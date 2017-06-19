₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,825,464 members, 3,607,112 topics. Date: Monday, 19 June 2017 at 10:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Car Thief Nabbed By The Police In Yenagoa After He Was Arrested For Same Crime (7880 Views)
Thief Nabbed While Robbing A Hotel In Lagos (photo) / Car Thief From Owerri Caught In Umuahia & Tied With Rope (photos) / Female Child Thief Nabbed, Stripped & Clubbed To Death In Owerri (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Car Thief Nabbed By The Police In Yenagoa After He Was Arrested For Same Crime by fingard02k(m): 5:02pm
The man in the pictures below who specialized in stealing cars was re-arrested by the Police in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital for the third time.
According to report, The suspect has been arrested previously by the Police in Yenagoa and Portharcourt for the same crime but somehow manages to find his way out of Police net.
This time around, he ran out of luck and the Police has vowed to prosecute him to the full extent of the law.
http://www.enzyhub.com/car-thief-nabbed-by-the-police-in-yenagoa-after-been-arrested-for-the-same-crime/
1 Like
|Re: Car Thief Nabbed By The Police In Yenagoa After He Was Arrested For Same Crime by fingard02k(m): 5:03pm
SEE MORE PHOTOS >>>> http://www.enzyhub.com/car-thief-nabbed-by-the-police-in-yenagoa-after-been-arrested-for-the-same-crime/
|Re: Car Thief Nabbed By The Police In Yenagoa After He Was Arrested For Same Crime by grayht(m): 5:24pm
Great
|Re: Car Thief Nabbed By The Police In Yenagoa After He Was Arrested For Same Crime by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:24pm
Unrepentant thief!! We all know where he belong!!!
|Re: Car Thief Nabbed By The Police In Yenagoa After He Was Arrested For Same Crime by donbenie(m): 5:52pm
So the Thief has been able to wriggle out of Police Net on 2 previous occasions and they are proud to announce it..Ok,Continue..
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Car Thief Nabbed By The Police In Yenagoa After He Was Arrested For Same Crime by Escalze(m): 6:21pm
Crime on the increase
|Re: Car Thief Nabbed By The Police In Yenagoa After He Was Arrested For Same Crime by Lexusgs430: 8:35pm
Always Toyota
1 Like
|Re: Car Thief Nabbed By The Police In Yenagoa After He Was Arrested For Same Crime by kidman96(m): 8:35pm
|Re: Car Thief Nabbed By The Police In Yenagoa After He Was Arrested For Same Crime by TANKDESTROYER(m): 8:35pm
Unrepentant.... it's in him..
|Re: Car Thief Nabbed By The Police In Yenagoa After He Was Arrested For Same Crime by oshe11(m): 8:35pm
Buhari WHY
Well......
IF U NEEDED PROOF ABT OSIBANJO BEING NOTHING BT A MERE PICTURE IN THE PRESIDENCY, THE LATEST CHARADE ABT THE REMOVAL OF C.R.K IA THERE FOR ALL TO SEE.....
ABBA KYARI ABI HABA KWARA IS CALLING THE SHOTS WHILE OSI IS BUSY ON A FUTILE VISITATION LIKE HE DID TO NIGER DELTA
2 Likes
|Re: Car Thief Nabbed By The Police In Yenagoa After He Was Arrested For Same Crime by Addicted2Women: 8:36pm
Buhari
You will never go unpunished
The hunger and suffering you brought upon Nigeria made these men decide to start stealing
3 Likes
|Re: Car Thief Nabbed By The Police In Yenagoa After He Was Arrested For Same Crime by NwaAmaikpe: 8:36pm
He is an unrepentant thief and a serial offender...
The police people should take him out on patrol to a busy market...release him and once he starts leaving, someone should shout ole, ole, barawo, barawo
So that his destiny will be fulfilled faster.
#TeamFreeEvans.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Car Thief Nabbed By The Police In Yenagoa After He Was Arrested For Same Crime by RRhrry: 8:37pm
Crazy poo
|Re: Car Thief Nabbed By The Police In Yenagoa After He Was Arrested For Same Crime by jeeqaa7(m): 8:37pm
ok
|Re: Car Thief Nabbed By The Police In Yenagoa After He Was Arrested For Same Crime by Lero15(m): 8:37pm
No escape this time
|Re: Car Thief Nabbed By The Police In Yenagoa After He Was Arrested For Same Crime by faithugo64(f): 8:37pm
fingard02k:
If I hear....
No be naija police again?
He would still give them what he gave them the 1st and 2nd time that made them release him
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Car Thief Nabbed By The Police In Yenagoa After He Was Arrested For Same Crime by ShoBabba(m): 8:38pm
Ma so
|Re: Car Thief Nabbed By The Police In Yenagoa After He Was Arrested For Same Crime by Wisdomkosi(m): 8:38pm
He should go and learn work from Evans. Lol
1 Like
|Re: Car Thief Nabbed By The Police In Yenagoa After He Was Arrested For Same Crime by CARBONY500: 8:38pm
[somehow manages to find his way out of the police net]... Lmao . Proper policing should always be in check, this kinda comment is irritating
1 Like
|Re: Car Thief Nabbed By The Police In Yenagoa After He Was Arrested For Same Crime by Pavore9: 8:39pm
This one is chronic.
|Re: Car Thief Nabbed By The Police In Yenagoa After He Was Arrested For Same Crime by swiz123(m): 8:40pm
This goes a long way to explain that the police have been releasing him without proper prosecution..i smell corruption
|Re: Car Thief Nabbed By The Police In Yenagoa After He Was Arrested For Same Crime by Maski87: 8:41pm
Ok ,but in a no get tire for yenegoa.
|Re: Car Thief Nabbed By The Police In Yenagoa After He Was Arrested For Same Crime by Maski87: 8:41pm
Ok ,but una,a no get tire for yenegoa.
|Re: Car Thief Nabbed By The Police In Yenagoa After He Was Arrested For Same Crime by Oluwasegun664: 8:41pm
Evans brother
|Re: Car Thief Nabbed By The Police In Yenagoa After He Was Arrested For Same Crime by DieBuhari: 8:43pm
All the way from rural Osun to yenagoa to steal cars.
SMH for yorubas
|Re: Car Thief Nabbed By The Police In Yenagoa After He Was Arrested For Same Crime by andyanders: 8:45pm
donbenie:
Can you imagine what the police is saying? He has been arrested twice and somehow 'managed to wriggle his way out'? How can the police make such a shameful statement. Without the guy paying his way out, who else would have aided him out if not the same police. Nonsense statement.
Look at the issue of the kidnapper, Evans and his ability of evading the police, I still believed that he never worked without some bad eggs in the system.I love what the senior officer, ACP Abba Kyari is doing now and without such a professional officer who knows his job, no other person known for now would have done the job he did with his professional colleagues.
2 Likes
|Re: Car Thief Nabbed By The Police In Yenagoa After He Was Arrested For Same Crime by LoveJesus87(m): 8:46pm
H
|Re: Car Thief Nabbed By The Police In Yenagoa After He Was Arrested For Same Crime by Igholize(m): 8:48pm
d rate at which pple steal dis days is realy amazing oooo, see so many nigerians don get phd in stealing. were our conscience dey ? na wa o 9ja
|Re: Car Thief Nabbed By The Police In Yenagoa After He Was Arrested For Same Crime by OTgenasis: 8:49pm
Look at his unrepentant face in the second picture. He will still escape.
|Re: Car Thief Nabbed By The Police In Yenagoa After He Was Arrested For Same Crime by adisabarber(m): 8:50pm
Who gave him water to drink?
|Re: Car Thief Nabbed By The Police In Yenagoa After He Was Arrested For Same Crime by joinnow: 8:54pm
is not his
evans small broda
Police Kills Again! / Man Jailed For 'Six' Years Over Internet Fraud / Man Raped By A Woman For 2 Days - True Story
Viewing this topic: zcnox, ddooskie(m), KBlinks01(m), Dzes, Pavore9, zikodem, 4direct, Minirakiza, sonyjacobs, surg411(m), seyerich(m), Valto(m), voyy, zolatokunbo(m), austinslimzy(m), patonyx1, Anie01, xty50(f), 4reala(m), rhadiator15(m), Amaso99(m), Henrybliz(m), audition and 39 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17