According to report, The suspect has been arrested previously by the Police in Yenagoa and Portharcourt for the same crime but somehow manages to find his way out of Police net.



This time around, he ran out of luck and the Police has vowed to prosecute him to the full extent of the law.



Great

Unrepentant thief!! We all know where he belong!!!

So the Thief has been able to wriggle out of Police Net on 2 previous occasions and they are proud to announce it..Ok,Continue.. 15 Likes 1 Share

Crime on the increase

Always Toyota 1 Like

Unrepentant.... it's in him..

















Well......





You will never go unpunished



He is an unrepentant thief and a serial offender...



The police people should take him out on patrol to a busy market...release him and once he starts leaving, someone should shout ole, ole, barawo, barawo



So that his destiny will be fulfilled faster.





#TeamFreeEvans. He is an unrepentant thief and a serial offender...The police people should take him out on patrol to a busy market...release him and once he starts leaving, someone should shout ole, ole, barawo, barawoSo that his destiny will be fulfilled faster.#TeamFreeEvans. 1 Like 1 Share

Crazy poo

ok

No escape this time

fingard02k:

If I hear....



No be naija police again?



He would still give them what he gave them the 1st and 2nd time that made them release him If I hear....No be naija police again?He would still give them what he gave them the 1st and 2nd time that made them release him 2 Likes 1 Share

Ma so

He should go and learn work from Evans. Lol 1 Like

. Proper policing should always be in check, this kinda comment is irritating [somehow manages to find his way out of the police net]... Lmao. Proper policing should always be in check, this kinda comment is irritating 1 Like

This one is chronic.

This goes a long way to explain that the police have been releasing him without proper prosecution..i smell corruption

Ok ,but in a no get tire for yenegoa.

Evans brother

All the way from rural Osun to yenagoa to steal cars.

SMH for yorubas

So the Thief has been able to wriggle out of Police Net on 2 previous occasions and they are proud to announce it..Ok,Continue..



Can you imagine what the police is saying? He has been arrested twice and somehow 'managed to wriggle his way out'? How can the police make such a shameful statement. Without the guy paying his way out, who else would have aided him out if not the same police. Nonsense statement.



Look at the issue of the kidnapper, Evans and his ability of evading the police, I still believed that he never worked without some bad eggs in the system.I love what the senior officer, ACP Abba Kyari is doing now and without such a professional officer who knows his job, no other person known for now would have done the job he did with his professional colleagues. Can you imagine what the police is saying? He has been arrested twice and somehow 'managed to wriggle his way out'? How can the police make such a shameful statement. Without the guy paying his way out, who else would have aided him out if not the same police. Nonsense statement.Look at the issue of the kidnapper, Evans and his ability of evading the police, I still believed that he never worked without some bad eggs in the system.I love what the senior officer, ACP Abba Kyari is doing now and without such a professional officer who knows his job, no other person known for now would have done the job he did with his professional colleagues. 2 Likes

d rate at which pple steal dis days is realy amazing oooo, see so many nigerians don get phd in stealing. were our conscience dey ? na wa o 9ja

Look at his unrepentant face in the second picture. He will still escape.

Who gave him water to drink?