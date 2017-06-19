Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Pets / My Dog May Die Soon From A Snake Poison, Please Help (11903 Views)

I woke up this afternoon just to see a dead black snake in our compound. I sensed my dog must have killed it because the snake was bitten into two.



The problem now is that i went to examine to examine my dog, incase there was a snake bite. I havent found any bite marks but its two eyes are swollen and it keeps licking a particular foot.



Please I need a recommendation on what first aid treatment or emergency drug I can buy as soon as possible 2 Shares

Take the dog to the vet to get antivenin shots asap... 41 Likes 5 Shares

Take the dog to the vet to get antivenin shots asap... anti-venom you mean. anti-venom you mean. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Brave dog. Deserves to live. Lalasticlala help pls 15 Likes 2 Shares

Snakes don't die without a fight. It is possible the snake poured its venom into the dog's eyes. Contact a vet doctor asap and make sure the dog don't bite any body in that condition. 27 Likes 2 Shares

anti-venom you mean.

Why don't you look up the definition of the word antivenin before responding ignorantly? Antivenin or Antivenene is a biological product (antiserum) used in the treatment of venomous bites. It contains antibodies against specific poisons especially those in the venom of snakes.



To make it easy to understand, It's me saying to the op, "give your dog Panadol", and you replying "Paracetamol you mean".



Ignorant! Why don't you look up the definition of the word antivenin before responding ignorantly? Antivenin or Antivenene is a biological product (antiserum) used in the treatment of venomous bites. It contains antibodies against specific poisons especially those in the venom of snakes.To make it easy to understand, It's me saying to the op, "give your dog Panadol", and you replying "Paracetamol you mean".Ignorant! 155 Likes 15 Shares

Easy bro. He probably thought it was autocorrect error from ur phone, and wanted to clarify for other peoples benefit.



Ur response would have been wonderful if u had simply educated him without using harsh words.



I also just learnt of antivenin from you right now.....same as many others too. Easy bro. He probably thought it was autocorrect error from ur phone, and wanted to clarify for other peoples benefit.Ur response would have been wonderful if u had simply educated him without using harsh words.I also just learnt of antivenin from you right now.....same as many others too. 258 Likes 15 Shares

Take your dog to the vet. He should administer some painkillers to your dog and give you eye drops.... You can give your dog palm kernel oil to drink too as it helps neutralise some poisons.. Besides you should have looked up the kind of snake it was so as to know if it's venomous or not, only spitting cobras shoot venom into the eyes 3 Likes 1 Share



What made him attack an innocent snake ??



Let this be a warning to other dogs, don't take him to the vet 43 Likes 5 Shares





Kill the dog and eat.





Before it dies by itself...that way you'd feel less guilty and you'd always have a part of the dog in you. Kill the dog and eat.Before it dies by itself...that way you'd feel less guilty and you'd always have a part of the dog in you. 15 Likes 2 Shares

Human being never see food chop. Na dog b did one wahala



Cc: my calabar brothas and sistas. 1 Like

Just check

look for the nearest vet doctor in your locality. If beaten already, it won't be a matter of first aid but snake antidote look for the nearest vet doctor in your locality. If beaten already, it won't be a matter of first aid but snake antidote 1 Like

Hmmm , the time you used to post this should hve been used to get a VET who has access to to snake Anti venom 2 Likes

Sell it to calabar people in case it dies.

RIP in advance

Sowie

Ntn will happen jare, dogs ar strong i remembered my dog fought with a big snake i ran from, she got bitten by the snake nd her eyes were swollen but after twosays everything got back to normal no treatment. So chill bro man 4 Likes

brave doggy Doc pol straightbrave doggy

If na human being u go still dey seek for advice here by now?

Give calamari man make them flex am

Rip to the dead.

Why NL ON GRIN GRIN

what is wrong with u sef...u can tell the guy is in distress..cant u just give him apass..why are nigerians angry all the time..it takes nothing to be nice and polite for once.. if he knows more about it would he come online and ask..stop been a wise ass!!! what is wrong with u sef...u can tell the guy is in distress..cant u just give him apass..why are nigerians angry all the time..it takes nothing to be nice and polite for once.. if he knows more about it would he come online and ask..stop been a wise ass!!! 15 Likes

You shouldn't have waited till now to seek help, you should have gone to see a vet just in case.



Anyways, how is your brave dog now? Please take him to a vet.

See brave dog!!! My former dog, ordinary lizard he don take off, if them do mistake shoot banger, you will not see the dog for at least 12 hours, the only talent the dog get nah 'destruction of slippers', OP abeg rush take that dog to the vet because brave dogs like this deserve quality care........ 29 Likes 2 Shares