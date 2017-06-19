₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Dog May Die Soon From A Snake Poison, Please Help by shurlar50(m): 4:35pm
I woke up this afternoon just to see a dead black snake in our compound. I sensed my dog must have killed it because the snake was bitten into two.
The problem now is that i went to examine to examine my dog, incase there was a snake bite. I havent found any bite marks but its two eyes are swollen and it keeps licking a particular foot.
Please I need a recommendation on what first aid treatment or emergency drug I can buy as soon as possible
|Re: My Dog May Die Soon From A Snake Poison, Please Help by Scrooge(m): 4:45pm
Take the dog to the vet to get antivenin shots asap...
|Re: My Dog May Die Soon From A Snake Poison, Please Help by lofty900(m): 4:48pm
Scrooge:anti-venom you mean.
|Re: My Dog May Die Soon From A Snake Poison, Please Help by blessedvisky(m): 4:55pm
Brave dog. Deserves to live. Lalasticlala help pls
|Re: My Dog May Die Soon From A Snake Poison, Please Help by balanceofterror1(m): 4:59pm
Snakes don't die without a fight. It is possible the snake poured its venom into the dog's eyes. Contact a vet doctor asap and make sure the dog don't bite any body in that condition.
|Re: My Dog May Die Soon From A Snake Poison, Please Help by Scrooge(m): 5:32pm
lofty900:
Why don't you look up the definition of the word antivenin before responding ignorantly? Antivenin or Antivenene is a biological product (antiserum) used in the treatment of venomous bites. It contains antibodies against specific poisons especially those in the venom of snakes.
To make it easy to understand, It's me saying to the op, "give your dog Panadol", and you replying "Paracetamol you mean".
Ignorant!
|Re: My Dog May Die Soon From A Snake Poison, Please Help by GURION: 6:56pm
Scrooge:
Easy bro. He probably thought it was autocorrect error from ur phone, and wanted to clarify for other peoples benefit.
Ur response would have been wonderful if u had simply educated him without using harsh words.
I also just learnt of antivenin from you right now.....same as many others too.
|Re: My Dog May Die Soon From A Snake Poison, Please Help by Namdeenero(m): 7:29pm
Take your dog to the vet. He should administer some painkillers to your dog and give you eye drops.... You can give your dog palm kernel oil to drink too as it helps neutralise some poisons.. Besides you should have looked up the kind of snake it was so as to know if it's venomous or not, only spitting cobras shoot venom into the eyes
|Re: My Dog May Die Soon From A Snake Poison, Please Help by Addicted2Women: 8:33pm
What made him attack an innocent snake ??
Let this be a warning to other dogs, don't take him to the vet
|Re: My Dog May Die Soon From A Snake Poison, Please Help by NwaAmaikpe: 8:33pm
Kill the dog and eat.
Before it dies by itself...that way you'd feel less guilty and you'd always have a part of the dog in you.
|Re: My Dog May Die Soon From A Snake Poison, Please Help by durentchigozie(m): 8:34pm
Human being never see food chop. Na dog b did one wahala
Cc: my calabar brothas and sistas.
|Re: My Dog May Die Soon From A Snake Poison, Please Help by lastkidconcepts: 8:35pm
Just check
|Re: My Dog May Die Soon From A Snake Poison, Please Help by Fearlez: 8:35pm
shurlar50:look for the nearest vet doctor in your locality. If beaten already, it won't be a matter of first aid but snake antidote
|Re: My Dog May Die Soon From A Snake Poison, Please Help by SalamRushdie: 8:35pm
Hmmm , the time you used to post this should hve been used to get a VET who has access to to snake Anti venom
|Re: My Dog May Die Soon From A Snake Poison, Please Help by jeeqaa7(m): 8:36pm
sorry
|Re: My Dog May Die Soon From A Snake Poison, Please Help by oshe11(m): 8:36pm
BE SPECIFIC......
U WANT ME TO TEACH U HOW TO PREPARE DOG OR SNAKE PEPPER SOUP
Well......
|Re: My Dog May Die Soon From A Snake Poison, Please Help by oshe11(m): 8:36pm
BE SPECIFIC......
U WANT ME TO TEACH U HOW TO PREPARE DOG OR SNAKE PEPPER SOUP
ABBA KYARI ABI HABA KWARA IS CALLING THE SHOTS WHILE OSI IS BUSY ON A FUTILE VISITATION LIKE HE DID TO NIGER DELTA
|Re: My Dog May Die Soon From A Snake Poison, Please Help by free2rime: 8:36pm
Sell it to calabar people in case it dies.
|Re: My Dog May Die Soon From A Snake Poison, Please Help by ademoladeji(m): 8:37pm
RIP in advance
|Re: My Dog May Die Soon From A Snake Poison, Please Help by Evablizin(f): 8:37pm
Sowie
|Re: My Dog May Die Soon From A Snake Poison, Please Help by klassykute(m): 8:37pm
Ntn will happen jare, dogs ar strong i remembered my dog fought with a big snake i ran from, she got bitten by the snake nd her eyes were swollen but after twosays everything got back to normal no treatment. So chill bro man
|Re: My Dog May Die Soon From A Snake Poison, Please Help by DabuIIIT: 8:37pm
Doc pol straight brave doggy
|Re: My Dog May Die Soon From A Snake Poison, Please Help by crackhouse(m): 8:38pm
If na human being u go still dey seek for advice here by now?
|Re: My Dog May Die Soon From A Snake Poison, Please Help by dacovajnr: 8:38pm
Scrooge:Easy Tiger!!! He only wanted to be sure and you had to attack him when you could've explained without much fuss... Oversabi isnor a good thang
|Re: My Dog May Die Soon From A Snake Poison, Please Help by RRhrry: 8:38pm
Give calamari man make them flex am
|Re: My Dog May Die Soon From A Snake Poison, Please Help by NLProblemChild(m): 8:39pm
Rip to the dead.
|Re: My Dog May Die Soon From A Snake Poison, Please Help by 3rdavefarms(m): 8:39pm
Why NL ON GRIN GRIN
|Re: My Dog May Die Soon From A Snake Poison, Please Help by cristianisraeli: 8:40pm
Scrooge:
what is wrong with u sef...u can tell the guy is in distress..cant u just give him apass..why are nigerians angry all the time..it takes nothing to be nice and polite for once.. if he knows more about it would he come online and ask..stop been a wise ass!!!
|Re: My Dog May Die Soon From A Snake Poison, Please Help by sisisioge: 8:40pm
You shouldn't have waited till now to seek help, you should have gone to see a vet just in case.
Anyways, how is your brave dog now? Please take him to a vet.
|Re: My Dog May Die Soon From A Snake Poison, Please Help by DLuciano: 8:40pm
Scrooge:sorry prof, I apologize on his behalf, but your response was too harsh
|Re: My Dog May Die Soon From A Snake Poison, Please Help by soberdrunk(m): 8:40pm
See brave dog!!! My former dog, ordinary lizard he don take off, if them do mistake shoot banger, you will not see the dog for at least 12 hours, the only talent the dog get nah 'destruction of slippers', OP abeg rush take that dog to the vet because brave dogs like this deserve quality care........
|Re: My Dog May Die Soon From A Snake Poison, Please Help by DieBuhari: 8:41pm
Is it everything you guys will bring to Nairaland?
Ain't there no veterinary Doctors in your Area?
Imagine what you would have done with the time you used in creating this thread.
If that dog dies, it's blood is on your head.
