Wedding Photos Of Mikel Agu And Henrietta by MzJin(f): 5:05pm
izospindle:
Na u know
1 Like
|Re: Wedding Photos Of Mikel Agu And Henrietta by Larwin(m): 5:06pm
|Re: Wedding Photos Of Mikel Agu And Henrietta by chi54inno54(m): 5:06pm
OP this your camera sha
|Re: Wedding Photos Of Mikel Agu And Henrietta by DatLagboi: 5:06pm
The wedding was nice i was there live and direct
|Re: Wedding Photos Of Mikel Agu And Henrietta by Addicted2Women: 5:06pm
MzJin:
You look like you fucck for money
1 Like
|Re: Wedding Photos Of Mikel Agu And Henrietta by ninocia18(m): 5:06pm
Cool. That's me 7 years from now.
|Re: Wedding Photos Of Mikel Agu And Henrietta by Larwin(m): 5:06pm
naijaobi:
|Re: Wedding Photos Of Mikel Agu And Henrietta by Crixina(f): 5:07pm
i'm not marrying no bloke with a hair like that, i mean, must superstars carry weird hairdo?
1 Like
|Re: Wedding Photos Of Mikel Agu And Henrietta by ppromisep(m): 5:07pm
I wish em all the best
|Re: Wedding Photos Of Mikel Agu And Henrietta by 88natzy(m): 5:07pm
See his head!!
|Re: Wedding Photos Of Mikel Agu And Henrietta by ngwababe: 5:08pm
The guy sef....
Congrats to them!
|Re: Wedding Photos Of Mikel Agu And Henrietta by Victornezzar(m): 5:08pm
Crixina:haba but ow is it disturbing u
d gal like am na
|Re: Wedding Photos Of Mikel Agu And Henrietta by GuntersChain(m): 5:09pm
Congrats to the angel that caught your heart.
|Re: Wedding Photos Of Mikel Agu And Henrietta by Crixina(f): 5:09pm
Victornezzar:ees it your disturbing?
|Re: Wedding Photos Of Mikel Agu And Henrietta by ninocia18(m): 5:10pm
Crixina:
Nne, nobody told you to analyse hairdo. Be happy for the newly wed, bottle your frustration and gerrahia.
1 Like
|Re: Wedding Photos Of Mikel Agu And Henrietta by MzEddytan(f): 5:10pm
Addicted2Women:excluding me pls....not a pride but self esteem
|Re: Wedding Photos Of Mikel Agu And Henrietta by MzJin(f): 5:10pm
Addicted2Women:
I bind u in the name of Jesus get off my line before u find unselfish below 6feet u hideous ape.....like u were born our of same act.............u sick a nympho.....
|Re: Wedding Photos Of Mikel Agu And Henrietta by idreezbaba(m): 5:10pm
lol
1 Like
|Re: Wedding Photos Of Mikel Agu And Henrietta by Jaytecq(m): 5:10pm
wow... Conjugal Bliss forever
My advice for the Babe... always wear helmet before going to bed, He might wanna score a powerful freekick in the dream.
|Re: Wedding Photos Of Mikel Agu And Henrietta by SageTravels: 5:11pm
Correct Bae
|Re: Wedding Photos Of Mikel Agu And Henrietta by hatbricker(m): 5:12pm
The bride looks beautiful.
|Re: Wedding Photos Of Mikel Agu And Henrietta by martinz1: 5:13pm
The babe looks good
Your Best World Cup Ever / Man City Ready To Break Bank For 15yr Old Nigeria Jordan Ibe. / .
Viewing this topic: ultrazone(m), chromoTop, brixton, ZarZar(f), xprincy(m), cowgirl9090, ilyasmuy, Elnino4ladies, Adeysawla, elampiro(m), glosplendid(f), Mzgracie(f), WORLDPEACE(m), damovite19(m), jshwilton(m), bottlecap, EYIBLESSN(m), mykeaji(m), mcjendol(m), salman9032, drey22, BekeeBuAgbara, princesa(f), MzJin(f), prettyem(f), shefman9(m), EMEKA1MILLION(m), horlartayor(m), saviola77(m), dmz1, Pascal181, echeprecious, Alekkz(m), HAkorehdeh(m), elvisscross, tosynbaba(m), Damilare6293, samplanner(m), jenchid(f), mrphysics(m), Student125(m), Rhesusmonkey(m), kensokas, sammysunny88 and 134 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13