Dammy Krane was recently arrested at Opa-locka Executive Airport after he used a fake card to book a private jet flight to Washington, D.C., police say.



During the search on him by authorities, seven fake credit cards were found in his wallet.





You guys should free my nikka joor.. You making no dime in his matter. 2 Likes

AceGang:

You guys should free my nikka joor.. You making no dime in his matter. America is not a lawless country..when u commit a crime u pay for it. America is not a lawless country..when u commit a crime u pay for it. 29 Likes 2 Shares

johnbuck81:

America is not a lawless country..when u commit a crime u pay for it. you're right bro. Lawfull indeed,unlike my zooish country.



Was actually pointing to the bloggers still carrying his matter around you're right bro. Lawfull indeed,unlike my zooish country.Was actually pointing to the bloggers still carrying his matter around

THIEF 1 Like

He should greet sinzu for me, tell him sanboribobo.

Hmm

Fake lifestyle of yeyebrities

Ole!

Yahoo boy no laptop

Celebrity thief. Some niccas & beechiz role model.

Wait for the court hearing. I hope he is not guilty, otherwise he would spend some years in jail

Na him sabi

Ok

30 Billion for the account.

One thing about this social media age is that once your name appears on the news especially for bad reason, bloggers will keep close eyes on you to enrich themselves. They are ready to cook any news about you when none is available 1 Like

johnbuck81:

America is not a lawless country..when u commit a crime u pay for it. OK Donald trump OK Donald trump

na that igbo boy pass them to him

Nma27:

Ole! I know you will talk.....Evans sister from another mother I know you will talk.....Evans sister from another mother

Thieves....Afonjas trademark 3 Likes 1 Share

alcmene:

Thieves....Afonjas trademark 2 Likes

Eyan huspuppi

his mother , davido and all his supporters shld be arrested

Evana brother

He may have been composing his own song titled..... #50b for your account oo

Shey Evans matter don die down ni

This one Krane is trending

That doesn't mean anything

It's just like having accounts in different banks

Fake news from fake blogger using Dammy Krane to trend

Once a thief, will always be a thief. Imagined him even with fake life wanted to be living large.