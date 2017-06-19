Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Wedding Photos Of Mikel Agu And Henrietta (5958 Views)

Musa Yahaya Weds Rahama Saduah In Kaduna (PHOTOS) / Mourinho Wants Midfielder Mikel Obi At Manchester United / Lesbian Athlete Caster Semenya Marries Longtime Girlfriend (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)











Congrats to him and his wife. Continue to see more photos...





Source: Super Eagles midfielder and FC Porto player, Mikel Agu, got married to his longtime girlfriend, Henrietta, in Asaba, Delta state over the weekend.Congrats to him and his wife. Continue to see more photos...Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/06/19/photos-super-eagles-midfielder-mikel-agu-weds-his-longtime-girlfriend-henrietta/

more 1 Like

happy marital life 1 Like

men value a woman more when they stay with them during hard time.....but most babes are looking 4 fast food 10 Likes 1 Share

finally

he wants to wed his enemy before



mstchew 1 Like



Our Nairaland girls are not so intelligent

It's a mystery that men always value women who stood by them through thick and thin



HAPPY Married Life bro

I have never seen a Nigerian footballer with a dark skinned wife since the days of Okocha dem..

izospindle:

men value a woman more when they stay with them during hard time.....but most babes are looking 4 fast food









Na u know Na u know 1 Like

OP this your camera sha

The wedding was nice i was there live and direct

MzJin:













Na u know

You look like you fucck for money You look like you fucck for money 1 Like

Cool. That's me 7 years from now.

naijaobi:

Good

i'm not marrying no bloke with a hair like that, i mean, must superstars carry weird hairdo? 1 Like

I wish em all the best

See his head!!

The guy sef....

Congrats to them!

Crixina:

i'm not marrying no bloke with a hair like that, i mean, must superstars carry weird hairdo? haba but ow is it disturbing u

d gal like am na haba but ow is it disturbing ud gal like am na

Congrats to the angel that caught your heart.

Victornezzar:



haba but ow is it disturbing u

d gal like am na ees it your disturbing? ees it your disturbing?

Crixina:

i'm not marrying no bloke with a hair like that, i mean, must superstars carry weird hairdo?

Nne, nobody told you to analyse hairdo. Be happy for the newly wed, bottle your frustration and gerrahia. Nne, nobody told you to analyse hairdo. Be happy for the newly wed, bottle your frustration and gerrahia. 1 Like

Addicted2Women:

Our Nairaland girls are not so intelligent excluding me pls....not a pride but self esteem excluding me pls....not a pride but self esteem

Addicted2Women:





You look like you fucck for money





I bind u in the name of Jesus get off my line before u find unselfish below 6feet u hideous ape.....like u were born our of same act.............u sick a nympho..... I bind u in the name of Jesus get off my line before u find unselfish below 6feet u hideous ape.....like u were born our of same act.............u sick a nympho.....

lol 1 Like

wow... Conjugal Bliss forever

My advice for the Babe... always wear helmet before going to bed, He might wanna score a powerful freekick in the dream.

Correct Bae

The bride looks beautiful.