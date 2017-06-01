₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,825,711 members, 3,607,845 topics. Date: Tuesday, 20 June 2017 at 10:34 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 7 Fake Credit Cards Found On Danmy Krane During Arrest- Police (3656 Views)
“7 Fake Credit Cards Found In Dammy Krane’s Pocket” — Police / Dammy Krane Was Arrested With 7 Fake Credit Cards In His Wallet – US Police / Unilag Student Steals From Olamide And Dammy Krane During Performance (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|7 Fake Credit Cards Found On Danmy Krane During Arrest- Police by JamieBlog(m): 5:52am
DMW and Usual Suspekt Singer, Dammy Krane, whose real name is Oyindamola Emmanuel Johnson-Hunga, was found with 7 fake credit cards during his arrest -Miami-Dade Police say.
Dammy Krane was recently arrested at Opa-locka Executive Airport after he used a fake card to book a private jet flight to Washington, D.C., police say.
During the search on him by authorities, seven fake credit cards were found in his wallet.
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/06/miami-dade-police-7-fake-credit-cards.html
|Re: 7 Fake Credit Cards Found On Danmy Krane During Arrest- Police by AceGang: 5:55am
You guys should free my nikka joor.. You making no dime in his matter.
2 Likes
|Re: 7 Fake Credit Cards Found On Danmy Krane During Arrest- Police by johnbuck81(m): 6:10am
AceGang:America is not a lawless country..when u commit a crime u pay for it.
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 7 Fake Credit Cards Found On Danmy Krane During Arrest- Police by AceGang: 6:16am
johnbuck81:you're right bro. Lawfull indeed,unlike my zooish country.
Was actually pointing to the bloggers still carrying his matter around
|Re: 7 Fake Credit Cards Found On Danmy Krane During Arrest- Police by softwerk(f): 6:24am
THIEF
1 Like
|Re: 7 Fake Credit Cards Found On Danmy Krane During Arrest- Police by pressplay411(m): 6:34am
He should greet sinzu for me, tell him sanboribobo.
|Re: 7 Fake Credit Cards Found On Danmy Krane During Arrest- Police by NLPsychologist: 6:57am
Hmm
|Re: 7 Fake Credit Cards Found On Danmy Krane During Arrest- Police by mangala14(m): 10:07am
Fake lifestyle of yeyebrities
|Re: 7 Fake Credit Cards Found On Danmy Krane During Arrest- Police by Nma27(f): 10:08am
Ole!
|Re: 7 Fake Credit Cards Found On Danmy Krane During Arrest- Police by SeniorZato(m): 10:08am
Yahoo boy no laptop
|Re: 7 Fake Credit Cards Found On Danmy Krane During Arrest- Police by Ekakamba: 10:08am
Celebrity thief. Some niccas & beechiz role model.
|Re: 7 Fake Credit Cards Found On Danmy Krane During Arrest- Police by Realsman405(m): 10:09am
Wait for the court hearing. I hope he is not guilty, otherwise he would spend some years in jail
|Re: 7 Fake Credit Cards Found On Danmy Krane During Arrest- Police by henrylowe(m): 10:09am
Na him sabi
|Re: 7 Fake Credit Cards Found On Danmy Krane During Arrest- Police by aktolly54(m): 10:09am
Ok
|Re: 7 Fake Credit Cards Found On Danmy Krane During Arrest- Police by BroZuma: 10:09am
30 Billion for the account.
|Re: 7 Fake Credit Cards Found On Danmy Krane During Arrest- Police by Kingxway: 10:10am
One thing about this social media age is that once your name appears on the news especially for bad reason, bloggers will keep close eyes on you to enrich themselves. They are ready to cook any news about you when none is available
1 Like
|Re: 7 Fake Credit Cards Found On Danmy Krane During Arrest- Police by ominilongest(m): 10:10am
johnbuck81:OK Donald trump
|Re: 7 Fake Credit Cards Found On Danmy Krane During Arrest- Police by strangest(m): 10:10am
na that igbo boy pass them to him
|Re: 7 Fake Credit Cards Found On Danmy Krane During Arrest- Police by Kreme(m): 10:10am
Nma27:I know you will talk.....Evans sister from another mother
|Re: 7 Fake Credit Cards Found On Danmy Krane During Arrest- Police by alcmene: 10:11am
Thieves....Afonjas trademark
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 7 Fake Credit Cards Found On Danmy Krane During Arrest- Police by Camlot000007: 10:12am
alcmene:
2 Likes
|Re: 7 Fake Credit Cards Found On Danmy Krane During Arrest- Police by que80(f): 10:13am
Eyan huspuppi
|Re: 7 Fake Credit Cards Found On Danmy Krane During Arrest- Police by itsJude: 10:13am
his mother , davido and all his supporters shld be arrested
|Re: 7 Fake Credit Cards Found On Danmy Krane During Arrest- Police by mekstaniac(m): 10:13am
Evana brother
|Re: 7 Fake Credit Cards Found On Danmy Krane During Arrest- Police by alcmene: 10:13am
He may have been composing his own song titled..... #50b for your account oo
|Re: 7 Fake Credit Cards Found On Danmy Krane During Arrest- Police by Emzyme(m): 10:13am
Shey Evans matter don die down ni
This one Krane is trending
|Re: 7 Fake Credit Cards Found On Danmy Krane During Arrest- Police by kingjabz(m): 10:14am
That doesn't mean anything
It's just like having accounts in different banks
|Re: 7 Fake Credit Cards Found On Danmy Krane During Arrest- Police by kingthreatz: 10:15am
Fake news from fake blogger using Dammy Krane to trend
|Re: 7 Fake Credit Cards Found On Danmy Krane During Arrest- Police by Btruth: 10:15am
Once a thief, will always be a thief. Imagined him even with fake life wanted to be living large.
|Re: 7 Fake Credit Cards Found On Danmy Krane During Arrest- Police by victorazy(m): 10:16am
NA them again, fake friendship, fake smile as they can betray you anytime, fame yash, fake love, fake ascent, now face card.
4 Likes 1 Share
Web Designers Wanted For Immediate Employment @ Potech Integrated Services. / Press Release On Ultima Studios Fire Incidence / l
Viewing this topic: perfecti(f), Dreamword24, Benteazaa(m), deesmallz, AmiableJay(m), nonickname, tomiade1(m), dinofx21(m), isholaayomide, bxboss(m), obakovich, tizHoodBoyY, iCool(m), dsypha(m), tuna4servi(m), Freciprocal, vivlyviv(f), boundlezz(m), kickman(m), ebismarsblog(m), jhydebaba(m), PROPHETmichael, AZOZIDE, iamyungkizzy(m), hizick14(m), Getrich47(m), ihejimagha(f), shadrach77, pepemendy(m), AdesinaOlajide(m), jacojaco, shrek4(m), Singapore1(m), Mille, poweredcom(m), steeltu(m), Tolubory(m), Praisemelody(m), Donopsiano, positivelord, PGlitters(m), ruffcoin09(m), LordKO, johnshagb(m), Thomas333(m), poseidon12, dukenestor(m), kNigHTcHrisForD(m), bastien, livinbygrace, Mhmd(m), tracrbloc, pearly1, larryUG(m), nnokwa042(m), ba7man(m), 4rin(m), Penuelseun(m), hurricaneChris, iamsparrow(m), Sanchez01, Ekehwinz, SirChime, elijahsinto(m), nairaman66(m), tripzalee(m), darlingtonNYIG(m), Sewasaunt, plentykola(m), TinaAnita(f), Zocken, skedemi(m), Milldon(m), addlogg(m), Miles300, locutas, ThankYouGod, felixomor, hibeekay20(m) and 92 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6